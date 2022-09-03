Everton and Liverpool share spoils in action-packed goalless derby – live reaction

everton vs liverpool live score premier league merseyside derby latest - REUTERS

Both sides hit the woodwork in first half

Coady strike disallowed for offside after break

Pickford makes eight saves to repel visitors

​On the surface, it looks like an heroic performance from Jordan Pickford spearheaded a rearguard action to secure a Merseyside derby point.

Think again. Although Pickford regularly and superbly repelled Liverpool to inflict more early damage to their title hopes, it is a disservice to Frank Lampard’s improving team to claim their goalkeeper was the difference between the teams.

Everton still await their first win of the season but they are far closer to Liverpool now than when the sides last met. That says as much about Liverpool’s continued search for fluency as Lampard’s work over the summer.

The home fans left Goodison buoyed by what they had seen. Both sides will claim they were inches from victory - the post and video assistant referee major players in a typically feisty afternoon – but this was a closely contested derby, Liverpool improving in the second half but thankful to escape the tightest of offside calls when Conor Coady was denied by the television replay.

Pickford left the deepest impression, for sure. His injury time save pushing a Mohamed Salah’s goal bound strike onto the post was the last of many. He had earlier denied Roberto Firmino twice within a minute, closely followed by Fabinho.

02:48 PM

Here's Jurgen Klopp

"Real derby, super intense and with a lot of really spectacular moments.

"They obviously scored a goal, I haven't seen it back but [Var] watched it long enough so it probably was offside.

"Then Alisson made a spectacular save. But we hit the [woodwork] three times and a few unbelievable saves from Pickford - wow, what can you do?

"It wasn't an easy, free-flowing match but you cannot do that in this game, it's not possible.

"You have to dig in really deep and that's what we did."

02:42 PM

Reaction from Virgil van Dijk

"Obviously they had a couple of opportunities and an offside goal. They had two good saves from Alisson, I think we had a little more [chances] than that. "We should have won in my opinion. It feels like we lost two points... "We changed system a little bit [at half-time]... at times it went well, but at times we could have done better. "It feels like we lost points here, but it’s still early in the season. We have to stick together, focus on winning games and take it step by step."

02:38 PM

Big Dunc hails Pickford

"He's a big-game player, he's done it for England as well.

"It wasn't just Jordan who played well today but he kept Everton in the game at the right time."

02:33 PM

That is the 36th(!) goalless draw in the Merseyside derby

There have been more 0-0s in this fixture than any other in top-flight history, with 12 of those in the Premier League era, according to Opta.

02:29 PM

Reaction from Jordan Pickford

"Another unfortunate goal disallowed by Var. We showed we've got the character as a team and the team spirit that's pushing us on. "I thought I had a good game today and I was helping the lads. You need loads of leaders on the pitch and we've got that. "We still haven't got a win but we can build on that. It's our first clean sheet of the season and another building block for us."

02:26 PM

FULL TIME! Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Pickford pumps his fists as the referee blows up, and he has been rightfully awarded man of the match after a string of saves in the second half.

02:24 PM

90+5 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Salah hits the post!

In fact it was another fingertip save from Pickford to divert the ball on to the upright.

That should be just about that.

02:23 PM

90+4 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

It's all Liverpool in added time but they haven't been able to create a clear-cut chance... and only have about two minutes left to do so.

02:21 PM

90+2 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool are pushing for a winner but Jota skews a header well wide from Robertson's cross.

Can either side break the deadlock?

02:19 PM

90 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

A minimum of SIX minutes of added time.

02:17 PM

87 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Excellent save from Pickford to deny Firmino (again!)

Salah flips a cross into the area with the outside of his left foot and Liverpool's No 9 connects well with a first-time half-volley but the keeper parries it clear.

02:13 PM

84 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

What a save from Alisson!

McNeil cuts inside on to his left foot and unleashes a strike from the edge of the area which is deflected and looks to be dipping into the top corner but the Brazilian tips it over.

02:11 PM

82 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

McNeil comes on for Gordon for the hosts.

02:08 PM

79 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

The final two subs for the visitors. Nunez and Elliott replaced by Matip and Jota.

02:04 PM

74 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

It's still absolutely frantic here, with both sides launching counter after counter as they hunt an opening goal.

Liverpool's latest attack breaks down as Firmino's cross flies through to Pickford.

02:00 PM

OFFSIDE! Everton 0 Liverpool 0

The replay shows Coady was well ahead of the ball and the goal is chalked off after a Var check.

It is still goalless!

01:58 PM

GOAL! Everton 1 Liverpool 0

It's not goalless any more! Coady fires home from close range and the home crowd go berserk!

Hang on, this one will have to be checked by Var for offside... and looks like it's very close.

Jordan Pickford's celebrations proved premature - REUTERS

01:55 PM

65 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Now Alisson saves from Maupay as Everton unleash a rapid counter-attack!

The hosts ended up with six-on-two and Maupay looked odds-on to score from close range but the big Brazilian did brilliantly to save.

End-to-end action in the second half at Goodison. Not entirely sure it's still goalless.

01:53 PM

64 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

And another save from Pickford, palming Fabinho's effort behind for another corner!

01:53 PM

63 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Good save from Pickford. And another!

First he directs Firmino's low shot out for a corner - and then saves from the Brazilian from the resulting corner!

01:52 PM

62 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Lovely play from Everton. Iwobi spreads the play to Gordon, who runs at Robertson then feeds the rampaging Patterson, but the full-back's shot is diverted wide.

01:50 PM

60 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Everton's first sub of the game - the returning Gueye replaces Davies in midfield for the hosts.

01:47 PM

57 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

It's another Liverpool corner and Van Dijk rises highest to win it, but his looping header flies over.

That gives the visitors a chance to make two more changes, with Milner and Robertson replacing Alexander-Arnold and Tsimikas.

01:42 PM

52 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

It's been all Liverpool to start the second half, and they win another corner but Everton manage to head it clear.

Then Alexander-Arnold horribly miscues his attempt to dink the ball back into the area and Pickford clutches it comfortably.

01:38 PM

48 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Big chance for Liverpool!

A bit of pinball in and around the area and Elliott smashes the ball back across six-yard box... it falls to Tsimikas at the far post but he balloons his effort high and wide.

01:36 PM

47 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Decent start to the half from the visitors as Diaz charges into space down the left and cuts the ball back to Nunez, who fluffs his lines with a left-footed strike.

01:35 PM

46 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

We're back up and running. It will be interesting to see how Liverpool set up here with four attackers on the pitch and just two recognised midfielders in Elliott and Fabinho.

01:33 PM

One change at half-time

Firmino replaces Carvalho, who got a knock late on in the half and looked to be struggling to run it off.

01:18 PM

HALF TIME - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

A pretty even first 45 minutes, as it tends to be in Merseyside derbies at Goodison, punctuated by both sides striking the woodwork.

01:14 PM

42 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Wow. Liverpool hit the woodwork twice in 30 seconds!

First up Nunez runs on to a long pass, chests it down and smashes a half-volley from the right edge of the box which Pickford tips onto the bar.

Then Diaz wins the loose ball, cuts in from the left and crashes a strike against the post!

Jordan Pickford tipped Darwin Nunez's effort on to the bar - ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS

01:10 PM

39 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Another half-chance for Nunez at the back post from Salah's cross but the Uruguayan's header flies over the bar.

01:07 PM

35 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

With 10 minutes to go in the half Frank Lampard will be the happier of the managers.

His side have pressed, harried and come closest with the Davies effort. Liverpool have had more of the ball but looked pretty toothless going forward.

01:03 PM

31 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Woodwork! Gomez miscues a clearance in the box and the ball falls to Maupay.

He shifts it to Davies - but the midfielder's strike with the outside of his right foot cannons back off the post!

12:58 PM

26 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Close! Tsimikas's free-kick from the left flank takes a deflection and nearly drops to Diaz six yards out... but the Colombian just can't get a toe on it to direct the ball goalwards.

12:54 PM

22 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Decent save from Alisson.

Gordon let fly with a snap shot from the edge of the box after an Everton corner was cleared, but the Brazilian keeper claimed it easily enough.

12:51 PM

19 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Decent opening for Everton down the right as Gray feeds Patterson but his cut-back is blocked by Tsimikas and Liverpool clear.

Some half-hearted shouts for handball from the home faithful but the ball struck the Greek defender in the small of his back, so nothing doing.

12:49 PM

17 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Chance! A wonderful whipped cross from Alexander-Arnold at full stretch finds Nunez at the back post but his header flies well wide.

12:44 PM

12 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

The first flashpoint of the afternoon as Patterson pulls Diaz's shirt as the winger looks to dart into space.

Diaz is less than impressed and pushes the full-back away... which leads to a ticking off for both players from the referee.

12:41 PM

9 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Both sets of fans share a minute's applause in memory of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her home last month.

A tribute to Olive Pratt-Korbel was shown on the big screens - PA

12:39 PM

8 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Chance for Everton! Davies pilfers the ball from Fabinho in midfield and the hosts counter quickly.

Gray feeds a ball in behind for Maupay but his cross-shot evades any of his team-mates and runs out for a goal kick.

12:36 PM

5 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

The visitors are dominating the ball in the early stages, with some lovely play between Elliott, Alexander-Arnold and Salah down the right.

They create a bit of space for the full-back but his scuffed cross is booted clear.

12:34 PM

3 mins - Everton 0 Liverpool 0

A crowd of fans are still outside the ground waiting to get in!

Tsimikas has the first shot in anger from 20 yards but it's easily blocked by an Everton leg.

12:31 PM

KICK OFF!

Elliott gets the game under way... and then Liverpool boot the ball straight out for an Everton throw-in.

12:28 PM

The players are heading out

The traditional Goodison backdrop of Z Cars blasts out as both sides make their way on to the field.

12:22 PM

'I'm pretty sure nothing will happen'

Jurgen Klopp was asked in his pre-match press conference whether Darwin Nunez will be able to keep calm in the Goodison cauldron – and the Liverpool boss had no concerns.

“Will it never happen again? I don’t know, but I am pretty sure nothing will happen in the next game. “He is a wonderful young man, honestly, but he has emotions as well. We didn’t speak for the full 15 days to him about it, telling him ‘you have to calm down’. Of course we told him. Now, especially... “He learnt the lesson. He is in really good shape. The time he was out, we tried to give him some extra input physically as well as tactically. He looks really settled now, even more than before.”

12:07 PM

All smiles for Frank Lampard before kick-off

But will the Everton boss still be this happy at full time? - GETTY IMAGES

11:50 AM

'Quite the statement'

Quick reaction to those teams from our Merseyside football reporter Chris Bascombe, who is at Goodison.

No holding back with Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet. Darwin Nunez’s instant recall is the headline, but an attacking midfield pairing of 19-year-old Harvey Elliott and 20-year-old Fabio Carvalho is quite the statement. The youngsters deserve to start having excelled in the first few weeks of this season, but the Goodison cauldron will test them. Frank Lampard will be grateful he can finally select a striker as Neal Maupay makes his debut. But he may also query the speed with which Liverpool’s deadline-day recruit, Arthur, has received his clearance to take a place on the bench. Lampard was unable to get the same for Maupay at Leeds United in midweek, four days after his signing.

11:35 AM

That is a bold selection from Jurgen Klopp

Wednesday's match-winner Fabio Carvalho starts, with Kostas Tsimikas at left-back in place of Andy Robertson and Darwin Nunez straight back into the starting XI after his three-match ban.

The Liverpool subs are: Adrian, Milner, Firmino, Jota, Robertson, Arthur, Matip, Bajcetic and Phillips.

Fabio Carvalho netted a 98th-minute winner against Newcastle in midweek - EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

11:31 AM

The team news is in

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Onana, Davies, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Maupay.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Elliott, Carvalho, Diaz, Salah, Nunez.

11:23 AM

Arthur Melo in the Liverpool squad

The club has confirmed the new loan signing has received international and will be in the squad today.

We'll have full team news from both camps from 11.30am.

11:12 AM

Good morning

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 221st Merseyside derby, which kicks off at Goodison Park at 12.30pm.

Liverpool's big-money summer signing Darwin Nunez returns from a three-match ban today, and his manager Jurgen Klopp says he has no qualms about throwing the Uruguayan into the derby cauldron.

The eyes of Premier League defenders would have lit up when they saw how easily the 23-year-old was triggered against Crystal Palace, and Everton centre-half James Tarkowski has admitted they will try to play on Nunez's temper.

But Klopp says if opposition teams become preoccupied with trying to get a reaction out of the striker then his side can take advantage.

"Our ideas and how we want to think in these situations is that we pay back with football, and that is how it is," he said.

"If Darwin plays then he has to be ready for these things, definitely, that is clear, but when a player is talking to you a lot or is really physical, then he is not in his own game, and he has to use these kind of moments as well.

"If the other one is too busy wanting to distract him, you just have to use it from a football point of view.

"For the Crystal Palace game, when the defender is searching for this constant contact, then go from there and you decide when you start the movement, these kind of things."

Both sides bolstered their midfields in the latter stages of the window, with Everton bringing back Idrissa Gana Gueye from PSG, while Liverpool added Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus.

Lampard says the addition of the energetic midfielder will boost his squad: "Idrissa has played at the highest level of football. Evertonians know all about his tireless work-rate and the value he brings to a team, and we are looking forward to him bringing all of that now he's back at the club."

Stick with us for all the build-up and team news before kick-off and then live updates throughout - plus all the post-match fallout.