Everton vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today

Chelsea take on Everton today with club legend Frank Lampard in the opposite dugout but staring relegation in the face.

It will be the first time Lampard has faced his former team since being sacked midway through last season and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

The Toffees started the Premier League weekend two points adrift of safety, though they do have a game in hand on 17th-placed Burnley.

Chelsea, meanwhile, put any concern that they may yet be sucked into a top four scrap to bed with victory over West Ham last weekend and were impressive in everything but their finishing in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Thursday.

Here’s all you need to know...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Everton vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Goodison Park in Liverpool will host the match.

Where to watch Everton vs Chelsea

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(Getty Images)

Everton vs Chelsea team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in contention for Everton after a thigh problem, while Yeri Mina could also return.

Chelsea continue to make do without Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, while Tuchel could shuffle his pack having played on Thursday night.

Everton vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea’s season had been drifting but at Old Trafford on Thursday - despite the result - they produced a much improved display and that could be bad news for the home side, who are in desperate need of points.

Chelsea to win 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Premier League only.

Everton wins: 12

Draws: 20

Chelsea wins: 27