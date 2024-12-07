Everton vs Liverpool Merseyside derby postponed after Storm Darragh hits UK

Saturday’s Merseyside derby clash between Everton and Liverpool has been postponed four hours before kick-off due to the effects of Storm Darragh.

Liverpool were due to travel to Goodison Park for the final time in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime before Everton leave their famous old home of 132 years and move into a new 52,888-seater stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock in the summer.

However, the dangerous weather conditions caused after Storm Darragh hit the UK have led to the decision to postpone the match on safety grounds.

In a statement to confirm the postponement, Everton said on Saturday morning shortly after 8:30am GMT: “Following a Safety Advisory Group meeting at Goodison Park, attended by officials from both clubs, as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council this morning, it was decided that, due to the risk to safety in the local area due to strong wind gusts, and an amber severe wind warning that remains in place until 6am on Sunday, today’s fixture should be postponed on safety grounds.

Today's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.



Full details to follow. pic.twitter.com/ikF8iJRTGs — Everton (@Everton) December 7, 2024

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank supporters for their understanding. Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance.

“Information relating to a rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course. All tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.”

Scores of other sporting events had already been postponed as Storm Darragh brings extreme winds and rain to the UK, leaving thousands without power and causing the Government to send emergency alerts and issue a red weather warning for some areas of the country indicating a potential risk to life.

Plymouth’s home game with Oxford and Cardiff’s meeting with Watford in the Championship were called off on Friday, along with all other domestic football and rugby matches in Wales - including Newport’s League Two contest against Carlisle - and a number of non-league fixtures in England.

Bristol Rovers have also announced the postponement of their League One match against Bolton on Saturday, though as it stands the rest of the weekend’s Premier League schedule is expected to proceed as planned. However, fans have been urged to allow extra time for their journeys due to the conditions.