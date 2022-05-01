Everton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Frank Lampard faces relegation fight
Follow for live updates as Everton host Chelsea and Frank Lampard faces his former side at Goodison Park. Burnley’s dramatic comeback at Watford yesterday plunged Everton in deeper relegation trouble and has left Lampard’s team five points adrift of safety, so a first meeting with Chelsea as a manager therefore comes at a crucial time for the former Blues midfielder.
Everton have been relying on home form at Goodison Park and have picked up seven points from their last three matches in front of their own fans. They welcome a Chelsea side who are certain to finish third, but manager Thomas Tuchel will be demanding improvements from his side after they were wasteful in front of goal in Thursday’s 1-1 draw at Manchester United.
This afternoon’s match is also the first encounter between Lampard and Tuchel, the man who replaced him at Stamford Bridge when he was sacked as Chelsea manager after just 18 months last January. Defeat would be a bitter blow for Everton, who are running out of time to salvage their Premier League status. Follow live coverage of Everton vs Chelsea below, as well as goal updates from Tottenham vs Leicester.
Everton vs Chelsea
Kick-off is at 2pm at Goodison Park
Everton five points behind Burnley and Leeds in relegation fight
Everton FC - Chelsea FC
Team news
13:02 , Dylan Terry
Here is Everton’s starting XI today then.
Everton team to play Chelsea: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko; Delph, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gray, Gordon; Richarlison.
Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Keane, Allan, Calvert-Lewin, Davies, Branthwaite, Rondon, Dele.
Everton vs Chelsea
12:58 , Jamie Braidwood
Everton may be in the relegation zone but their fans are still right behind the team ahead of the visit of Chelsea. Incredible support before the match at Goodison Park.
Tuchel looking forward to first meeting with Lampard
12:52 , Jamie Braidwood
Thomas Tuchel has revealed Sunday’s Goodison Park clash with Everton will be his first in-person meeting with Frank Lampard.
Tuchel’s Chelsea predecessor Lampard sent the German coach a good luck message when the former Paris St Germain boss took the Stamford Bridge helm in January 2021.
“He sent me a very kind, respectful message after I took over at Chelsea that meant a lot,” said Tuchel, of Lampard.
“I was a huge fan of him as a player and he is and will remain a legend at our club and this is a given.
Lampard vows to stay at Everton even if club is relegated from Premier League
12:45 , Jamie Braidwood
Frank Lampard is determined to stay at Everton, even if they are relegated to the Championship, and has vowed to do everything in his power to take them back to where he believes they belong.
Everton have been ever-presents in the top flight since 1951 but are threatened with a first demotion in 71 years after dropping into the bottom three of the Premier League on Sunday.
They could be five points from safety before Lampard, who signed a two-and-a-half year contract when he was appointed in January, faces his former club Chelsea on Sunday.
But if they do go down, he wants to remain at Goodison Park and try and win promotion next season.
Everton vs Chelsea: Team news and predicted line-ups
12:37 , Jamie Braidwood
Everton have a number of injury doubts, with Donny van de Beek, Andre Gomes, and Ben Godfrey all unavailable, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina are set to return to the squad.
Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell. Andreas Christensen is a doubt after he missed successive games due to a stomach issue.
Predicted line-ups
Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Allan, Doucoure, Gray; Richarlison, Gordon
Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Ziyech; Lukaku
Good afternoon
12:30 , Dylan Terry
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this afternoon’s Premier League football, starting at Goodison Park as Everton host Chelsea and Frank Lampard faces his former side. Burnley’s dramatic comeback at Watford yesterday plunged Everton in deeper relegation trouble and has left Lampard’s team five points adrift of safety, so a first meeting with Chelsea as a manager therefore comes at a crucial time for the former Blues midfielder.
Everton have been relying on home form at Goodison Park and have picked up seven points from their last three matches in front of their own fans. They welcome a Chelsea side who are certain to finish third, but manager Thomas Tuchel will be demanding improvements from his side after they were wasteful in front of goal in Thursday’s 1-1 draw at Manchester United.
