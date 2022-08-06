Everton vs Chelsea live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Uche Amako
·9 min read
everton vs chelsea live score premier league latest updates&nbsp; - AP
  • Jorginho gives the visitors ahead with first half injury-time penalty

  • Godfrey taken off on a stretcher with serious injury

06:46 PM

48mins:  Everton 0 Chelsea 1

Silva wants Mendy to come and collect a ball over the top. The goalkeeper opts not to and Gray beats Silva to the ball.

Gray gets his shot away but Silva deflects it wide for a corner, which Everton fail to take advantage of.

06:43 PM

Second half: Everton 0 Chelsea 1

Back under way. No changes for either side. A reminder that both sides can make 5 subs if they choose to.

06:39 PM

Unfortunate news for Everton

06:27 PM

HALF TIME: Everton 0 Chelsea 1

Everton lost their focus and get punished. That was a very even half until that moment. Uphill task for the hosts now.

06:25 PM

45+8mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 1 GOAL Jorginho

Jorginho sends Pickford the wrong way, tucking the ball away in the corner. Very well taken.

Big blow for Everton.

06:24 PM

45+7mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Mina is booked for trying to distract Jorginho.

06:23 PM

45+6mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Penalty Chelsea. Doucoure bundles over Chilwell. Stonewall penalty. Jorginho to take.

everton vs chelsea live score premier league latest updates - AP
06:22 PM

45+5mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Everton are unbeaten on the opening weekend of the season in the last 10 years. Can they make it 11?

06:21 PM

45+4mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Mykolenko concedes a 10th corner for Chelsea. It is cleared again but Chelsea manage to get another corner.

Pickford misjudges the flight of the ball and Mina clears out for a 12th corner.

Koulibaly manages to get a header on goal but Pickford saves easily.

06:17 PM

45mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Eight minutes added on due to the earlier injury to Godfrey.

06:15 PM

42mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Relief for Everton. Sterling taps in after Pickford spills Kante's shot. But the flag goes up for offside.

And replays show Sterling was in an offside position.

06:13 PM

40mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Everton fans willing their players to be more expansive and forward thinking. But the quality just isn't there at this stage.

06:11 PM

37mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

End to end stuff as both teams give the ball away and counter on each other. Chelsea looking to find Havertz aerially with several crosses while Everton try and find Gordon down the sides.

everton vs chelsea live score premier league latest updates&nbsp; - GETTY IMAGES
06:06 PM

33mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Koulibaly is lucky to escape a booking after pulling the shirt of Gordon, who goes down and wins a free kick.

06:03 PM

30mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Stering is involved in a sprint race with Mina and Iwobi. The Chelsea attacker goes down and gets a free kick.

James and Chilwell stand over the ball again. James takes and Everton head the ball clear.

05:59 PM

27mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea are in the ascendancy at the moment with Everton forced on the back foot.

05:56 PM

24mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

A fine save by Mendy to palm away a Doucoure header. Best chance of the match so far.

05:51 PM

19mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Godfrey, who is taking in some oxygen, comes off the pitch on a stretcher. On comes Holgate.

Everton have to defend a corner. Holgate gets his first touch when he heads clear. A second corner is cleared.

From the third corner, Mount drills a shot from distance that's pushed away by Pickford. Chelsea get a fourth corner but James' effort goes over everyone and out of play.

everton vs chelsea live score premier league latest updates - GETTY IMAGES
05:46 PM

15mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Could the injury have been avoided if the linesman had flagged for a ball that was clearly out of play? We'll never know but it is another injury blow for Lampard and Everton.

05:45 PM

13mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Godfrey can't continue. Looks like a serious injury with a stretcher ready to carry him off.

Holgate will come on in his place shortly.

05:43 PM

10mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Almost a calamity for Everton. Godfrey plays a blind back pass which catches out Pickford. Pickford scrambles to keep the ball in play but only gives the ball to Havertz.

Havertz drives into the box and Godfrey makes a last-ditch challenge to deny him. But it looks like he's injured himself in the process.

05:41 PM

9mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Boos for Sterling every time he touches the ball. Presumably due to being a former Liverpool player.

05:39 PM

7mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

First shot on target of the match. Tarkowski fouls Sterling and that gives Chelsea a free kick in a promising position. James whips the ball in and Havertz gets his head on it but Pickford makes a comfortable save.

05:36 PM

5mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Lampard clearly a fan favourite at Goodison.

everton vs chelsea live score premier league latest updates - AFP
05:34 PM

2mins: Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Promising start bt Everton as they pass the ball around nicely. Chelsea yet to have the ball for a prolonged period.

05:31 PM

Kick off: Everton vs Chelsea

Chelsea get us under way at Goodison Park...

05:28 PM

Here come the teams

The Everton fans have been handed blue fans and are waving them excitedly as the players stride onto the pitch.

05:23 PM

A reminder of the teams

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Gray, Doucoure, Iwobi, McNeil, Gordon.  Subs: Holgate, Keane, Allan, Begovic, Alli, Gbamin, Ruben Vinagre, Warrington, Mills.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Sterling.  Subs: Cucurella, Arrizabalaga, Kovacic, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Gallagher, Ziyech, Broja.

Referee: Craig Pawson (England)

05:14 PM

Gordon to play up front?

With Calvert-Lewin and Rondon unavailable, Lampard has a decision to make on who leads the line for Everton.

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Everton coach Duncan Ferguson reckons Gordon will be the furthest forward attacker.

everton vs chelsea live score premier league latest updates - GETTY IMAGES
05:07 PM

Pre-match stats via Opta

  • Everton have won each of their last four Premier League home games against Chelsea – only once in their history have they had a longer run against the Blues, winning seven in a row between 1923 and 1935.

  • Everton have kept a clean sheet in five of their last nine Premier League meetings with Chelsea (W4 D3 L2), as many as they had in their previous 27 against the Blues.

  • Chelsea have lost just four of their 28 Premier League away games under Thomas Tuchel (W18 D6), with all of these defeats coming by a margin of just one goal. However, one of those losses (and the most recent one) was at Frank Lampard’s Everton in May.

  • New Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling is one of 10 players to have scored a hat-trick on the opening weekend of a Premier League campaign, doing so against West Ham in 2019-20. Meanwhile, coming into 2022-23, only Aston Villa (25) have had more different players score on their Premier League debut for them than the Blues (24).

04:58 PM

Team news explained

Everton give debuts to two of their new signings - James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil - with Demarai Gray given the centre-forward role in the absence of the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin and suspended Salomon Rondon.

Chelsea hand debuts to summer signings Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Defender Marc Cucurella was named on the bench just over 24 hours after his £60million move from Brighton.

04:53 PM

Tarkowski makes his first start for Everton

everton vs chelsea live score premier league latest updates - GETTY IMAGES
04:46 PM

A Chelsea debut for Sterling

everton vs chelsea live score premier league latest updates - GETTY IMAGES
04:33 PM

Chelsea XI to play Everton

04:32 PM

Everton XI to play Chelsea

04:28 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to coverage from Goodison Park as Everton host Chelsea.

Frank Lampard heads into tonight's fixture without a recognised central attacker after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.

Salomon Rondon is suspended for the visit of Lampard's former club, while Richarlison has been sold to Tottenham.

Everton avoided relegation to the Championship on the penultimate day of last season after coming from two goals behind to win at Crystal Palace.

Dwight McNeil, James Tarkowski and Ruben Vinagre have bolstered Everton's squad for the new campaign.

But Lampard, who took over from the sacked Rafael Benitez in January, has warned that his side must improve to avoid another relegation scrap.

"We must work on every side of our game to be sure that we are not in a situation like we were in last season," said the 44-year-old.

"It's nice to have a relative clean slate. I never felt that we had that in my period at the club and that is important, because it should hopefully give us a fresh idea and feeling of confidence.

"We are all level, while at times last year it felt like we were chasing, especially if you're five points from safety. That's something we overcame and that's testament to the group of players we have, the club and fans.

"There are still things I want us to do going forward to try to make us play more the way I want us to play - to be more consistent in what we can deliver.

"That will be a mixture of work on the training pitch and the players we can hopefully strengthen the squad with.

"We are working on and off the pitch and trying to improve the club in any way possible. There are a lot of good people at the club, but we have to get the culture right and move forward. We have to keep this unified feeling we have."

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel was not keen on setting any goals for Chelsea in the new season, saying they were still a club in transition following their takeover, which was led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

"I don't want to lower our ambitions. But I don't want to put the pressure on us," Tuchel said.

"We are a club in transition still. A team in transition still. But at the same time, I don't want to limit us from the beginning and say what is possible."

