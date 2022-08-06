Everton 0-1 Chelsea FC LIVE! Jorginho goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

Nizaar Kinsella and Jonathan Gorrie
·15 min read
Everton 0-1 Chelsea FC LIVE! Jorginho goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today
Everton vs Chelsea LIVE!

A familiar face greets Chelsea on the opening day of the new Premier League season as Frank Lampard plots the downfall of his former team at Goodison Park this evening. The Blues head to Merseyside for their 2022-23 opener after a summer of mass change and transfer chaos that has left them in something of an uncertain state as the campaign gets underway.

While there are inevitably more signings to come, Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly could make their competitive Chelsea debuts under Thomas Tuchel today, while Marc Cucurella is also available to play after beating the deadline on Friday. Everton, meanwhile, are dealing with a striker crisis with Dominic Calvert-Lewin sidelined for six weeks, deputy Salomon Rondon serving a suspension and no replacement having yet arrived for Richarlison.

The Toffees are being tipped to struggle again this season, but they do at least boast a strong recent home record against today’s opponents, winning each of the last four top-flight contests on this ground. Follow Everton vs Chelsea LIVE below, with Nizaar Kinsella in attendance!

Everton vs Chelsea latest news

  • Kick-off time: 5.30pm BST, Goodison Park

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • Prediction: Everton 1-2 Chelsea

  • Confirmed Everton lineup

  • Confirmed Chelsea lineup

Everton FC 0 - 1 Chelsea FC

A busy, although slightly frustrating first day at the job

18:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Clinical

18:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

HT: Everton 0-1 Chelsea

18:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea hardly at their best but Jorginho’s penalty is enough to have them ahead at the break.

GOAL! Everton 0-1 Chelsea | Jorginho ‘53

18:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

53:00 - Pickford sent the wrong way!

Cool and calm penalty puts Chelsea ahead.

PENALTY TO CHELSEA

18:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

52:00 - Chilwell brough down by Doucoure.

Corner after corner after corner wasted

18:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

48:00 - For a side with so much quality, Chelsea have not taken a good corner all game despite so many attempts.

At times, Chelsea can be brilliant

18:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

47:00 - The most frustrating thing for Tuchel will be that his side CAN play quickly.

The last ten minutes have seen them play a few fast interchanges, causing Everton problems but it’s just not often enough.

Eight minutes added on

18:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

45:00 - Plenty of stoppage time after Godfrey’s early injury.

Koulibaly a bright spot

18:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

44:00 - The man looks tailor-made for the Premier League, this time judging a tackle to perfection to deny Gordon a shot in the box.

DISALLOWED!

18:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

42:00 - Sterling has the ball in the back of the net but it’s ruled out for offside.

Thiago Silva to the rescue!

18:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

40:00 - Oh how the Brazilian’s experience counted there.

Gray is through on goal with Gordon to his side, though Silva bides his time and cuts out what looked like a killer pass.

Everton almost in again!

18:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

38:00 - Gordon causing real problems, cutting to the byline for Doucoure, although Kante clears.

He’s the kind of player Chelsea are missing (at least today), someone who go through the gears.

Koulibaly lucky

18:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

34:00 - Anthony Gordon looks to break and Koulibaly pulls his shirt, dragging him down before he can get away.

Should really have been a booking.

Chelsea need more

18:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

31:00 - Hard to see any difference in the kind of tempo Chelsea are playing with between the start of this season and the end to last. They’re not awful by any means, but it’s all a bit one-paced.

Goodison roars

18:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

27:00 - More sloppiness from Chelsea and Everton are getting in their faces, lifting the crowd.

Tuchel, a man who revels in control, will not like this one bit.

Nizaar Kinsella at Goodison Park

17:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

England manager Gareth Southgate is among the guests in attendance at Goodison Park this evening.

One of his main points of interest will be to see how Raheem Sterling does as a talisman at Chelsea after moving for £47.5million from Manchester City.

He has got one shot away and set up a Mason Mount effort so far but hasn’t really taken the game by the scruff of the neck.

Ben Chilwell will also want to impress on his first start since his anterior cruciate ligament injury last November.

CHANCE FOR EVERTON!

17:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

23:00 - Tarkowski’s bullet header is tipped over the bar brilliantly by Mendy!

Sterling watch

17:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

21:00 - Sterling might not be a new player into the Premier League, but he’s being doubled up on left, right and centre as if he was an unknown quantity.

Difficult for him to get into the game so far.

CHANCE FOR EVERTON!

17:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

20:00 - Brilliant defending from Koulibaly, who gets his head on a tempting Gray cross.

First big involvement from the summer signing.

Thomas Tuchel is NOT happy

17:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

19:00 - The Chelsea boss is making his feelings about such wasted chances to his coaching staf VERY clear.

CHANCE FOR CHELSEA!

17:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

18:00 - Chelsea play the third corner short, freeing Mount on the edge of the box but Pickford smothers.

Sterling can’t quite get to the rebound and Holgate clears another corner. James then wastes it.

And defend it they do!

17:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

17:00 - Holgate with a big header.

A third corner coming up...

Back in action

17:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

17:00 - Now just the small matter fo a corner to defend for Everton.

Long delay

17:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

14:00 - Such a shame for Godfrey and there’s been a long stoppage in play.

Atmosphere is flat, as you’d imagine.

Stretcher coming on

17:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

12:00 - Awful to see Godfrey react in so much pain, with Mason Holgate his replacement.

Pickford had called for a stretcher early, giving you an indication on just how bad it was.

CHANCE FOR CHELSEA

17:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

09:00 - Awful back pass from Godfrey forces Pickford to rush to prevent a corner, allowing Havertz in before Godfrey covers and hurts himself.

Prior to that, the home side looked fairly comfortable.

CHANCE FOR CHELSEA

17:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

06:00 - Decent ball in from a Chilwell free-kick after Sterling had been brought down.

Havertz gets his head on it in a crowded box, but Pickford deals with it easily.

More sloppy touches

17:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

04:00 - Kante and James wasting the ball early on, with the latter gifting Gordon a run from deep before he’s blocked off.

So much experience

17:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

02:00 - With Koulibaly and Sterling in the side, Chelsea boast so much experience through their spine.

Whether that will be enough to truly catch Liverpool and Manchester City, however, remain to be seen.

A sloppy pass from Kante as Chelsea look to build for the first time in this game won’t have helped.

Chelsea happy to sit back

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

01:00 - Chelsea happy to contain early on, with Everton the ones in control of the ball.

A VERY high line played as the home side lined up a free-kick, which James cleared with ease.

KICK-OFF

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go at Goodison!

The teams are in the tunnel!

17:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Z-Cars blarring out at Goodision Park as Chelsea gear up for their first game under new ownership.

Duncan Ferguson is tipping Everton for a 2-0 win here. It’d take a brave observer to argue with him...

Warming up

17:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Goals have been a problem for Chelsea of late, meaning more of this from Mason Mount will be most welcome.

Tuchel admits it was ‘horrible’ to play against Raheem Sterling

17:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Now, the England star will be lining up for him.

Thomas Tuchel hints at Marc Cucurella debut

17:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

“Maybe they can share 90 minutes between them, let’s see. Ben starts, he feels good and has worked incredibly hard.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea signing Kalidou Koulibaly reveals John Terry phone call over No26 shirt: ‘He thought it was a joke!’

17:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has revealed how John Terry initially hung up the phone when he asked to take his legendary No26 shirt.

The former captain was caught by surprise with a call from the Blues’s new £34million signing and had to contact manager Thomas Tuchel to verify that it was really him.

Speaking at his unveiling press conference at Chelsea’s Cobham Training Centre on Wednesday, Koulibaly revealed the details of the exchange and how fellow legend Gianfranco Zola even got involved.

“The team manager told me some numbers but he didn’t tell me 26,” Koulibaly told reporters. “I asked him for 26 and he told me that John left in 2017 and no one took it all this time.

Read the full story here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Frank Lampard’s pre-match message in full

17:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Latest odds

17:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Betfair - Match result

Everton to win 11/2

The draw 3/1

Chelsea 11/20

Frank Lampard to Sky

17:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

“It’s a great game, we’re at Goodison Park playing against a quality team - what a great game for the players.”

Nizaar Kinsella at Goodison Park

16:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Nizaar Kinsella at Goodison Park

16:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

The ones left out of the matchday squad are Timo Werner, Marcos Alonso and Callum Hudson-Odoi among a hat-full of aspirational loanees with dreams of making it at Chelsea.

For those three in particular, it will send a message about Thomas Tuchel’s opinion of their talents compared to the rest of the squad - after £165million and five new signings arrived in the summer.

Indeed, reports in Spain had already suggested that Alonso had been asked to be left out of Chelsea’s squad with a possible move to Barcelona on the horizon.

Werner is thought to have fallen out with Tuchel in and around the recent friendly with Udinese which he missed due to ‘medical reasons’.

Chelsea need to sell some players and could these three be amongst the ones to depart?

A statement of transfer business?

16:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Thomas Tuchel has left Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Marcos Alonso out of his squad.

Having questioned the commitment of some of his players during the club’s pre-season tour of America, it seems the Chelsea boss is ready to rid his squad of players linked with moves away...

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Confirmed Chelsea lineup

16:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Everton lineup

16:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fond memories

16:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Oh how Chelsea would love this kind of effort today...

Chelsea: Nobody wants to touch ‘cursed’ No9 shirt, jokes Thomas Tuchel

16:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea did not deliberately leave the No9 shirt free with a future new signing in mind.

Chelsea’s No9 remains vacant after Romelu Lukaku‘s return to Inter Milan on loan, and Tuchel said none of the Blues’ current stars wanted to take the shirt.

The Stamford Bridge club will continue to look at adding a striker to their ranks this summer, with Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang understood to remain in consideration.

The last six Chelsea stars to wear the nine shirt have struggled for a lasting impact in west London, leaving Tuchel to joke that the Blues’ central striking number still harbours bad luck.

Read the story in full here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella at Goodison Park

16:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Thomas Tuchel has 33 players in his squad so he will send a huge message to his players today with his line up and choices on the bench.

The Blues are carrying too many players after signing five senior players in the transfer window and letting just Romelu Lukaku go on loan to Internazionale, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen also leaving on free transfers.

With returning loanees also boosting the group, there will be players dreaming of making it in west London still and others looking for excuses to push for an exit.

This team selection will give valuable information to not just supporters but agents and the players involved about Tuchel’s real opinions.

High hopes Raheem Sterling can give Chelsea a jump-start amid new era’s whirlwind summer

16:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

The new era at Chelsea officially gets underway at Everton on Saturday.

This will be the club’s first game since the Todd Boehly-Clearlake takeover but expectations remain as high as they were under Roman Abramovich.

Just as high is the off-field intrigue, spending and drama.

It has been a whirlwind summer as the new owners got up to speed, while a rocky pre-season was far from ideal preparation for manager Thomas Tuchel.

Read Nizaar Kinsella’s season preview in full here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea have signed ‘the new Cesar Azpilicueta’ in Marc Cucurella, says Thomas Tuchel: ‘I’m very excited’

16:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea have signed “the new Cesar Azpilicueta” in Marc Cucurella, according to Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

Spanish defender Cucurella became the club’s fifth signing of a busy and often chaotic summer transfer window on Friday, penning a six-year contract after joining from Brighton for a sizeable fee that could rise as high as £62.5million.

Read the story in full here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel drops Chelsea transfer hint amid Wesley Fofana talks as Blues boss cuts happier figure

15:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea may still need another central defender in the transfer market after admitting to using cold showers to handle the heat of the club’s summer business.

The Blues’ spending has gone over £165million after they announced their fifth signing of the window, bringing in Marc Cucurella for £62m from Brighton.

Chelsea have several targets still on their agenda and are negotiating the costly and difficult possible transfer of Leicester defender Wesley Fofana.

Read Tuchel’s quotes in full here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Chelsea

15:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea don’t have the greatest record at Goodison Park but should surely have enough to overcome an Everton missing one of their most important players.

Chelsea to win 2-1.

Thomas Tuchel has seen Chelsea sign two players while out in America. (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
Thomas Tuchel has seen Chelsea sign two players while out in America. (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea team news: Sterling and Koulibaly could make debuts

15:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

For Chelsea, Sterling and Koulibaly will likely make their Premier League debuts for the club and Tuchel has largely a clean bill of health from which to choose. Marc Cucurella could make his debut for the club in some capacity at least, though is almost certain to start on the bench.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Everton team news: No Dominic Calvert-Lewin

15:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lampard will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the England international suffered a “freak” injury in training, meaning Dele Alli will likely deputise through the middle of the attack with Salomon Rondon suspended.

Tom Davies, Andre Gomes and Seamus Coleman are not expected to be involved.

Arsenal forward William Saliba, top, leaps over Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin while competing for the ball during the first half of a pre-season friendly soccer match, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Baltimore (AP)
Arsenal forward William Saliba, top, leaps over Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin while competing for the ball during the first half of a pre-season friendly soccer match, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Baltimore (AP)

How to watch Everton vs Cheslea

15:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game via the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Follow every minute via Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Weclome to Everton vs Chelsea LIVE coverage!

12:25 , George Flood

Hello and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage as Chelsea begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign this afternoon.

The Blues are on Merseyside this evening, looking to shake off the effects of a chaotic summer full of change and transfer uncertainty with a positive result against an Everton side marshalled by club legend Frank Lampard who are tipped to struggle badly once again this term without major surgery between now and the September 1 deadline.

Kick-off today is at 5:30pm BST, so follow along for match build-up, team news and live updates, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at Goodison Park!

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes will attempt Thursday night what six other CFL teams have failed to do -- hand the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season. The two-time reigning Grey Cup champions Bombers, off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1960, arrive in Montreal with a 5-0 road record and with as many wins as all the teams in the East Division combined. To make the going even rougher for the Alouettes, Montreal (2-5) will head to Winnipeg for the second of back-to-bac