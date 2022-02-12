Everton vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups today as Donny van de Beek starts

Donny van de Beek is set to start for Everton (Getty Images)

Frank Lampard looks to inspire a reaction from Everton in the Premier League with the visit of Leeds. Lampard endured a fierce rivalry against the Whites and Marcelo Bielsa during his time as manager of Derby County, and the Toffees will be desperate for the points after going down at relegation rivals Newcastle midweek.

Bielsa’s troops are also in need of the points but enter the contest in good spirit after fighting back to claw out a 3-3 draw at Villa Park, with a Dan James double and Diego Llorente on the scoresheet. But the Argentine sounded a word of warning about player welfare, dampening his expectations over maintaining a good run of form in a congested schedule: “There’s no time for preparation because there also isn’t time for adequate recovery. The games are scheduled clearly ignoring that aspect. The commercial aspects and the commitments due to the sales of the games make the decisions exclusively dependent on that. All of the aspects that make a competition fair for all those in it are not there in my opinion. Teams are facing each other in different conditions.”

Follow live minute-by-minute coverage, analysis and reaction below after the conclusion of Manchester United vs Southampton:

Everton vs Leeds

Match kicks off at 3pm GMT | Full coverage following Manchester United vs Southampton

Everton: Pickford; Coleman(C), Holgate, Keane, Kenny; Gordon, Allan, van de Beek, Iwobi; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling(C), Llorente, Struijk, Dallas; Koch; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison; James.

Everton vs Leeds: Head-to-head

14:35 , Michael Jones

Leeds won away to Everton in the league for the first time in 14 attempts last season, with Raphinha scoring the only goal but they have not won back-to-back league visits to Goodison Park since November 1976.

Everton vs Leeds

14:32 , Michael Jones

Reaction to come from Manchester United’s draw with Southampton at Old Trafford but the focus moves to the 3pm kick offs.

Story continues

Frank Lampard’s Everton take on Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds at Goodison Park. Here’s a reminder of the two teams:

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Iwobi, Allan, Van de Beek, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Kock, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, James

Full-time: Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton

14:26 , Michael Jones

90+5 mins: More frustration for Manchester United who surrender another lead and have to settle for a draw. It’s not enough to take them back into the top four but they draw level with West Ham on 40 points.

It’s another good result for Southampton who remain 10th but add another point to their tally.

Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton

14:23 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Save! What a save from Fraser Forster! Luke Shaw swings a free kick into the box from the left wing and perfectly picks out Harry Maguire. He nods the ball down to the bottom right hand corner but Forster leaps across and pushes it away with a strong left hand!

Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton

14:20 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Five minutes added time to play. Plenty of time for a winner. Who’s going to get it?

Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton

14:19 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Nasty. A Southampton counterattack see Armando Broja collect a long ball and shimmy inside of Harry Maguire. He drives the ball into the box but runs into Diogo Dalot. Maguire gets back and bundles Broja off the ball before landing on him as he follows through. It’s a painful one for the Southampton striker.

Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton

14:15 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Paul Pogba clips Tino Livramento on the right side and goes down colliding with teammate Kyle Walker-Peters. The physios are on to see to the Southampton men and Pogba is shown a yellow card.

Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton

14:12 , Michael Jones

81 mins: The Manchester United fans are encouraging their team to ‘attack, attack, attack’. Jesse Lingard comes on to replace Marcus Rashford for the final 10 minutes or so. Will he be the difference to get the home side over the line?

Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton

14:10 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Sancho plays a great ball over to Dalot on the right side but he can’t pick out Elanga in the box and Stephens boots it clear for Southampton.

Chance! Fernandes knocks the ball over the top and picks out Rashford. He brings the ball into the box and laces a right-footed effort wide of the far post.

Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton

14:05 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Tino Livramento is on for Southampton having replaced Mohamed Elyounoussi. For Manchester United Anthony Elanga replaces Scott McTominay.

15 minutes to go at Old Trafford. Will we see a winning goal?

Everton vs Leeds: Line-ups

14:03 , Michael Jones

Everton XI:

Leeds XI:

📋 Marcelo names an unchanged side, from the one that drew 3-3 with Villa pic.twitter.com/PvhdniJHec — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 12, 2022

Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton

14:02 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Disallowed goal! Man Utd win a free kick over on the right side of the final third and Bruno Fernandes curls the set piece into the box. Cristiano Ronaldo runs in behind the high Southampton line and heads the bouncing ball into the back of the net. Pretty much all of United’s attackers are offside and the goal doesn’t stand.

Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton

14:00 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Broja wins the ball in Manchester United’s final third again and drives to the edge of the penalty area before seeing a shot blocked by Harry Maguire.

Southampton are getting closer and closer to going in front.

Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton

13:58 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Marcus Rashford receives the ball wide on the left and cuts inside but loses possession before he can shoot. Southampton sweep rapidly up the pitch and find Broja in an advanced position. He runs past Maguire with seeming ease and chips the ball over De Gea only for Dalot to sweep the ball clear from inside the six-yard box.

Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton

13:56 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Chance! Who’s going to win this game? I have no idea. Southampton work the ball down the left before passing it inside to Romeu. He plays a one-two with Broja before slotting the ball over to the right side of the pitch where Stuart Armstrong is wide open. He carries it into the box and shoots but knocks his hot just over the crossbar!

Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton

13:52 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Save! Luke Shaw flicks the ball over the top as Cristiano Ronaldo makes a great run into the box. The ball drops over the head of Mohammed Salisu and comes to Ronaldo who blasts his shot at goal but is denied byt Fraser Forster’s reactionary stop.

Man Utd recover the ball and slot it to Diogo Dalot running into the right side of the box. He drills a first time effort towards the near post but Forster is back on his feet quickly and gets two hands behind the effort to keep that one out as well.

Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton

13:47 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Save! Manchester United win a free kick over on the left wing in Southampton’s final third. Luke Shaw whips a cross into the box and finds Harry Maguire. He nods the ball down, it hits Cristiano Ronaldo and comes back to Maguire who pokes a volley at goal and is only denied by the right foot of Fraser Forster!

Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton

13:44 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Chance! Kyle Walker-Peters goes on an enterprising run through the inside right and sets up Stuart Armstrong for a first time shot just outside the box. He puts his foot through the chance but pulls it wide of the right-hand post.

Save! Broja then nicks the ball off Shaw and weaves his way into enough space to blast a shot at goal. De Gea is forced to leap to his left and makes a good one-handed save to tip the ball over the bar.

Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton

13:42 , Michael Jones

51 mins: It’s deja vu for Manchester United who took a first half lead over Burnley before conceding an equaliser just after the break during the week. They failed to go on to win that game but can they get back in front against the Saints?

GOAL! Man Utd 1 - 1 Southampton (Adams, 48’)⚽️

13:38 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Equaliser! It’s a perfect start to the second half for Southampton and a nightmare for Man Utd. The Saints move the ball down the left wing and give it to Elyounoussi on the inside left channel. He slots it into the box for Che Adams’ overlapping run. Adams collects the ball and guides it towards the far corner. He beats David De Gea and puts the ball home off the back post!

Second half: Man Utd 1 - 0 Southampton

13:35 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Jack Stephens is on from Southampton replacing Jan Bednarek. Man Utd get the ball rolling again for the second 45 minutes. Can they go on and win this game?

Coming up in the Premier League

13:34 , Michael Jones

There are three Premier League games kicking off at 3pm.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace

Everton vs Leeds

Watford vs Brighton

We’ll be covering the match at Goodison Park but will have goal action from the other two games. Back at Old Trafford the teams are out for the second half.

Sign up to The Independent’s free weekly sports newsletters

13:32 , Michael Jones

To sign up to our free sport newsletters for regular updates straight to your inbox.

Whether you would like a weekly rundown direct from our chief football writer Miguel Delaney or you want weekly sport digest from our sport editor Ben Burrows you can sign up by clicking here and scrolling to the sport section.

News | The Independent | Today's headlines and latest breaking news | The Independent

Man Utd 1 - 0 Southampton

13:29 , Michael Jones

Man Utd have conceded just 10 goals in 11 Premier League games since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (0.9 per game), having shipped 21 times in 12 league games under the Norwegian this term (1.8 per game).

Man Utd 1 - 0 Southampton

13:26 , Michael Jones

This has been a good game. Southampton have had more possession and created more chances but Man Utd have been more clinical.

However, in recent weeks United have tended to slacken off in the second half of games and they won’t be comfortable unless they score again.

Man Utd 1 - 0 Southampton

13:23 , Michael Jones

Having only scored two goals in his first 23 appearances for Man Utd in all competitions, Jadon Sancho has since netted two in his last three.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Man Utd 1 - 0 Southampton

13:18 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Disallowed goal! Luke Shaw flicks the ball over the top and finds Cristiano Ronaldo. He is obviously miles offside but play continues with Ronaldo bringing the ball into the box and slotting over to Paul Pogba who finishes it well only for the offside flag to go up when the ball hits the back of the net.

The whistle goes for half-time and Manchester United take a one-goal lead into the break.

Man Utd 1 - 0 Southampton

13:15 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Two minutes of added time to play in the first half. Manchester United need to get into the break and reset. Southampton have wrestled the momentum away from them since the visitors went behind.

Man Utd 1 - 0 Southampton

13:14 , Michael Jones

42 mins: The Saints are getting closer. It’s a nice ball played up to Armando Broja who slides it into the left side of the box for Romain Perraud. He cuts inside and shimmies away from two defenders before hitting a low right-footed shot to David De Gea’s left but the goalkeeper is up to the task and keeps it out.

Man Utd 1 - 0 Southampton

13:12 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Chance! Southampton are finishing the half strongly. A long throw comes into the United box and Pogba attempts to head it clear. He can only nod it as far as Stuart Armstrong though who volleys an effort at goal but is denied by a leaping David De Gea. Good save!

Man Utd 1 - 0 Southampton

13:08 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Close! Southampton are playing well when they’ve got the ball. They’re passing it comfortably around Man Utd’s midfielders as they make their way into the final third. Kyle Walker-Peters is open in the right wing and receives the ball from James Ward-Prowse. The right-back swings a teasing cross into the six-yard box but the ball just evades the arriving Armando Broja.

Man Utd 1 - 0 Southampton

13:05 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Elyounoussi is fine to play on as Southampton just knock the free kick back to their defence to invite Manchester United into a press.

After a loose forward pass the ball comes to David De Gea who boots it back into the middle of the pitch. Jan Bednark and Cristiano Ronaldo both challenge to win it with Ronaldo shoving the centre-back and giving away another free kick.

Man Utd 1 - 0 Southampton

13:02 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Salisu picks out Elyounoussi who is immediately brought down by Scott McTominay. McTominay seems to have been given the task of marking the Southampton midfielder and picks up a yellow card after the tackle.

Elyounoussi stays down and needs a bit of treatment from the physios.

Man Utd 1 - 0 Southampton

12:58 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Man Utd bring the ball into Southampton’s half and Perraud takes out Pogba giving the home side the chance to work the ball into the penalty area. Fernandes dinks it up to Pogba who attempts to shoot on the spin but miscues his shot and Fraser Forster scoops up the ball.

Man Utd 1 - 0 Southampton

12:57 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Man Utd almost initiate another counter after James Ward-Prowse’s cross into their box is cleared. Bruno Fernandes wants to pick out Marcus Rashford again with an aerial pass but Mohammed Salisu jumps in front of the ball and stops it with his hand giving United a free kick.

GOAL! Man Utd 1 - 0 Southampton (Sancho, 21’)⚽️

12:52 , Michael Jones

21 mins: There’s the opener! Bruno Fernandes kick starts a counterattack by sending the ball up the right side of the pitch. Marcus Rashford brings it under control and weaves around Mohammed Salisu who slips and can’t track back. It allows Rashford a free un into the box with Jadon Sancho matching him on the opposite side. Rashford draws out Frasr Forster then squares the ball and Sancho turns it into the back of the net despite a last ditch slide from Kyle Walker-Peters.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Southampton

12:50 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Manchester United are just starting to worry Southampton. They’re passing it around the 18-yard box nicely probing for any opening in the Saints’ backline.

Dalot sends it inside to Ronaldo who’s quickly surrounded by the centre-backs with Mohammed Salisu winning the ball and clearing the danger.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Southampton

12:47 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Another cross from Elyounoussi wins Southampton a corner. It’s knocked short to Stuart Armstrong who is pounced on quickly by Sancho and loses the ball.

Man Utd play it out from the back and send the ball to Pogba who laces a great diagonal pass over to Marcus Rashford on the right wing. He holds up the ball and waits for Pogba to get close before sending it back to him. Pogba then curls a cross over to the opposite side of the penalty area where Ronaldo jumps under the ball and watches it bounce out of play.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Southampton

12:43 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Chances at both ends! Mohamed Elyounoussi darts inside from the left and floats an aerial pass over to the back post. Walker-Peters arrives and knocks it back into the box where Che Adams can’t turn his header towards goal. The ball bobbles out to James Ward-Prowse but his first time shot is blocked by Luke Shaw which allows United to counterattack. Sancho carries the ball down the left side and brings it all the way into the box. Ronaldo and Fernandes are open but Sancho goes it alone, prods a shot towards the far bottom and sees his effort kept out but Fraser Forster’s outstretched left leg!

Man Utd 0 - 0 Southampton

12:40 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Chance! Man Utd should be ahead. Paul Pogba plays another fine ball into the inside right channel and Jadon Sancho outpaces Kyle Walker-Peters to get to the ball first. He slides the ball into the box for Cristiano Ronaldo who takes it around the goalkeeper and guides it back towards the open goal. There’s no power behind his effort though and Romain Perraud gets back in time to clear it before the ball crosses the line.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Southampton

12:37 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Good work from Paul Pogba in the middle of the pitch. He holds up the ball up and shimmies away from a tackle before threading it in behind Walker-Peters allowing Sancho a free run towards the Southampton box. Cristiano Ronaldo is calling for the ball on the front edge of the area but Sancho holds on to it too long and when he eventually cuts it back Oriol Romeu nips in front of Ronaldo to intercept the pass.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Southampton

12:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho combine on the Man Utd left to work the ball down the wing. Sancho attempts to slip a pass around Kyle Walker-Peters but is gets blocked by the Southampton right-back and the attack breaks down.

Saints drive the ball through midfield and knock it out ot Armando Broja on the wing. He slips the ball past Raphael Varane and sprints in behind the defender before squaring a pass into the six-yard box. Mohamed Elyounoussi comes flying into the box but he just can’t reach the loose ball and Diogo Dalot tidies up.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Southampton

12:31 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Southampton get the match started at Old Trafford and work the ball over to the left wing. Scott McTominay leaps to win the ball in the air but it drops over his head and bounces out for an early United throw in.

Manchester United vs Southampton

12:27 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. Southampton stroll out onto the Old Trafford pitch before Harry Maguire leads out Manchester United. Southampton are in fine form and this should turn out to be a fascinating contest.

Kick off is next...

Manchester United vs Southampton

12:25 , Michael Jones

The warm-ups are done at Old Trafford. Southampton come into today’s game on the back of a great victory over Tottenham during the week and will be confident of earning a positive result against Man Utd today.

For their part Man Utd will hope to move back into the top four but they’ll need to pick up three points to do so.

(Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo warms up at Old Trafford (Reuters)

(Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick admits Cristiano Ronaldo must score more goals

12:20 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo needs to score more goals but believes his Manchester United team-mates are just as responsible for recent struggles to find the net.

Ronaldo has only scored one non-penalty goal since Rangnick’s appointment in early December and missed from the spot in the FA Cup fourth round defeat to Middlesbrough last week.

United have only scored more than once in two of Rangnick’s 12 games in charge, however, while consecutive 1-1 draws against Middlesbrough and Burnley came despite out-shooting their opponents 52-14.

Ralf Rangnick admits Cristiano Ronaldo ‘must score more goals’

Manchester United vs Southampton

12:16 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo has gone five appearances without a goal in all competitions. His most recent longer run without scoring at club level was seven games from December 2008 to January 2009.

(Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Southampton

12:12 , Michael Jones

The only opponents Ralph Hasenhüttl has never beaten in the Premier League are Manchester United and Cardiff City.

His results against the Red Devils are played six, drawn three, lost three. Will he finally earn a first victory at Old Trafford today?

Manchester United vs Southampton

12:08 , Michael Jones

Southampton’s 12-match run without a clean sheet in the Premier League is currently the longest in the division. They have conceded an unrivalled 200 Premier League goals since Ralph Hasenhüttl’s first game in charge in December 2018.

Manchester United vs Southampton

12:04 , Michael Jones

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in five goals in his four league appearances against Southampton, scoring twice and assisting three.

(Contributor)

Manchester United vs Southampton

12:00 , Michael Jones

Southampton have only lost once in nine games, including two FA Cup ties, and have both scored and conceded in each of those fixtures.

(Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Southampton

11:56 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s solitary defeat in their 11 Premier League fixtures since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came against Wolves on 3rd January.

Under Ralf Rangnick they have won six league games, drawn four and lost just one.

Manchester United vs Southampton

11:52 , Michael Jones

Southampton are vying to win consecutive league matches for just the second time this season, while it’s 15 months since they earned three straight victories in all competitions.

Manchester United vs Southampton

11:47 , Michael Jones

Man Utd are unbeaten in 23 home league matches in February since losing 2-1 to Manchester City in February 2008. They’ve won 18 and drawn five games during that run.

The Red Devils have only scored nine goals in as many league games at Old Trafford. United’s failure to score in four home matches this season is already more than in the entirety of 2020-21.

Southampton start looking up after Ralph Hasenhuttl outwits Antonio Conte again

11:43 , Michael Jones

Even if Ralph Hasenhuttl remains true to his plan to retire in 2024, the various shades of agony and ecstasy he experienced during a chaotic 3-2 victory against Tottenham were no indicator of a passion wearing thin.

As the full-time whistle blew, Southampton’s manager almost collapsed into the sodden turf in north London, such had been the momentous nature of his side’s comeback, with two goals in three minutes leaving Spurs utterly bereft.

Southampton looking up after Ralph Hasenhuttl outwits Antonio Conte again

Manchester United vs Southampton: Head-to-head

11:39 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are unbeaten in 11 league meetings since a 1-0 home defeat in January 2016 with five wins and six draws.

Southampton lost this fixture 9-0 in February last season and have won just two of their 22 Premier League away games at Old Trafford (four draws, 16 defeats).

Manchester United have earned a Premier League record 36 points from losing positions against Southampton.

Manchester United vs Southampton: Team changes

11:35 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick makes just one change to the Manchester United team that started against Burnley during the week. Cristiano Ronaldo comes in to replace Edinson Cavani.

Ralph Hasenhuttl names an unchanged team from the side that defeated Tottenham 3-2 away from home on Wednesday.

Manchester United vs Southampton: Line-ups

11:32 , Michael Jones

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Broja, Adams

Unchanged at Old Trafford 👊



Here's the #SaintsFC side for today's visit to #MUFC: pic.twitter.com/x7UYFWVupL — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 12, 2022

Manchester United vs Southampton: Premier League standings

11:26 , Michael Jones

Sixth placed Manchester United can move back into the top four with a victory over Southampton today. They are currently one point behind West Ham (4th) but have a game in hand. The battle for the top four spots in a close one and anything less than three points for Ralf Rangnick’s team today would be seen as an opportunity not taken.

Southampton are in good form and have moved up to 10th in the table. They can jump ahead of 9th placed Brighton if they beat Man Utd away from home today but their goal will be to avoid defeat and continue their impressive run of form.

Manchester United vs Southampton: Recent results

11:22 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are unbeaten in four Premier League games with two wins and two draws. Last time out they travelled to Turf Moor and took the lead through Paul Pogba in a dominant first half display. However they could not keep that momentum and following Jay Rodriguez’s 47th minute equaliser United hung on for a point.

Southampton are have lost just once in nine games across all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last three matches including a 1-1 against Manchester City and a 3-2 victory away at Spurs. The Tottenham match was Southampton’s last outing and they twice came from behind before Che Adams nodded home a winning goal at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium during the week.

Manchester United vs Southampton team news

11:16 , Michael Jones

Fred, Eric Bailly, and Nemanja Matic are all absent for Manchester United. Bailly and Matic have injuries and Fred tested positive for Covid-19.

Alex Telles may return.

For Southampton Nathan Redmond is out with an ankle injury but Tino Livramento could return to the team after being rested during the week.

Manchester United vs Southampton

11:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

Manchester United host Southampton in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League in a crucial match in the race to land a top four finish. Ralf Rangnick’s side dropped two points midweek to struggling Burnley and will hope their promising home form continues against Saints, having won four of their last five league games at Old Trafford.

While a 3-2 win at Tottenham means the visitors are bullish entering the game, especially with Chelsea youngster Armando Broja in fine form on loan Saints, scoring four goals in his last eight league starts and eight in all competitions this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s form is one to watch, with Rangnick admitting that he “must score more goals”, after just one non-penalty goal since the German joined the club in December: “It’s not only about Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s obvious, we are creating chances and opportunities but just didn’t score enough goals. It’s not just an issue with Cristiano, it’s an issue with other players. We don’t score enough goals. If you bear in mind how many chances we create, it needs to get better on coming weeks. In the first half against Burnley, was very, very close.”