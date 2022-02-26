Everton vs Man City LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as City search for a vital winner

Manchester City face Everton at Goodison Park (PA)

Follow all the action as Manchester City travel to Everton in the Premier League today

Not too long ago, Pep Guardiola’s men looked like the champions-elect but a brilliant run of form from Liverpool, combined with a City’s surprising draw at Southampton and even more shocking defeat at home to Spurs, means the title race is back on. With the Reds otherwise engaged in Carabao Cup final duty this weekend, Guardiola’s troops do have the opportunity to re-establish a six-point lead at the top of the table however and put the pressure back on their rivals.

Everton may not be particularly inclined to do their fierce Merseyside rivals a favour but the Toffees’ own situation means that three points is far more valuable than any schadenfreude they might get by denting Liverpool’s title ambitions. Frank Lampard has inherited a club heading in the wrong direction and they are now firmly entrenched in a relegation battle with the business end of the season approaching. A 3-0 victory over Leeds earlier this month was a rare high point in an otherwise bleak couple of months and with the likes of Newcastle and Burnley hitting form, the Toffees’ record of never having been relegated in the Premier League era is starting to look in serious jeopardy.

Follow all the latest updates from Goodison Park:

Everton vs Man City

69’: Jordan Pickford pulls off a brilliant double save from Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva

33’: Richarlison fires straight at Ederson shortly after Jonjoe Kenny hits the side netting

Oleksandr Zinchenko visibily emotional as Man City and Everton players show solidarity for Ukraine

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Allan, Doucoure, van de Beek, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison

Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Sterling

Everton FC 0 - 0 Manchester City FC

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

18:59 , Michael Jones

71 mins: A bit of breaking news coming out of the Premier League has seen Roman Abramovich hand over ‘stewardship’ of Chelsea to the trustees of the club’s charitable Foundation. More details on that to follow.

Story continues

Roman Abramovich hands over ‘stewardship’ of Chelsea to trustees of club foundation

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

18:57 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Great save! Kevin De Bruyne makes a run alongside the front edge of the box, he shimmies around Allan then drills a low shot at goal forcing Pickford into a low save to the left. The rebound comes out to Bernardo Silva who laces a first time shot back at goal but Pickford is quickly onto his feet and keeps the second attempt out with a strong right hand! Great goalkeeping.

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

18:53 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Save! Phil Foden is played down the left wing and whips a cross into the box that gets headed out by Jonjoe Kenny. The ball bounces nicely for the arriving John Stones and he laces a fine effort at goal forcing Jordan Pickford to parry it up into the air then recover the ball.

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

18:51 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Abdoulaye Doucoure and Phil Foden come together and Foden takes a knock to the face. He goes down but City play on and lose the ball just outside the Everton box.

The Toffees sen the ball down the right side and find Iwobi who is put under pressure from two City defenders and goes down on the ball hoping for a free kick that doesn’t come.

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

18:50 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Allan trips Bernardo Silva and gives the assistant referee an earful about what he thinks of the decision so much so that he talks himself into a yellow card.

Joao Cancelo lifts a cross into the box but talks it over Jordan Pickford who watches it sail behind for a goal kick.

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

18:45 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Save! Jordan Pickford to the rescue for Everton after Bernardo Silva comes in from the right and slides a pass over to Phil Foden. Foden hits a shot at goal with his first touch and opens up his left foot. He strikes it well but Pickford dives to his left and palms the ball away!

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

18:43 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Man City win a corner and whip the ball into the box. It gets headed out to Richarlison who flicks the ball over Rodri then runs into Ruben Dias and wins a free kick for Everton deep in his own half.

Dias isn’t happen about that decision saying Richarlison initiated the contact but the referee isn’t buying it.

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

18:40 , Michael Jones

51 mins: An Everton counter attack sees Doucoure, Richarlison and Iwobi sprint up the pitch. Doucoure carries the ball and slots it over to the left wing for Richarlison. He runs into trouble and squares the ball to Iwobi who has the keep it away from four defenders with no passing options and understandably loses possession.

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

18:37 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Chance! Raheem Sterling loses the ball in the middle of the pitch and Allan takes over. He flicks it over the high City line and plays Richarlison into the box. His runs seems good as the offside flag stays down allowing him to take a touch and guide a shot to the far bottom corner. Ederson it off his line quickly to narrow that gap and manages to stop the ball with an outstretched leg. Then the offside flag goes up so it wouldn’t have counted anyway.

Second half: Everton 0 - 0 Man City

18:34 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Everton get the match back underway. They’ve got 45 minutes to keep up their first half tempo and maybe sneak a victory against Man City.

No changes from either manager at the break.

Matty Cash sends message to Ukraine-based team-mate as Aston Villa beat Brighton

18:33 , Michael Jones

Matty Cash sent a message of support to a Poland team-mate stranded in Ukraine after scoring the opening goal in Aston Villa’s 2-0 win at Brighton.

The Villa full-back broke the deadlock with a fine early finish before taking off his shirt to reveal a “stay strong” message to Dynamo Kiev defender Tomasz Kedziora, receiving a caution in the process.

Ollie Watkins then scored his first goal since December in the 68th minute to wrap up Villa’s victory.

Matty Cash sends message to Ukraine-based team-mate as Aston Villa beat Brighton

Christian Eriksen returns but 10-man Brentford’s slump continues with damaging defeat by Newcastle

18:31 , Michael Jones

With just over 52 minutes played in sunlit west London, as Brentford’s 10 men reckoned with a 2-0 defeat that will have huge implications on their Premier League survival, Christian Eriksen emerged from the shadow that has dominated the past eight months of his life.

If the horrifying images of his collapse last summer had already been banished from Eriksen’s own mind, they remained intact for those who were fortunate enough to witness the midfielder’s return here.

This was a moment that was impossible to envisage then, when the unimportance of a football match was thrust so jarringly into perspective, and felt no less astonishing now as Eriksen ran onto the pitch and past the memories that threatened to define him.

Amid all the emotion around his return, there remained a residual sense of apprehension that couldn’t be extinguished until this moment. There is still the small defibrillator fitted in Eriksen’s chest as a permanent assurance.

He unwillingly represents the innate fear hidden within all of us that the lives we build can be upended at a moment’s notice – a fact that could hardly be more pronounced in the world right now. And it is a beautiful contradiction that while football can be so utterly irrelevant, here it also represented such a meaningful escape.

Each time the ball arrived at Eriksen’s feet, with his presence alone restoring an urgency to Brentford’s ailing attack, it was no longer about miracles but simply the stakes of the match – the return to normality he has craved most of all.

Christian Eriksen returns but Brentford’s slump continues in defeat by Newcastle

Sean Dyche hails ‘important week’ for Burnley in battle for survival

18:30 , Michael Jones

Burnley boss Sean Dyche praised the mentality of his team after they fought back to earn a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace and make it a seven-point week.

Jeffrey Schlupp fired the hosts ahead after nine minutes in south London and the Clarets at this point looked to be struggling after vital but taxing recent wins over Brighton and Tottenham.

The visitors came out with more belief after the break and equalised within 40 seconds after Eagles captain Luka Milivojevic deflected Aaron Lennon’s cross into his own net to ensure both teams had to settle for a 12th draw in the Premier League this season.

Sean Dyche hails ‘important week’ for Burnley in battle for survival

Profligate Manchester United left frustrated by goalless draw with Watford

18:28 , Michael Jones

It may still be the case that Manchester United have only lost once since the 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road which led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking last November and Ralf Rangnick’s subsequent appointment on an interim basis, but draws like this are slowly eroding hope of playing in next season’s Champions League.

Solskjaer’s conquerors Watford, under new management themselves, will celebrate this goalless draw at Old Trafford as one of the highlights of their season, even if the point does little to help Roy Hodgson’s side in their battle against the drop. For United, it was yet another afternoon when they had their chances but did not take them.

United remain fourth, two points clear of fifth-place Arsenal, but have played three games more. This was the fifth draw in 13 league games under Rangnick, the sixth time they have failed to win, and worryingly, this visit from a side second-bottom in the Premier League table could be viewed as the last fixture in a favourable run dating all the way back to his arrival.

Profligate Man United left frustrated by goalless draw with Watford

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

18:22 , Michael Jones

Goalless between Everton and Man City at half-time. Who will go on to win this game?

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Everton 0 - 0 Man City

18:18 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Nothing to separate the teams at half-time. Everton have impressed during those opening 45 minutes and they’ve worried Manchester City a few times. For their part Pep Guardiola’s men felt a little flat. He’ll be having words for them during the break.

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

18:16 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Richarlison goes to ground under pressure from Rodri and Everton win a free kick just outside the box. It’s about 25-yards out from goal on the inside right side of the pitch. Anthony Gordon stands over the set piece and goes for goal. He smokes it well and lands his effort on top of the crossbar!

Two minutes of added time to play in the first half.

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

18:13 , Michael Jones

42 mins: I wonder what Pep Guardiola is thinking right now. Man City have seen more of the ball but they are controlling the match to their usual standards. Everton have been sharp, intent, and physical - especially in the middle of the pitch - which seems to have upset City’s rhythm.

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

18:11 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Man City press high up the pitch with Ruben Dias feeding it down the left side for Joao Cancelo. He cuts into the box and slots the ball to the byline for Phil Foden. It looks as though Foden’s run in behind Coleman is enough for him to keep the ball in play but his controlling touch just knocks the ball out of play.

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

18:08 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Almost! Michael Keane gives the ball to Allan in his own half and the Everton midfielder turns to play the ball up to Iwobi. Iwobi threads a forward pass in between the Man City defence as Gordon sprints through the lines. John Stones sweeps across and throws himself at the ball, getting there just in time to stop Gordon having a free run at goal.

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

18:05 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Chance! This is a good game. Kenny knocks the ball into the box and a deflection loops it up to Iwobi who tries to win it in the air under pressure. The ball comes loose and drops kindly for Richarlison who whips a snapshot at goal but sends it straight into the hands of Ederson!

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

18:02 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Close! A Man City throw in comes to Rodri who is immmediately pounced on by Allan. He nicks the ball and drives it up to the box before slipping Jonjoe Kenny into the left side of the area. Kenny collects the ball and goes for goal but only manages to blast it into the side-netting.

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

17:59 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Iwobi receives the ball on the right wing and is helped out by Allan. He takes the ball into the box and tries to weave away from Cancelo. The left-back sticks with him and Allan goes down under minimal contact. Everton want a penalty but the referee says no and the crowd aren’t happy.

The ball is given to Illkay Gundogan who’s cleaned out from behind by Donny van de Beek.

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

17:56 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Good pressure from Gordon wins the ball back for Everton. He passes it up to Richarlison who then lays it off to Doucoure. Doucoure sends Iwobi sprinting down the right wing but there’s no-one in the box and he’s forced to retreat.

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

17:54 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Aymeric Laporte barges into Richarlison and gives Everton a free kick in a dangerous area. Anthony Gordon then swings the ball into the penalty area but it’s headed safely away.

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

17:48 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Raheem Sterling tries to weave around Seamus Coleman but the Everton defender shrugs him off the ball then gives it away with a poor clearance. It comes to Joao Cancelo who flicks the ball over to Phil Foden on the right side of the box. He takes it to the byline and looks for a shot but gets closed down.

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

17:43 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Everton burst forward after a long ball comes up to Anthony Gordon on the left side. He brings the ball under control and carries it into the box. Richarlison makes a run to the far post and Gordon laces it across in a half shot/half passed attempt that Ederson scoops up easily enough.

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

17:42 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Everton are getting stuck into the midfield battle, trying to physically impose themselves on City. It’s half working but this City team are very good. They play it through the middle of the pitch with Kevin De Bruyne slipping a pass up to Ilkay Gundogan coming inside fromt he left. He flicks it out wide to Sterling who carries the ball into the box and sees his low cross blocked and cleared.

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

17:38 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Everton push high up the pitch and win themselves a corner. Anthony Gordon swings it into the middle but Rodri wins the header and nods it out as far as Allan. He gives the ball back to Gordon who lays it off to Donny van de Beek. Van de Beek swings a cross to the far post where Richarlison is hovering but he’s beaten in the air by John Stones who heads it clear for City.

Everton 0 - 0 Man City

17:36 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Raheem Sterling breaks down the left wing for Man City and carries the ball into the box. He tries to square it into the six-yard area but the ball deflects out to Rodri off an Everton defender. Rodri runs onto a first time shot but his effort gets blocked in the middle of the box.

Everton vs Man City

17:32 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Manchester City get the match underway at Goodison Park. They send it to the defensive line and look the draw Everton into a forward press. The Toffees don’t bite though and keep a solid shape forcing City to play through them.

Everton vs Man City

17:28 , Michael Jones

The players head out onto the pitch.

Manchester City are wearing t-shirts with the Ukrainian flag and the message ‘No War’ printed on them. The Everton team all come out wrapped in Ukrainian flags.

There are Ukrainian players on both teams. Oleksandr Zinchenko for Man City and Vitaliy Mykolenko for Everton.

Everton vs Man City

17:25 , Michael Jones

Premier League leaders, Manchester City, can open up a six point gap on second placed Liverpool if they defeat Everton today. Meanwhile the Toffees could do with three points of their own.

They are currently just one point above the relegation zone but could jump as high as 14th if they win this evening.

Everton vs Man City

17:21 , Michael Jones

Riyad Mahrez has scored 10 goals in his last 10 appearances for City, only failing to score in one of those games.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Everton vs Man City

17:18 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have taken 32 points out of a possible 36 in their 12 league away games since losing at Tottenham on the opening weekend of the season.

Everton vs Man City

17:15 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have not dropped points in consecutive league fixtures since December 2020 when they were held to draws by Manchester United and West Brom.

They are looking to avoid losing successive league games for only the third time under Pep Guardiola. Guardiola has lost just three of 67 Premier League matches against teams led by English managers (W59, D5).

Everton vs Man City

17:12 , Michael Jones

Everton have already lost 13 league matches this campaign, as many as they did in the whole of last season. Twelve of those defeats have come in their last 16 league fixtures.

The Toffees have scored eight first-half goals, the fewest in the division. Manchester City have scored more goals in each half of their matches than Everton’s overall total of 28 this season.

Everton’s tally of 14 home league defeats since the beginning of last season is the most in the top flight.

Profligate Man United left frustrated by goalless draw with Watford

17:10 , Karl Matchett

It may still be the case that Manchester United have only lost once since the 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road which led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking and Ralf Rangnick’s interim appointment but draws like these are slowly eroding hopes of playing in next season’s Champions League.

Solskjaer’s conquerors Watford, under new management themselves, will celebrate this goalless draw at Old Trafford, even if the point does little to help Roy Hodgson’s side in their battle against the drop. It was yet another afternoon when United had their chances but did not take them.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s form is especially concerning. The Portuguese looked every inch the 37-year-old centre-forward that he is and may be contemplating whether he can stomach a season outside of European football’s elite competition. If he decides not, that may be the best thing for all parties concerned.

United remain fourth, two points clear of fifth-place Arsenal, but have played three games more. And worryingly, this visit of a Watford side sat second-bottom could be viewed as the last in a run of favourable fixtures dating all the way back to early December.

After next week’s derby at the Etihad, top-four rivals Tottenham pay a visit with the return leg against Atletico Madrid following three days later. Even if the subsequent trip to Anfield is postponed due to the FA Cup quarter-finals, as seems likely, Rangnick is entering a defining period.

Mark Critchley’s match report from Old Trafford:

Profligate Man United left frustrated by goalless draw with Watford

Everton vs Man City: Pep Guardiola hoping Manchester City ‘do a good game’ against Everton

17:08 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola admitted he will only get a true read on how his players have reacted to last week’s defeat against Tottenham when they face Everton on Saturday.

City saw a 15-match unbeaten run in the Premier League come to an end when Harry Kane struck in stoppage time to give Spurs a 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium, just moments after it appeared that Riyad Mahrez had rescued a point for Guardiola’s side from the penalty spot.

That defeat has allowed Liverpool to close what had been a 13-point gap in the title race to just three having played their games in hand, though with Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Carabao Cup final this weekend, City have an opportunity to create some more breathing space on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola hoping Manchester City ‘do a good game’ against Everton

Everton vs Man City: Head-to-head

17:05 , Michael Jones

Everton’s only victory in the last 17 Premier League meetings was a 4-0 win in January 2017. It remains Pep Guardiola’s biggest top-flight defeat as a manager.

Manchester City have won each of their last four away league games against Everton, which is as many as they managed in their first 20 visits to Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Everton are on a run of eight straight league defeats against City. Their only longer losing streaks are 13 versus Portsmouth between 1947 and 1956, and nine to Manchester United between 1999 and 2004.

Everton vs Man City

17:01 , Michael Jones

The final Premier League game of the day kicks off in around 30 minutes time as Everton take on Manchester City at Goodison Park. Here’s a reminder of the two sides:

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Allan, Doucoure, Van de Beek, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison

Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Sterling

Premier League results

16:58 , Michael Jones

The three Premier League games that kicked off at 3pm have now all finished. Here are the results:

Brentford 0 - 2 Newcastle

Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Burnley

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

Aston Villa are two goals up against Brighton with 20 minutes to play in that one as well.

GOAL! Brighton 0 - 2 Aston Villa (Watkins, 68’)⚽️

16:57 , Michael Jones

68 mins: Over at the Amex Stadium Aston Villa have doubled their lead. Tyrone Mings sends the ball into the area and it drops over the head of Joel Veltman and drops to Ollie Watkins who makes no mistakes in front of goal and slots it home. There’s breathing space now for Villa.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:53 , Michael Jones

Manchester United remain fourth in the table but as the race for the Champions League spots it so close they’ll think they’ve dropped two points in this one. They did everything but score against Watford.

For their part, Watford move another step closer to safety and trail Everton by three points even though the Toffees have three games in hand on them.

Full-time: Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:51 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Bruno Fernandes blasts a shot from range but it’s claimed by Ben Foster who keeps hold of the ball. The clock runs down and Watford cling on to claim a great point against Manchester United.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:49 , Michael Jones

90 mins: A cross field pass from Victor Lindelof comes to Jadon Sancho who cuts inside from the wing and fizzes a shot around Ismaila Sarr but sends it wide of the back post.

Three minutes of added time to play.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:47 , Michael Jones

87 mins: This will be a good points for Watford if things remain as they stand. Man Utd are trying to force the issue but the visitors are defending well and there’s no way through for the Red Devils. Three minutes to play plus stoppage time.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:43 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Jadon Sancho brings the ball down the left wing, checks inside and slots the ball into the box for Marcus Rashford. He’s free on the penalty spot but instead of shooting, lets the ball run through and Watford clear.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:40 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Manchester United have flooded the pitch with attackers which has allowed Watford a bit of joy on the counter attack but so far they haven’t been able to capitalise.

All three results are still at play here. It won’t be a surprise if Watford nick this at the death.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:39 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Anthony Elanga is bungled to the ground by Ken Sema over to the right side of the box. Luke Shaw then whips the resultant free kick over to the far post where Cristiano Ronaldo can’t reach it to tap it into the net.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:35 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Bruno Fernandes drives into the right side of the box and blasts a shot at goal but Samir dives in front and blocks it out for a corner that Watford then deal with. If Manchester United don’t score today it will be a travesty.

Everton vs Man City: Line-ups

16:34 , Michael Jones

The final Premier League game of the day sees Everton host Manchester City. Here’s a look at the two teams, kick off for that one is at 5.30pm.

Everton XI:

Man City XI:

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:32 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Alex Telles receives the ball in the inside left and hangs a cross in to the back post. He picks out Cristiano Ronaldo who nods the chance onto the top of the goal!

Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford come on for United with Telles and Matic the two men replaced.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:29 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Sancho gives the ball to Matic who flicks one into the box. Pogba it there again to challenge for the ball but Cathcart wins the initial ball and Watford manage to scoop it clear.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:27 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Chance! Manchester United push Watford deep into their own half and work the ball over to Bruno Fernandes on the right. He swings the ball into the box as Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo makes runs into the middle. Pogba flicks it on and it hits Ronaldo but looks to be rolling over the line only for Ben Foster to leap across at the last minute and keep it out.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:23 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Jadon Sancho is now on for Manchester United replacing Fred. Christian Kabasele and Ken Sema come on for Watford replacing Jeremy Ngakia and Josh King.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:21 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Manchester United just can’t score. Hassane Kamara had an effort from range fired high and wide before United put together a fine attack. Pogba comes in from the left and gives the ball to Elanga. He loses it but the ball bounces out to Fernandes. He drives up to the byline and darts inside before cutting the ball back to Ronaldo. He meets it in space with a first time shot but fires his chance at Elanga and the ball hits his teammate, bouncing wide for a goal kick.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:17 , Michael Jones

56 mins: Chance! Anthony Elanga starts a move for Manchester United who work the ball over to Bruno Fernandes on the inside right. He floats the ball into the box for Elanga but he fires wide from six-yards out.

Brighton 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Matty Cash booked for showing T-shirt in support of family in Ukraine

16:15 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash was shown a yellow card on Saturday for displaying a message in support of his Poland international teammate caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Tomasz Kedziora plays for Dynamo Kyiv and is thought to be still in the city with his family as the Russian army descends on the capital.

On Saturday morning, the Polish national team released a statement announcing they would boycott their World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final with Russia next month, and it also included a message of support for Kedziora.

Aston Villa’s Matty Cash booked for showing T-shirt in support of family in Ukraine

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:14 , Michael Jones

53 mins: Alex Telles finds Paul Pogba in the box but he’s closed down by four defenders as he tries to weave his way into a position to shoot. He loses the ball but United recover it quickly. Pogba drifts out to the left side of the box and receives it back. His deflected ball into the box comes to Ronaldo who wins the ball but gets clattered by Kamara. United want a penalty but they don’t get one.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:09 , Michael Jones

50 mins: Chance! Nemanja Matic dinks the ball into the left side of the penalty area as Paul Pogba gets in behind. He meets the ball on the volley and hits a side-footed shot back across the box but sends it wide of the far post!

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:08 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Paul Pogba wins the ball in midfield and flicks a pass over the top for Cristiano Ronaldo who makes a run in behind Craig Cathcart. Jeremy Ngakia comes across to close him down but the offside flag goes up as Ronaldo’s shot loops over the goal.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Burnley (Milivojevic OG, 46’)⚽️

16:06 , Michael Jones

46 mins: 38 seconds into the second half at Selhurst Park and Burnley have an equaliser. A long ball from Conor Roberts comes to Wout Weghorst who flicks it up to the byline for Aaron Lennon. He fizzes the ball into the box and it strikes Luka Milivojevic and finishes in the back of the net.

Second half: Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

16:03 , Michael Jones

Kick off: The players are back out at Old Trafford for the second half. No changes from either team as Watford get the ball rolling again.

Fifa facing pressure to ban Russia from 2022 World Cup

15:58 , Michael Jones

Fifa is facing increasing pressure, both from governments and within football, to exclude Russia from the World Cup 2022.

Reports on Saturday stated that the UK government was going to make further moves on the world governing body, through the Football Association, and The Independent has been told it is a feeling increasingly shared by other European governments and key figures within football federations.

The idea is to make Russia such an international pariah, to the point the war is an unsustainable domestic policy, and both government and football officials have privately expressed amazement that Fifa have not yet acted.

Fifa facing pressure to ban Russia from 2022 World Cup

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:56 , Michael Jones

The teams came together to deliver a message before kick off at Old Trafford:

A message from Ralf and the players ❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/mu0ul9GDeE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 26, 2022

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min make PL history as Tottenham add to Leeds woes

15:53 , Michael Jones

Earlier today Harry Kane and Son Heung-min created Premier League history by setting the record for the most goal combinations in Tottenham’s 4-0 romp at Leeds.

The pair combined for the 37th time when Kane superbly assisted Son’s late strike, moving clear of Chelsea pair Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

It was a fitting end to a comprehensive win for Antonio Conte’s side, who laid the foundation for the win with three goals in the opening 27 minutes as Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski and Kane got on the scoresheet.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min make PL history as Tottenham add to Leeds woes

GOAL! Brighton 0 - 1 Aston Villa (Cash, 17’)⚽️

15:50 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Aston Villa take the lead in the delayed match between them and Brighton. Matty Cash scores against the run of play at the Amex Stadium.

He’s also been booked for revealing a t-shirt supporting Polish footballer, Tomasz Kedziora, who is stuck in Ukraine.

Half-time: Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:47 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: A lot of dominance from Manchester United but they’ve been unable to capitalise on it in the first half at Old Trafford. Both team go into the break on level terms.

GOAL! Brentford 0 - 2 Newcastle (Willock, 44’)⚽️

15:46 , Michael Jones

44 mins: Newcastle have doubled their lead over Brentford with a shapr counter attack that is beautifully finished by Joe Willock. Lots to do for Brentford if they hope to get back into this game.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:45 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Penalty shout for Man Utd. Paul Pogba holds the ball up under pressure from three defenders but manages to squeeze it out to Fred who flicks the ball over to Wan-Bissaka on the wing. He threads it into the box for Elanga but Cathcart is on top of him immediately. There’s a clash of legs and Elanga goes down.

VAR takes a look but tells the referee to play on.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:39 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Paul Pogba is brought down Samir about 25-yards out from goal. Bruno Fernandes places the ball and has Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Telles alongside him.

Ronaldo drifts away into the box and it’s Telles who takes the shot. He whips it well with his left-foot but curls it wide of the near post.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:37 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Chance! Man Utd win a throw in on the right side and it’s taken by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He throws it to Bruno Fernandes who gives it back to Wan-Bissaka and watches him drive into the box. He cuts the ball back to Fred who has a go from range and smokes his effort wide of goal.

Brentford 0 - 1 Newcastle (Joelinton, 33’)⚽️

15:34 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Newcastle lead against 10-man Brentford! Ryan Fraser crosses the ball into the far side of the box where Joelinton leaps higher than everyone else to get to the ball. He nods it back across goal and finds the bottom corner!

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:32 , Michael Jones

30 mins: That move should have ended in a goal. Either Ronaldo should go down after the contact from Foster or Fernandes needs to hit the target. The home side could be two or three goals up already.

They attack down the left this time with Alex Telles bringing the ball forward. He swings it into the box and finds Elanga who nods the ball. It drops to Ronaldo who pokes a shot at goal from inside the six-yard box but sees Foster come out and smother it!

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:30 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Chance! Elanga wins the ball in midfield and plays a nice one-two with Pogba before threading a pass into the box for Ronaldo. Craig Cathcart misses the ball for his attempted clearance and Ronaldo takes over. Foster comes flying off his line and collides with the striker who stays on his feet to recover the ball. He chips it over to the far post where Bruno Fernandes meets it in the air and nods is header wide!

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:27 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Manchester United have taken their foot off the gas and slowed their play right down. They’re passing it around confidently enough but Watford have an organised defensive shape making it difficult for United to get into the penalty area.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:22 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Close! Bruno Fernandes makes a great run into the box through the middle of the centre-backs as Paul Pogba receives the ball on the inside left. He chips it into the area and picks out Fernandes who opens his foot to catch the ball on the volley but he side-foots it wide of the left hand post.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:20 , Michael Jones

18 mins: More fine play from Man Utd as they work the ball down the left side. It comes to Fred who backheels it into the path of Bruno Fernandes. He brings the ball into the box from the wing and looks to pick out Cristiano Ronaldo only for Ben foster to dive in front of the pass and smother it for the visitors.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:18 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Disallowed goal! It was almost a perfect move from United. Bruno Fernandes slots the ball out to Anthony Elanga on the right wing. He cuts inside and passes the ball out to Alex Telles on the left wing. Cristiano Ronaldo makes a darting run into the box as the pass comes in from the left. He leaves his marker and guides it home with his first touch but the offside flag goes up and VAR confirms that Ronaldo set off too soon.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:16 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Manchester United are dominating the ball at the moment. Anthony Elanga drives into the final third and slips it into the box for Bruno Fernandes who prods an effort at goal but it gets charged down by Ben Foster in goal! Great save from the Watford keeper.

RED CARD! Josh Dasilva is off

15:14 , Michael Jones

Brentford 0 - 0 Newcastle

11 mins: Josh Dasilva tries to shield the ball with a step over but lands on Matt Targett’s shin. VAR are called in to look at the incident and they tell the referee to take at look at it. He does and decides that it was serious foul play from Dasilva and Brentford are down to 10-men!

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Burnley (Schlupp, 9’)⚽️

15:12 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Crystal Palace have taken an early lead against Burnley. Michael Olise twists and turns his way down to right side and slips the ball out to Nathaniel Clyne on the wing. He whips a cross into the middle and picks out Jeffrey Schlupp who taps home from close range.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:10 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Raphael Varane gives the ball away with a poor pass into the midfield but is rescued by his centre-half partner as Emmanuel Dennis is threaded into the right side of the box. Victor Lindelof sprints across and squeezes in front of the striker to come awy with the ball and knock it clear for the home side.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Off the post! You can’t any closer without scoring. Man Utd float the ball over to Wan-Bissaka on the right and he drives down the wing before flicking the ball perfectly into the box for Cristiano Ronaldo. He stops the ball dead and shoots on the turn but hits the inside of the far post and the ball bounces back out of the goal and gets cleared away by Watford.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Watford win an early corner after Moussa Sissoko wins the ball in midfield. Imran Louza swings the first corner into the area but Wan-Bissaka is up nicely to put it behind for a repeat.

The second corner comes into the box but Cristiano Ronaldo rises above everyone else and heads it away for Manchester United.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:03 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Bruno Fernandes gets the ball rolling at Old Trafford with a pass back to his own back line. It comes over to Aaron Wan-Bissaka who attempts to make a run down the right side but is closed down by Josh King and has to pass it back to Fred.

Man Utd vs Watford

15:02 , Michael Jones

There are a few Ukrainian flags being waved in the crowd at Old Trafford and both teams took a united stand for peace before the game gets started.

Man Utd vs Watford

14:58 , Michael Jones

The players make their way out onto the pitch at Old Trafford. If Manchester United win today they will move just one point behind third placed Chelsea although they will have played two games more.

Three points for Watford will move them even closer to safety.

Man Utd vs Watford

14:57 , Michael Jones

Joshua King has scored in each of his last three Premier League starts against Manchester United, where he started his career.

Roy Hodgson won his two most recent Premier League matches at Old Trafford, both for Crystal Palace: 2-1 in August 2019 and 3-1 in September 2020.

Man Utd vs Watford

14:55 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo has only scored one goal in nine appearances in all competitions in 2022.

Bruno Fernandes meanwhile has scored in successive league fixtures and now has 49 goals in 114 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions. The first of those goals was a penalty in a 3-0 Premier League home win against Watford on 23rd February 2020

Man Utd vs Watford

14:52 , Michael Jones

Watford have only earned five points from their last 13 matches, with their solitary victory during that time coming away against Aston Villa last weekend.

They can win successive Premier League away games for the first time since taking maximum points from their opening three away fixtures of the 2017-18 season.

The Hornets’ six most recent Premier League away wins were under six different managers: Javi Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores, Nigel Pearson, Xisco Munoz, Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson.

Man Utd vs Watford

14:47 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s only defeat in 14 league matches since sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came at home to Wolves on 3rd January. They’ve won eight and drawn five in that run.

Nonetheless, they have already equalled last season’s tally of six Premier League defeats but the Red Devils can keep consecutive Premier League home clean sheets for the first time since November to December 2020.

Manchester United drop Russian sponsor in wake of Ukraine invasion

14:44 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have dropped the sponsorship of Russian state airline Aeroflot following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, it has been confirmed.

A club spokesperson said: “In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot’s sponsorship rights. We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected.”

The move comes after the UK banned Aeroflot from its airspace following Vladimir Putin’s incursion into Ukraine that began on Thursday.

Manchester United drop Russian sponsor in wake of Ukraine invasion

Brighton vs Aston Villa

14:41 , Michael Jones

The game between Brighton and Aston Villa has been delayed due to traffic around the ground and will now kick off at 3.30pm:

Man Utd vs Watford: Head-to-head

14:39 , Michael Jones

Watford won the reverse fixture 4-1 and can beat Manchester United in consecutive league meetings for the first time. However, United have won 10 successive home matches against Watford in all competitions.

Watford’s solitary away victory in 16 attempts at Old Trafford came in the League Cup third round in October 1978 (D3, L12). They could lose 10 consecutive top-flight away games against the same opponent for the first time.

Elsewhere in the Premier League

14:36 , Michael Jones

There are three other games kicking off at 3pm:

Brentford vs Newcastle

Brighton vs Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

We’ll be mainly following the action at Old Trafford but will bring goal updates from the other Premier League games as well.

Man Utd vs Watford

14:33 , Karl Matchett

More reaction to come from Elland Road and Tottenham’s 4-0 victory over Leeds but the focus moves to Old Trafford now as Manchester United take on Watford. Here’s a reminder of the two line-ups:

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, Fred, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Ronaldo

Watford XI: Foster; Ngakia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Louza, Cleverley, Sissoko; Sarr, King, Dennis

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

14:30 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have now combined more than any other duo in Premier League history, moving clear of Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard on 37 goals.

(Getty Images)

Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham

14:27 , Michael Jones

Leeds United have conceded 20 goals in February alone in the Premier League, the most a side has ever shipped in a single month in the competition, and most in a month by a top-flight side overall since Newcastle in April 1986 (21).

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website