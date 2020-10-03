Everton vs Brighton LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture today

Follow the latest updates live from the Premier League clash between Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion as Carlo Ancelotti’s side look to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season.

Everton have been one of the form teams in the country so far, winning all six of their matches in all competitions and making it three from three last weekend, in which Dominic Calvert-Lewin continued his goalscoring run before netting a hat-trick in the midweek Carabao Cup victory over West Ham.

Ancelotti does have a number of injury concerns on his hands though, including summer signing Allan, and Brighton will fancy their chances of an upset after resting the bulk of their squad during the week. Follow the live updates below.