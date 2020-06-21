Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture as Reds hunt opener

Liverpool's Fabinho in action with Everton's Richarlison: REUTERS

Everton host rivals Liverpool at Goodison Park aiming to force Jurgen Klopp’s side to wait a little longer to clinch the Premier League title.

The Reds have been forced to wait longer than any side ever in English football history after the league’s suspension due to coronavirus but could get one of the two wins they need tonight against their biggest rivals. Mohamed Salah and Georginio Wijnaldum were not deemed fit enough to start for them while Andrew Robertson misses out altogether. Carlo Ancelotti wants a result as he continues to build for the future with the Toffees and handed a first Premier League start to teenager Anthony Gordon to try and get it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Follow live updates from Goodison Park in the live blog below:

Please allow a moment for updates to load