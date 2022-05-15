Everton vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Richarlison penalty puts 10-man Toffees ahead

(REUTERS)

Everton face yet another pivotal home game in their fight against Premier League relegation with Brentford the visitors at Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Toffees have picked up momentum in recent weeks and a point at already-relegated Watford midweek backed up the win over Chelsea last weekend achieved by Frank Lampard’s men. More points are required though as they battle with Leeds and Burnley to avoid the drop into the Championship.

The Bees are not playing for anything, having already secured their Premier League status for another season, but a 3-0 win last weekend against Southampton shows that Thomas Frank’s side will remain a tough out for opponents.

Meanwhile, Lampard has called on Everton’s fans to help lift the side in this crunch clash. “They are extraordinary,” he said of the supporters. “They are pushing, along with the players. They will stick with us. It’s important the players rest now before two games on the bounce at Goodison. We have to fight. We know what we need now.”

Follow all the action from Goodison Park below, following the conlcusion of the 2pm kick-offs:

Everton vs Brentford

Kick-off is at 4.30pm

Everton XI: Pickford, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Holgate, Coleman, Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Gordon

Brentford XI: Raya, Jansson, Bech Sorensen, Henry, Ajer, Eriksen, Jensen, Nørgaard, Toney, Wissa, Mbeumo

9’ - GOAL! Calvert-Lewin touches in Richarlison’s flick to give Toffees early lead

19’ - RED CARD! Branthwaite sent-off for hauling down Toney as last man

37’ - GOAL! Wissa’s strike deflected in by Coleman for equaliser

Everton FC 2 - 1 Brentford FC

Half time - Everton 2-1 Brentford

17:22 , Karl Matchett

And there’s the whistle! Half time and it’s 2-1 to Everton, but there was another incident right before the break.

Anthony Gordon went in for a wild tackle and it should have been a foul - not given by the referee yet checked as a possible red card by the VAR.

Interesting takes from the officials.

Anyway, Lampard’s side ahead at the midway point and Thomas Frank very unhappy.

45+2’ - Everton 2-1 Brentford

17:18 , Karl Matchett

GOAL!

Richarlison nets in stoppage time and the home side will be in front at the break! Straight down the middle, nice and high, very well-taken penalty by the Brazilian.

Everton back ahead!

45’ - Everton 1-1 Brentford

17:17 , Karl Matchett

Penalty to Everton!

Sorensen makes an absolute mess of an attempted header, missing the ball and then putting an arm out to pull down Richarlison!

Spot kick immediately given!

42’ - Everton 1-1 Brentford

17:16 , Karl Matchett

Mbeumo and Norgaard both see shooting chances crowded out by the home defence, who are looking increasingly desperate.

The Bees are dominating and shifting the ball quicker since the equaliser - Pickford fists out one strike which is more of a camera save than anything else. Raya at the other end did the same from Gomes a few minutes earlier.

Everton 1-1 Brentford

17:09 , Karl Matchett

GOAL!

37’ - Back on level terms for Brentford before the break - Wissa whips an effort across the face of goal and Coleman’s flicked header sends it past Pickford and in!

Everton couldn’t quite get to the interval with their lead intact.

Everton 1-0 Brentford

17:04 , Karl Matchett

32’ - Richarlison needs some medical attention but is back on the pitch with a bandage around his arm.

Calvert-Lewin is in attack by himself now, Richarlison and Gordon wide in a midfield four, Iwobi pressed into action at right-back in another quartet with Everton down to 10 men.

Everton 1-0 Brentford

16:58 , Karl Matchett

27 ‘ - Norgaard with a cynical foul on Doucoure and that’s a clear yellow card for the Dane.

No real need for Brentford to rush things here - they can bide their time and try to shift Everton’s 10 men around somewhat more than they have so far.

Everton 1-0 Brentford

16:56 , Karl Matchett

23’ - The Toffees being made to work really hard now to keep the ball and move themselves upfield.

Pickford tries to calm his teammates down after a scrappy few minutes.

Everton have just received their 103rd red card in the Premier League era - more than any other team now, one ahead of Arsenal.

Everton 1-0 Brentford

16:51 , Karl Matchett

19’ - RED CARD!

Jarrad Branthwaite is off - it’s a straight red as he hauls down Ivan Toney who is running through on goal.

From massive positive to alarming worry for Frank Lampard’s side who are down to 10 men.

Everton 1-0 Brentford

16:43 , Karl Matchett

9’ - GOAL! Richarlison flicks on a free-kick and it’s straight into the far corner of the Brentford net - possibly via a touch off Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s chest!

That’s a great start for the home side and it might well see the strike to safety.

The officials are having a quick check if it’s handball but Calvert-Lewin says it touched his chest - it’s a goal and it’s 1-0.

Everton 0-0 Brentford

16:35 , Karl Matchett

3’ - Huge chance as Gordon gets between two defenders and shoots - Raya saves, Richarlison gets on the rebound but heads it wide with the goal gaping!

The Brazilian probably should have scored despite a defender in close proximity, while Gordon perhaps might wish he had gone low instead of looping his effort in.

Everton 0-0 Brentford

16:32 , Karl Matchett

Kick-off! We are underway at Goodison Park.

A win will see the Toffees safe for certain this season and the players are greeted by a cloud of blue smoke and a huge roar from the fans.

Leeds snatch last-gasp draw against Brighton to move out of drop zone

16:25 , Karl Matchett

It was just one goal to earn just one point but it could make a world of difference to Leeds’ chances of Premier League survival. Pascal Struijk’s stoppage-time equaliser, fashioned by the magical footwork of young Joe Gelhardt, salvaged a 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion to send the Elland Road crowd home happy, when they had briefly looked on the edge of mutiny.

Before Struijk’s back-post header, there were chants from the home crowd for the departed Marcelo Bielsa and demands for the board to go the same way as him. While a goal down to Danny Welbeck’s neat first-half finish, Jesse Marsch’s side faced the prospect of being relegated to all intents and purposes before they next kicked a ball.

Their vastly inferior goal difference meant that a win for Burnley at Villa Park on Thursday night would all but end their return to the top flight after only two seasons. Instead, if Burnley lose that game, Leeds’ destiny will be within their own hands. And at full time, there was renewed hope around Elland Road that this side may just have enough about them to avoid the drop.

Despite this marking the end of a three-game run against top-four opponents, this was never going to be straightforward for Leeds. Brighton not only came into this game on the back of two impressive, successive wins against Wolves and Manchester United but had the joint-best away record in the league outside of the top three too. They looked on their way to another three points until Struijk’s late intervention.

The goal owed everything to Gelhardt, who took the ball on the right-hand edge of the penalty box, shimmied around Marc Cucurella and then sat Lewis Dunk down. He still needed to bypass the Brighton captain and so clipped the ball over his body, then lofted a cross to the far post. At a narrowing angle, Struijk nodded in to send Elland Road into raptures. It was the ending Leeds desperately needed after a poor start.

Leeds snatch last-gasp draw against Brighton to move out of relegation zone

Schlupp snatches late leveller for Crystal Palace at Aston Villa

16:15 , Karl Matchett

Substitute Jeffrey Schlupp netted a late equaliser as Crystal Palace secured a 1-1 draw at fellow Premier League mid-table side Aston Villa.

Schlupp, five minutes after coming on, finished from close range in the 82nd minute to cancel out Ollie Watkins’ 69th-minute opener.

Lucas Digne had a strike saved by Jack Butland and Watkins hit a shot wide in stoppage time as a subsequent Villa push to reclaim the lead proved in vain.

The result left Patrick Vieira’s Palace and Steven Gerrard’s Villa still in 11th and 12th place respectively, a point apart.

Everton vs Brentford line-ups

16:07 , Karl Matchett

The final game of the season in a busy Premier League day is Everton vs Brentford!

Here are the line-ups with Calvert-Lewin back in the side and a three-man attack on show for the Bees once more:

Everton XI: Pickford, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Holgate, Coleman, Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Gordon

Brentford XI: Raya, Jansson, Bech Sorensen, Henry, Ajer, Eriksen, Jensen, Nørgaard, Toney, Wissa, Mbeumo

FT West Ham 2-2 Man City

15:53 , Jack Rathborn

Man City can’t find the winner, they settle for a point, it lifts four points clear of Liverpool, who have their game in hand on Tuesday against Southampton.

Leeds 1-1 Brighton - Struijk equalises in stoppage time!

15:52 , Jack Rathborn

Struijk equalises in stoppage time for Leeds, drama!

A 92nd minute goal to lift the Whites out of the drop zone, incredible.

West Ham 2-2 Man City

15:52 , Jack Rathborn

City pushing for the winner but lose it through De Bruyne.

Bowen is away, Jesus with a lunge to stop him getting away and a potential West Ham winner, he’s in the book.

Antonio makes way, Moyes sends on Yarmolenko.

West Ham 2-2 Man City

15:48 , Jack Rathborn

Rodri rises but can’t control the header.

Moyes brings on Ben Johnson, Pablo Fornals makes way.

Into the second of a minimum of four minutes added on.

West Ham 2-2 Man City

15:46 , Jack Rathborn

City still believe, trying to beat the West Ham press and counter.

Into the 90th minute now...

(Action Images via Reuters)

West Ham 2-2 Man City - SAVED! Mahrez denied!

15:43 , Jack Rathborn

It’s Mahrez to step up... SAVED!

It’s driven hard by the City forward to Fabianski’s left, a nice height, but it’s powerful, excellent save from the goalkeeper.

What a chance for the champions, we’re approaching stoppage time, still 2-2.

(REUTERS)

West Ham 2-2 Man City - Penalty to Man City!

15:42 , Jack Rathborn

Anthony Taylor told to review it, not sure why he didn’t spot it at the time.

Dawson across Jesus and clatters into him.

It’s a quick review, penalty Man City!

(Action Images via Reuters)

West Ham 2-2 Man City

15:39 , Jack Rathborn

City pushing for the third and the winner, Fernandinho slashes wide with the ball breaking nicely on the edge of the area.

Just eight minutes of regular time remaining.

Jesus wants a penalty here, he’s furious.

The referee dismisses the appeals, but Dawson clips him, this should be reviewed by VAR...

West Ham 2-2 Man City - Mark Noble makes final home appearance for Hammers

15:36 , Jack Rathborn

A wonderful reception as expected for Mark Noble, his 413th Premier League appearance for the Hammers.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Premier League scores

15:31 , Jack Rathborn

Villa have the breakthrough, Watkins strikes to break Palace’s resistance, 1-0.

Leeds still behind at home to Brighton, 0-1.

Leicester now 4-1 up at Watford, Vardy with a double now and Barnes in the second half for the Foxes.

While Ait-Nouri has levelled for Wolves at home to Norwich, 1-1.

West Ham 2-2 Man City - GOAL! Coufal own-goal!

15:26 , Jack Rathborn

It’s 2-2, Coufal puts it into his own net, City level!

He senses a City player coming in to convert Mahrez’s delicious cross from the free-kick, but nobody is there.

A poor decision to go for it and his flick beats Fabianski easily to nestle into the bottom corner.

City level, a huge goal!

West Ham 2-1 Man City

15:22 , Jack Rathborn

What a chance!

Antonio is in down the left side. It’s a horror from Fernandinho, dreadful backpass.

Antonio catches it and chips over Ederson but there’s not enough loop on it, City survive.

West Ham 2-1 Man City

15:19 , Jack Rathborn

Carnage at the back for City again, what are they playing at?

West Ham go long and Laporte is left to deal with it as Ederson rushes out, he passes it to the side.

Antonio is charging to collect it and Bowen fancies a hat-trick too. A lift for the Hammers faithful, back in the game after relentless City pressure.

West Ham 2-1 Man City - GOAL! Grealish!

15:05 , Jack Rathborn

GOAL! Grealish hammers one back for City, 2-1!

Rodri and Soucek compete in the box, you could argue Rodri inadvertently wins the header as it comes off him last and lands perfectly for Grealish on the edge of the area.

Grealish thumps it into the turf and it skips up and zips past Fabianski. Game on!

(Action Images via Reuters)

West Ham 2-0 Man City

15:03 , Jack Rathborn

City straight away on top and causing panic in the West Ham box.

They have to react here or Liverpool will have a huge chance at Southampton on Tuesday.

Premier League scores round-up

14:51 , Jack Rathborn

Leeds still trail 1-0 to Welbeck’s goal against Brighton.

Leicester lead at Watford 2-1 thanks to Maddison and Vardy after Pedro’s opener.

While Norwich lead 1-0 at Wolves thanks to Pukki.

(AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham 2-0 Man City - GOAL! Bowen again!

14:45 , Jack Rathborn

It’s another for Bowen, 2-0 West Ham!

It’s a super goal, Bowen causing havoc and Zinchenko is sleeping again, he can’t cope with the West Ham winger’s movement off the right wing.

Antonio finds him in behind but there’s more to do here, he composes himself, then drives a low shot through Fernandinho’s legs and past Ederson into the corner.

It’s 2-0 and Liverpool celebrate as much as the Hammers, Guardiola with a huge problem!

(Action Images via Reuters)

West Ham 1-0 Man City

14:43 , Jack Rathborn

Huge five minutes before the break, City stepping it up here.

West Ham in the low block and look comfortable.

Coufal takes out Grealish, who has been clipped multiple times this half. A dangerous area for a free-kick in the 45th minute of the first half.

(Action Images via Reuters)

West Ham 1-0 Man City

14:32 , Jack Rathborn

Bowen in the book after taking out Grealish, who was stretching his legs on the counter down the left.

Gabriel Jesus dances inside the West Ham box, finds his feet and lashes a left-footed strike towards the left corner.

Fabianski beaten but it’s just wide! City have reacted since going behind.

West Ham 1-0 Man City

14:30 , Jack Rathborn

Laporte strides out after Fernandinho takes out Bowen, but no foul was given.

West Ham are furious but the French defender steps into space and unleashes a fine strike at goal, it’s inches over but Fabianski was never worried given the shot was too central.

West Ham 1-0 Man City

14:24 , Jack Rathborn

GOAL! Bowen around Ederson on the break, scoops it in, 1-0!

It’s brilliant from Bowen, and shocking from Zinchenko to leave him sprinting in on goal.

Laporte allowing him to remain offside too, he sprints through and calmly rounds the City goalkeeper and clips it up and over the outstretched Laporte on the goalline. 1-0 and hope for Liverpool in the title race.

(REUTERS)

Premier League scores

14:23 , Jack Rathborn

Brighton take the lead at Leeds, 0-1, it’s Danny Welbeck.

Big trouble for the Whites after a boost from Spurs’ win over Burnley.

Leicester ahead now at Watford too, 1-2, Vardy three minutes after Maddison’s goal.

West Ham 0-0 Man City

14:22 , Jack Rathborn

Rodri drives and it’s beaten Fabianski!

But the deflection off Dawson lifts it just over the bar.

City boxing West Ham in now.

Watford 1-1 Leicester

14:20 , Jack Rathborn

James Maddison has just equalised for the Foxes.

Joao Pedro had given the relegated Hornets the lead, but a swift response sees the visitors level.

(REUTERS)

West Ham 0-0 Man City

14:18 , Jack Rathborn

(AP)

Jack Grealish dribbles the ball to the byline (Getty)

(Action Images via Reuters)

West Ham 0-0 Man City

14:04 , Jack Rathborn

Chance!

West Ham respond and send a cross into the box after a corner is half-cleared. Dawson climbs high over Zinchenko but can’t get over the header, good chance too.

West Ham 0-0 Man City

14:02 , Jack Rathborn

Man City on top after two minutes, working it down the left, Zinchenko and Grealish combining nicely.

Silva then flips it over the top to Zinchenko, but Fabianski is alert to smother a deflected effort after Rice’s half-block.

A wicked ball from Bowen, curling towards the back post, Ederson dives and tips it out for a corner.

FT: Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

14:00 , Dylan Terry

Full-time: That’s it! Spurs go fourth in the Premier League table after an incredibly hard-fought win against Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Harry Kane’s penalty has decided the game. They move two points above Arsenal ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Newcastle tomorrow.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:59 , Dylan Terry

90+4 mins: Kane hammers the ball clear as Spurs deal with the free-kick. Whistles all around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:58 , Dylan Terry

90+4 mins: YELLOW! Kulusevski goes in the book for another foul - this time inside the Burnley half.

Pope is going to send it into the proverbial mixer.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:57 , Dylan Terry

90+3 mins: Dier wins a free-kick inside his own half. Spurs running down the clock effectively now.

Just 60 seconds remaining for the hosts to hang on.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:56 , Dylan Terry

90+2 mins: Kulusevski commits a foul 10 yards inside the Spurs half and Burnley can put it into the penalty area once more.

In it comes from Taylor...Lloris gathers.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:55 , Dylan Terry

90+1 mins: Kane finds Davies out wide but his cross is hooked clear by Cork and Burnley then earn a free-kick.

The visitors come forward once more. Spurs holding firm for now.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:54 , Dylan Terry

90 mins: SUB! Emerson Royal is replaced by Joe Rodon in the final minute of the 90.

There is going to be four minutes of stoppage time.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:53 , Dylan Terry

90 mins: It’s pinball in the Spurs penalty area!

The free-kick comes in and reaches the back post as a couple of shots are blocked and bodies hit the deck! It’s a mess but eventually Spurs half clear their lines and Kane wins his side a valuable free-kick.

Tottenham are almost there.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:52 , Dylan Terry

88 mins: YELLOW! Hugo Lloris is booked for time wasting with his goal kick. Spurs incredibly eager to hear the full-time whistle here.

Bentancur has hurt himself after fouling Lennon inside the centre circle. Joe Rodon is readying himself to come on for the hosts as they bid to see this one out.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:51 , Jack Rathborn

(REUTERS)

(PA)

(REUTERS)

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:50 , Dylan Terry

86 mins: Davies brings down Weghorst on the halfway line and Burnley can lump the ball into the box once more.

It’s sent in diagonally and Weghorst does well to nod down for Long inside the penalty area. He spins and tries an effort but gets it horribly wrong as it dribbles well wide.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:48 , Dylan Terry

84 mins: Hojbjerg has hit the deck now for Tottenham. There’s a few Spurs players feeling it out there after playing Thursday evening and Sunday lunchtime.

There are only a handful of minutes remaining. The home side are almost over the line. Burnley need to come up with something sharpish.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:46 , Dylan Terry

82 mins: Weghorst immediately makes an impact as he flicks a long ball back into the middle with a deft header but no one is there to capitalise!

OH WHAT A SAVE FROM POPE! Sessegnon fires a low cross into Son. He takes a touch with his left and swivels to rifle a shot goalwards with his right but Pope punches it clear with a strong fist! Made it look easy but it really wasn’t!

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:44 , Dylan Terry

80 mins: SUBS! Barnes and Lowton are replaced by Weghorst and Lennon as Mike Jackson makes a double change. Lennon receives applause from the home fans given his decade with Spurs.

A change for Tottenham as well as Kulusevski comes on for Lucas.

Antonio Conte is whipping up the crowd here, calling for more! He is getting them going for the final 10 minutes!

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:42 , Dylan Terry

78 mins: Kane picks up the ball on the shoulder of Collins and turns brightly. The pass to Lucas is on over the top but he waits too long to play it and the Brazilian drifts offside.

Emerson Royal is down now. Not sure he has any serious issue, just a bit of gamesmanship.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:40 , Dylan Terry

76 mins: Davies goes down on the edge of the area after trying to slide a pass into Son but referee Kevin Friend is unmoved. It was a long shot, let’s be honest.

Kulusevski and Lennon still waiting to come on for their respective sides.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:39 , Dylan Terry

74 mins: A poor pass from Collins goes straight out of play and Spurs can come forward once more.

Lucas sends a cross into the middle but it’s over everyone. Bentancur picks it up and sends another ball into the box but Pope gathers.

Burnley are now back on the front foot. I simply could not tell you how this game ends. Both sides look pretty threatening.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:36 , Dylan Terry

72 mins: Hojbjerg slides a pass in for Lucas and he finds Kane who hangs one up to Sessegnon at the back post but he can’t nod it back down for Son.

Burnley then break through Cornet but Spurs get bodies back to snuff out the danger.

Dejan Kulusevski is preparing to come on for Tottenham. You imagine he will be replacing Lucas Moura - who has had a bright game.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:36 , Jack Rathborn

(Action Images via Reuters)

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:34 , Dylan Terry

70 mins: Aaron Lennon is warming up now for Burnley. A former Spurs player who spent 10 years at the club between 2005 and 2015. Could he be the spark the visitors need to salvage something from this game?

Davinson Sanchez fires a diagonal ball towards Lucas and the Brazilian gets to it but can’t keep the cross in play.

Delicately poised as we head into the final 20 minutes of this one. Could have huge consequences at both ends of the table.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:32 , Dylan Terry

68 mins: Tottenham are back on the front foot now. Son whips a dangerous ball into the six-yard box and Collins shanks it over the top of his own crossbar. That could have gone anywhere.

Burnley are being pushed back a bit more after a bright start to the second half.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:30 , Dylan Terry

66 mins: CLOSE! A great save from Pope denies Spurs a second.

Kane slides the ball to Sessegnon on the left-hand side of the penalty area. He pulls it across for Son who curls one towards the bottom corner but the outstretched arm of Pope denies him.

Fine reflexes.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:28 , Dylan Terry

64 mins: The Spurs supporters are really trying to get behind their team now. They know this could be THE crucial 25 minutes in their season.

Lucas tries to send a cross into the middle but Taylor keeps up with him and blocks it away for a Tottenham corner.

Son sends the set-piece into the penalty area, Bentancur glances it on and Pope gathers comfortably.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:26 , Dylan Terry

62 mins: BURNLEY HIT THE POST! Oh it’s a lovely move from the visitors and they go inches away from equalising!

Collins threads a nice ball to McNeil and he turns it onto Barnes who lets fly from the edge of the penalty area but it cannons back off the post!

Would have been a special goal. Tottenham under the cosh.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:24 , Dylan Terry

60 mins: How long before Mike Jackson makes a change? Wout Weghorst is warming up down on the touchline. He could be an option for the visitors.

Burnley send a free-kick towards the back post and Barnes nods it aimlessly behind for a goal kick.

Ben Davies is now down for Spurs. The hosts could do with a little break in play. It’s been a decent 15 minutes for the relegation-threatened side.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:22 , Dylan Terry

58 mins: CHANCE! Tottenham nearly doubled their lead.

It starts with Sessegnon pressing Roberts and winning the ball in a dangerous area. He finds Son on the edge of the area and the South Korean lays it off to Kane who fires just over the bar.

It was 20 yards out but you’d have backed Kane to find the corner from there.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:20 , Dylan Terry

56 mins: Lucas picks up the ball in a pocket of space and works it out wide for Emerson. He sends it into the middle but Burnley clear at the near post.

Lucas, Bentancur and Emerson then work it wonderfully to move Spurs into the final third and it eventually drops for Kane but his effort is blocked and Bentancur then hammers it over the bar.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:18 , Dylan Terry

54 mins: This time it’s Sanchez who gets up to head clear and Lucas then draws the foul on the edge of his own box.

Jack Cork and Rodrigo Bentancur now embroiled in a flare up after Cork clips Hojbjerg when trying to get the ball back.

Tetchy among both sets of players - an atmosphere created following the awarding of that controversial penalty at the end of the first half.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:16 , Dylan Terry

52 mins: There are a lot of nerves inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium right now. And they have not been eased by Burnley’s positive start to this second half.

Taylor sends a swinging cross to the back post and Roberts forces the corner off Sessegnon. Another chance for Burnley to load the box.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:15 , Dylan Terry

50 mins: Burnley on the front foot at the start of this second half as Cornet flicks a long ball on towards Barnes but it’s cleared away by Sessegnon who has been heavily involved since the break.

YELLOW! Burnley come forward once more and Lucas gets his legs tangled and gives away a foul.

It’s delivered into the box and Brownhill gets up highest but heads over from six yards out! Another big chance for the visitors.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:12 , Dylan Terry

48 mins: No changes at the start of this second half as both managers look for their starting line-ups to to do the job for a little while longer.

A really silly challenge from Sessegnon. He bundles Roberts over on the far touchline and Burnley now have an opportunity to swing the ball into the box.

CHANCE! Burnley go close from the set-piece! Long leaps above Dier and heads a yard wide as Lloris scrambled across his goal. Warning for the hosts.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:09 , Dylan Terry

46 mins: Back underway!

Here we go then with the second half. Can Spurs see it out to move fourth? Can Burnley fight back to move clear of the relegation zone?

West Ham vs Man City confirmed line-ups

13:03 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed line-ups! The 2pm games are on the way after this one and the big fixture of focus is West Ham against Man City, with the Hammers looking for a Europa League spot and City attempting to move to the brink of the title.

Here’s the team news for both:

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio

Manchester City: Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Grealish

HT: Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:02 , Dylan Terry

It was never in any doubt. Harry Kane puts Tottenham in front from the penalty spot.

Can Burnley respond in the second half?

Harry Kane makes no mistake from the spot! 💥



The Englishman scores his 16th Premier League goal of the season following Ashley Barnes' handball. pic.twitter.com/OubgIa2egb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 15, 2022

HT: Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

12:55 , Jack Rathborn

Half-time: That’s the last kick of the first half. Harry Kane has settled the nerves inside this stadium from the penalty spot after a handball from Ashley Barnes just before the break.

The Burnley players and staff are furious with referee Kevin Friend. Spurs won’t care. They lead at the break thanks to their talisman. He has now scored his last 21 penalties for Tottenham.

(REUTERS)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Getty Images)

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Burnley (Kane, 45+8)

12:53 , Dylan Terry

45+8 mins: GOAL! Was it ever in any doubt? Harry Kane puts it into the bottom left corner as Nick Pope stood still.

HUGE goal for Tottenham.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:52 , Dylan Terry

45+7 mins: It was actually Ashley Barnes, not Jack Cork, whose arm it hit. He is furious. Harry Kane is preparing to step up.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:52 , Dylan Terry

45+6 mins: PENALTY! Kevin Friend didn’t take long. Here we go then.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:51 , Dylan Terry

45+5 mins: The ball has hit Jack Cork on the arm after Sanchez flicked the ball on. It looks ominous for Burnley. His arm was outstretched and in an unnatural position.

Kevin Friend is going over to the monitor. You know what that means.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:50 , Dylan Terry

45+4 mins: HUGE CHANCE! Lucas does sensationally to beat his man on the right side and Kane puts his shot wide from 10 yards!

But hang on... penalty shout.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:48 , Jack Rathborn

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:48 , Dylan Terry

45+2 mins: Pope takes a full minute with the goal kick as whistles and jeers ring out around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It’s straight back with Spurs and Bentancur tries his luck from range but that’s another effort that is always heading off target. Conte furious with that one.

Pope gets a talking to by referee Kevin Friend after another lengthy goal kick routine. All part of the performance for the visitors.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:46 , Dylan Terry

45 mins: Four minutes of stoppage time to be played at the end of the first half. Most of it due to the injury sustained to Maxwel Cornet.

Kane tries to find Lucas inside the penalty area but Lowton cuts it out. Burnley have defended superbly inside their own box so far.

Kane then works some space on the edge of the area and goes for goal but it’s always drifting well wide of Pope’s right-hand post.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:44 , Dylan Terry

43 mins: Burnley are finishing the first half well. Collins clips a ball into Cornet but he can’t control it and the offside flag goes up anyway. The visitors having a lot more of the ball now though.

Hojbjerg has it for Spurs. He sends a cross towards the back post but Pope claims ahead of Lucas. More frustrated build-up play from the hosts.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:41 , Dylan Terry

41 mins: Oh dear. Sanchez hooks a ball across the pitch for Sessegnon but it’s behind him and drifts well out of play. Very frustrating times for Tottenham. You could hear a pin drop inside the stadium at the moment. Arsenal supporters may be beginning to enjoy this.

Dejan Kulusevski is on the bench. You imagine we will see him in the second half if it stays like this. Even if he is ill.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:39 , Dylan Terry

39 mins: Back to the action as Spurs come forward. Dier clips a ball into the penalty area but McNeil hacks it clear for Burnley.

The visitors have dropped very deep again since that Cornet incident. It’s been a disciplined performance from The Clarets so far.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:37 , Dylan Terry

37 mins: Cornet is getting a patch put on above his right eye and a bandage wrapped around that. It looks like a nasty one. Still not sure what part of Sanchez’s body caught the Burnley striker but it has certainly left its mark.

Both managers discussing how to approach the end of this first half. Mike Jackson receiving some advice from player turned coach Ben Mee.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:35 , Dylan Terry

35 mins: Maxwel Cornet has gone down off the ball. Think he took a whack when Sanchez cleared the ball away but there’s nothing clear on the replay. There’s a bit of blood around the head of Cornet, though. Bizarre one.

Meanwhile, Conte is prowling the touchline. He needs to find a way to break down this stubborn Burnley defence.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:34 , Dylan Terry

33 mins: Spurs had 88 per cent possession in the opening 10 minutes. The last 10 minutes has been shared almost exactly equal. That is how much Burnley have grown into this game.

Spurs look to get back on top as they probe for a way through Burnley’s low block. No way through though! Burnley are frustrating the hosts.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:31 , Dylan Terry

31 mins: Emerson earns Tottenham a free-kick on the right touchline inside the Burnley half.

Son sends the free-kick into the penalty area and McNeil clears it away at the near post. Hojbjerg then gives the ball straight to Cornet and the Spurs fans send out an almighty moan.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:29 , Dylan Terry

29 mins: Great chance for Burnley! They cut open Spurs so easily and suddenly Maxwel Cornet is in behind. He lets the ball run across his body and fires an effort towards the near post which Lloris saves smartly!

Good stop from the Frenchman. Burnley beginning to get some joy.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:27 , Dylan Terry

27 mins: That was such an important header from Sessegnon as he leapt to get in front of McNeil at the back post. He actually headed it against McNeil and away from danger.

Are Burnley beginning to grow into the game? It was constant Tottenham pressure for 20 minutes but it’s a little more even now.

YELLOW! Connor Roberts goes in the book for kicking the ball away after fouling Sessegnon. Needless.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:25 , Dylan Terry

25 mins: A little lull in the game as Spurs struggle to find the gaps to open up this Burnley defence. And the visitors nick possession a couple of times before actually keeping hold of the ball!

Burnley pass it around for a minute or so and Lowton sends a cross into the middle which Dier heads clear.

Another cross then goes back in and Sessegnon gets a crucial head to it in front of McNeil! Decent chance for Burnley, that.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:22 , Dylan Terry

22 mins: Jack Cork chops down Kane as he looks to drive into the final third. Gets away with avoiding a booking.

Sessegnon tries to swing a ball into the box but Roberts blocks well and Burnley can clear up to the halfway line where Spurs pick it up yet again.

It’s attack vs defence and so far the defence are doing their job.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:20 , Dylan Terry

20 mins: Another intricate corner from Son ends up in the arms of Pope.

Burnley finally find a way out of their own half and earn themselves a throw-in. Then they give it straight back to Tottenham. Surely this pressure is going to tell eventually?

Equally, if the home side don’t make this count then they could find it frustrating as the game goes on.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:18 , Dylan Terry

18 mins: How has that not gone in?!

Superb play from Sessegnon as he produces a wonderful cross for Kane at the back post but somehow his header is hooked away on the goal line by a Burnley defender.

Another chance for Spurs! Emerson tries his luck from 30 yards out and Pope has to tip it away for a corner!

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:16 , Dylan Terry

16 mins: It’s Lucas again who provides the energy for Spurs as he drives at the Burnley defence before laying it off at the edge of the area. It finds its way to Davies but his shot is straight at Pope.

Burnley give it straight back to Spurs again. It’s one-way traffic at the moment.

Tottenham 0-0 Burnley

12:14 , Dylan Terry

14 mins: Another good chance for Spurs. Lucas takes on his marker and stands up a cross for Kane but Pope is equal to his header. Tottenham’s front three giving Burnley all sorts of problems early on here.

Kane goes down a few yards outside the penalty area after a challenge from Brownhill but Kevin Friend tells him to get back to his feet.

Spurs have the ball back again within seconds.

