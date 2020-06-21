Everton vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight?

Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino: Getty Images

Champions-elect Liverpool resume their pursuit of the Premier League title with a trip to Everton on Sunday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side require just two wins to lift the trophy for the first time in 30 years, with Liverpool unbeaten in the Merseyside derby for almost 10 years now.

For Everton, a turbulent season still contains a vague glimmer of hope, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side seven points adrift of the Europa League places.

However, while the break has eased most side’s injury struggles, the Italian will have to contend without holding midfielders Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who’s suffered yet another serious setback.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.





When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 7pm on Sunday 21 June at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

What is the team news?

Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph are both doubts for Everton, while Yerry Mina, Theo Walcott and Jean-Philippe Gbamin have all be ruled out.

There are slight doubts over the fitness of Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian reportedly missed training on Wednesday. Xherdan Shaqiri will not feature.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Holgate, Keane, Coleman, Gomes, Davies, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

What are the odds?

Everton – 9/2

Draw - 29/10

Liverpool – 3/5