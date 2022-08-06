Everton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates after Jorginho penalty

Follow live coverage as Everton host Chelsea on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The Toffees only narrowly avoided the drop a year ago and will surely be desperate to start off the new campaign on the front foot to quiet any talk of similar worries this time around. Thomas Tuchel’s Blues enjoyed an altogether more positive season although twin defeats to Liverpool in the Carabao and FA Cup finals left them without any silverware.

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard’s new side have been rocked by the news that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss around “six weeks” due to a knee injury suffered in training. With Solomon Rondon also out due to a suspension from last season, it means Demarai Gray will lead the line. Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly make their debuts for the visitors with Marc Cucurella also signed in time to be registered in the squad, though Tuchel has only named him on the bench as Ben Chilwell comes into the side at left wing-back.

Follow all the latest updates from Goodison Park:

Everton vs Chelsea

Everton: Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Tarkowski; Patterson, Doucoure, Iwobi, Mykolenko; Gordon, Gray, McNeil

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Ben Godfrey forced off on a stretcher in first-half with injury

45+9’ - GOAL! Jorginho scores from the spot after Doucoure bundles over Chilwell

Everton FC 0 - 1 Chelsea FC

Half-time: Everton 0-1 Chelsea

18:27 , Michael Jones

45+9 mins: Chelsea head into the break with a slender lead. Everton have lost Ben Godfrey to injury but have looked solid before Abdoulaye Doucoure’s poor challenge on Ben Chilwell.

What does the second half have in store?

GOAL! Everton 0-1 Chelsea (45+9, Jorginho)⚽️

18:25 , Michael Jones

45+9 mins: Jorginho sends Jordan Pickford the wrong way and puts Chelsea in front on the stroke of half-time. He tucks the spot-kick right into the bottom left corner.

Great penalty.

Penalty to Chelsea!

18:24 , Michael Jones

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

45+7 mins: Clumsy from Doucoure who has his arms over Ben Chilwell as the wingback drives into the box. Chilwell hits the deck and VAR doesn’t overturn the decision.

Jorginho will take the penalty for Chelsea.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

18:23 , Michael Jones

45+6 mins: Sterling looks to shift the ball away from Tarkowski and slips as he tries to spin around the defender. He goes down and the referee awards Chelsea a free kick in the middle of the pitch leaving Tarkowski with a bemused look on his face.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

18:20 , Michael Jones

45+3 mins: Another Chelsea corner is whipped in but this time from the right side. The initial ball is headed out to Reece James who toe pokes a shot back towards goal and wins another corner when the ball is blocked behind.

Can Everton get into the break on level terms?

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

18:17 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Eight minutes of added time still to play in the first half due to the injury to Ben Godfrey earlier on. Still nothing to separate the sides.

Everton are giving it a good go.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

18:15 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Disallowed goal! Raheem Sterling is denied a goal on his Chelsea debut by the offside flag. Reece James plays the ball inside from the right wing and finds N’Golo Kante who shoots.

Jordan Pickford fumbles his save and knocks it back into the box for Sterling to guide home.

It’s a clear offside though and the goal is chalked off.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

18:13 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Raheem Sterling runs at Yerry Mina before the ball comes loose to Mason Mount on the edge of the box. He boots one at goal but James Tarkowski is in the way and blocks it.

The deflection sends the ball up the pitch where Everton look to counter quickly down the inside left channel. Thiago Silva is switched on though and cuts across to recover the ball with an interception.

Great defending.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

18:10 , Michael Jones

38 mins: Close! Anthony Gordon dribbles his way to the byline on the right side of Chelsea’s box and cuts the ball back into the middle for Abdoulaye Doucoure. Koulibaly and Kante combine to shut him out before the ball reaches him and the Blues clear the danger.

Encouraging stuff from Everton though.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

18:08 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Sterling has been a bright spark for Chelsea. He’s not afraid to take players on and as such Everton are making sure they have at least two men on him whenever he gets close to the final third.

The Toffees have been pushed back but Chelsea who are operating primarily inside the hosts half.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

18:04 , Michael Jones

32 mins: Reece James curls another free kick into the box from the right side and tries to find Kalidu Koulibaly in the penalty area. The defender attacks the cross but can’t reach it first and Everton scramble it clear.

Yerry Mina blocks a pass into the box from Kai Havertz and Chelsea win another corner.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

18:01 , Michael Jones

29 mins: N’Golo Kante goes on a driving run down the left wing and combines with Kai Havertz to get to the side of the box before he’s dispossessed.

In reply Vitalii Mykolenko has loads of space to work with as he comes down the left wing. He swings the ball in and Anthony Gordon nods it wide.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

17:57 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Save! Everton’s corner is whipped in from the right and flies through the box before Mykolenko recovers the ball. He floats a cross back into the middle from the opposite wing and picks out James Tarkowski who powers a header at goal and forces Edouard Mendy to tip the ball over the crossbar.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

17:55 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Raheem Sterling dribbles into the box from the right and runs into James Tarkowski who holds his ground. The Everton defence swarm Sterling who drops on top of the ball and is punished by the referee for shielding the ball with his body.

Everton sweep down the pitch and win themselves a corner which excites the crowd.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

17:51 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Save! James sends a couple of crosses into the box from the corner but neither troubles the Everton defence. The third Chelsea corner is knocked short and Mason Mount is set up with a shot from the front edge of the box.

He strikes it well and forces Pickford into a low save to his right which he turns around the corner of the near post.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

17:49 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Ben Godfrey is taken off the pitch on a stretcher and has gone straight into the ambulance on the side of the pitch. It was an eight minute pause in the game while Godfrey was being treated.

Holgate comes on to replace the defender and immediately deals with a Reece James corner.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

17:46 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Ben Godfrey is still down on the floor being treated by the Everton medical team. It seems as though he’s gone over on his ankle and is in a bit of discomfort to say the least.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

17:44 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Pickford and Havertz both seem fine but Godfrey has stayed on down. It doesn’t look as though the right-back will continue and Mason Holgate is hurridly being prepped on the sidelines.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

17:42 , Michael Jones

9 mins: The question mark over this Everton team is where are the goals coming from? Dwight McNeil was a decent wide player for Burnley but he’s on debut.

Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon are good players but not the most clinical in front of goal. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a big miss.

Kai Havertz looks to drive into the box from the left-side byline but he’s tackled by Ben Godfrey as Jordan Pickford comes to close him down as well. All three players collide with each other and Godfrey comes off worse for wear.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

17:39 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Sterling shifts the ball inside of James Tarkowski and draws Everton’s new centre-back into a foul on the right wing.

Reece James swings the set piece into the middle of the box and targets Kai Havertz. Abdoulaye Doucoure gets up above the striker and heads the ball down safely before Jordan Pickford grabs hold of it to end the attack.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

17:36 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Raheem Sterling moves over to the right side to link up with Reece James who plays the ball inside to N’Golo Kante. Kante attempts a first time pass back to Sterling but sends it wide of the forward and out of play.

Sterling gives him a clap for the idea though with Chelsea hoping to move the ball quickly through midfield and work around the Everton players.

Kick off: Everton 0-0 Chelsea

17:32 , Michael Jones

Chelsea get the ball rolling at Goodison Park. It’s a Blues debut fr Raheem Sterling and Kalidu Koulibaly. They’ve got some big shoes to fill, especially the centre-back, but can they help Thomas Tuchel’s men challenge for the title this year?

Everton vs Chelsea

17:28 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

On paper this should be an easy win for Chelsea but they were undone here last season when Everton were in the midst of a relegation battle.

Can the Toffees get past them once again?

Everton vs Chelsea

17:25 , Karl Matchett

Marcos Alonso, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner are among the Chelsea players left out of the squad today.

New signing Carney Chukwuemeka, defender Malang Sarr and fringe options such as Ross Barkley and Michy Batshuayi are yet others - surely a few are set to leave soon.

Callum Hudson-Odoi did travel to Goodison Park despite not being named in the squad. Leicester do hold some interest, and have looked at him historically. Chelsea's first two Fofana offers didn't include him, though. Marcos Alonso missing, too, as move to Barcelona close. pic.twitter.com/dbmo3z3lAp — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 6, 2022

Everton vs Chelsea

17:20 , Karl Matchett

The ground filling up and the players warming up.

Everton vs Chelsea is just a few minutes away, with both teams starting their season here and looking to get off to a flier.

Optimism will spark among the fans of whichever side can clinch the points!

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Everton vs Chelsea: 15 minutes to kick off

17:15 , Karl Matchett

We are fast approaching kick-off at Goodison Park and Chelsea have already seen a marker laid down for them by Tottenham, a rival for at least the top four this season, and possibly more. They’ve hammered Southampton in their own opener, so it’s up to Tuchel’s side to keep pace with a win of their own early on.

As for Everton, it’s about survival first and foremost for them after a dismal campaign last time out.

To that end, it’s notable that Bournemouth, Fulham and Leeds have all earned at least a point today.

Thomas Tuchel ready for action after topsy turvy summer at Chelsea

17:08 , Karl Matchett

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea have done well in their transfer business and he’s been able to focus the team on getting immediate results once the Premier League season starts today.

“Seeing that we succeed in transfer market also calmed me down, so it was like a give and take for for everybody. It is what we want because the strengths of Chelsea was that it was calm not only from inside but also from outside, and we have to do everything to reach this status again,” he said.”We try to refocus this week completely on Everton and I feel the team focused and everybody calmed down, and I’m convinced that we are ready to compete with Everton for the win.”

Everton vs Chelsea latest news

16:57 , Karl Matchett

Full time scores coming in around the Premier League from the 3pm kick-offs now:

Newcastle 2-0 Forest

Spurs 4-1 Southampton

Bournemouth 2-0 Villa

Leeds 2-1 Wolves

Earlier: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel: Nobody wants to wear ‘cursed’ Chelsea number nine shirt

16:45 , Karl Matchett

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea did not deliberately leave the number nine shirt free with a future new signing in mind.

Chelsea’s number nine remains vacant after Romelu Lukaku’s return to Inter Milan on loan, and Tuchel said none of the Blues’ current stars wanted to take the shirt.

The Stamford Bridge club will continue to look at adding a striker to their ranks this summer, with Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang understood to remain in consideration.

The last six Chelsea stars to wear the nine shirt have struggled for a lasting impact in west London, leaving Tuchel to joke that the Blues’ central striking number still harbours bad luck.

“It’s cursed, it’s cursed, people tell me it’s cursed!” joked Tuchel.

Thomas Tuchel: Nobody wants to wear ‘cursed’ Chelsea number nine shirt

Everton vs Chelsea latest news

16:44 , Karl Matchett

Big day for the goalkeeper. Might be a busy one too.

Everton vs Chelsea team news and confirmed line-ups

16:32 , Karl Matchett

Here we go then - it’s a debut for McNeil and another for Tarkowski for Everton, while the visitors bring in new faces as expected with Koulibaly and Sterling.

Confirmed line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Tarkowski; Patterson, Doucoure, Iwobi, Mykolenko; Gordon, Gray, McNeil

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Barcelona set to seal deal for Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso

16:25 , Karl Matchett

Barcelona now expect to complete the signing of Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso.

Marc Cucurella’s £62million arrival at Chelsea has paved the way for Alonso to make the move back to Spain that he has craved for some months.

Alonso is understood to want to return to his native Spain to be closer to family, and his impending switch will bring down the curtain on six years in west London.

Chelsea are thought to have been understanding of Alonso’s desire to return to Spain, and have long been in dialogue with Barcelona over a deal.

Barcelona set to seal deal for Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso

Everton set to complete signing of Lille midfielder Amadou Onana

16:20 , Karl Matchett

Everton have agreed a £33.7million deal to sign Lille midfielder Amadou Onana.

It is understood the 20-year-old Belgium international is set for a medical ahead of signing a five-year contract.

He is likely to be in the stands at Goodison Park to watch Saturday’s home game against Chelsea.

Onana will provide a much-needed option in midfield, an area manager Frank Lampard is looking to strengthen further with a deal to bring former Toffees player Idrissa Gana Gueye back from Paris St Germain.

Everton set to complete signing of Lille midfielder Amadou Onana

Frank Lampard admits Everton survival among ‘most beautiful things in my life’

16:16 , Karl Matchett

Frank Lampard believes Everton’s dramatic escape from relegation was among the most “beautiful things” that have ever happened to him and said he enjoyed the stress of trying to keep them up.

Everton stayed up in their final home game of last season when, after being 2-0 down at half-time against Crystal Palace, they recovered to win 3-2, leading to scenes after the final whistle when Lampard was bouncing up and down on the roof of an executive box.

On Saturday he faces his former club Chelsea for the second time since his sacking in January 2021 and said he did plenty of soul-searching in a year out of the game before he was appointed at Goodison Park.

Lampard steered Chelsea to fourth place and the FA Cup final in his only full season in charge and blamed himself for some things and reflected with satisfaction on others as he admitted he put himself under pressure to succeed at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard: Everton survival among ‘most beautiful things in my life’

Thomas Tuchel responds to Gary Neville’s criticism of Chelsea’s ‘panicky’ transfer window

16:10 , Karl Matchett

Thomas Tuchel has defended Chelsea owner Todd Boehly after Gary Neville accused him of being “panicky” in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have been big players in the market so far with the American, who has taken on the role of sporting director at the club, keen to reshape the playing squad at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Cucurella has become the latest new face through the door, joining from Brighton in a deal understood to be worth £62million.

He follows the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Carney Chukwuemeka in making the move to west London in what has been a busy offseason.

Sky Sports pundit Neville has been critical of some of the decisions being made recently claiming that Boehly was “wandering around a little bit” and being “a bit panicky”.

Thomas Tuchel responds to Gary Neville’s criticism of Chelsea’s ‘panicky’ window

Everton vs Chelsea latest news

16:05 , Karl Matchett

About half an hour to team news. Sterling and Koulibaly will be the pair most likely to get an immediate debut perhaps, but Thomas Tuchel certainly has plenty of options to choose from. Midfield will be an interesting selection though and the Blues are definitely trying to strengthen there before the window shuts.

Will they land Frenkie de Jong in the end?

Everton vs Chelsea latest news

15:56 , Karl Matchett

Here’s a reminder of the major first-team summer work done by both teams so far:

Everton

IN: Tarkowski (free), Vinagre (loan), McNeil (£20m)

OUT: Richarlison (£60m), Branthwaite (loan), Kenny (released)

Chelsea

IN: Sterling (£47.5m), Koulibaly (£33m), Slonina (£12m), Chukwuemeka (£20m), Cucurella (£62m)

OUT: Rudiger (free), Christensen (free), Drinkwater (released), Lukaku (loan), Colwill (loan)

(Getty Images)

Everton vs Chelsea latest news

15:49 , Karl Matchett

Welcome back to the Independent’s live coverage of the opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season!

Next up in action is Everton against Chelsea at Goodison Park, with Frank Lampard managing his new side against his former one.

The Toffees haven’t been hugely busy in the transfer window just yet, but a few recent moves have boosted their options - while Chelsea went big to land Marc Cucurella just before the weekend.

Fulham’s new faces and old give early optimism over survive and thrive Premier League plans

15:39 , Karl Matchett

At the interval on the opening weekend of the season, Fulham fans would have been riding high on optimism, not just for the 90 minutes but for the season and even beyond.

It wasn’t just that they were beating Liverpool, nor even that they were deservedly ahead. Nor was it solely about the usual (and warranted) over-excitement of a Premier League return, more impending transfer arrivals in the final week of the window or the prospect of clocking up about 8 per cent of the points required to stay up already, on day one.

The added surge of hope and belief would also have been in part due to the debut performance of Joao Palhinha, a summer signing from Sporting CP who had previously been linked with bigger, more established top-flight clubs. On the basis of how he handled Liverpool’s midfield in that opening period, maybe a few are already regretting their hesitation.

Fulham’s new faces and old give reason for optimism over survive and thrive plans

Darwin Nunez scores as Liverpool come from behind twice but are held by newly promoted Fulham

14:43 , Michael Jones

While Liverpool were well below their best, Fulham and Aleksandar Mitrovic might finally be showing they have risen to the level required.

That actually felt the most significant element of this hugely entertaining 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage, even if most of the discussion will primarily be about how Jurgen Klopp’s have already fallen behind in the title race. That was because there were so many stretches of this game where they couldn’t keep up with Fulham. Marco Silva’s side were the very opposite of a pushover here, as they more than took the game to Liverpool. Silva got it right, and his team should have got more.

Personifying so much of this, though, Mitrovic completely seized the game. He even embarrassed Virgil van Dijk, leading to the penalty for the second of his two goals. Klopp even had to bring in his own big forward, in expensive new signing Darwin Nunez, to level the occasion and bring the draw.

Darwin scores as Liverpool come from behind twice but draw at newly promoted Fulham

FT Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

14:40 , Michael Jones

Two goals for Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic on his return to the Premier League.

(Getty Images)

FT Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

14:35 , Michael Jones

115 - Liverpool have gained 115 points from losing positions under Jürgen Klopp in the Premier League, the most of any side since the German took over in October 2015. Resolve. pic.twitter.com/A0aG7xSJ45 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 6, 2022

FT Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

14:32 , Michael Jones

(PA)

(Action Images via Reuters)

FT Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

14:29 , Michael Jones

Liverpool twice came from behind to rescue a point against an exceptional Fulham side. They picked right up where they left off in the Championship last season and get their first points on the board in the Premier League.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice for the home side and Liverpool’s new striker Darwin Nunez opened his account before the ever dependable Mo Salah earned the Reds a point.

Full-time: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

14:24 , Michael Jones

90+5 mins: Off the bar!

Jordan Henderson almost seals the game for the Reds with a glorious strike from outside the box. He smokes it well and Rodak is beaten. Fulham are saved by the crossbar as the ball doesn’t dip enough.

The whistle goes for full-time and the points are shared at Craven Cottage.

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

14:21 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Alexander-Arnold throws the ball into the box and tries to play in Mo Salah. Fulham clear the ball up to Aleksandar Mitrovic who holds it up brilliantly then goes down with cramp.

He’s fine but is going through the motions of time-wasting to get his team closer to the finish.

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

14:19 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Five minutes of added time to play. That seems quite excessive.

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

14:17 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Fulham look like they’re feeling it now though. They’re trying to slow the game down when in possession and Andreas Pereira takes his time to get off the pitch as Tom Cairney is brought on.

At the very least Fulham deserve a point from this game. They’ve been great.

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

14:13 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Can one of these teams push for a winning goal now? Fulham don’t deserve to lose but Liverpool have turned these types of games into victories over the last couple of seasons.

Six minutes plus stoppage time to play.

GOAL! Fulham 2-2 Liverpool (81’, Salah)⚽️

14:10 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Mo Salah! He scores again on the opening match of the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold swings a long cross into the box from the right side and the ball is flicked on by Tim Ream before bouncing up to Darwin Nunez. He chests it down and the ball rolls back to the Egyptian who taps it home to bring Liverpool back on level terms again.

Fulham 2-1 Liverpool

14:08 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Alexander-Arnold swings a corner into the box for Liverpool but Antonee Robinson is there to head it away. The ball drops to Carvalho who drills a first time shot at goal and punts it narrowly over the crossbar.

Fulham 2-1 Liverpool

14:07 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Fabio Carvalho - a key man for Fulham during their Championship game last season - is brought on to replace Luis Diaz for his Liverpool debut.

Elliott picks out Salah who lays the ball off to Alexander-Arnold. The right-back flicks the ball into the where Milner has made the run but Reed beats him to the ball and heads it clear.

Fulham 2-1 Liverpool

14:03 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Liverpool when the team who recovered the most points from losing positions last season and they’ll need to do so again today.

Fulham have been great, they deserve their lead and have just 15 minutes left to play to close out what will be an incredible victory.

GOAL! Fulham 2-1 Liverpool (72’, Mitrovic) ⚽️

14:01 , Michael Jones

72 mins: The penalty stands and Mitrovic guides it home! He slots it into the bottom right corner and Alisson can’t reach it despite leaping the correct way.

Fulham are back in front. Craven Cottage is going wild.

Penalty to Fulham!

14:00 , Michael Jones

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool

71 mins: Aleksandar Mitrovic storms into the box and shifts the ball away from Virgil van Dijk. The defender sticks out his right leg and there seems to be a clash knees that brings down the striker.

Fulham have the chance to go back in front. VAR is taking a look at it though.

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool

13:58 , Michael Jones

70 mins: Chance! A cross from James Milner on the right side finds Nunez who nods the ball down to Luis Diaz. He turns the ball towards goal but Reed sticks out a leg and deflects it wide of the goal.

The corner is cleared out to Milner who puts another fine cross into the far post who Salah pops up and fires a header at goal only for Rodak to tip it over the bar.

Salah is flagged offside though.

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool

13:56 , Michael Jones

67 mins: Darwin Nunez could have had a hat-trick already. He’s scored one, had a good chance saved and now sees a effort cleared off the line!

Liverpool haven’t been great today but their new striker has given them an added dimension. They’ll be pushing to win this game now.

GOAL! Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (64’ Nunez)⚽️

13:52 , Michael Jones

64 mins: Nunez scores on debut! Harvey Elliott flicks the ball onto the right wing where Mo Salah collects the ball drives into the box. He slots it into the middle where Darwin Nunez flicks the ball into the back of the net with calm and collect poise.

Game on.

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:50 , Michael Jones

62 mins: James Milner is on for Liverpool replacing Fabinho.

A poor ball from Tosin hits Nunez as he tries to play around the forward. The ball deflects out to Mo Salah who slots it into the box. Nunez takes a touch and needs to shoot but instead he passes and Fulham intercept.

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:48 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Off the post!

Fulham are inches away from a second goal. Tim Ream nicks the ball off Nunez who is too slow to react as the ball comes up to him. Ream sends it out wide and Kebano collects it before coming inside and drilling a shot across goal.

He strikes it well and beats Alisson but the the ball rattles into the post and bounces clear.

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:45 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Alexander-Arnold gets forward down the right side and cuts the ball back to the edge of the box. Fabinho lets it run and the ball comes through to Mitrovic.

He holds it up before slipping the ball to Pereira. Fabinho has tracked back brilliantly and blocks the shot when it comes.

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:42 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Alexander-Arnold piles the pressure on Ream and wins a corner for Liverpool. The right-back swings it into the middle of the box and finds Virgil van Dijk who chests the ball to Darwin Nunez.

Nunez pokes it at goal but realises that he’s offside and waits for the flag to go up.

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:39 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Roberto Firmino and Thiago are hooked off the pitch with Klopp introducing Harvey Elliott and new signing Darwin Nunez.

Can they spark something for the Reds?

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:38 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Neeskens Kebano brings the ball under control after a fine diagonal pass form Tosin Adarabioyo. He slips as he attempts to cross the ball and knocks it behind for a goal kick.

Thiago Alcantara looks to have tweaked something and Jurgen Klopp is readying a couple of subs.

Second half: Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:35 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Fulham restart the match. Darwin Nunez was warming-up for Liverpool during the break and it won’t be long before he’s introduced.

Paulhinha is fouled by Henderson in the middle of the pitch. Free kick Fulham.

HT: Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:30 , Michael Jones

Fulham only had 28% of possession in the first half but they created five chances - two more than Liverpool - and Mitrovic scored the only one on target.

Very clinical from the forward who’s coming in on the back of an exceptional season in the Championship.

HT: Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:26 , Michael Jones

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 44 goals in 45 league matches since the start of last season, 15 more than any other player in England’s top four tiers.

Half-time: Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:22 , Michael Jones

Aleksandar Mitrovic gives Fulham the lead with a fine headed effort in the first half.

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Action Images via Reuters)

Half-time: Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:18 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Fulham take the advantage into the break at Craven Cottage. They’ve been superb and have taken the attack to an under par Liverpool team.

Jurgen Klopp will be getting the hairdryer out at half-time.

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:16 , Michael Jones

44 mins: Jordan Henderson floats a cross into the far side of the box where Luis Diaz has squeezed in behind Kebano and has a free header.

He’s got a long time to pick his spot but ends up nodding the ball straight to Rodak in goal.

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:13 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Liverpool put the pressure on Fulham’s defence by keeping the ball alive on the edge of the box as they look for an opening. The ball is sent across to Alexander-Arnold and a lack of concentration sees him handle the ball and give the home side a free kick.

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:11 , Michael Jones

38 mins: Andreas Pereira tries to chest the ball down in front of Joel Matip and collides with the Liverpool defender before going down in the hopes of getting a free kick.

He doesn’t get one.

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

13:08 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson try to get Liverpool back on level terms immediately. Alexander-Arnold switches the play and Robertson brings the ball down in the Fulham box.

He dinks it into the six-yard area where Roberto Firmino lunges for the ball but can’t quite reach it and it bounces wide of goal.

GOAL! Fulham 1-0 Liverpool (32’, Mitrovic)⚽️

13:03 , Michael Jones

32 mins: Fulham take a deserved lead at Craven Cottage!

It’s a simple move from the home side as they work the ball over to Neeskens Kebano on the right side. Kenny Tete makes an overlapping run and is given the ball.

He whips a deep cross to the back post where Aleksandar Mitrovic leaps above Trent Alexander-Arnold and heads past Alisson.

Work to do for Liverpool.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

13:00 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold swings a corner into the box that gets cleared as far as Jordan Henderson who volleys an effort at goal and sees the shot blocked.

Marek Rodak restarts proceedings quickly and boots the ball down the pitch. Pereira and Robertson go sprinting after it with the Fulham man coming away with the ball. He puts in a cross and wins the home side a corner.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

12:58 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Diaz is given the ball by Robertson and quickly has three defenders around him. He’s forced to run backwards and gets checked by Kebano winning Liverpool a free kick.

Fulham need to stay disciplined. They’re playing well and Liverpool need to come up with some creative ways to get into the box.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

12:55 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Close! Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah combine for the first time this season. The right-back swings in a cross from his position up the pitch and picks out Salah who whips a headed effort over the crossbar.

Jordan Henderson was right behind Salah in a better position to shoot but the Egyptian wanted to get an early sight of goal in and fancied himself to score.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

12:53 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Thiago Alcantara fizzes a diagonal ball over to the left wing where Luis Diaz flicks it over Kenny Tete and gives it to Andy Robertson.

The Liverpool left-back dribbles into the area and lifts the ball to the back post where Mo Salah is free. Antonee Robinson arrives in the nick of time and heads the ball over the Liverpool forward and Fulham manage to get it clear.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

12:48 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Kenny Tete goes flying in of Luis Diaz and hacks the Liverpool winger to ground. He’s late with the challenge and picks up a yellow card.

Liverpool are growing into the game now. Fulham need to stay switched on.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

12:46 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Disallowed goal! Andy Robertson brings the ball down the left side and passes it across to Mo Salah before continuing into the box. Salah gives it to Roberto Firmino who slides the ball back to Robertson.

Robertson shoots from 10-yards out but Marek Rodak makes a fine save. The ball rebounds to Luis Diaz though who brings it under control, shifts to the right then curls a beautiful finish into the far top corner.

It doesn’t count though as Robertson was miles offside when Firmino passed him the ball.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

12:44 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Jurgen Klopp is not happy on the sidelines. Fulham have been sharper and more focused over these early stages. Liverpool need some time on the ball to settle.

Luis Diaz is forced to knock the ball back to Alisson who boots it straight out of play under pressure from Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

12:40 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Fulham have targeted Liverpool’s right side and are finding some joy in behind Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip. Two of three times now they’ve been able to get past the defenders and send in a cross - Harrison Reed delivers the most recent effort - but the final ball has been lacking and Alisson has been able to tidy up.

Liverpool haven’t got into the game yet. It’s been aggressive work from Fulham to close them down and press. How long can they keep this up though?

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

12:36 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Marek Rodak belts the ball long but Virgil van Dijk wins it in the air ahead of Aleksandar Mitrovic. His headed clearance bounces to Andreas Pereira who brings it down the left wing and sends it a cross that Alisson plucks out of the air.

This has been a bright start from the London side.

Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

12:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Fulham are having some early encouragement. Jordan Henderson and Andreas Pereira have a bit of a tussle but the Fulham midfielder wins the battle and slides the ball out to Neeskens Kebano who whips a cross into the box.

Mitrovic is hovering inside the area but can’t reach the ball and it bounces through to safety.

Kick off: Fulham 0-0 Liverpool

12:32 , Michael Jones

Liverpool get the match underway and work the ball over to the left side where it goes out for a Fulham throw in. The home side work the ball over to the opposite wing where Trent Alexander-Arnold fails to properly clear the ball.

A deflection takes it into the path of Aleksandar Mitrovic who snatches at an early shot and pulls it wide of goal.

Fulham vs Liverpool

12:27 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

Jordan Henderson leads out Liverpool with Tim Ream captaining Fulham. This will be a tricky test for the London club but they’ll be boosted by the packed house at Craven Cottage.

Can they shock Liverpool today?

Fulham vs Liverpool

12:23 , Michael Jones

Warm-ups done. Who’s going to win this early kick off?

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Action Images via Reuters)

Jurgen Klopp refuses to rule out signings to alleviate Liverpool’s injury issues

12:20 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out dipping into the transfer market to alleviate his current injury problems but admits it is not the solution to a “four-week problem”.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate injured a knee in the friendly against Strasbourg on Sunday which Klopp admits will see the defender out “for a while”.

He joins an injury list which already includes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Diogo Jota (thigh), Curtis Jones (calf), second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (groin) and Kostas Tsimikas (knock), with Naby Keita set to resume training on Friday after almost a week out with illness.

Jurgen Klopp refuses to rule out signings to alleviate Liverpool’s injury issues

Fulham vs Liverpool

12:15 , Michael Jones

Marco Silva’s team finished top of the Championship last season with 90 points, winning 27 of their 46 games and scoring 106 goals.

Fourteen of those victories came at Craven Cottage.

Silva’s only previous win over Liverpool came in February 2017 when his Hull City team – including Andy Robertson – won 2-0 at home.

Can Salah pick up where he left off?

12:10 , Michael Jones

Mo Salah has scored in Liverpool’s opening Premier League game in each of his five seasons with the club. Can he do it again?

He goes into this game having previously scored seven opening-day goals. Only Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard (each with eight) have netted more in the Premier League era.

Jamie Vardy also has seven.

(PA)

Fulham vs Liverpool

12:05 , Michael Jones

Fulham are winless in their last 10 Premier League games - with two draws and eight defeats - but their last top-flight victory came against Liverpool in March 2021.

However, they can equal the club’s top-flight record of seven consecutive home defeats, set between November 1961 and February 1962.

Fulham vs Liverpool

12:00 , Michael Jones

Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo is excited for the start of the new season:

Klopp on facing Fulham

11:57 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp explained what it’s like facing a newly-promoted team like Fulham on the first day of the season.

“Fulham is doing really well and did last year extremely well. Yeah, getting promoted by playing football is for me one of the hardest things to do in the Championship.” he said. “They all play football, but being a real football-playing side [with] more possession [and] all these kinds of things. Set-pieces are important but not the main thing, so it gets all my respect and that’s what Fulham did.

“They were a really good team. Fabio [Carvalho] was an important part of that team. Harry [Wilson] is an important part of that team. I think he’s injured so these kind of things are of course difficult.

“In a week before we play a team, or a few days before, I read a little bit about them, not only watching games, but read a little about them and then you see.

“I think they still have a few problems to solve in the transfer market but I’m not sure, [it’s the] third for sure or maybe the fourth time in a row that we played the champion of the last Championship season, which is always full of confidence the opponent. Now it’s away.

“Fulham, they’ll be tough definitely, [it] will be a completely different game. I’m happy that we played the City game, to be honest, because we’ve had a little bit of a hint [at] where we are. But it’s a completely different game and we have to be ready for that.”

Fulham vs Liverpool

11:53 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won their last three Premier League matches, despite conceding the opening goal within the first 15 minutes each time - only Arsenal in March 2012 have ever won four consecutive Premier League games after coming from behind.

The Reds have won their first Premier League match in each of the last four seasons, scoring at least three goals on each occasion.

Is the Premier League too big to fail or could it fall?

11:49 , Michael Jones

A few months ago, some senior European football figures were in England for a meeting, and talk naturally turned to the “product” the Premier League is. There was admiration, but also aggravation.

A sentiment shared that evening, which is increasingly echoed across the continent, is that England’s elite competition is now “so arrogant” it “would be great if it fell”.

In one sense, you couldn’t have a greater indication of the Premier League’s power than such resentment. There has been satisfaction within Camp Nou at how Barcelona have beaten Chelsea to both Raphinha and Jules Kounde this summer, because that’s the way it’s supposed to be.

Is the Premier League too big to fail or could it fall?

Fulham vs Liverpool

11:45 , Michael Jones

Fulham scored 106 league goals on their way to winning the Championship title in 2021-22. Each of their last three Premier League campaigns have ended in relegation - 2013-14, 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Marco Silva will be hoping for a different result this year.

Fulham vs Liverpool

11:41 , Michael Jones

Thiago brings up his half-century for Liverpool.

Thiago makes his 50th @PremierLeague appearance for the Reds today 🪄 pic.twitter.com/eGc0lDtGsN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 6, 2022

Fulham vs Liverpool

11:38 , Michael Jones

Liverpool finished second in the last season’s top flight, scoring 94 goals, their second-highest total in the Premier League. They are unbeaten in their last 19 Premier League games - 16 wins, three draws - a run stretching back to last December.

Fulham vs Liverpool line-ups

11:30 , Michael Jones

Fulham XI: Rodak, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Paulhinha, Reed, Pereira, Kebano, Mitrovic, Decordova-Reid

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Díaz, Firmino

Here's how we line up for our 2022/23 @PremierLeague opener 👊🔴 #FULLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 6, 2022

Martin Tyler criticised after appearing to link Hillsborough disaster to football ‘hooligan’ incidents

11:25 , Michael Jones

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler has been widely criticised after appearing to link the Hillsborough disaster with “other hooligan-related issues” while speaking on BBC Radio .

A total of 97 supporters died as a result of the crush which occured at the Sheffield Wednesday stadium after attending an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on 15 April, 1989.

The 1990 Taylor Report investigating the tragedy ruled that a failure of crowd control by South Yorkshire Police (SYP) was the primary reason for the deaths, while a coroner inquest between 2014 and 2016 ruled those supporters were unlawfully killed and that fans’ behaviour had no contribution to the disaster.

Martin Tyler criticised for appearing to link Hillsborough to ‘hooligan’ incidents

