Everton vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups, plus Aston Villa vs Burnley latest

Dylan Terry
·8 min read
In this article:
Everton fans gather to welcome their team at Goodison Park (Getty Images)
Follow all the build-up to tonight’s Premier League action as Everton host Crystal Palace and Burnley take on Aston Villa on what is a huge night in the relegation fight. Everton can secure their Premier League status with a victory at Goodison Park, as it would take them four points clear of Leeds United with just one game remaining, but anything less would leave Frank Lampard’s side in grave danger with a trip to Arsenal to come on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Brentford’s 3-2 win at Goodison last weekend showed how unpredictable the survival fight can be, and Leeds and Burnley will for Patrick Vieira’s side can play their part. It is Burnley who occupy the final spot in the relegation zone, with Mike Jackson’s team sitting one point below Leeds, but if they were to avoid defeat at Villa Park their survival hopes would be back in their own hands. It would mean a victory against Newcastle at Turf Moor on the final day would be enough, regardless of how Leeds perform at Brentford.

It’s shaping up to be a thrilling last few days of the season at both ends of the table but tonight the focus is all about survival. Who can hold their nerve and boost their hopes ahead of the final day? Follow all the latest from Everton vs Crystal Palace below, plus goal updates from Aston Villa vs Burnley and Chelsea vs Leicester:

Everton vs Crystal Palace

  • Kick-off is at 7:45pm at Goodison Park

  • Aston Villa vs Burnley, Chelsea vs Leicester underway at 8pm

  • Everton can secure Premier League survival with a win

  • Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gomes, Doucoure, Gordon; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

  • Crystal Palace XI: Butland; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Schlupp, Eze; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

Everton FC - Crystal Palace FC

Everton vs Crystal Palace

19:15 , Dylan Terry

A reminder that if Everton fail to win tonight then they will have to go to Arsenal on Sunday knowing their Premier League safety still hangs in the balance.

The Gunners will still be fighting for fourth place and hoping Spurs slip up against Norwich.

So tonight really is huge for Everton. It’s their last home game of the season but they shouldn’t need the crowd to tell them the magnitude of this match.

Aston Villa vs Burnley team news

19:10 , Dylan Terry

And here is the team news from Villa Park.

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Chukwuemeka, Watkins, Buendia.

Burnley: Pope; Long, Collins, Tarkowski, Roberts; McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Taylor; Cornet, Barnes.

Chelsea vs Leicester team news

19:06 , Dylan Terry

Team news from Stamford Bridge is in.

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic

Leicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Amartey, Evans, Fofana, Thomas; Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy

Everton vs Crystal Palace

19:05 , Dylan Terry

No need to go anywhere else this evening, by the way. I will be giving you live updates of Everton vs Crystal Palace as well as score updates from the two other games in the Premier League.

Aside from the pair of fixtures impacting the bottom of the table, Chelsea also host Leicester at Stamford Bridge at 8pm.

With respect to Thomas Tuchel’s side though, our focus will be on the battle to avoid the drop.

Everton vs Crystal Palace

19:00 , Dylan Terry

What about Crystal Palace?

Well, a victory for Patrick Vieira’s side this evening would see them leap up four places to ninth in the Premier League table.

Palace are just six points adrift of Wolves in eighth and have a superior goal difference to all of those around them.

So it’s all still to play for. The Eagles are by no means on the beach (not that you ever actually find eagles on the beach).

Lampard insists Everton are not a dirty team despite red-card woes

18:55 , Dylan Terry

Frank Lampard has insisted Everton are not a dirty team, despite the club getting the most red cards in the Premier League during his reign.

“I just think you have to look at the red cards,” he said. Discussing the two dismissals against Brentford, he added: “The first red was a footballing error and the second was a bad foul. Salomon appreciates that. We have got red cards and I am not proud of that, but a lot of them have been footballing errors.

“I don't think Allan was a red against Newcastle because it is a lunge we see a lot. I saw one on the [Championship] play-off semi last night, yellow card offences. So that’s gone, but the other ones were double yellows where it is diving in and lunging when you don’t need to, it’s not a reckless tackle.

“They are footballing mistakes because at that point you should stay on your feet and stay away. On a football level if you are on a yellow, you don’t dive in, you don’t tug a shirt.”

Frank Lampard insists Everton are not a dirty team despite red-card woes

Everton vs Crystal Palace team news

18:52 , Dylan Terry

Here is how the two teams line up this evening then:

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gomes, Doucoure, Gordon; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Crystal Palace XI: Butland; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Schlupp, Eze; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.

Other Premier League games

18:50 , Dylan Terry

If Everton fail to win tonight then there will be a lot of interest in what happens at Villa Park as Aston Villa host Burnley - with the match kicking off at 8pm, 15 minutes after the Toffees’ game.

A defeat for Everton and win for Burnley would mean the alarm bells will be ringing louder than ever at Goodison Park and Elland Road.

It goes without saying that Leeds supporters will be Crystal Palace and Aston Villa fans for the next few hours.

Relegation battle

18:45 , Dylan Terry

So Everton sit two points above Burnley and one point above Leeds heading into tonight’s game against Crystal Palace.

A win tonight would clinch safety for Frank Lampard’s men, but anything other than that would send it to the final day.

Here is what’s to come over the next 72 hours.

  • Everton (36pts): Crystal Palace (H), Arsenal (A)

  • Leeds (35pts): Brentford (A)

  • Burnley (34pts): Aston Villa (A), Newcastle (H)

Who’s going down?

Everton vs Crystal Palace

18:40 , Dylan Terry

And here is how Palace are looking heading into their penultimate game of the season.

Crystal Palace will be missing Michael Olise after his recent knock, with the forward joining long-term absentee Nathan Ferguson on the injury list.

James McArthur‘s calf strain could also keep him sidelined but goalkeeper Vicente Guaita should be available for selection once more and goalscorer against Aston Villa, Jeffrey Schlupp, is pushing for a start with Eberechi Eze - who Vieira is being careful with after his own long-term injury - the most likely candidate to drop out.

Everton vs Crystal Palace

18:35 , Dylan Terry

Some early Everton team news for you.

Everton duo Jarrad Branthwaite and Salomon Rondon will serve suspensions after being sent off against Brentford, although Michael Keane is expected to have recovered from the illness that ruled him out of that game.

Nathan Patterson, Andros Townsend, Fabian Delph and Yerry Mina are all absent but Andre Gomes came through his first start since February against the Bees and may hold on to his place ahead of the likes of Donny van de Beek, Allan and Tom Davies.

Good evening

18:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Good evening and welcome to tonight’s live text coverage of the Premier League, as Everton host Crystal Palace and Burnley take on Aston Villa on what is a huge night in the relegation fight. Everton can secure their Premier League status with a victory at Goodison Park, as it would take them four points clear of Leeds United with just one game remaining, but anything less would leave Frank Lampard’s side in grave danger with a trip to Arsenal to come on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Brentford’s 3-2 win at Goodison last weekend showed how unpredictable the survival fight can be, and Leeds and Burnley will for Patrick Vieira’s side can play their part. It is Burnley who occupy the final spot in the relegation zone, with Mike Jackson’s team sitting one point below Leeds, but if they were to avoid defeat at Villa Park their survival hopes would be back in their own hands. It would mean a victory against Newcastle at Turf Moor on the final day would be enough, regardless of how Leeds perform at Brentford.

It’s shaping up to be a thrilling last few days of the season at both ends of the table but tonight the focus is all about survival. Who can hold their nerve and boost their hopes ahead of the final day?

