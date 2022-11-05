Everton vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Everton face Leicester City in the Premier League today.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Gray. Subs: Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Gordon, Begovic, Doucoure, Maupay, Davies, Garner.

Leicester: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Justin, Soumare, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Daka. Subs: Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Vestergaard, Mendy, Ndidi, Iversen, Thomas.

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire).

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Everton vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League updates

Everton FC 0 - 0 Leicester City FC

Everton vs Leicester City

17:53 , admin

Though only one has really threatened the Everton goal, Maddison has already attempted three shots today, which is more than the Toffees' total of two.

Everton vs Leicester City

17:53 , admin

Everton vs Leicester City

17:52 , admin

Having briefly made his way off the pitch for assessment, Gueye is passed fit to continue, and rejoins the game.

Everton vs Leicester City

17:51 , admin

Maddison slides another big chance narrowly wide of the far post, it's been a positive start for City in #EVELEI 💪



Live here ➡️ https://t.co/uTBjtq6mqF pic.twitter.com/OuDOO832RH — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 5, 2022

Everton vs Leicester City

17:51 , admin

Story continues

Following a lively start on Merseyside, the action finally comes to a temporary halt: Gueye is down on the turf nursing an injury, and he requires medical attention.

Everton vs Leicester City

17:50 , admin

CLOSE! Everton fail to clear their lines with a header on the edge of the box, and an alert Daka pounces. He then lays the ball back for Maddison to take a crack from around 20 yards out, and the playmaker's strike at goal zips narrowly wide of the left-hand post!

Everton vs Leicester City

17:47 , admin

After Iwobi plays through Gray on the right side of the area, the ex-Foxes winger drifts inside to a good shooting position, but then releases a badly-skewed effort which flies well over the crossbar.

Everton vs Leicester City

17:46 , admin

Iwobi is involved again, as he tries to play in Calvert-Lewin with a low diagonal pass. The striker can’t manage to control the ball, though, and it rolls through harmlessly to the waiting Ward.

Everton vs Leicester City

17:45 , admin

We've made a bright start, Daka and Maddison both having chances already. However, Iwobi's also put a good opportunity just wide for the hosts ⚫#EVELEI pic.twitter.com/SSEfZ1GVxf — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 5, 2022

Everton vs Leicester City

17:44 , admin

Having survived a serious scare at the back, Leicester resume their dominance of possession, though their passing is predominantly deep inside their own half. That's how the error occured to let Everton in earlier on.

Everton vs Leicester City

17:41 , admin

MISS! Pressing his opponent into a mistake, Calvert-Lewin wins the ball back inside Leicester's defensive third and threads through an inviting low pass for Iwobi, who breaks forward to support from midfield. The latter's attempt towards the far post from the right side of the box rolls wide of the target, and that goes down as a good chance missed!

Everton vs Leicester City

17:40 , admin

5' So close!!! Gana wins the ball back in the final third, DCL plays a clever pass through to Iwobi but he fires his effort just wide of the post. Unlucky, lads! 👏



🔵 0-0 🦊 #EVELEI — Everton (@Everton) November 5, 2022

Everton vs Leicester City

17:39 , admin

SAVE! A ball slid through to the edge of the area by Dewsbury-Hall finds Daka in half a yard of space, and the Leicester striker takes the chance to get off a quick shot. However, his effort is scuffed at Pickford, who dives low to get a firm hand behind a routine stop.

Everton vs Leicester City

17:37 , admin

Having created an early opening, in which Maddison was just unable to latch on to a ball zipped across the box, Leicester are the team dominating the ball so far, while Everton are pushed back.

Everton vs Leicester City

17:34 , admin

The visitors kick off, and we are under way at Goodison Park!

Everton vs Leicester City

17:33 , admin

After a pre-match moment of silence to mark Remembrance Day, which occurs next week, we are just moments away from kick-off.

Everton vs Leicester City

17:33 , admin

Everton vs Leicester City

17:32 , admin

We're in play at Goodison! ✊#EVELEI — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 5, 2022

Everton vs Leicester City

17:29 , admin

As Leicester revert to a four-man defence today, Caglar Soyuncu makes way and Soumare returns to stiffen the visitors' midfield. Meanwhile, Daka replaces Vardy up front. Captain Jonny Evans is not yet able to make his comeback from an injury lay-off and joins long-term absentee Ricardo Pereira on the sidelines.

Everton vs Leicester City

17:29 , admin

Ahead of the encounter, a minute's silence takes place upon the sounding of The Last Post at Goodison Park. pic.twitter.com/GYUJ0buuth — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 5, 2022

Everton vs Leicester City

17:26 , admin

Everton make just a single change to the XI which started last week, as McNeil replaces Gordon today. Once again, captain Coleman is preferred to Patterson on the right flank, while Gray lines up against his former club; supporting Calvert-Lewin up front. Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey and Andros Townsend are all still unavailable.

Everton vs Leicester City

17:21 , admin

SUBS: Daniel Iversen, Jamie Vardy, Ayoze Perez, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Marc Albrighton, Nampalys Mendy, Jannik Vestergaard, Luke Thomas.

Everton vs Leicester City

17:18 , admin

LEICESTER CITY (4-1-4-1): Danny Ward; Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Wout Faes, James Justin; Boubakary Soumare; James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Harvey Barnes; Patson Daka.

Everton vs Leicester City

17:16 , admin

SUBS: Asmir Begovic, Michael Keane, Neal Maupay, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, Mason Holgate, Anthony Gordon, James Garner, Nathan Patterson.

Everton vs Leicester City

17:16 , admin

Not long to go now...🔋 pic.twitter.com/L3nDSF6AVw — Everton (@Everton) November 5, 2022

Everton vs Leicester City

17:14 , admin

Everton vs Leicester City

17:13 , admin

EVERTON (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko; Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, Alex Iwobi; Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Demarai Gray.

Everton vs Leicester City

17:10 , admin

Despite putting in a commendable effort last week, a 1-0 defeat to Premier League champions Manchester City leaves Leicester City inside the relegation zone; occupying 18th place in the table. The Foxes had previously kept three successive clean sheets, though, and have lost only twice in six top-flight outings since the start of October. It has been nearly two years since Brendan Rodgers' side won consecutive away games in the league, which will be their aim today.

Everton vs Leicester City

17:07 , admin

Everton vs Leicester City

17:07 , admin

In holding Fulham to a goalless draw last time out, Everton kept a second straight clean sheet and made it four points from a possible six since suffering successive defeats to Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle. Though sitting in mid-table, only three points separates the Toffees from Leicester in the Premier League drop zone, and they have managed just two wins from their six league games at Goodison Park this term. Nonetheless, the Merseysiders have conceded only four times in the process, and their overall defensive record is among the best in the division.

Everton vs Leicester City

17:02 , admin

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League encounter between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park!

Everton vs Leicester City

17:00 , admin

"When we get together at this Club, we can do serious things - that's why we have been strong at Goodison."



Frank ✊🔵 — Everton (@Everton) November 5, 2022

Everton vs Leicester City

17:00 , admin

Everton vs Leicester City

17:00 , admin

🔵 #EVELEI ⚫️



Join us on 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 for 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙚 access to City's latest #PL outing 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 5, 2022

Everton vs Leicester City

17:00 , admin

The Blues are in 👋 pic.twitter.com/uSXijoOr3j — Everton (@Everton) November 5, 2022

Everton vs Leicester City

16:30 , admin

Everton vs Leicester City

17:00 , admin

Your City XI to start this evening 📝 ⚫#EVELEI pic.twitter.com/8k5rIierJz — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 5, 2022

Everton vs Leicester City

17:00 , admin

Foxes arrivals 🦊



Our live Match Centre 👉 https://t.co/uTBjtq6mqF pic.twitter.com/PPnnM8PmPG — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 5, 2022

Everton vs Leicester City

17:00 , admin