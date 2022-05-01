Everton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Frank Lampard faces relegation fight

Follow for live updates as Everton host Chelsea and Frank Lampard faces his former side at Goodison Park. Burnley’s dramatic comeback at Watford yesterday plunged Everton in deeper relegation trouble and has left Lampard’s team five points adrift of safety, so a first meeting with Chelsea as a manager therefore comes at a crucial time for the former Blues midfielder.

Everton have been relying on home form at Goodison Park and have picked up seven points from their last three matches in front of their own fans. They welcome a Chelsea side who are certain to finish third, but manager Thomas Tuchel will be demanding improvements from his side after they were wasteful in front of goal in Thursday’s 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

This afternoon’s match is also the first encounter between Lampard and Tuchel, the man who replaced him at Stamford Bridge when he was sacked as Chelsea manager after just 18 months last January. Defeat would be a bitter blow for Everton, who are running out of time to salvage their Premier League status. Follow live coverage of Everton vs Chelsea below, as well as goal updates from Tottenham vs Leicester.

Everton vs Chelsea

Kick-off is at 2pm at Goodison Park

Everton five points behind Burnley and Leeds in relegation fight



Everton FC - Chelsea FC

Team news

13:02 , Dylan Terry

Here is Everton’s starting XI today then.

Everton team to play Chelsea: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko; Delph, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gray, Gordon; Richarlison.

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Keane, Allan, Calvert-Lewin, Davies, Branthwaite, Rondon, Dele.

Everton vs Chelsea

12:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Everton may be in the relegation zone but their fans are still right behind the team ahead of the visit of Chelsea. Incredible support before the match at Goodison Park.

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Tuchel looking forward to first meeting with Lampard

12:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Sunday’s Goodison Park clash with Everton will be his first in-person meeting with Frank Lampard.

Story continues

Tuchel’s Chelsea predecessor Lampard sent the German coach a good luck message when the former Paris St Germain boss took the Stamford Bridge helm in January 2021.

“He sent me a very kind, respectful message after I took over at Chelsea that meant a lot,” said Tuchel, of Lampard.

“I was a huge fan of him as a player and he is and will remain a legend at our club and this is a given.

Chelsea boss Tuchel looking forward to first meeting with Lampard

Lampard vows to stay at Everton even if club is relegated from Premier League

12:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Frank Lampard is determined to stay at Everton, even if they are relegated to the Championship, and has vowed to do everything in his power to take them back to where he believes they belong.

Everton have been ever-presents in the top flight since 1951 but are threatened with a first demotion in 71 years after dropping into the bottom three of the Premier League on Sunday.

They could be five points from safety before Lampard, who signed a two-and-a-half year contract when he was appointed in January, faces his former club Chelsea on Sunday.

But if they do go down, he wants to remain at Goodison Park and try and win promotion next season.

Frank Lampard vows to stay at Everton even if club is relegated

Everton vs Chelsea: Odds and prediction

12:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

Everton: 4/1

Draw: 13/5

Chelsea: 3/4

Prediction

Everton are facing Chelsea at a good time and could get a positive result in front of their home fans. Everton 1-1 Chelsea

Everton vs Chelsea: Team news and predicted line-ups

12:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Everton have a number of injury doubts, with Donny van de Beek, Andre Gomes, and Ben Godfrey all unavailable, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina are set to return to the squad.

Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell. Andreas Christensen is a doubt after he missed successive games due to a stomach issue.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Allan, Doucoure, Gray; Richarlison, Gordon

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Ziyech; Lukaku

Good afternoon

12:30 , Dylan Terry

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this afternoon’s Premier League football, starting at Goodison Park as Everton host Chelsea and Frank Lampard faces his former side. Burnley’s dramatic comeback at Watford yesterday plunged Everton in deeper relegation trouble and has left Lampard’s team five points adrift of safety, so a first meeting with Chelsea as a manager therefore comes at a crucial time for the former Blues midfielder.

Everton have been relying on home form at Goodison Park and have picked up seven points from their last three matches in front of their own fans. They welcome a Chelsea side who are certain to finish third, but manager Thomas Tuchel will be demanding improvements from his side after they were wasteful in front of goal in Thursday’s 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

This afternoon’s match is also the first encounter between Lampard and Tuchel, the man who replaced him at Stamford Bridge when he was sacked as Chelsea manager after just 18 months last January. Defeat would be a bitter blow for Everton, who are running out of time to salvage their Premier League status. Follow live coverage of Everton vs Chelsea below, as well as goal updates from Tottenham vs Leicester.