Everton vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Riyad Mahrez benched

Not too long ago, Pep Guardiola’s men looked like the champions-elect but a brilliant run of form from Liverpool, combined with a City’s surprising draw at Southampton and even more shocking defeat at home to Spurs, means the title race is back on. With the Reds otherwise engaged in Carabao Cup final duty this weekend, Guardiola’s troops do have the opportunity to re-establish a six-point lead at the top of the table however and put the pressure back on their rivals.

Everton may not be particularly inclined to do their fierce Merseyside rivals a favour but the Toffees’ own situation means that three points is far more valuable than any schadenfreude they might get by denting Liverpool’s title ambitions. Frank Lampard has inherited a club heading in the wrong direction and they are now firmly entrenched in a relegation battle with the business end of the season approaching. A 3-0 victory over Leeds earlier this month was a rare high point in an otherwise bleak couple of months and with the likes of Newcastle and Burnley hitting form, the Toffees’ record of never having been relegated in the Premier League era is starting to look in serious jeopardy.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Allan, Doucoure, van de Beek, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison

Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Sterling

17:21 , Michael Jones

Riyad Mahrez has scored 10 goals in his last 10 appearances for City, only failing to score in one of those games.

17:18 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have taken 32 points out of a possible 36 in their 12 league away games since losing at Tottenham on the opening weekend of the season.

17:15 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have not dropped points in consecutive league fixtures since December 2020 when they were held to draws by Manchester United and West Brom.

They are looking to avoid losing successive league games for only the third time under Pep Guardiola. Guardiola has lost just three of 67 Premier League matches against teams led by English managers (W59, D5).

17:12 , Michael Jones

Everton have already lost 13 league matches this campaign, as many as they did in the whole of last season. Twelve of those defeats have come in their last 16 league fixtures.

The Toffees have scored eight first-half goals, the fewest in the division. Manchester City have scored more goals in each half of their matches than Everton’s overall total of 28 this season.

Everton’s tally of 14 home league defeats since the beginning of last season is the most in the top flight.

Profligate Man United left frustrated by goalless draw with Watford

17:10 , Karl Matchett

It may still be the case that Manchester United have only lost once since the 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road which led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking and Ralf Rangnick’s interim appointment but draws like these are slowly eroding hopes of playing in next season’s Champions League.

Solskjaer’s conquerors Watford, under new management themselves, will celebrate this goalless draw at Old Trafford, even if the point does little to help Roy Hodgson’s side in their battle against the drop. It was yet another afternoon when United had their chances but did not take them.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s form is especially concerning. The Portuguese looked every inch the 37-year-old centre-forward that he is and may be contemplating whether he can stomach a season outside of European football’s elite competition. If he decides not, that may be the best thing for all parties concerned.

United remain fourth, two points clear of fifth-place Arsenal, but have played three games more. And worryingly, this visit of a Watford side sat second-bottom could be viewed as the last in a run of favourable fixtures dating all the way back to early December.

After next week’s derby at the Etihad, top-four rivals Tottenham pay a visit with the return leg against Atletico Madrid following three days later. Even if the subsequent trip to Anfield is postponed due to the FA Cup quarter-finals, as seems likely, Rangnick is entering a defining period.

Mark Critchley’s match report from Old Trafford:

Profligate Man United left frustrated by goalless draw with Watford

Everton vs Man City: Pep Guardiola hoping Manchester City ‘do a good game’ against Everton

17:08 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola admitted he will only get a true read on how his players have reacted to last week’s defeat against Tottenham when they face Everton on Saturday.

City saw a 15-match unbeaten run in the Premier League come to an end when Harry Kane struck in stoppage time to give Spurs a 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium, just moments after it appeared that Riyad Mahrez had rescued a point for Guardiola’s side from the penalty spot.

That defeat has allowed Liverpool to close what had been a 13-point gap in the title race to just three having played their games in hand, though with Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Carabao Cup final this weekend, City have an opportunity to create some more breathing space on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola hoping Manchester City ‘do a good game’ against Everton

Everton vs Man City: Head-to-head

17:05 , Michael Jones

Everton’s only victory in the last 17 Premier League meetings was a 4-0 win in January 2017. It remains Pep Guardiola’s biggest top-flight defeat as a manager.

Manchester City have won each of their last four away league games against Everton, which is as many as they managed in their first 20 visits to Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Everton are on a run of eight straight league defeats against City. Their only longer losing streaks are 13 versus Portsmouth between 1947 and 1956, and nine to Manchester United between 1999 and 2004.

17:01 , Michael Jones

The final Premier League game of the day kicks off in around 30 minutes time as Everton take on Manchester City at Goodison Park. Here’s a reminder of the two sides:

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Allan, Doucoure, Van de Beek, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison

Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Sterling

Premier League results

16:58 , Michael Jones

The three Premier League games that kicked off at 3pm have now all finished. Here are the results:

Brentford 0 - 2 Newcastle

Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Burnley

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

Aston Villa are two goals up against Brighton with 20 minutes to play in that one as well.

GOAL! Brighton 0 - 2 Aston Villa (Watkins, 68’)⚽️

16:57 , Michael Jones

68 mins: Over at the Amex Stadium Aston Villa have doubled their lead. Tyrone Mings sends the ball into the area and it drops over the head of Joel Veltman and drops to Ollie Watkins who makes no mistakes in front of goal and slots it home. There’s breathing space now for Villa.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:53 , Michael Jones

Manchester United remain fourth in the table but as the race for the Champions League spots it so close they’ll think they’ve dropped two points in this one. They did everything but score against Watford.

For their part, Watford move another step closer to safety and trail Everton by three points even though the Toffees have three games in hand on them.

Full-time: Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:51 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Bruno Fernandes blasts a shot from range but it’s claimed by Ben Foster who keeps hold of the ball. The clock runs down and Watford cling on to claim a great point against Manchester United.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:49 , Michael Jones

90 mins: A cross field pass from Victor Lindelof comes to Jadon Sancho who cuts inside from the wing and fizzes a shot around Ismaila Sarr but sends it wide of the back post.

Three minutes of added time to play.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:47 , Michael Jones

87 mins: This will be a good points for Watford if things remain as they stand. Man Utd are trying to force the issue but the visitors are defending well and there’s no way through for the Red Devils. Three minutes to play plus stoppage time.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:43 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Jadon Sancho brings the ball down the left wing, checks inside and slots the ball into the box for Marcus Rashford. He’s free on the penalty spot but instead of shooting, lets the ball run through and Watford clear.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:40 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Manchester United have flooded the pitch with attackers which has allowed Watford a bit of joy on the counter attack but so far they haven’t been able to capitalise.

All three results are still at play here. It won’t be a surprise if Watford nick this at the death.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:39 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Anthony Elanga is bungled to the ground by Ken Sema over to the right side of the box. Luke Shaw then whips the resultant free kick over to the far post where Cristiano Ronaldo can’t reach it to tap it into the net.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:35 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Bruno Fernandes drives into the right side of the box and blasts a shot at goal but Samir dives in front and blocks it out for a corner that Watford then deal with. If Manchester United don’t score today it will be a travesty.

16:34 , Michael Jones

The final Premier League game of the day sees Everton host Manchester City. Here’s a look at the two teams, kick off for that one is at 5.30pm.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:32 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Alex Telles receives the ball in the inside left and hangs a cross in to the back post. He picks out Cristiano Ronaldo who nods the chance onto the top of the goal!

Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford come on for United with Telles and Matic the two men replaced.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:29 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Sancho gives the ball to Matic who flicks one into the box. Pogba it there again to challenge for the ball but Cathcart wins the initial ball and Watford manage to scoop it clear.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:27 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Chance! Manchester United push Watford deep into their own half and work the ball over to Bruno Fernandes on the right. He swings the ball into the box as Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo makes runs into the middle. Pogba flicks it on and it hits Ronaldo but looks to be rolling over the line only for Ben Foster to leap across at the last minute and keep it out.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:23 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Jadon Sancho is now on for Manchester United replacing Fred. Christian Kabasele and Ken Sema come on for Watford replacing Jeremy Ngakia and Josh King.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:21 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Manchester United just can’t score. Hassane Kamara had an effort from range fired high and wide before United put together a fine attack. Pogba comes in from the left and gives the ball to Elanga. He loses it but the ball bounces out to Fernandes. He drives up to the byline and darts inside before cutting the ball back to Ronaldo. He meets it in space with a first time shot but fires his chance at Elanga and the ball hits his teammate, bouncing wide for a goal kick.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:17 , Michael Jones

56 mins: Chance! Anthony Elanga starts a move for Manchester United who work the ball over to Bruno Fernandes on the inside right. He floats the ball into the box for Elanga but he fires wide from six-yards out.

Brighton 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Matty Cash booked for showing T-shirt in support of family in Ukraine

16:15 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash was shown a yellow card on Saturday for displaying a message in support of his Poland international teammate caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Tomasz Kedziora plays for Dynamo Kyiv and is thought to be still in the city with his family as the Russian army descends on the capital.

On Saturday morning, the Polish national team released a statement announcing they would boycott their World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final with Russia next month, and it also included a message of support for Kedziora.

Aston Villa’s Matty Cash booked for showing T-shirt in support of family in Ukraine

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:14 , Michael Jones

53 mins: Alex Telles finds Paul Pogba in the box but he’s closed down by four defenders as he tries to weave his way into a position to shoot. He loses the ball but United recover it quickly. Pogba drifts out to the left side of the box and receives it back. His deflected ball into the box comes to Ronaldo who wins the ball but gets clattered by Kamara. United want a penalty but they don’t get one.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:09 , Michael Jones

50 mins: Chance! Nemanja Matic dinks the ball into the left side of the penalty area as Paul Pogba gets in behind. He meets the ball on the volley and hits a side-footed shot back across the box but sends it wide of the far post!

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:08 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Paul Pogba wins the ball in midfield and flicks a pass over the top for Cristiano Ronaldo who makes a run in behind Craig Cathcart. Jeremy Ngakia comes across to close him down but the offside flag goes up as Ronaldo’s shot loops over the goal.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Burnley (Milivojevic OG, 46’)⚽️

16:06 , Michael Jones

46 mins: 38 seconds into the second half at Selhurst Park and Burnley have an equaliser. A long ball from Conor Roberts comes to Wout Weghorst who flicks it up to the byline for Aaron Lennon. He fizzes the ball into the box and it strikes Luka Milivojevic and finishes in the back of the net.

Second half: Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:03 , Michael Jones

Kick off: The players are back out at Old Trafford for the second half. No changes from either team as Watford get the ball rolling again.

Fifa facing pressure to ban Russia from 2022 World Cup

15:58 , Michael Jones

Fifa is facing increasing pressure, both from governments and within football, to exclude Russia from the World Cup 2022.

Reports on Saturday stated that the UK government was going to make further moves on the world governing body, through the Football Association, and The Independent has been told it is a feeling increasingly shared by other European governments and key figures within football federations.

The idea is to make Russia such an international pariah, to the point the war is an unsustainable domestic policy, and both government and football officials have privately expressed amazement that Fifa have not yet acted.

Fifa facing pressure to ban Russia from 2022 World Cup

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:56 , Michael Jones

The teams came together to deliver a message before kick off at Old Trafford:

A message from Ralf and the players ❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/mu0ul9GDeE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 26, 2022

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min make PL history as Tottenham add to Leeds woes

15:53 , Michael Jones

Earlier today Harry Kane and Son Heung-min created Premier League history by setting the record for the most goal combinations in Tottenham’s 4-0 romp at Leeds.

The pair combined for the 37th time when Kane superbly assisted Son’s late strike, moving clear of Chelsea pair Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

It was a fitting end to a comprehensive win for Antonio Conte’s side, who laid the foundation for the win with three goals in the opening 27 minutes as Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski and Kane got on the scoresheet.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min make PL history as Tottenham add to Leeds woes

GOAL! Brighton 0 - 1 Aston Villa (Cash, 17’)⚽️

15:50 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Aston Villa take the lead in the delayed match between them and Brighton. Matty Cash scores against the run of play at the Amex Stadium.

He’s also been booked for revealing a t-shirt supporting Polish footballer, Tomasz Kedziora, who is stuck in Ukraine.

Half-time: Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:47 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: A lot of dominance from Manchester United but they’ve been unable to capitalise on it in the first half at Old Trafford. Both team go into the break on level terms.

GOAL! Brentford 0 - 2 Newcastle (Willock, 44’)⚽️

15:46 , Michael Jones

44 mins: Newcastle have doubled their lead over Brentford with a shapr counter attack that is beautifully finished by Joe Willock. Lots to do for Brentford if they hope to get back into this game.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:45 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Penalty shout for Man Utd. Paul Pogba holds the ball up under pressure from three defenders but manages to squeeze it out to Fred who flicks the ball over to Wan-Bissaka on the wing. He threads it into the box for Elanga but Cathcart is on top of him immediately. There’s a clash of legs and Elanga goes down.

VAR takes a look but tells the referee to play on.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:39 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Paul Pogba is brought down Samir about 25-yards out from goal. Bruno Fernandes places the ball and has Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Telles alongside him.

Ronaldo drifts away into the box and it’s Telles who takes the shot. He whips it well with his left-foot but curls it wide of the near post.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:37 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Chance! Man Utd win a throw in on the right side and it’s taken by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He throws it to Bruno Fernandes who gives it back to Wan-Bissaka and watches him drive into the box. He cuts the ball back to Fred who has a go from range and smokes his effort wide of goal.

Brentford 0 - 1 Newcastle (Joelinton, 33’)⚽️

15:34 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Newcastle lead against 10-man Brentford! Ryan Fraser crosses the ball into the far side of the box where Joelinton leaps higher than everyone else to get to the ball. He nods it back across goal and finds the bottom corner!

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:32 , Michael Jones

30 mins: That move should have ended in a goal. Either Ronaldo should go down after the contact from Foster or Fernandes needs to hit the target. The home side could be two or three goals up already.

They attack down the left this time with Alex Telles bringing the ball forward. He swings it into the box and finds Elanga who nods the ball. It drops to Ronaldo who pokes a shot at goal from inside the six-yard box but sees Foster come out and smother it!

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:30 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Chance! Elanga wins the ball in midfield and plays a nice one-two with Pogba before threading a pass into the box for Ronaldo. Craig Cathcart misses the ball for his attempted clearance and Ronaldo takes over. Foster comes flying off his line and collides with the striker who stays on his feet to recover the ball. He chips it over to the far post where Bruno Fernandes meets it in the air and nods is header wide!

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:27 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Manchester United have taken their foot off the gas and slowed their play right down. They’re passing it around confidently enough but Watford have an organised defensive shape making it difficult for United to get into the penalty area.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:22 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Close! Bruno Fernandes makes a great run into the box through the middle of the centre-backs as Paul Pogba receives the ball on the inside left. He chips it into the area and picks out Fernandes who opens his foot to catch the ball on the volley but he side-foots it wide of the left hand post.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:20 , Michael Jones

18 mins: More fine play from Man Utd as they work the ball down the left side. It comes to Fred who backheels it into the path of Bruno Fernandes. He brings the ball into the box from the wing and looks to pick out Cristiano Ronaldo only for Ben foster to dive in front of the pass and smother it for the visitors.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:18 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Disallowed goal! It was almost a perfect move from United. Bruno Fernandes slots the ball out to Anthony Elanga on the right wing. He cuts inside and passes the ball out to Alex Telles on the left wing. Cristiano Ronaldo makes a darting run into the box as the pass comes in from the left. He leaves his marker and guides it home with his first touch but the offside flag goes up and VAR confirms that Ronaldo set off too soon.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:16 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Manchester United are dominating the ball at the moment. Anthony Elanga drives into the final third and slips it into the box for Bruno Fernandes who prods an effort at goal but it gets charged down by Ben Foster in goal! Great save from the Watford keeper.

RED CARD! Josh Dasilva is off

15:14 , Michael Jones

Brentford 0 - 0 Newcastle

11 mins: Josh Dasilva tries to shield the ball with a step over but lands on Matt Targett’s shin. VAR are called in to look at the incident and they tell the referee to take at look at it. He does and decides that it was serious foul play from Dasilva and Brentford are down to 10-men!

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Burnley (Schlupp, 9’)⚽️

15:12 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Crystal Palace have taken an early lead against Burnley. Michael Olise twists and turns his way down to right side and slips the ball out to Nathaniel Clyne on the wing. He whips a cross into the middle and picks out Jeffrey Schlupp who taps home from close range.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:10 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Raphael Varane gives the ball away with a poor pass into the midfield but is rescued by his centre-half partner as Emmanuel Dennis is threaded into the right side of the box. Victor Lindelof sprints across and squeezes in front of the striker to come awy with the ball and knock it clear for the home side.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Off the post! You can’t any closer without scoring. Man Utd float the ball over to Wan-Bissaka on the right and he drives down the wing before flicking the ball perfectly into the box for Cristiano Ronaldo. He stops the ball dead and shoots on the turn but hits the inside of the far post and the ball bounces back out of the goal and gets cleared away by Watford.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Watford win an early corner after Moussa Sissoko wins the ball in midfield. Imran Louza swings the first corner into the area but Wan-Bissaka is up nicely to put it behind for a repeat.

The second corner comes into the box but Cristiano Ronaldo rises above everyone else and heads it away for Manchester United.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:03 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Bruno Fernandes gets the ball rolling at Old Trafford with a pass back to his own back line. It comes over to Aaron Wan-Bissaka who attempts to make a run down the right side but is closed down by Josh King and has to pass it back to Fred.

Man Utd vs Watford

15:02 , Michael Jones

There are a few Ukrainian flags being waved in the crowd at Old Trafford and both teams took a united stand for peace before the game gets started.

Man Utd vs Watford

14:58 , Michael Jones

The players make their way out onto the pitch at Old Trafford. If Manchester United win today they will move just one point behind third placed Chelsea although they will have played two games more.

Three points for Watford will move them even closer to safety.

Man Utd vs Watford

14:57 , Michael Jones

Joshua King has scored in each of his last three Premier League starts against Manchester United, where he started his career.

Roy Hodgson won his two most recent Premier League matches at Old Trafford, both for Crystal Palace: 2-1 in August 2019 and 3-1 in September 2020.

Man Utd vs Watford

14:55 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo has only scored one goal in nine appearances in all competitions in 2022.

Bruno Fernandes meanwhile has scored in successive league fixtures and now has 49 goals in 114 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions. The first of those goals was a penalty in a 3-0 Premier League home win against Watford on 23rd February 2020

Man Utd vs Watford

14:52 , Michael Jones

Watford have only earned five points from their last 13 matches, with their solitary victory during that time coming away against Aston Villa last weekend.

They can win successive Premier League away games for the first time since taking maximum points from their opening three away fixtures of the 2017-18 season.

The Hornets’ six most recent Premier League away wins were under six different managers: Javi Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores, Nigel Pearson, Xisco Munoz, Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson.

Man Utd vs Watford

14:47 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s only defeat in 14 league matches since sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came at home to Wolves on 3rd January. They’ve won eight and drawn five in that run.

Nonetheless, they have already equalled last season’s tally of six Premier League defeats but the Red Devils can keep consecutive Premier League home clean sheets for the first time since November to December 2020.

Manchester United drop Russian sponsor in wake of Ukraine invasion

14:44 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have dropped the sponsorship of Russian state airline Aeroflot following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, it has been confirmed.

A club spokesperson said: “In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot’s sponsorship rights. We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected.”

The move comes after the UK banned Aeroflot from its airspace following Vladimir Putin’s incursion into Ukraine that began on Thursday.

Manchester United drop Russian sponsor in wake of Ukraine invasion

Brighton vs Aston Villa

14:41 , Michael Jones

The game between Brighton and Aston Villa has been delayed due to traffic around the ground and will now kick off at 3.30pm:

Man Utd vs Watford: Head-to-head

14:39 , Michael Jones

Watford won the reverse fixture 4-1 and can beat Manchester United in consecutive league meetings for the first time. However, United have won 10 successive home matches against Watford in all competitions.

Watford’s solitary away victory in 16 attempts at Old Trafford came in the League Cup third round in October 1978 (D3, L12). They could lose 10 consecutive top-flight away games against the same opponent for the first time.

Elsewhere in the Premier League

14:36 , Michael Jones

There are three other games kicking off at 3pm:

Brentford vs Newcastle

Brighton vs Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

We’ll be mainly following the action at Old Trafford but will bring goal updates from the other Premier League games as well.

14:33 , Karl Matchett

More reaction to come from Elland Road and Tottenham’s 4-0 victory over Leeds but the focus moves to Old Trafford now as Manchester United take on Watford. Here’s a reminder of the two line-ups:

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, Fred, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Ronaldo

Watford XI: Foster; Ngakia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Louza, Cleverley, Sissoko; Sarr, King, Dennis

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

14:30 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have now combined more than any other duo in Premier League history, moving clear of Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard on 37 goals.

(Getty Images)

Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham

14:27 , Michael Jones

Leeds United have conceded 20 goals in February alone in the Premier League, the most a side has ever shipped in a single month in the competition, and most in a month by a top-flight side overall since Newcastle in April 1986 (21).

Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham

14:24 , Michael Jones

Tottenham move up the seventh in the Premier League table, leapfrogging Wolves. Those three points mean that Spurs are four points adrift of the top four but they have a game in hand on Manchester United (4th).

Leeds could finish the day in the bottom three if Burnley, Newcastle, and Everton all win their matches. There were a few boos around Elland Road after the whistle went today.

Full-time: Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham

14:21 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Leeds keep the ball alive after it comes into the box. It falls to Rodrigo who shoots on the turn. Eric Dier gets a half-block in to take the pace away from the shot and it loops safely to Hugo Lloris.

The final whistle goes and Tottenham have the points. It was a good performance from Spurs, led by Harry Kane once again. Both sides created chances but the difference came down to how clinical Spurs were in front of goal.

Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham

14:18 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Off the post! It’s a fine free kick from Raphinha who curls it around the wall and whacks his shot straight into the right hand post where it bounces clear.

Three minutes of added time to play.

Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham

14:17 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Dane Scarlett gets a run out for Spurs as he replaces Son Heung-min for the final few minutes of the game. Leeds have a free kick right on the tip of the ‘D’. Raphinha is going to take it.

GOAL! Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham (Son, 85’)⚽️

14:12 , Michael Jones

85 mins: Son doesn’t miss his chance. Hojbjerg wins the ball in a challenge with Forshaw and gives it to Kane who has dropped deep again to receive it. As soon as Kane collects the ball Son makes his run in behind knowing that Kane’s aerial pass will drop perfectly for him. It does and Son carries the ball into the right side of the area and guides it coolly to the right side of Meslier to give Tottenham a fourth.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

14:11 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Save! Emerson Royal has the opportunity to run up the scoreline for Tottenham as he makes a run into the area and is perfectly found by Kane who nutmegs Koch with his pass into the box. Royal attempts to shift the ball around Meslier but the goalkeeper dives low and palms the ball away from the wingback.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

14:09 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Chance! Leeds have wasted so many chances today. They break brilliantly after a pass down the right wing to Raphinha. He drives the ball up to the box before cutting inside and squaring the ball to Dan James. Rodrigo makes a run to the near post and draws away the centre-back leaving James space to take a touch and shoot but he guides his effort wide of the left-hand post. At the very least he has to hit the target!

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

14:07 , Michael Jones

78 mins: That’s a criminal miss from Dallas. He had a wide open goal and didn’t take the shot with his left foot, Leeds should have got one back.

Rodrigo fouls Harry Kane and picks up a yellow card before both managers make some changes. Jamie Shackleton is on for Junior Firpo in the Leeds change with Emerso Royal and Steven Bergwijn on in place of Ryan Sessegnon and Dejan Kulusevski for Spurs.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

14:05 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Have has Stuart Dallas not scored?! Tottenham win a corner that gets cleared by Leeds who boot it long up the pitch sending Dallas flying forward on the counter attack. Hugo Lloris comes flying out to sweep the ball away but doesn’t get his pass around Dallas who blocks it and runs in behind the goalkeeper. He carries the ball into the box as Tottenham throw men back to defend. Dallas rolls the ball onto his right foot and shoots but he takes too long in possession and Ben Davies gets back to throw himself in front of the effort!

14:01 , Michael Jones

Coming up at 3pm we’ll have the match action from Old Trafford as Manchester United take on Watford. Here’s a look at the two line-ups:

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨



Here's how the Hornets will line up at Old Trafford this afternoon.#MUNWAT pic.twitter.com/qJEcRgyvaF — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) February 26, 2022

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

14:00 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Chance! Kane spins and slots another fine pass over to Doherty who evades a tackle from James and passes the ball out to Son on the right. Son waits for Doherty to make a run into the box before slotting it to the byline for him. He pulls it back into the middle of the area where Kulusevski is waiting. He hits a first time shot but can’t beat Stuart Dallas who jumps in front of the ball to make the block.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:57 , Michael Jones

69 mins: In an almost carbon copy move to the goal he scored Dejan Kulusevski comes inside from the right, uses Harry Winks as a shield then hits a left-footed shot straight into the arms of Illan Meslier.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:54 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Luke Ayling brings the ball into the Tottenham box from the right side and cuts it back to Rodrigo. He squares the ball across to Mateusz Klich who gets a nudge in the back from Dejan Kulusevski just as he shoots and his effort loops up gently for Hugo Lloris to claim. Leeds complain about the push and want a penalty or at least a free kick on the edge of the box but nothing comes from their appeals.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:51 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Close! Tottenham have really stepped it up again. Harry Kane drops deep again to collect the ball and laces a cross-field pass over to Sessegnon on the left side of the box. The wingback brings the ball under control and fires a shot into the side-netting!

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:49 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Save! Tottenham cut Leeds apart again with a fine turn in midfield from Kane who again plays Doherty into the area. He lets fly but his shot gets charged down by Meslier who blocks it with his chest. The rebound comes to Son but Koch leaps in front of the ball as he fires one towards goal as well. Last ditch defending from Leeds.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:47 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Close! Tottenham have tried to kill the Leeds momentum by slowing down the game, keeping hold of the ball. They work it up to Harry Kane who threads a great ball ‘round the corner and into the right wing for Matt Doherty. He swings a cross into the six-yard box where Ryan Sessegnon throws himself towards the ball at the back post but just misses it for a tap in.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:42 , Michael Jones

54 mins: There’s a bit of frustration beginning to show from the Leeds players when they aren’t in possession. They’re trying to recover the ball quickly but are being too intense in their challenges. Mateusz Klich goes in the book for a late tackle and Junior Firpo is shown a yellow card for booting the ball away in anger.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:39 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Leeds have picked up where they left off in the first half by driving the ball at the Tottenham penalty area. Stuart Dallas is brought down by Harry Winks and the free kick it sent over to the right wing where Luke Ayling swings a cross into the box but sends it over everybody’s heads.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:35 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Raphinha takes on Sessegnon on the inside right and the Tottenham defender is unlucky as a free kick goes against him. He won the ball but took down the Leeds midfielder in the follow through.

Sessegnon versus Raphinha has a second round as the free kick is played down the right wing. This time Sessegnon mistimes his lunging tackle and just takes out the man earning himself a yellow card.

Second half: Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:33 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Pascal Struijk and Jack Harrison have been taken off by Marcelo Bielsa with Mateusz Klich and Rodrigo brought on at half-time.

The home side restart the game and attempt to thread a pass up to Raphinha on the right side. The ball is intercepted by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and knocked by the Ben Davies by Son Heung-min.

Football set to be forced to reassess its relationship with Russia

13:29 , Michael Jones

Uefa officials told football figures to dissuade politicians from publicly lobbying for the 2022 Champions League final, which has been moved from St Petersburg to Paris,The Independent has been told.

Sources in the western European game have privately said they were under the impression that their federations could be blacklisted from hosting future tournaments or marquee fixtures if big plays were made to replace the Russian city in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

There was even open speculation, right up until Thursday morning, over whether this was because Uefa did not want to aggravate Russia.

Football set to be forced to reassess its relationship with Russia

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:26 , Michael Jones

Leeds are only the second side in Premier League history to concede 3+ goals in five consecutive matches in the competition, after Sunderland in November 2005.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:22 , Michael Jones

Will Leeds get rid of Marcelo Bielsa?

If Bielsa were to walk, am told Jesse Marsch is an option for Leeds.



You wonder whether the club will feel they have to move first. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) February 26, 2022

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:21 , Michael Jones

Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski, and Harry Kane all found the back of the net for Tottenham in the first half. The visitors could have scored more but Leeds were threatening themselves. Robin Koch hit the post and Luke Ayling should have scored from a header. The next goal could be crucial, if Leeds can get it they’ll think they’re still in the game.

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:17 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Tottenham end the half with another counter attack but Llorente blocks Kane’s cross and Meslier tidies up. The visitors lead by three goals to nil at the break.

It’s a long way back for Leeds.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:15 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Chance! Leeds come down the left wing again with Harrison in possession. He dinks the ball into the back as Raphinha makes a run to the byline. He collects the pass and flicks it over to Luke Ayling who is wide open and has a free header. He tries to be too cute with it though and aims for the far top corner but puts the attempt wide of the post!

One added minute to play.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:13 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Harry Winks fouls Raphinha over on the right side of his own final third and Leeds have another opportunity to work the ball into the box. Raphinha curls the free kick deep into the area but overhits it and puts the ball straight out of play.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:11 , Michael Jones

39 mins: This is good pressure from Leeds. Raphinha has made a few good runs in behind and Jack Harrison is a threat on the left wing. They’re just lacking with their final balls into the box and haven’t given Hugo Lloris a great deal to do.

Tottenham ae being pushed back though and Leeds have wrestled the momentum away from Spurs. A goal for them before half-time would reignite this match.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:09 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Stuart Dallas tracks Son Heung-min inside from the Leeds right and intecepts a pass meant for the forward. He works the ball over to the opposite wing where Jack Harrison drives down the left and whips a cross over the head of Eric Dier.

Raphinha receives the ball and carries it into the box. He checks to the left and lets fly but sees the effort blocked by Ben Davies. There are huge shouts for a handball against the Spurs defender but his arms where tucked close to his body and a VAR check doesn’t overturn the on field decision which was: no penalty.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:04 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Jack Harrison drives the ball down the left for Leeds and wins a free kick out wide. Raphinha takes the set piece and loops the ball into the box picking out Diego Llorente. His header hits a defender and drops to Pascal Struijk who rolls it across to Harrison on the right side of the box now. He shoots but the effort is blocked and eventually cleared by Cristian Romero.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:02 , Michael Jones

30 mins: This has been another horrible defensive performance by Leeds. The home side have had more of the ball over these opening 30 minutes but Tottenham look likely to score in every attack.

Sessegnon is played in on the left by a quick free kick from Kane. He brings the ball under control in the box and shoots but Meslier covers the gap at the near post and keeps it out!

GOAL! Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham (Kane, 27’)⚽️

12:57 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Fabulous finish from Harry Kane! Son Heung-min brings the ball down the left wing and knocks it into the box to Kane but Diego Llorente intercepts and scoops the ball away. It comes to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who takes a touch and is told to flick an aerial pass into the box by Kane pointing to where he wants the ball. Hojbjerg delivers it perfectly and lifts the ball over the defence. Kane keeps himself onside as he runs in behind Llorente, he meets the ball on the volley and side-foots it into the far bottom corner.

Leeds 0 - 2 Tottenham

12:56 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Tackles come flying in as both teams try to win the ball just inside the Tottenham half. Sessegnon is dispossessed by Luke Ayling before Harry Winks gets it back. Robin Koch then lunges into a tackle and recovers the ball before Winks clips him and gives away a free kick.

Leeds’ free kick is floated into the box by Stuart Dallas and falls to Jack Harrison after a flick on. He brings it inside before backheeling a pass to Junior Firpo. He looks for a cross but is tackled before putting the ball in.

