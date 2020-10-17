Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture today

Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby looking to snap a 22-game, 10-year winless streak against their local rivals.

They enter the game in fine form, too, four wins from four games and top of the Premier League with their rivals, as defending champions, three points off the pace having been humbled by Aston Villa in a heavy 7-2 defeat before the international break.

Carlo Ancelotti has inspired the Toffees with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Rodriguez shining so far this term, while Jurgen Klopp will also have the Champions League to consider and a trip to Amsterdam to take on Ajax just three days after this game. Follow all the action, updates, analysis and reaction from Goodison Park below.