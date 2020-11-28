Everton vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

(Getty Images)

Everton host Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday evening as Carlo Ancelotti’s side look to re-enter the mix at the top of the table.

The Toffees won four straight in the top flight at the start of the season to sit atop the standings before a Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool preceded three losses on the bounce.

Ancelotti’s players stopped the rot with a dramatic 3-2 victory over struggling Fulham last time out, however, and the result put Everton sixth in the table, just four points off top spot.

Meanwhile, Leeds’ three wins, two draws and four defeats mark a respectable return so far in their first season in the Premier League since 2003/04. Marcelo Bielsa will feel his team are capable of more, though, and a trip to Goodison Park on Saturday presents a good opportunity to prove just that.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League clash:

When is it?

The match will kick off at 17:30pm on Saturday at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can also stream it on the Sky Sports website and Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Everton are without their first-choice full-backs, with Seamus Coleman still injured and Lucas Digne ruled out during the week.

For Leeds, Rodrigo’s recovery from coronavirus and the lack of fitness it caused saw the winger step out for the under-23s this week, so he could feature here but is unlikely to start. Midfielder Kalvin Phillips returned in the 0-0 draw with Arsenal last weekend and is expected to be involved again on Saturday.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Keane; Iwobi, Allan, Doucoure, Kenny; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Alioski; Raphinha, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison; Bamford

Odds

Everton: 11/10

Draw: 11/4

Leeds: 14/5

Prediction

Unfortunately for Leeds fans, this one has a feel around it to suggest that it could play out like a number of their fixtures this season: a spirited and competent performance from Bielsa’s men, but an elusive win. Everton will be hoping for as much, anyway, and that their victory over Fulham last weekend was the catalyst for a return to the form with which they started the campaign. Everton 2-1 Leeds.

