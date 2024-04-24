Is Everton vs Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Jurgen Klopp takes the trip across Stanley Park for the final time as Everton host Liverpool in a midweek Merseyside Derby at Goodison.

Liverpool put themselves back in the Premier League title race by beating Fulham on Sunday and can now move four points clear of Manchester City and level with Arsenal with a win against their city rivals.

Pep Guardiola’s side would still have two games in hand, but it could certainly put the pressure on Manchester City as the champions travel to Brighton tomorrow evening.

Everton will be out to deny Liverpool and Klopp, with Sean Dyche’s side desperate for points in their bid to avoid the drop and keen to build on Sunday’s important 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Klopp’s side have not had the best record at Goodison Park over the years, with just two wins in seven derbies at Everton. Here’s everything you need to know, while you can get the latest odds and tips on the match, here.

When is Everton vs Liverpool?

The match will kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 24 April at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it?

Everton vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be assessed by Everton after suffering a minor injury against Nottingham Forest, while fellow striker Beto will miss the next two games after a head injury. Seamus Coleman has returned to training but is not yet ready for involvement.

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has been ruled out for two weeks after his injury against Fulham. Mohamed Salah and Alexis Mac Allister should return to the line-up, but Connor Bradley remains unavailable.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gueye, Garner, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Odds

Everton 13/2

Draw 4/1

Liverpool 4/9

Prediction

Everton 1-3 Liverpool

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.