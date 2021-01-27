Is Everton vs Leicester on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Leicester City are looking to cement their position among the Premier League title favourites when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton this evening.
The Foxes have won their last three league games in succession, including an utterly dominant 2-0 victory over Chelsea, which subsequently condemned Frank Lampard to the sack, while a 3-1 win over Brentford saw the club secure their passage into the FA Cup fifth round.
Everton will provide a stern test of their credentials, though, despite Carlo Ancelotti insisting the Toffees are solely focused on securing a top-six finish this season. Nevertheless, Everton have won five of their last six top-flight games and are within reach of the leaders, while a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup fourth round last time out will only serve to further boost confidence levels, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring his 15th goal in all competitions and James Rodriguez producing another magical performance.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it and what time is kick-off?
The match will begin at 8.15pm on Wednesday 27 January.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App, with coverage beginning at 8pm.
Official line-ups
Everton: Pickford; Holgate, Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gomes, Davies; Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Leicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Justin; Albrighton, Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison, Barnes; Perez
Odds
Everton - 9/5
Draw - 23/10
Leicester - 6/4