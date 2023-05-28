Everton 0-0 Bournemouth LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Everton vs Bournemouth – LIVE!

It’s do or die for Sean Dyche and Everton today as they take on AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park knowing their fate is in their own hands. The Toffees simply need to better or equal Leicester City and Leeds’ results on the final day of the season to guarantee their Premier League survival for another year.

A win would make it the simplest afternoon for the Merseysiders. With Leeds hosting Tottenham and Leicester at home to West Ham, it could be an intriguing final day in the relegation battle with a few twists and turns to come.

Dyche is without injured striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for this encounter, but will still fancy his side’s chances against a Bournemouth side who sealed their own safety a few weeks ago. Leicester and Leeds will be praying for a favour from the Cherries. Follow all the match updates on Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below.

Everton vs Bournemouth latest news

KICK OFF

Permutations: Everton must equal rivals’ results

Everton XI – Five at the back for Dyche

Bournemouth XI – Billing starts

Everton FC 0 - 0 AFC Bournemouth

16:57 , Dominic Booth

25 min: Everton’s service into Gray hasn’t been good enough so far. They work it cleverley down the left and the striker wants it cut back to him on the edge... it doesn’t come.

Still no real glaring chance for either side.

16:54 , Dominic Booth

23 min: Stout defending from James Garner against Outtara and Everton work it forward and get a half-chance for Onana, who heads goalwards from the back post but it’s not troubling the Bournemouth net.

16:52 , Dominic Booth

21 min: Dominic Solanke, with his Liverpool connections of old, is never going to be very popular at Goodison Park. He stayed down a while then after a tangle with Doucoure. Nothing really in it.

Plenty of goals around the league. Everton are content that there aren’t any here, as things stand.

16:49 , Dominic Booth

18 min: McNeil stands up an underpowered cross but then gets it back after a good run, which Iwobi found with a cute ball.

Another Everton corner, as the crowd ratchet up the noise level.

16:47 , Dominic Booth

16 min: ...aaaand it’s Gray who is eventually on the end of the corner, which was half-cleared to the edge of the box. The former Leicester man smashes across the ball and just over the crossbar.

16:46 , Dominic Booth

15 min: Gray is at the heart of everything Everton are doing well, nipping down the channels to get crosses in. He wins his side a corner.

16:43 , Dominic Booth

12 min: There are goals flying in absolutely everywhere... apart from here. It’s a bit stop-start.

16:42 , Dominic Booth

11 min: Another Bournemouth cross from the right, with Brooks and Smith exchanging passes. Eventually cleared.

Everton are coming under a bit of pressure at the moment.

16:40 , Dominic Booth

9 min: Some nice stuff between Garner and Gray down the Everton right, but the hosts give it away and Brooks counters, before Pickford makes an important claim from a deep Bournemouth cross.

16:38 , Dominic Booth

7 min: The Everton fans are living every kick of this game at the moment, as we get a delay following a bang to the head for Bournemouth’s Adam Smith.

16:36 , Dominic Booth

5 min: It’s pretty hard to decipher the formation Everton are playing today. The three centre-backs are protected by a whole gamut of midfielders, with Gray and Doucoure vaguely playing in a front two and McNeil wide left.

16:34 , Dominic Booth

3 min: As Gray gets in a cross that is scrambled away, news filters through that Leeds have fallen behind early doors against Tottenham.

Harry Kane’s goal is music to the hears of Everton fans.

16:32 , Dominic Booth

2 min: The first meaty challenge comes flying in from Idrissa Gueye. Bournemouth enjoying most of the early possession, though.

KICK OFF!

16:31 , Dominic Booth

We’re under way amid a cacophony of noise.

16:27 , Dominic Booth

The siren has gone to signal the entrance of the players onto the Goodison Park turf, and cue the Z-Cars theme music. What an atmosphere this is, it’s very loud – the fans know they’ve got a major role to play.

16:23 , Dominic Booth

We’re counting down to kick-off at Goodison. Sky Sports have their main punditry lineup here, are they expecting some drama? Roy Keane’s blue shirt gives a hint to his loyalties in the relegation battle.

The situation

16:09 , Dominic Booth

Expect to hear a lot about ‘as it stands’ and ‘permutations’ throughout today’s 90 minutes.

16:00 , Dominic Booth

Everton fans are really making themselves heard on the streets around Goodison Park this afternoon. They know how important today is.

Goals, goals, goals?

15:53 , Dominic Booth

Everton might be playing it safe with their team selection today, but they can console themselves with the fact Bournemouth have conceded the second most goals of any team in the league. Only Leeds have conceded more.

Then again, only Southampton and Wolves have scored fewer goals than the Toffees. So will they be able to breach the Cherries’ defence?

15:42 , Dominic Booth

Here come the major players in today’s Merseyside drama.

Team news thoughts

15:39 , Dominic Booth

So Sean Dyche has packed the defence and midfield today, partially you suspect due to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s absence up top, with Demarai Gray ploughing a lone furrow up there today. He’s supported by a cast of midfielders, some of whom will be playing as wing-backs – in the shape of Dwight McNeil and Alex Iwobi.

A central defensive trio of Yerry Mina, James Tarkowski and Conor Coady gives the side a very solid look. But are there enough goals in that lineup? That’s a huge question. Everton may have to score if Leeds and/or Leicester go ahead in their games.

Team news – Bournemouth

15:34 , Dominic Booth

Travers; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Billing, Lerma; Brooks, Christie, Outtara; Solanke.

Subs: Randolph, Stephens, Cook, Mepham, Stacey, Vina, Moore, Anthony, Sadi.

Team news – Everton

15:31 , Dominic Booth

Pickford; Tarkowski, Coady, Mina; McNeil, Doucoure, Garner, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi; Gray.

Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Holgate, Keane, Maupay, McAllister, Simms, Welch.

15:21 , Dominic Booth

The team news will be announced in 10 minutes. It will be fascinating to see how attacking Dyche goes with his lineup, knowing that a win guarantees safety but that a draw may well be enough.

15:00 , Dominic Booth

Sean Dyche is in rabble-rousing mood ahead of today’s collosal clash at Goodison Park.

Here he is speaking to Sky Sports:

🗣️ "It's BIG because of what it means to the club, what it means to the Evertonians"



Final day odds

14:46 , Dominic Booth

It’s safe to say the bookmakers fancy Everton’s chances today. They’re the least likely team to be relegated and favourites to grab the three points against Bournemouth today, according to Betfair.

Betfair: Everton vs Bournemouth match odds

Everton 4/7

Draw 16/5

Bournemouth 9/2

Betfair: To be relegated

Leeds 1/33

Leicester 1/6

Everton 3/1

Score prediction

14:27 , Dominic Booth

This is what we’re saying at the Evening Standard ahead for this one...

Its going to be a very, very tense for the blue half of Liverpool. Still, Everton should have enough to avoid defeat to a Bournemouth team playing for very little.

1-1 draw.

Bournemouth team news

14:23 , Dominic Booth

It’s a dead rubber for Gary O’Neil’s side today, but how Bournemouth would revel in putting a spanner in the works of Everton’s survival bid.

The Cherries should have midfielders Philip Billing, Hamed Traore and Joe Rothwell available after their recent absences.

Everton team news

14:16 , Dominic Booth

The major concern for Everton today is the absence of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to injury. Nathan Patterson and Ben Godfrey are both sidelined as well.

Vitali Mykolenko is a doubt, but otherwise Sean Dyche has a strong squad to choose from. The official teamsheets will land at 3.30pm but here’s the early team news.

Who needs what on Premier League’s final day

14:08 , Dominic Booth

A simple run-down of the permutations for all three clubs scrapping to stay in the Premier League today:

Everton will be safe if they win

Or if they equal or better Leicester and Leeds’ results

Leicester must beat West Ham and hope Everton drop points

Leeds are reliant on Leicester failing to win and Everton losing

More details in this article here

How to watch

14:04 , Dominic Booth

Sky Sports cameras are at Goodison Park and the King Power Stadium today (both 4.30pm kick offs), with Everton hosting Bournemouth and Leicester facing West Ham in the battle for survival.

They are also showing Aston Villa versus Brighton in the race for Europa Conference League qualification.

But it’s Everton who on Sky Sports Main Event.

𝓘𝓽 𝓪𝓵𝓵 𝓬𝓸𝓶𝓮𝓼 𝓭𝓸𝔀𝓷 𝓽𝓸 𝓽𝓱𝓲𝓼 !



Welcome

13:59 , Dominic Booth

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live blog of Everton’s clash with Bournemouth on the final day of the season. The Toffees are battling to stay in the Premier League, with the Cherries already safe.

This game – and all other Premier League matches today – kicks off at 4.30pm BST.