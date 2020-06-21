Everton vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Everton vs Liverpool will be free-to-air: Getty

Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Sunday evening as Jurgen Klopp's side look to take their penultimate step towards the Premier League title.

After Manchester City's victory over Arsenal, Liverpool require just two more wins to clinch the trophy for the first time in 30 years.

For Carlo Ancelotti, any vague hopes of securing a Europa League place will be all but extinguished if they are to drop points at Goodison Park.

However, recent history in the Merseyside derby tells of the uphill struggle Everton face, having failed to beat Liverpool in the fixture for almost 10 years.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 7pm on Sunday 21 June at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

To watch the match without a Sky Sports subscription, you can purchase a Now TV pass here.

What is the team news?

Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph are both doubts for Everton, while Yerry Mina, Theo Walcott and Jean-Philippe Gbamin have all be ruled out.

There are slight doubts over the fitness of Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian reportedly missed training on Wednesday. Xherdan Shaqiri will not feature.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Holgate, Keane, Coleman, Gomes, Davies, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

What are the odds?

Everton - 9/2

Draw - 29/10

Liverpool - 3/5

Prediction

Liverpool have the finish line in their sights and will be desperate to cap a historic season in style have begun to tire and stutter before the break. Expect them to come back refreshed and cruise to victory against a spirited Everton side who still far from the finished article.

Everton 0-3 Liverpool