Everton vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Crystal Palace travel to Everton tonight in a key scrap between two struggling teams on Merseyside.

Sean Dyche’s side sit 18th in the table and are on a run of seven matches without a win in the Premier League, with the Toffees set for yet another nervy end to a season as they push for survival.

Victory at Goodison Park would move them just two points off Palace though, and they beat the Eagles only a month ago in an FA Cup replay.

Palace produced a more positive display last time out against Chelsea but they had nothing to show for it, after conceding two goals late on. It is now just two wins in 13 League matches for Roy Hodgson and his players.

However, the Eagles boss - amid talk of him being removed from his post - was taken to hospital after falling ill during training on Thursday and will not be involved tonight, with assistants Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington taking charge as Oliver Glasner waits to take over.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Everton vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time tonight on Monday February 19, 2024.

Goodison Park will host the contest.

Everton beat Crystal Palace at Goodison Park in the FA Cup last month (Action Images via Reuters)

Where to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Monday Night Football begins at 6:30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Everton vs Crystal Palace team news

Abdoulaye Doucoure is nearing a return for Everton from a hamstring issue and could be involved tonight.

Amadou Onana and Seamus Coleman are both available again, but Arnaut Danjuma (ankle) is out and the game will likely come too soon for FA Cup match-winner Andre Gomes (calf).

Ben Godfrey has recovered from illness, but Dele Alli remains sidelined.

There is little in the way of positive team news for Palace, who are still without Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze. The pair are both on the sidelines with hamstring injuries.

Story continues

Marc Guehi is out with a knee problem, meaning Chris Richards should start again, while Adam Wharton and Matheus Franca will hope to keep their places in the side.

Cheick Doucoure, Rob Holding and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi are also out, while Will Hughes faces a late fitness test.

Michael Olise faces another lengthy spell out for Crystal Palace (Getty Images)

Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction

It is difficult to be particularly confident about either of these teams at the moment, with both very much out of form.

At Goodison, these are the type of matches that Everton have won in recent seasons, helping them to stay up, and they may well just about secure a crucial three points.

Everton to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Toffees are unbeaten in their last six meetings with the Eagles, winning four.

Everton wins: 26

Draws: 20

Crystal Palace wins: 15

Everton vs Crystal Palace match odds

Everton to win: 8/13

Draw: 21/10

Crystal Palace to win: 4/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).