Everton vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick off time today, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

(ES Composite)

The biggest game in Everton’s season, and perhaps their biggest for some years, takes place tonight with the visit of Crystal Palace.

A win will seal the Toffees’ Premier League status for another season ahead of a daunting final-day trip to Arsenal, with a draw still leaving them at the mercy of a turnaround by Leeds and Burnley.

Everton looked set to get the job done at home to Brentford on the weekend but two red cards left them in the mire over the course of a disheartening 3-2 defeat.

Palace go into the game comfortably in mid-table but still seeking a top-half finish following their draw at Aston Villa last time out.

Here are all the details for this midweek showdown...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Everton vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Goodison Park in Liverpool will host the match.

Where to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: The match will not be televised on UK television after Sky Sports opted to show Burnley’s trip to Aston Villa instead.

(PA)

Everton vs Crystal Palace team news

Frank Lampard will have to forge a defence without the injured Yerry Mina or Nathan Patterson, plus the suspended Jarrad Branthwaite.

However, Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey have both been declared fit, although the latter may not start. Donny van de Beek is also in the squad and Dominic Calvert-Lewin came through his comeback on Sunday unscathed.

Fabian Delph and Andros Townsend remain absent. Salomon Rondon is also banned.

Palace will be without James Tomkins, James MacArthur, Michael Olise and Nathan Ferguson.

Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction

The mayhem of the Brentford game will not be fully forgotten by the Toffees who have to face Palace with a significantly weakened defence. But can the Goodison faithful drive them towards a win to seal their survival?

Everton to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Palace have beaten Everton in both of their meetings this season, scoring seven goals in the process.

Story continues

Everton wins: 22

Draws: 18

Crystal Palace wins: 15