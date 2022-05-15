Everton vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as quickfire double puts Bees ahead at 10-man Toffees

(AFP via Getty Images)

Everton missed the chance to secure its place in the Premier League for another season after having two men sent off in losing 3-2 at home to Brentford on Sunday.

The game turned on an 18th-minute red card to Jarrad Branthwaite for pulling back Ivan Toney, when Everton was leading 1-0 thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal.

Still, Everton — needing a win to guarantee survival — bounced back from conceding an equalizer in the 37th minute because of an own-goal by Seamus Coleman by going ahead again when Richarlison converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Brentford twice in two minutes from the 62nd, through Yoane Wissa and Rico Henry, and substitute Salomon Rondon became the second Everton player to be red-carded after he launched himself studs-first at Henry in the 88th.

Everton stayed two points above the bottom three and has two games remaining, against Crystal Palace at home on Thursday and Arsenal away next Sunday.

Leeds is a point behind Everton and has one game left, at Brentford on the final day, while third-to-last Burnley still has Aston Villa and Newcastle to play.

Everton vs Brentford

9’ - GOAL! Calvert-Lewin touches in Richarlison’s flick to give Toffees early lead

19’ - RED CARD! Branthwaite sent-off for hauling down Toney as last man

37’ - GOAL! Wissa’s strike deflected in by Coleman for equaliser

45’ - GOAL! Richarlison nets a penalty to put Toffees back in front

62’- GOAL! Wissa loops in a header to equalise again

64’ - GOAL! Henry header immediately puts Brentford ahead for the first time

88’ - RED CARD! Toffees down to nine men after Rondon’s two-footed challenge

Everton FC 2 - 3 Brentford FC

FT: Everton 2-3 Brentford

18:55 , Dylan Terry

Here is how the Premier League table looks as the relegation battle heads to the final week of the season.

After a thrilling game at Goodison Park, here's how the bottom half of the Premier League table is looking with the end of the season just a week away 👇 pic.twitter.com/lMbhbpdfZm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022

FT: Everton 2-3 Brentford

18:49 , Dylan Terry

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has explained his disappointed after a ‘frustrating’ afternoon at Goodison Park.

He told Sky Sports: “Very frustrating. We started so well. A big decision has gone against us and it was difficult from there. We got the lead and we were defending, defending but unfortunately it went against us today.”

Speaking about his goal, he added: It came off me but unfortunately it hasn’t amounted to anything. A lot of disappointment having given so much today but we have to go again Thursday. We want to do it for ourselves, the manager and the fans.

“We dug deep. We showed spirit and we grafted. It is a long time to keep defending. We just have to pick ourselves up but we have the opportunity on Thursday to go again.

“It’s still in our hands. The chat after the game was positive. We have to rest and recover and work as hard as we possibly can on Thursday.”

FT: Everton 2-3 Brentford

18:42 , Dylan Terry

Brentford matchwinner Rico Henry has given his reaction to their comeback win over Everton at Goodison Park.

He told Sky Sports: “It was a battle. Thomas Frank said it was going to be hostile. They came out fast. The manager said we had to match the intensity and that’s what we did.

“After that [red card] we had more possession. We knew we had to dig in there and stick together.

“Thomas Frank asked me to push on a bit when they went a man down and it paid off. He said keep moving the ball. We had to be patient.

“That’s our goal, we want to finish in the top 10. We’ll bring it to Leeds.”

FT: Everton 2-3 Brentford

18:37 , Dylan Terry

Everton need three points from their final two matches to secure their safety. Their final fixtures are at home to Crystal Palace and away to Arsenal.

Burnley travel to Aston Villa and host Newcastle.

Leeds travel to Brentford.

FT: Everton 2-3 Brentford

18:33 , Dylan Terry

A disappointing afternoon for Everton. Frank Lampard is going to have to go again on Thursday evening if his side are to secure the Premier League survival.

FULL TIME: It is all over at a very quiet Goodison Park 😶 pic.twitter.com/GiIWajvAw3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022

FT: Everton 2-3 Brentford

18:28 , Dylan Terry

Full-time: That’s the final whistle. It’s a damaging defeat for Everton who have failed in their bid to secure Premier League safety.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s opener got things off to the perfect start for Frank Lampard’s men. But in the 18th minute they were then reduced to 10 men when Jarrad Branthwaite was sent off for preventing a clear goalscoring opportunity

A Seamus Coleman own goal levelled for Brentford, before Richarlison earned and scored a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

The Everton supporters hoped their side could hold on after the break but it wasn’t to be. Goals from Yoane Wissa and Rico Henry clinched all three points for Thomas Frank’s side.

Salomon Rondon was sent off late on as Everton were reduced to nine men. And they could not muster an equaliser as they remain two points above the relegation zone with two matches remaining.

Everton 2-3 Brentford

18:24 , Dylan Terry

90+2 mins: Mykolenko sends a cross straight out of play and that may well be all she wrote for Everton.

Brentford come forward with Eriksen. He lays it off to Mbeumo who smashes it against Holgate for a throw-in to the visitors.

Everton 2-3 Brentford

18:23 , Dylan Terry

90 mins: So close to 4-2. Mbeumo digs out a cross to the back post for Henry. He nods it across to Eriksen whose driven effort is cleared off the line by Holgate.

Four minutes of stoppage time to be played. Everton couldn’t, could they?

RED CARD! Everton 2-3 Brentford (Rondon, 88)

18:20 , Dylan Terry

88 mins: Straight off the bench and straight down the tunnel!

He was only on the field for four minutes but Salomon Rondon has just been dismissed. A horrific two-footed lunge on Henry has resulted in a straight red card.

Everton down to NINE men for the final few minutes.

Everton 2-3 Brentford

18:19 , Dylan Terry

88 mins: Doucoure fouls Norgaard and Brentford can relieve the momentary pressure as we cut to several camera shots of glum-looking Everton fans.

Everton 2-3 Brentford

18:18 , Dylan Terry

86 mins: The crowd have roused themselves for one final push! Gray tries to pull the ball back for Richarlison on the edge of the area but Jansson slides in to clear.

Brentford have suddenly decided to sit very deep for these last few minutes. The introduction of Rondon does mean Everton can go more direct now.

Everton 2-3 Brentford

18:16 , Dylan Terry

84 mins: Gray sends a good-looking ball into the middle which narrowly evades Richarlison. Everton just don’t have enough bodies in the box and Brentford are finding it easy to mark Richarlison.

CLOSE! Brentford break at the other end and Eriksen finds acres of space on the edge of the penalty area. He goes for goal and the ball whistles just wide of the post!

SUB! Salomon Rondon is on for Seamus Coleman. Last roll of the dice from Frank Lampard.

Everton 2-3 Brentford

18:13 , Dylan Terry

81 mins: As it stands, Everton will be one point above Leeds and two points above Burnley with two games remaining.

Burnley face Aston Villa at Turf Moor on Thursday, while Everton host Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, Leeds only have one game remaining.

But a defeat for Everton today undoubtedly still leaves them right in the fight.

Everton 2-3 Brentford

18:10 , Dylan Terry

79 mins: Henry and Mbeumo link up beautifully down the left before Mbeumo’s cross is cleared behind for a corner. But the visitors are forced to go all the way back to Raya from the corner and Everton can momentarily breathe.

Chance for Everton! Richarlison wins the hosts a free-kick and as it’s swung in Doucoure meets it at the back post and Raya has to flick it behind.

Everton 2-3 Brentford

18:08 , Dylan Terry

77 mins: Everton commit bodies upfield and Brentford break. Dasilva charges through the middle of the park and lays it off for Mbeumo who blazes his effort well over the bar.

SUB! Wissa is replaced by Mads Roerslev for Brentford. Some fresh legs to get them over the line.

Everton 2-3 Brentford

18:06 , Dylan Terry

75 mins: Successful passes in the second half: 190 vs 20 in favour of the visitors. That tells you all you need to know really.

Brentford are in complete control with the extra goal and extra man. Groans are beginning to ring out around Goodison Park. Pickford angers his own fans by just thumping the ball aimlessly downfield.

Everton 2-3 Brentford

18:04 , Dylan Terry

72 mins: Richarlison does superbly to earn his side a corner. It’s swung in and Calvert-Lewin leaps like a salmon to meet it but the set-piece had swung out of play before coming back in.

SUB! Demarai Gray and Jonjoe Kenny replace Anthony Gordon and Andre Gomes.

Everton 2-3 Brentford

18:03 , Dylan Terry

70 mins: Everton are chasing the game now and leaving huge spaces for Brentford to counter into.

Dasilva tries to curl one into Pickford’s far post and when the ball deflects to Henry he miscues his effort and the Everton keeper can comfortably collect.

Everton 2-3 Brentford

18:00 , Dylan Terry

Here is the moment the turnaround was completed at Goodison Park.

BRENTFORD LEAD! 🤯



Rico Henry with a brilliant header to put the Bees in front at Goodison! pic.twitter.com/2yy0B84MgC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022

Everton 2-3 Brentford

18:00 , Dylan Terry

67 mins: Do Everton have anything left? They have looked completely bereft of energy or fight in this second half. Yes, they are down to 10 men, but it’s been so easy for Brentford.

You can only really see this match going one way now and that’s the visitors scoring more goals.

Everton 2-3 Brentford

17:58 , Dylan Terry

Here is the equaliser from Yoane Wissa.

Brentford have fought back again! 😮



What a header this is from Yoane Wissa! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T4rqg9QIy0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022

GOAL! Everton 2-3 Brentford (Henry, 64)

17:56 , Dylan Terry

64 mins: Two in three minutes and Brentford lead!

The turnaround is complete at Goodison Park and Everton are suddenly staring down the barrel of a defeat.

Norgaard has so much time and space to pick out a yellow shirt in the middle and Henry leaps to plant a header beyond Pickford.

Simple goal. Brentford in front.

GOAL! Everton 2-2 Brentford (Wissa, 62)

17:54 , Dylan Terry

62 mins: All square again and this is Wissa’s goal!

You can’t say it hasn’t been coming. Eriksen swings in the corner and Wissa gets across his marker at the front post to glance a header into the far corner.

Delightful header. Brentford have dominated this second half.

Everton 2-1 Brentford

17:54 , Dylan Terry

62 mins: That was vintage Richarlison. He incredibly brought a crossfield pass down on his back (yes, his back!) and then immediately gave the ball away seconds later. Perhaps a little harsh given he has scored and assisted in this game, but you get what I mean. A frustrating player at times.

Jensen swings a delightful ball out to Henry on the left flank. Gordon stops the cross but it is a corner to Brentford.

Eriksen delivers the set-piece and...

Everton 2-1 Brentford

17:52 , Dylan Terry

60 mins: Bit of handbags there. Mykolenko and Toney square up to one another in the Everton penalty area. Mykolenko appears to put his head towards Toney’s and VAR take a look at it for a possible red card...

Not enough in it for a sending off. We go on.

SUB! Josh Dasilva replaces Ajer.

Everton 2-1 Brentford

17:50 , Dylan Terry

59 mins: Iwobi is guilty of a late challenge on Henry and Brentford have a free-kick in a dangerous position for Eriksen to deliver into the box.

It’s swung in and goes through everyone before Pickford makes a smart stop to deny the Dane! Good reactions from England’s number one.

Moments later Eriksen sends another cross into the box and Pickford claims.

Eriksen has been everywhere.

Everton 2-1 Brentford

17:47 , Dylan Terry

56 mins: Oh dear! Eriksen sends another delightful cross which Jensen reaches but his miscued shot is fired straight into the face of teammate Toney! You’ve Been Framed stuff, that.

Everton can’t retain the ball as Brentford come forward yet again. This has been complete one-way traffic since the break. Brentford making the extra man count.

Everton 2-1 Brentford

17:44 , Dylan Terry

53 mins: Brentford are retaining the ball well at the start of this second half. That will begin to tire Everton as the game goes on. The visitors have had 95 per cent possession since the break!

Eriksen swings a dangerous ball in towards Wissa which Pickford punches away. Then the offside flag goes up.

Everton 2-1 Brentford

17:42 , Dylan Terry

50 mins: Great play from Richarlison. He drives down the left channel and fizzes a low cross towards Calvert-Lewin but the England international fails to make any contact with the ball.

Brentford come forward as Everton defend a cross into the box and Calvert-Lewin then receives a cheer for getting his head to the clearance. It’s the small things.

Everton 2-1 Brentford

17:40 , Dylan Terry

48 mins: Whistles ring out around the stadium as Brentford immediately get on the ball and begin knocking it around nicely. Everton keeping them at arm’s length for now.

Ajer eventually tries a high-risk crossfield ball to Henry but the full-back can’t keep it in play and Everton have a goal kick.

Everton 2-1 Brentford

17:37 , Dylan Terry

46 mins: We are back underway at Goodison Park. The crowd are raucous. Their players are going to have to lean on the supporters in this second half. A tough 45 minutes awaits for the Toffees.

HT: Everton 2-1 Brentford

17:36 , Dylan Terry

SUB! Having been booked and given away a penalty, Sorensen is making way for Vitaly Janelt ahead of the second half.

HT: Everton 2-1 Brentford

17:34 , Dylan Terry

The second half is just moments away then. Can Everton hold on and confirm their Premier League safety with two games remaining?

We are about to find out.

HT: Everton 2-1 Brentford

17:30 , Dylan Terry

Here are the goals from the first half. At the end of it all, Everton have a lead to protect as we head into the second period.

GOODISON ERUPTS! 🙌



Everton won't care how it went in, all they care is they LEAD! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/QbZCrfZakk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022

Brentford are level as Yoane Wissa's effort takes a big deflection off

Séamus Coleman and past Jordan Pickford! GAME ON! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/QrVBXIagG0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022

As cool as you like from Richarlison! 🥶



10-man Everton retake the lead just before half-time! ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/1cLsv2A2FX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2022

Everton 2-1 Brentford

17:28 , Karl Matchett

Another 45’ to come but Everton know this is a huge position for them to be in - see out the win and they are safe.

Half time - Everton 2-1 Brentford

17:22 , Karl Matchett

And there’s the whistle! Half time and it’s 2-1 to Everton, but there was another incident right before the break.

Anthony Gordon went in for a wild tackle and it should have been a foul - not given by the referee yet checked as a possible red card by the VAR.

Interesting takes from the officials.

Anyway, Lampard’s side ahead at the midway point and Thomas Frank very unhappy.

45+2’ - Everton 2-1 Brentford

17:18 , Karl Matchett

GOAL!

Richarlison nets in stoppage time and the home side will be in front at the break! Straight down the middle, nice and high, very well-taken penalty by the Brazilian.

Everton back ahead!

45’ - Everton 1-1 Brentford

17:17 , Karl Matchett

Penalty to Everton!

Sorensen makes an absolute mess of an attempted header, missing the ball and then putting an arm out to pull down Richarlison!

Spot kick immediately given!

42’ - Everton 1-1 Brentford

17:16 , Karl Matchett

Mbeumo and Norgaard both see shooting chances crowded out by the home defence, who are looking increasingly desperate.

The Bees are dominating and shifting the ball quicker since the equaliser - Pickford fists out one strike which is more of a camera save than anything else. Raya at the other end did the same from Gomes a few minutes earlier.

Everton 1-1 Brentford

17:09 , Karl Matchett

GOAL!

37’ - Back on level terms for Brentford before the break - Wissa whips an effort across the face of goal and Coleman’s flicked header sends it past Pickford and in!

Everton couldn’t quite get to the interval with their lead intact.

Everton 1-0 Brentford

17:04 , Karl Matchett

32’ - Richarlison needs some medical attention but is back on the pitch with a bandage around his arm.

Calvert-Lewin is in attack by himself now, Richarlison and Gordon wide in a midfield four, Iwobi pressed into action at right-back in another quartet with Everton down to 10 men.

Everton 1-0 Brentford

16:58 , Karl Matchett

27 ‘ - Norgaard with a cynical foul on Doucoure and that’s a clear yellow card for the Dane.

No real need for Brentford to rush things here - they can bide their time and try to shift Everton’s 10 men around somewhat more than they have so far.

Everton 1-0 Brentford

16:56 , Karl Matchett

23’ - The Toffees being made to work really hard now to keep the ball and move themselves upfield.

Pickford tries to calm his teammates down after a scrappy few minutes.

Everton have just received their 103rd red card in the Premier League era - more than any other team now, one ahead of Arsenal.

Everton 1-0 Brentford

16:51 , Karl Matchett

19’ - RED CARD!

Jarrad Branthwaite is off - it’s a straight red as he hauls down Ivan Toney who is running through on goal.

From massive positive to alarming worry for Frank Lampard’s side who are down to 10 men.

Everton 1-0 Brentford

16:43 , Karl Matchett

9’ - GOAL! Richarlison flicks on a free-kick and it’s straight into the far corner of the Brentford net - possibly via a touch off Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s chest!

That’s a great start for the home side and it might well see the strike to safety.

The officials are having a quick check if it’s handball but Calvert-Lewin says it touched his chest - it’s a goal and it’s 1-0.

Everton 0-0 Brentford

16:35 , Karl Matchett

3’ - Huge chance as Gordon gets between two defenders and shoots - Raya saves, Richarlison gets on the rebound but heads it wide with the goal gaping!

The Brazilian probably should have scored despite a defender in close proximity, while Gordon perhaps might wish he had gone low instead of looping his effort in.

Everton 0-0 Brentford

16:32 , Karl Matchett

Kick-off! We are underway at Goodison Park.

A win will see the Toffees safe for certain this season and the players are greeted by a cloud of blue smoke and a huge roar from the fans.

Leeds snatch last-gasp draw against Brighton to move out of drop zone

16:25 , Karl Matchett

It was just one goal to earn just one point but it could make a world of difference to Leeds’ chances of Premier League survival. Pascal Struijk’s stoppage-time equaliser, fashioned by the magical footwork of young Joe Gelhardt, salvaged a 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion to send the Elland Road crowd home happy, when they had briefly looked on the edge of mutiny.

Before Struijk’s back-post header, there were chants from the home crowd for the departed Marcelo Bielsa and demands for the board to go the same way as him. While a goal down to Danny Welbeck’s neat first-half finish, Jesse Marsch’s side faced the prospect of being relegated to all intents and purposes before they next kicked a ball.

Their vastly inferior goal difference meant that a win for Burnley at Villa Park on Thursday night would all but end their return to the top flight after only two seasons. Instead, if Burnley lose that game, Leeds’ destiny will be within their own hands. And at full time, there was renewed hope around Elland Road that this side may just have enough about them to avoid the drop.

Despite this marking the end of a three-game run against top-four opponents, this was never going to be straightforward for Leeds. Brighton not only came into this game on the back of two impressive, successive wins against Wolves and Manchester United but had the joint-best away record in the league outside of the top three too. They looked on their way to another three points until Struijk’s late intervention.

The goal owed everything to Gelhardt, who took the ball on the right-hand edge of the penalty box, shimmied around Marc Cucurella and then sat Lewis Dunk down. He still needed to bypass the Brighton captain and so clipped the ball over his body, then lofted a cross to the far post. At a narrowing angle, Struijk nodded in to send Elland Road into raptures. It was the ending Leeds desperately needed after a poor start.

Leeds snatch last-gasp draw against Brighton to move out of relegation zone

Schlupp snatches late leveller for Crystal Palace at Aston Villa

16:15 , Karl Matchett

Substitute Jeffrey Schlupp netted a late equaliser as Crystal Palace secured a 1-1 draw at fellow Premier League mid-table side Aston Villa.

Schlupp, five minutes after coming on, finished from close range in the 82nd minute to cancel out Ollie Watkins’ 69th-minute opener.

Lucas Digne had a strike saved by Jack Butland and Watkins hit a shot wide in stoppage time as a subsequent Villa push to reclaim the lead proved in vain.

The result left Patrick Vieira’s Palace and Steven Gerrard’s Villa still in 11th and 12th place respectively, a point apart.

Everton vs Brentford line-ups

16:07 , Karl Matchett

The final game of the season in a busy Premier League day is Everton vs Brentford!

Here are the line-ups with Calvert-Lewin back in the side and a three-man attack on show for the Bees once more:

Everton XI: Pickford, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Holgate, Coleman, Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Gordon

Brentford XI: Raya, Jansson, Bech Sorensen, Henry, Ajer, Eriksen, Jensen, Nørgaard, Toney, Wissa, Mbeumo

FT West Ham 2-2 Man City

15:53 , Jack Rathborn

Man City can’t find the winner, they settle for a point, it lifts four points clear of Liverpool, who have their game in hand on Tuesday against Southampton.

Leeds 1-1 Brighton - Struijk equalises in stoppage time!

15:52 , Jack Rathborn

Struijk equalises in stoppage time for Leeds, drama!

A 92nd minute goal to lift the Whites out of the drop zone, incredible.

West Ham 2-2 Man City

15:52 , Jack Rathborn

City pushing for the winner but lose it through De Bruyne.

Bowen is away, Jesus with a lunge to stop him getting away and a potential West Ham winner, he’s in the book.

Antonio makes way, Moyes sends on Yarmolenko.

West Ham 2-2 Man City

15:48 , Jack Rathborn

Rodri rises but can’t control the header.

Moyes brings on Ben Johnson, Pablo Fornals makes way.

Into the second of a minimum of four minutes added on.

West Ham 2-2 Man City

15:46 , Jack Rathborn

City still believe, trying to beat the West Ham press and counter.

Into the 90th minute now...



West Ham 2-2 Man City - SAVED! Mahrez denied!

15:43 , Jack Rathborn

It’s Mahrez to step up... SAVED!

It’s driven hard by the City forward to Fabianski’s left, a nice height, but it’s powerful, excellent save from the goalkeeper.

What a chance for the champions, we’re approaching stoppage time, still 2-2.



West Ham 2-2 Man City - Penalty to Man City!

15:42 , Jack Rathborn

Anthony Taylor told to review it, not sure why he didn’t spot it at the time.

Dawson across Jesus and clatters into him.

It’s a quick review, penalty Man City!



West Ham 2-2 Man City

15:39 , Jack Rathborn

City pushing for the third and the winner, Fernandinho slashes wide with the ball breaking nicely on the edge of the area.

Just eight minutes of regular time remaining.

Jesus wants a penalty here, he’s furious.

The referee dismisses the appeals, but Dawson clips him, this should be reviewed by VAR...

West Ham 2-2 Man City - Mark Noble makes final home appearance for Hammers

15:36 , Jack Rathborn

A wonderful reception as expected for Mark Noble, his 413th Premier League appearance for the Hammers.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Premier League scores

15:31 , Jack Rathborn

Villa have the breakthrough, Watkins strikes to break Palace’s resistance, 1-0.

Leeds still behind at home to Brighton, 0-1.

Leicester now 4-1 up at Watford, Vardy with a double now and Barnes in the second half for the Foxes.

While Ait-Nouri has levelled for Wolves at home to Norwich, 1-1.

West Ham 2-2 Man City - GOAL! Coufal own-goal!

15:26 , Jack Rathborn

It’s 2-2, Coufal puts it into his own net, City level!

He senses a City player coming in to convert Mahrez’s delicious cross from the free-kick, but nobody is there.

A poor decision to go for it and his flick beats Fabianski easily to nestle into the bottom corner.

City level, a huge goal!

West Ham 2-1 Man City

15:22 , Jack Rathborn

What a chance!

Antonio is in down the left side. It’s a horror from Fernandinho, dreadful backpass.

Antonio catches it and chips over Ederson but there’s not enough loop on it, City survive.

West Ham 2-1 Man City

15:19 , Jack Rathborn

Carnage at the back for City again, what are they playing at?

West Ham go long and Laporte is left to deal with it as Ederson rushes out, he passes it to the side.

Antonio is charging to collect it and Bowen fancies a hat-trick too. A lift for the Hammers faithful, back in the game after relentless City pressure.

West Ham 2-1 Man City - GOAL! Grealish!

15:05 , Jack Rathborn

GOAL! Grealish hammers one back for City, 2-1!

Rodri and Soucek compete in the box, you could argue Rodri inadvertently wins the header as it comes off him last and lands perfectly for Grealish on the edge of the area.

Grealish thumps it into the turf and it skips up and zips past Fabianski. Game on!



West Ham 2-0 Man City

15:03 , Jack Rathborn

City straight away on top and causing panic in the West Ham box.

They have to react here or Liverpool will have a huge chance at Southampton on Tuesday.

Premier League scores round-up

14:51 , Jack Rathborn

Leeds still trail 1-0 to Welbeck’s goal against Brighton.

Leicester lead at Watford 2-1 thanks to Maddison and Vardy after Pedro’s opener.

While Norwich lead 1-0 at Wolves thanks to Pukki.



West Ham 2-0 Man City - GOAL! Bowen again!

14:45 , Jack Rathborn

It’s another for Bowen, 2-0 West Ham!

It’s a super goal, Bowen causing havoc and Zinchenko is sleeping again, he can’t cope with the West Ham winger’s movement off the right wing.

Antonio finds him in behind but there’s more to do here, he composes himself, then drives a low shot through Fernandinho’s legs and past Ederson into the corner.

It’s 2-0 and Liverpool celebrate as much as the Hammers, Guardiola with a huge problem!



West Ham 1-0 Man City

14:43 , Jack Rathborn

Huge five minutes before the break, City stepping it up here.

West Ham in the low block and look comfortable.

Coufal takes out Grealish, who has been clipped multiple times this half. A dangerous area for a free-kick in the 45th minute of the first half.



West Ham 1-0 Man City

14:32 , Jack Rathborn

Bowen in the book after taking out Grealish, who was stretching his legs on the counter down the left.

Gabriel Jesus dances inside the West Ham box, finds his feet and lashes a left-footed strike towards the left corner.

Fabianski beaten but it’s just wide! City have reacted since going behind.

West Ham 1-0 Man City

14:30 , Jack Rathborn

Laporte strides out after Fernandinho takes out Bowen, but no foul was given.

West Ham are furious but the French defender steps into space and unleashes a fine strike at goal, it’s inches over but Fabianski was never worried given the shot was too central.

West Ham 1-0 Man City

14:24 , Jack Rathborn

GOAL! Bowen around Ederson on the break, scoops it in, 1-0!

It’s brilliant from Bowen, and shocking from Zinchenko to leave him sprinting in on goal.

Laporte allowing him to remain offside too, he sprints through and calmly rounds the City goalkeeper and clips it up and over the outstretched Laporte on the goalline. 1-0 and hope for Liverpool in the title race.



Premier League scores

14:23 , Jack Rathborn

Brighton take the lead at Leeds, 0-1, it’s Danny Welbeck.

Big trouble for the Whites after a boost from Spurs’ win over Burnley.

Leicester ahead now at Watford too, 1-2, Vardy three minutes after Maddison’s goal.

West Ham 0-0 Man City

14:22 , Jack Rathborn

Rodri drives and it’s beaten Fabianski!

But the deflection off Dawson lifts it just over the bar.

City boxing West Ham in now.

Watford 1-1 Leicester

14:20 , Jack Rathborn

James Maddison has just equalised for the Foxes.

Joao Pedro had given the relegated Hornets the lead, but a swift response sees the visitors level.



West Ham 0-0 Man City

14:18 , Jack Rathborn







West Ham 0-0 Man City

14:04 , Jack Rathborn

Chance!

West Ham respond and send a cross into the box after a corner is half-cleared. Dawson climbs high over Zinchenko but can’t get over the header, good chance too.

West Ham 0-0 Man City

14:02 , Jack Rathborn

Man City on top after two minutes, working it down the left, Zinchenko and Grealish combining nicely.

Silva then flips it over the top to Zinchenko, but Fabianski is alert to smother a deflected effort after Rice’s half-block.

A wicked ball from Bowen, curling towards the back post, Ederson dives and tips it out for a corner.

FT: Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

14:00 , Dylan Terry

Full-time: That’s it! Spurs go fourth in the Premier League table after an incredibly hard-fought win against Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Harry Kane’s penalty has decided the game. They move two points above Arsenal ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Newcastle tomorrow.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:59 , Dylan Terry

90+4 mins: Kane hammers the ball clear as Spurs deal with the free-kick. Whistles all around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:58 , Dylan Terry

90+4 mins: YELLOW! Kulusevski goes in the book for another foul - this time inside the Burnley half.

Pope is going to send it into the proverbial mixer.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:57 , Dylan Terry

90+3 mins: Dier wins a free-kick inside his own half. Spurs running down the clock effectively now.

Just 60 seconds remaining for the hosts to hang on.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:56 , Dylan Terry

90+2 mins: Kulusevski commits a foul 10 yards inside the Spurs half and Burnley can put it into the penalty area once more.

In it comes from Taylor...Lloris gathers.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:55 , Dylan Terry

90+1 mins: Kane finds Davies out wide but his cross is hooked clear by Cork and Burnley then earn a free-kick.

The visitors come forward once more. Spurs holding firm for now.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:54 , Dylan Terry

90 mins: SUB! Emerson Royal is replaced by Joe Rodon in the final minute of the 90.

There is going to be four minutes of stoppage time.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:53 , Dylan Terry

90 mins: It’s pinball in the Spurs penalty area!

The free-kick comes in and reaches the back post as a couple of shots are blocked and bodies hit the deck! It’s a mess but eventually Spurs half clear their lines and Kane wins his side a valuable free-kick.

Tottenham are almost there.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:52 , Dylan Terry

88 mins: YELLOW! Hugo Lloris is booked for time wasting with his goal kick. Spurs incredibly eager to hear the full-time whistle here.

Bentancur has hurt himself after fouling Lennon inside the centre circle. Joe Rodon is readying himself to come on for the hosts as they bid to see this one out.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:51 , Jack Rathborn







Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:50 , Dylan Terry

86 mins: Davies brings down Weghorst on the halfway line and Burnley can lump the ball into the box once more.

It’s sent in diagonally and Weghorst does well to nod down for Long inside the penalty area. He spins and tries an effort but gets it horribly wrong as it dribbles well wide.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:48 , Dylan Terry

84 mins: Hojbjerg has hit the deck now for Tottenham. There’s a few Spurs players feeling it out there after playing Thursday evening and Sunday lunchtime.

There are only a handful of minutes remaining. The home side are almost over the line. Burnley need to come up with something sharpish.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:46 , Dylan Terry

82 mins: Weghorst immediately makes an impact as he flicks a long ball back into the middle with a deft header but no one is there to capitalise!

OH WHAT A SAVE FROM POPE! Sessegnon fires a low cross into Son. He takes a touch with his left and swivels to rifle a shot goalwards with his right but Pope punches it clear with a strong fist! Made it look easy but it really wasn’t!

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:44 , Dylan Terry

80 mins: SUBS! Barnes and Lowton are replaced by Weghorst and Lennon as Mike Jackson makes a double change. Lennon receives applause from the home fans given his decade with Spurs.

A change for Tottenham as well as Kulusevski comes on for Lucas.

Antonio Conte is whipping up the crowd here, calling for more! He is getting them going for the final 10 minutes!

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:42 , Dylan Terry

78 mins: Kane picks up the ball on the shoulder of Collins and turns brightly. The pass to Lucas is on over the top but he waits too long to play it and the Brazilian drifts offside.

Emerson Royal is down now. Not sure he has any serious issue, just a bit of gamesmanship.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:40 , Dylan Terry

76 mins: Davies goes down on the edge of the area after trying to slide a pass into Son but referee Kevin Friend is unmoved. It was a long shot, let’s be honest.

Kulusevski and Lennon still waiting to come on for their respective sides.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:39 , Dylan Terry

74 mins: A poor pass from Collins goes straight out of play and Spurs can come forward once more.

Lucas sends a cross into the middle but it’s over everyone. Bentancur picks it up and sends another ball into the box but Pope gathers.

Burnley are now back on the front foot. I simply could not tell you how this game ends. Both sides look pretty threatening.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:36 , Dylan Terry

72 mins: Hojbjerg slides a pass in for Lucas and he finds Kane who hangs one up to Sessegnon at the back post but he can’t nod it back down for Son.

Burnley then break through Cornet but Spurs get bodies back to snuff out the danger.

Dejan Kulusevski is preparing to come on for Tottenham. You imagine he will be replacing Lucas Moura - who has had a bright game.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:36 , Jack Rathborn







Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:34 , Dylan Terry

70 mins: Aaron Lennon is warming up now for Burnley. A former Spurs player who spent 10 years at the club between 2005 and 2015. Could he be the spark the visitors need to salvage something from this game?

Davinson Sanchez fires a diagonal ball towards Lucas and the Brazilian gets to it but can’t keep the cross in play.

Delicately poised as we head into the final 20 minutes of this one. Could have huge consequences at both ends of the table.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:32 , Dylan Terry

68 mins: Tottenham are back on the front foot now. Son whips a dangerous ball into the six-yard box and Collins shanks it over the top of his own crossbar. That could have gone anywhere.

Burnley are being pushed back a bit more after a bright start to the second half.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:30 , Dylan Terry

66 mins: CLOSE! A great save from Pope denies Spurs a second.

Kane slides the ball to Sessegnon on the left-hand side of the penalty area. He pulls it across for Son who curls one towards the bottom corner but the outstretched arm of Pope denies him.

Fine reflexes.

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

13:28 , Dylan Terry

64 mins: The Spurs supporters are really trying to get behind their team now. They know this could be THE crucial 25 minutes in their season.

Lucas tries to send a cross into the middle but Taylor keeps up with him and blocks it away for a Tottenham corner.

Son sends the set-piece into the penalty area, Bentancur glances it on and Pope gathers comfortably.

