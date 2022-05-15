Is Everton vs Brentford on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Premier League fixture

(AFP via Getty Images)

Brentford travel to Everton this afternoon in the Premier League with the Toffees desperate for the points to avoid relegation to the Championship.

A point midweek at Watford just about maintained the momentum after victory over Chelsea last weekend, but a positive result is needed here with Leeds and Burnley still able to usurp them in the battle to beat the drop.

The Bees have retained their impressive standards, despite already confirming their status in the Premier League for next season, sweeping aside Southampton last weekend in a 3-0 victory.

"They are extraordinary,” Lampard said of Everton’s fans midweek. “They are pushing, along with the players. They will stick with us. It's important the players rest now before two games on the bounce at Goodison. We have to fight. We know what we need now."

Here’s all you need to know about another crunch Premier League game for Lampard and the Toffees:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 4:30pm on Sunday, 15 May at the Goodison Park.

How can I watch?

Fans can watch the fixture on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, coverage starts at 4pm, and subscribers can also stream the game on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Ben Godfrey culd return from his thigh injury, but Fabian Delph is a doubt after picking up a knock midweek. This game comes too soon for Yerry Mina, who has a calf problem and Andros Townsend is out for the season with a knee injury.

Sergi Canos had a minor hamstring injury midweek and could return, Saman Ghoddos is on track to return before the end of the season but should miss out here, while Frank Onyeka's ankle problem should see him miss out again, while Zanka is out for the season with a thigh problem. Ethan Pinnock could return from a hamstring injury.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Iwobi, Doucoure, Delph, Mykolenko, Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Bech Sorensen, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Eriksen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Odds

Everton - 21/20

Draw - 12/5

Brentford - 13/5

Prediction

Goodison has been a fortress recently for the Toffees, with Evertonians sensing the jeopardy of their situation, the Bees will prove a tricky out but we expect the greater urgency from the hosts to prevail in a 2-1 victory.