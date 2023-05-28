Is Everton vs Bournemouth on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

(PA)

Everton face a nervous final day of the 2022/23 Premier League season but know that a victory over Bournemouth will be enough to keep them in the English top-flight for another season.

The Toffees come into the match sitting 17th in the table two points above Leicester City and Leeds United who could both leap above Sean Dyche’s men if they lose to the Cherries.

For their part Bournemouth have already secured survival after a fine debut season back into the top-flight under boss Gary O’Neil. Everton will take heart from Bournemouth’s three most recent defeats, but they’ll need to perform in front of goal to keep fate in their hands.

Of the three teams fighting for survival Everton have the easiest match on paper with Leicester facing West Ham and Leeds taking on Tottenham. Can the Toffees get past Bournemouth and avoid relegation?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

When is Everton vs Bournemouth?

Everton vs Bournemouth is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 28 May at Goodison Park in Merseryside.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage on the channels from 4pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via Sky Go.

Team news

Sean Dyche confirmed that neither Nathan Patterson nor Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be fit to feature in the game in what is a big blow to Everton’s chances of staying up. Vitaly Mykolenko will be assessed before the game. Midfielder Amadou Onana is fit and in contention to play.

Philip Billing is fit to start for Bournemouth confirmed boss Gary O’Neil. Hamed Traore is a doubt but looks okay to play a part int he game and Joe Rothwell will be assessed.

Predicted line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford; McNeil, Mina, Tarkowski, Holgate; Gueye; Garner, Onana, Doucoure, Iwobi; Gray

Bournemouth XI: Neto; Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Vina; Cook, Lerma; Brooks, Billing, Christie; Solanke

Odds

Everton win 40/85

Draw 18/5

Bournemouth win 6/1

Prediction

Sean Dyche inspires an underpar Everton to perform one more time to earn a slim victory over Bournemouth and keep the Toffees in the Premier League for another season.

Everton 1-0 Bournemouth.