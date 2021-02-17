Everton vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Gylfi Sigurosson of Everton reacts after defeat to Fulham (Getty)

Everton welcome Manchester City for one of their games in hand looking to bounce back after Fulham stunned the Toffees last time out to dent their hopes of claiming a top four finish.

Pep Guardiola’s side have created a seven-point cushion at the top of the Premier League table, and a victory here would extend their advantage over Manchester United and Leicester to 10 points.

The comprehensive win over Spurs at the Etihad, inspired by Ikay Gundogan, extended their win streak to 16 in all competitions. The Toffees sit in seventh, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side can go level with local rivals Liverpool while still maintaining a game in hand over the champions.

While there is a sense of inevitability in the title race, Guardiola insists his side are not taking their position for granted.

“Two months ago it was not in the thoughts of anybody in English or world football that we could win the Premier League and now we look like the only contenders,” he said. “But it’s seven points when you still have 15 games to play. There are still 45 points to play for and a lot of things can happen.

“We are going to drop points for sure and that is the moment when I want to see the reaction of all of us.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the game in Liverpool:

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8:15pm GMT this evening at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can stream the game through the Prime Video app or on the website.

Users can sign up to a 30-day Free Trial and watch the game LIVE here.

Confirmed line-ups

EFC XI: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Mina, Digne, Doucoure, Davies, Iwobi, Richarlison, Sigurdsson

MCFC XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Mahrez, Bernardo, Foden, Sterling, Jesus

Odds

Everton: 15/2

Draw: 9/2

Manchester City: 1/3

Prediction

Pep Guardiola’s side are in red hot form and it would take a brave person to back against them winning any time soon. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will undoubtedly respond to their recent setback against Fulham, but City appear to have all the answers right now and far too much quality for any domestic opponent right now, so we’ll go for an away win. Everton 1-3 Man City.