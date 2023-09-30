Everton vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Action Images via Reuters)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Everton FC 0 - 0 Luton Town FC

Everton vs Luton Town

15:13

CHANCE! It's more good play from Everton as Onana threads it through to Doucoure. He can't get a sight of goal so knocks it back for Gueye on the edge of the box, but he fires his first-time shot wide of the near post.

Everton vs Luton Town

15:12

WIDE! Luton are wide open at the back and Doucoure switches play wonderfully out to Garner in acres of space down the right. He cuts onto his left foot and then tries to place it, but instead curls it wide of the far post.

Everton vs Luton Town

15:11

Luton are winless in their six league games against Everton (D3 L3), with this the first such meeting between the sides since a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park in March 1992.

Everton vs Luton Town

15:08

It's a good, darting run from Ogbene down the left, and he pulls it back to Nakamba when he spots him in space on the edge of the box. He leans back as he takes the shot though, and it's always rising over the bar.

Everton vs Luton Town

15:08

SAVE! It's lovely work from Everton down the left, but Mykolenko's cross is put out from a throw-in. The left-back gets it straight back from Doucoure and this time picks out a good ball, but Calvert-Lewin's header is straight at Kaminski.

Story continues

Everton vs Luton Town

15:05

CLOSE! Doucoure's pass out to McNeil on the left is short, but a lazy touch by Kabore helps it into the winger's feet anyway. It bounces up in front of him and he strikes it on the volley, but it flashes wide of the far post.

Everton vs Luton Town

15:04

It's Everton trying to pile on some early pressure and it's knocked back to Tarkowski who sends it long over the top. Doucoure has made a good run through the middle, but Lockyer gets across to cut it out.

Everton vs Luton Town

15:02

Ogbene gets the game underway for Luton!

Everton vs Luton Town

15:01

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

Everton vs Luton Town

14:58

After ringing in the changes for their midweek loss to Exeter, Rob Edwards goes back to the side that drew with Wolves in their last Premier League game, with one enforced alteration. Albert Sambi Lokonga picked up a hamstring injury in that match, so he's out. Mpanzu comes in to replace him.

Everton vs Luton Town

14:54

Sean Dyche makes four changes from the side that knocked Villa out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday. Young, Gueye, McNeil and Doucoure are all brought in, while Mykolenko has passed a late fitness test to retain his place. Keane, Patterson, Harrison and Danjuma drop to the bench.

Everton vs Luton Town

14:54

LUTON TOWN SUBS: Ryan Giles, Cauley Woodrow, Luke Berry, Joseph Johnson, Teden Mengi, Tahith Chong, Elijah Adebayo, Mads Andersen, Tim Krul.

Everton vs Luton Town

14:50

LUTON TOWN STARTING XI (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Amari'i Bell; Issa Kabore, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Alfie Doughty; Jacob Brown, Chiedozie Ogbene; Carlton Morris.

Everton vs Luton Town

14:46

EVERTON SUBS: Lewis Dobbin, Beto, Youssef Chermiti, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Arnaut Danjuma, Jack Harrison, Joao Virginia, Nathan Patterson.

Everton vs Luton Town

14:42

EVERTON STARTING XI (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko; James Garner, Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, Dwight McNeil; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton vs Luton Town

14:38

Luton, on the other hand, are still looking for their first win in the league this season, but did get their first point on the board in a 1-1 draw with 10-man Wolves last weekend. They've lost their other four games in the competition, and come into this game after being knocked out of the EFL Cup by League One side, Exeter City, in their midweek match.

Everton vs Luton Town

14:38

It's been a good week for Everton - they picked up their first Premier League win of the season last time out, beating Brentford 3-1 on Saturday before following it up with an EFL Cup third-round win over Aston Villa in midweek to progress to the next round. They're looking to keep building on this momentum and turn around their fortunes at home after failing to win and score in all three of their games at Goodison Park so far.

Everton vs Luton Town

14:34

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Everton and Luton Town at Goodison Park!

Everton vs Luton Town

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…