Everton vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

It's been a measured start from Everton in the opening five minutes. The hosts are keeping possession well, with both full-backs trying to find Calvert-Lewin at every opportunity but Fulham's defenders are holding firm. Sean Dyche's side were unbeaten in their first 27 home league games against Fulham between 1949 and 2018 (W23 D4), winning each of the last 22 of those. Since then, they’ve lost their last three at home to the Cottagers.

Fulham manager Marco Silva has won each of his last two away Premier League games against Everton, whom he managed 53 times between August 2018 and December 2019. In Premier League history, the only manager to win away at his former club more than twice in a row was Harry Redknapp at West Ham between 2006 and 2009 (five in a row).

PENALTY APPEAL?! Fulham's Pereira goes down under Mykolenko's challenge in the Everton penalty area but the referee waves that one away. That would have been soft if that was given early on...

Dwight McNeil has been involved in six goals in his last six Premier League appearances for Everton, with three goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Raul Jimenez could become the first Fulham player to score or assist in six consecutive Premier League appearances. Both teams have players going forward who could make the difference in today's game at Goodison Park.

We are underway at Goodison Park. Prior to kick-off, both captains brought out wreaths with this being Everton's last Premier League home game before Remembrance Sunday next month.

The teams are in the tunnel and kick-off will commence shortly at Goodison Park. Fulham are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games against Everton (W3 D2), keeping four clean sheets in the process. All three of those wins in that run have come away from Craven Cottage. The Cottagers will be hoping to extend that run today.

Fulham, meanwhile, make one enforced change from the side who were beaten by Aston Villa last weekend. Issa Diop, who scored an own goal seconds after coming onto the pitch as a substitute against Unai Emery's outfit, replaces the suspended Joachim Andersen, who was sent off last time out against Villa. Raul Jimenez leads the line for Marco Silva’s visitors. The Mexican has scored or assisted in each of his last five Premier League appearances for the Cottagers (four goals, one assist).

Sean Dyche names an unchanged team from the one who defeated Ipswich 2-0 last weekend. The hosts welcome back Jarrad Branthwaite to the bench, however centre-back duo James Tarkowski and Michael Keane keep their places in the first eleven despite the England international's return to the squad. Iliman Ndiaye's performances have been a standout feature of Everton’s recent resurgence, and the Senegalese international starts alongside international compatriot Idrissa Gueye who is making his 200th appearance in the Premier League.

FULHAM SUBS: Steven Benda, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon, Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Josh King, Harry Wilson, Reiss Nelson, Rodrigo Muniz.

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Issa Diop, Kenny Tete; Sander Berge, Andreas Pereira; Alex Iwobi, Emile Smith Rowe, Adama Traore; Raul Jimenez.

EVERTON SUBS: Joao Virginia, Nathan Patterson, Orel Mangala, Beto, Jake O'Brien, Seamus Coleman, Jesper Lindstrom, Jarrad Branthwaite, Harrison Armstrong.

EVERTON (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Vitalii Mykolenko, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Ashley Young; Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Iliman Ndiaye, Dwight McNeil, Jack Harrison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Meanwhile, Fulham come into this game aiming to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Aston Villa. With Marco Silva returning to Goodison Park, the Cottagers will be keen to make another fast start; they have scored first in each of their last five Premier League games, but they have lost their last two. Only six teams in Premier League history have lost three consecutive games when scoring first, most recently Sheffield United in April and May of last season.

Hosts Everton come into this encounter against Fulham hoping to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to five matches. After starting the 2024-25 campaign with four successive defeats, the Toffees have since turned a corner under Sean Dyche, picking up eight points from their last four league games. Last weekend’s away win at Portman Road against Ipswich means the home side can earn back-to-back league wins for the first time since a run of three in April.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League encounter between Everton and Fulham at Goodison Park.

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…