Everton vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Everton vs Chelsea – LIVE!

Chelsea head to Goodison Park in the Premier League later today. Mauricio Pochettino’s side continue to frustrate on the consistency front and have lost their last two away games after previously winning three games on the spin. The Blues remain difficult to predict, constantly taking one step forward before two steps back.

The Toffees, meanwhile, head into this one full of confidence. Now out of the bottom three even despite their ten-point deduction after thrashing Newcastle on Thursday, Sean Dyche’s side would even be ahead of Chelsea in the table had they not been sanctioned.

Though Pochettino will likely be afforded time to knit this new-look Chelsea squad together, there is little doubt things need to improve quickly. Without consistency, it’s difficult to know what this season will look like. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Everton vs Chelsea latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 2pm GMT; Goodison Park

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK

Everton team news: Pickford to be fit

Chelsea team news: Gallagher back from suspension

Prediction: Toffees to win

Everton vs Chelsea: Head to head (h2h) history and results

The spoils have been shared across the last eight meetings between these teams, at three wins apiece with two draws. Ellis Simms grabbed a vital late leveller for the Toffees when they last faced off, at Stamford Bridge in March.

Everton wins: 59

Chelsea wins: 75

Draws: 56

Everton vs Chelsea: Score prediction today

The Toffees are riding the crest of a wave right now and face a Chelsea team which has become staggeringly inconsistent. Back-to-back away defeats have made their travels a real struggle and that may well continue this weekend.

Everton to win, 2-1.

Chelsea are still waiting on Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia to be declared fit for their debuts.

Reece James will likely be fit enough to start at right-back having been a substitute in midweek, while Conor Gallagher is available following his ban.

A lengthy injury list for the Blues still includes Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Lesley Ugochukwu and more. Noni Madueke has been pronounced fit by the club, however.

Everton team news vs Chelsea

James Garner sat out Everton's win over Newcastle due to illness, so is a doubt for Sunday's clash too. Amadou Onana is in contention to return to the squad, but Andre Gomes is set to miss out.

Seamus Coleman and Jordan Pickford picked up knocks on Thursday night and will be assessed, but Sean Dyche has played down concerns over both players.

Everton vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live having initially not been selected for TV and designated in the Saturday 3pm blackout. It was moved to Sunday afternoon due to Everton playing on Thursday in midweek.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports YouTube channel will post highlights shortly after full time and BBC One's Match of the Day 2 is scheduled for 10.30pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Welcome

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Everton.

Kick-off inside Goodison Park is at 2pm BST.