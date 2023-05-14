Everton vs Man City LIVE: Result and reaction from Premier League after Haaland and Gundogan goals

Follow live coverage as Everton face Manchester City in the Premier League today.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, with one eye on next week's Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, made four changes for the trip to Everton.

Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva all dropped to the bench after the 1-1 draw in the Bernabeu, with Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden coming in.

Everton made one enforced change from Monday's surprise 5-1 win at Brighton with Mason Holgate coming in for absent left-back Vitalii Mykolenko.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Everton vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League updates

Everton host Man City in a crucial Premier League clash at both ends of the table

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Mina, Tarkowski, Holgate, Garner, Gueye, Iwobi, Doucoure, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Laporte, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland

Everton FC 0 - 3 Manchester City FC

Everton vs Manchester City

16:47

Everton vs Manchester City

16:42

2️⃣2️⃣ games unbeaten in all competitions! 🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/wn8EcEpjrC — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 14, 2023

Everton vs Manchester City

16:32

Everton vs Manchester City

16:26

Story continues

Everton vs Manchester City

16:19

"Dom had a tight groin and because of his history we had to get him off.



"We'll have to wait and see but the hope is he came off before damage was done."



The boss updates on @CalvertLewin14, who was subbed at half-time of #EVEMCI. pic.twitter.com/JUcjCYMjST — Everton (@Everton) May 14, 2023

Everton vs Manchester City

16:14

Everton vs Manchester City

16:12

Unreal support on the road yet again! 💙🙌



🔵 0-3 🐝 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/E9d8IhiX61 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 14, 2023

Everton vs Manchester City

16:03

Everton vs Manchester City

16:01

That's all for today, goodbye!

Everton vs Manchester City

16:01

That's now 11 Premier League wins on the bounce for City as they move four points clear of Arsenal, with the Gunners due to kick off against Brighton shortly. Now their attention turns to the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid. Everton stay just one point clear of the drop zone, and they travel to Wolves next weekend.

Everton vs Manchester City

16:01

Gundogan stars as Manchester City east past Everton 3-0. They made a pretty poor start to the game but turned things around with two goals in two minutes towards the end of the first half. Gundogan got the first with an audacious flick with his back to goal before then setting up Haaland for a thumping header moments later. It was then wrapped up early in the second half, with the German scoring a wonderful free-kick by curling it into the top corner. Tarkowski did smack a header off the bar later on, but Everton couldn't find a response.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:59

A Gundogan masterclass!! Let’s head over to the Matchday Live crew for their full-time reaction 💬

https://t.co/4cK95jRGZA — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 14, 2023

Everton vs Manchester City

15:56

Everton vs Manchester City

15:56

FULL-TIME: EVERTON 0-3 MANCHESTER CITY.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:56

Everton vs Manchester City

15:56

Patterson gets a late burst of energy as he rushes forward to dispossess Akanji. He tries to get it out of his feet to curl in a cross but quickly loses out to the City man.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:53

90+2. CITY SUB | The birthday boy is replaced 🔄



🔵 0-3 🐝 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/UUcETdsI9S — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 14, 2023

Everton vs Manchester City

15:54

City's final change sees Gomez come on in place of Dias.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:54

City are in no hurry to get upfield at all now, with their defenders comfortably knocking it around between then as the board goes up to show there will be four additional minutes.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:50

City's third change sees Rodri taken off as Phillips makes a short cameo from the bench.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:49

Everton vs Manchester City

15:48

Gray manages to win a corner, and Everton take is short. It takes them a while to get it into the box, though Patterson swings it deep into Tarkowski, but he can't direct his header on target.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:46

City play themselves out of trouble well on the edge of their own box and Rodri has so much space in midfield. He tries to switch it out to Grealish, but his heavy pass flies straight of play.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:45

Everton are keeping possession well when they win it back, but they're in no hurry to get upfield. They're happy to keep knocking it between their defenders.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:43

Laporte goes for the more direct route again, going long down the right for Silva to chase. McNeil tracks him all the way though and safely heads it back to Pickford.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:41

And Haaland is also going off. That means Alvarez will move into the centre-forward role, with Grealish brought on to play down the left.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:41

City's first change of the game is a double one. Gundogan won't have the chance to go for a hat-trick as Silva is brought on for him.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:40

78. CITY SUBS | The goal scorers are replaced 🔄



🔵 0-3 🐝 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/wCVNFnIq0l — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 14, 2023

Everton vs Manchester City

15:41

McNeil gets a yard on Walker to swing a great cross into the middle of the box. Dias misses it and it bounces at Onana's feet, but he can't sort out his feet quick enough to have a shot.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:38

Fourth change for Everton now, and Garner goes straight down the tunnel as he's replaced by Gray.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:38

Mahrez curls another cross in and Pickford is caught in no man's land as Coady's header flicks it towards the far post. Haaland stands his ground and the keeper crashes into him, but the penalty that City are asking for isn't given.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:37

75' Gray comes on for Garner.



🔵 0-3 🟢 #EVEMCI — Everton (@Everton) May 14, 2023

Everton vs Manchester City

15:36

This time, Gundogan does play it forward, picking out Akanji's surging run down the left. The defender curls it into the box first time, but it's over everyone in the middle and out for a throw on the far side.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:34

As soon as Gundogan gets the ball, Foden and Haaland both dart in behind Everton's defence. The City captain doesn't take either option though, instead choosing to work it back to his keeper.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:33

Everton vs Manchester City

15:33

The pace of the game has slowed right down here, with Everton now the ones in possession. They're hesitant to commit too many bodies forward though.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:31

66' Tarkowski heads against the crossbar. Another corner follows and Mina meets it at the back post, but his downward header bounces over.



🔵 0-3 🟢 #EVEMCI — Everton (@Everton) May 14, 2023

Everton vs Manchester City

15:30

After weathering another spell of pressure from Everton, City are back to keeping possession. The hosts are keeping their shape well though and stopping it from going into their box.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:29

OFF THE BAR! McNeil's first corner is swung in deep and Ederson gets his punch all wrong as he puts it out for another on the opposite side. This one is whipped into the middle and Tarkowski smacks a header against the crossbar.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:27

This is the second time that Gundogan has been involved in three goals in a Premier League match, also scoring twice and assisting once against West Brom in October 2016.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:24

Patterson is starting to get a lot of joy down the right in his new wing-back role. He gets the better of Akanji as he curls another low cross in, but again, Maupay doesn't get to it.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:24

Everton vs Manchester City

15:22

GREAT CHANCE! City break quickly on the counter, and Foden has acres of space to run into down the left. He picks out Haaland at the far post and he goes for a scissor kick, but it's off target and Coady calmly clears it.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:22

Garner swings Everton's latest corner into the box and Mina beats Ederson to it as he nods it into the middle. Maupay goes for an overhead kick, with some fans and players claiming handball, but nothing's given.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:21

Everton are having a good spell here, keeping City penned back in their own half. McNeil and Iwobi both swing in crosses from either flank, but can't pick out Maupay in the middle.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:18

55' Double sub. Onana and Coady replace Gana and Holgate.



🔵 0-3 🟢 #EVEMCI — Everton (@Everton) May 14, 2023

Everton vs Manchester City

15:17

Substitution Idrissa Gana Gueye Amadou Ba Zeund Georges Mvom Onana

Everton vs Manchester City

15:17

Substitution Mason Anthony Holgate Conor David Coady

Everton vs Manchester City

15:17

Mahrez takes this free-kick, but his curling shot takes a deflection off the wall. Foden is hovering at the far post, but Garner hooks it away just in front of him.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:15

Everton are struggling to get a touch on the ball still as City surge forward again. Holgate tracks Mahrez as he cuts inside, but gives away another free-kick just outside the box.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:13

50' Goal. City add a third from Gundogan's free-kick.



🔵 0-3 🟢 #EVEMCI — Everton (@Everton) May 14, 2023

Everton vs Manchester City

15:13

Everton vs Manchester City

15:13

Goal Ä°lkay GündoÄŸan

Everton vs Manchester City

15:12

Everton vs Manchester City

15:12

Foden has stayed down holding his knee and it looks like he went down awkwardly following the challenge. He gets back to his feet after treatment, and he'll be able to carry on.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:11

Foden is getting away from Garner, who sticks out a leg to trip him and stop him from getting into the box. He's shown the first booking of the game.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:11

City have picked up where they left off in the first half. They're dominating possession and Everton are struggling to get close to them as they patiently work it upfield.

Everton vs Manchester City

15:08

46' The second half gets under way. Maupay has replaced Calvert-Lewin.



🔵 0-2 🟢 #EVEMCI — Everton (@Everton) May 14, 2023

Everton vs Manchester City

15:07

Everton get us back underway for the second half!

Everton vs Manchester City

15:07

Everton vs Manchester City

15:06

Substitution Dominic Nathaniel Calvert-Lewin Neal Maupay

Everton vs Manchester City

15:00

City dominated possession, but until the two goals, had barely managed to get the ball into the box or test Everton. Despite having the lead, Guardiola will want an improvement in the performance to put this game to bed. It's a difficult one for Dyche - Everton were brilliant defensively barring that two-minute lapse and he'll want them to put it behind them quickly to get back into it.

Everton vs Manchester City

14:56

Everton vs Manchester City

14:56

Two goals in two minutes give City a 2-0 lead over Everton at the break. For most of the half, City struggled to find their rhythm, but everything started to come together in the 37th minute. Gundogan pulled off a brilliant piece of individual skill, flicking the ball past Pickford with his back to goal before setting up Haaland for a thumping header just moments later. At the other end, Holgate missed a glorious opportunity from very close range.

Everton vs Manchester City

14:53

Everton vs Manchester City

14:52

HT. Behind at the break after a quickfire double from City in an otherwise even half. Let's respond after the break. COYB! 👊



🔵 0-2 🟢 #EVEMCI pic.twitter.com/KXn2G3qxem — Everton (@Everton) May 14, 2023

Everton vs Manchester City

14:51

It’s time to check in with our Matchday Live guests for their half-time verdict! 🗣 https://t.co/0VrugreW5a — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 14, 2023

Everton vs Manchester City

14:50

Everton vs Manchester City

14:49

HALF-TIME: EVERTON 0-2 MANCHESTER CITY.

Everton vs Manchester City

14:49

CHANCE! City recycle it on their right, and Rodri's low cross is fizzed into the middle. There's a scramble in the middle as Alvarez and Gundogan both try to reach it, but Everton manage to scramble it away.

Everton vs Manchester City

14:48

Everton are back to sitting deep in their own half and letting City keep the ball in front of them. Laporte eventually lifts it into Gundogan, who cushions it into Foden, but his cross is just too high for Haaland.

Everton vs Manchester City

14:46

City's latest free-kick through the middle is curled in by Mahrez, but Gueye can only get his clearance as far as Walker. He rushes the shot, firing it well wide of the post.

Everton vs Manchester City

14:44

Two goals in two minutes for City has rattled Everton, but they're trying to get themselves back into this game. Garner spots Iwobi's run off the back of Akanji, but the offside flag goes up against him.

Everton vs Manchester City

14:42

39. LET'S GO!



An instant second, @IlkayGuendogan lifts a cross into the middle and @ErlingHaaland heads home! 👊



🔵 0-2 🐝 #ManCity — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 14, 2023

Everton vs Manchester City

14:42

Assist Ä°lkay GündoÄŸan

Everton vs Manchester City

14:41

Goal Erling Braut Haaland

Everton vs Manchester City

14:41

Everton vs Manchester City

14:41

Everton vs Manchester City

14:40

36' Goal. City lead through Gundogan's improvised finish.



🔵 0-1 🟢 #EVEMCI — Everton (@Everton) May 14, 2023

Everton vs Manchester City

14:40

37. What a way to bring in 300 City appearances! 🙌@IlkayGuendogan with a wonderful control and finish in the Everton box puts us ahead! 🤯



🔵 0-1 🐝 #ManCity — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 14, 2023

Everton vs Manchester City

14:39

Goal Ä°lkay GündoÄŸan

Everton vs Manchester City

14:39

35' Chance! Tarkowski heads the corner down, but it's behind Holgate at speed and he can't connect properly. Rodri tests Pickford distance at the other end.



🔵 0-0 🟢 #EVEMCI — Everton (@Everton) May 14, 2023

Everton vs Manchester City

14:39

Everton vs Manchester City

14:38

SAVE! Foden spins away from Patterson before pulling it back to Rodri on the edge of the D. The space opens up ahead of him, so he drills a low shot towards the near post, but Pickford gets down to hold it.

Everton vs Manchester City

14:38

36. Come on, City! 💪



Rodrigo's effort from range the closest we've come to breaking the deadlock!



🔵 0-0 🐝 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/Tg17vzUgJR — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 14, 2023

Everton vs Manchester City

14:38

WHAT A CHANCE! Walker makes up for a loose pass by stopping Everton's counter at the expense of a corner. It's swung in deep to Tarkowski, who heads it towards the far post, and Holgate volleys it over from very close range.

Everton vs Manchester City

14:37

34' Still no real openings, as both sides probe for a way through. City targeting the flanks while the Blues look most dangerous on the counter - as DCL sees a chance taken off his toes at the last second.



🔵 0-0 🟢 #EVEMCI pic.twitter.com/2YH3XPRrxu — Everton (@Everton) May 14, 2023

Everton vs Manchester City

14:36

Everton can't make anything of their free-kick and Dias eventually hooks it forward for Alvarez, who surges forward from inside his own half. He's on his own, but when he tries to hold it up, he's well dispossessed by Gueye.

Everton vs Manchester City

14:35

BLOCK! Another corner for City is taken short, this time to Foden on the edge of the box. He dummies a shot, with Garner committing himself, before he actually hits it, but Tarkowski sticks out a leg to deny him.

Everton vs Manchester City

14:35

Everton are caught out with another long ball over the top to Mahrez, who then picks out Walker's overlapping run down the right. He takes it to the byline before Holgate blocks the cross.

Everton vs Manchester City

14:32

Everton vs Manchester City

14:31

CHANCE! The first opportunity of the game falls to City as they take another corner short. Gundogan plays it out to Mahrez just outside the D, and he takes it on from range but curls it high and wide of the near top corner.

Everton vs Manchester City

14:29

Garner goes over to take this Everton corner and Ederson is forced into punching it away on his line. Tarkowski tries to head it back into the danger zone, but Haaland clears it with his first touch of the game.

Everton vs Manchester City

14:26

Another corner for City and this one is taken short. It's eventually worked back out to Gundogan on the left, but his deep cross flies straight out of play. The visitors are struggling to find their rhythm here.

Everton vs Manchester City

14:26

Foden darts down the left once more, but Gueye tracks back with him to block the cross. Haaland is unmarked as he waits for the corner to come in, but Alvarez whips it straight onto the roof of the net.

Everton vs Manchester City

14:24

Everton vs Manchester City

14:24

City are still dominating possession here, but without showing too much of a threat in the final third. Foden tries to pick out Alvarez at the far post, but it's flicked away by McNeil before Mahrez's follow-up is cleared by Gueye.

Everton vs Manchester City

14:20

It's a poor attempt at a clearance from McNeil, and Mahrez latches onto it before curling it back into the far post. Akanji nods it down for Gundogan, but he can't sort his feet out in time to have a shot from close range.

Everton vs Manchester City

14:19

As City are waiting to take a throw-in, Mina goes to ground in the box. He had his arms around Laporte, who then slapped the Colombian's hands away. The referee has a word with both, and then we're able to carry on.

Everton vs Manchester City

14:16

City are targeting Everton's left side as their best chance of getting into the box. Holgate is taken out of the game by Mahrez's throughball into Alvarez, but his pullback is blocked by Tarkowski.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website