Everton vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Buendia heads home Digne’s corner

Emi Buendia on the ball for Villa (AP)

Everton are taking Aston Villa at Goodison Park this afternoon as the Toffees begin life after Rafa Benitez. The Spanish manager was sacked following a dismal run of results which have left them 16th in the Premier League with only five wins all season, and it is down to caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson to arrest the slide while the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Villa meanwhile are enjoying life under Steven Gerrard, and victory today would lift them into the top half of the table at least temporarily before this afternoon’s matches. The obvious sub-plot is Gerrard vs Ferguson, two legends of Liverpool and Everton respectively going head to head on Merseyside. “I was surprised and shocked Rafa wanted to go and have a go at that job, with his legacy and his relationship with Liverpool,” Gerrard said this week. “Big Dunc will take the reins for this game and it’s quite obvious what type of reaction he’ll get. We need to be ready for that.”

Follow all the reaction from the Premier League game at Goodison Park below.

Everton vs Aston Villa

Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Mina (c), Holgate, Godfrey; Townsend, Doucoure, Gomes, Gray; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings (c), Digne; McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho.

GOAL! Buendia heads home Digne’s corner, Everton 0-1 Villa (45+2)

Man Utd vs West Ham

14:58 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. Manchester United will move into the top four if they can beat West Ham today. The Hammers meanwhile would close the gap on Chelsea to four points if they pick up all three points.

Man Utd vs West Ham

14:56 , Michael Jones

Only Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah have contributed more Premier League assists this season than Jarrod Bowen’s seven. However, Bowen has only scored three goals in his 43 top-flight away appearances.

(Getty Images)

Man Utd vs West Ham

14:53 , Michael Jones

No side has scored more goals from corners since the start of 2020 in the Premier League than West Ham, with 24.

There have been 71 goals scored in West Ham’s Premier League matches this season, a tally beaten only by games involving Liverpool.

Man Utd vs West Ham

14:51 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have had 115 corners this season but are the only side yet to score from one in the top flight this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six goals in his last five Premier League appearances against West Ham.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Man Utd vs West Ham

14:48 , Michael Jones

West Ham have lost all three of their Premier League away fixtures this season against other teams who begin the week in the top half of the table.

Failure to win would bring David Moyes level with Harry Redknapp on 15 Premier League away visits to Old Trafford as a manager without ever earning three points.

Moyes is winless in each of his last 44 Premier League away games as a manager against the established big six clubs since his Everton side won 2-1 at Manchester City in December 2010.

Man Utd vs West Ham

14:46 , Michael Jones

Manchester United beat Brentford in midweek but are yet to win consecutive fixtures under Ralf Rangnick. They are in danger of losing their first two home league matches in a year for the first time since 1985 under Ron Atkinson.

United could also suffer three consecutive Premier League defeats in Saturday 3pm kick-offs for the first time if they lose today.

Man Utd vs West Ham: Head-to-head

14:43 , Michael Jones

West Ham have won just seven of the 51 Premier League meetings between the teams.

Manchester United have triumphed in 20 of their 25 Premier League home games versus the Hammers and are unbeaten in 13 against them at Old Trafford since a 1-0 defeat in May 2007.

This is just the fifth time in the Premier League that West Ham face Manchester United while sitting above them in the table. However, the Hammers have failed to win any of the previous such games.

West Ham have failed to score multiple goals in each of their last 35 away games versus United in all competitions since a 3-2 top-flight victory in August 1986.

Man Utd vs West Ham

14:40 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa win the opening game of the day with a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

Kicking off a 3pm Manchester United take on West Ham in a clash with ramifications for the top four race. Man Utd need to win to leapfrog the Hammers but David Moyes’ men are in decent form despite a loss to Leeds last time out.

Here’s a reminder of the two teams:

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles; Fred, McTominay, Fernandes; Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Elanga

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Emi Buendia’s first-half header earns Aston Villa scrappy win over Everton

14:37 , Michael Jones

Rafa Benitez is gone from Goodison Park, but reminders of him remain. Everton began life after their most controversial managerial appointment with defeat to a side managed by his greatest captain, with a goal made by a player he sold and conceded in a manner that felt all too familiar on the blue half of Merseyside.

Steven Gerrard had an excellent record against Everton as a player. A first visit in management brought Aston Villa victory, aided by an assist from Lucas Digne, the left-back Benitez dropped, criticised and sold, and from a corner: Everton’s habit of being breached at set-pieces did not depart with the Spaniard and the diminutive Emi Buendia headed in.

It ensured that Duncan Ferguson could not repeat his galvanising impact from his first spell in temporary charge. That began with a stirring win over Frank Lampard’s Chelsea. A sequel featuring Gerrard was an anti-climax for Everton, who failed to even muster a shot before the break.

Emi Buendia’s first-half header earns Aston Villa scrappy win over Everton

Everton 0-1 Aston Villa: Five things we learned as Emi Buendia silences Duncan Ferguson’s return

14:34 , Michael Jones

Emi Buendia’s first-half header earned Aston Villa a narrow win at Goodison Park as Duncan Ferguson’s second spell as caretaker manager ended in defeat in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Villa forward rose to meet a corner from former Everton defender Lucas Digne on the stroke of half-time, before the returning Digne and Matty Cash were hit by a plastic bottle thrown by a home fan from the stands.

Five things we learned as Emi Buendia silences Duncan Ferguson’s return

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

14:29 , Michael Jones

Duncan Ferguson heads onto the pitch to applaud the fans who’ve stuck around. Steven Gerrard has a cheeky grin on his face, he seemed to enjoy that one.

Aston Villa are up to 10th in the Premier League table with Everton languishing in 16th.

Full-time: Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

14:27 , Michael Jones

90+5 mins: There goes the final whistle! Aston Villa hold on to their lead and win the game. Steven Gerrard’s return to Goodison Park is a successful one. Everton lose again but it was a better performance from the Toffees. They threw everything at Villa in the second half but it’s a 10th defeat in 13 games for them.

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

14:22 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: Kortney Hause is brought on by Steven Gerrard switching Villa’s formation to a back three. The visitors just want to see this game out now. Emiliano Buendia is the man replaced.

John McGinn takes the ball into the corner and with a bit of help from Danny Ings runs down a few vital seconds. Three minutes to play at Goodison Park.

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

14:21 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Time is running out for Everton to secure this equaliser. Aston Villa seem to have halted the home team’s momentum but there’s going to be five minutes of added time to play!

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

14:17 , Michael Jones

86 mins: Tyrone Mings is the latest player to see yellow for a tackle on Richarlison. That’s eight cards during the game now. Everton’s free kick is over on the inside left and Anthony Gordon goes for goal! There’s a deflection but Emi Martinez leaps across and smothers the ball at the near post.

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

14:14 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Ben Godfrey goes in the book for a sliding tackle on Douglas Luiz. Aston Villa are managing the game well, trying to take the sting out of the Everton attack. They’re having probably their best period on the ball since the first half.

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

14:10 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Another change for Aston Villa as Danny Ings comes on to replace Ollie Watkins for the final 10 minutes or so. John McGinn tackles Richarlison in the middle of the pitch but he’s got no options in front of him. He drives the ball out wide before eventually running out of room and kicking it out for an Everton throw in.

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

14:08 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Anthony Gordon’s corner kick is headed out of the box by Lucas Digne but it bobbles up nicely for Demarai Gray to run onto a shot. He connects with the ball first time but leans back on the effort and hoofs the ball well over the goal.

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

14:07 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Villa clear the free kick out of the box but Everton recover the ball and attack down the left again. Cash is called into the action and knocks the ball out for a throw in. The Toffees chuck it straight into the box and it’s Cash once again who heads the ball behind for a corner this time.

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

14:05 , Michael Jones

73 mins: Carney Chukwuemeka is Steven Gerrard’s first Aston Villa change as Philippe Coutinho is replaced. The visitors have done nothing in Everton’s final third since the second half kicked off and are just hanging in here.

Richarlison is played in behind down the left and Matty Cash drags him back to give Everton a free kick. He picks up a yellow card for the effort too.

Man Utd vs West Ham: Line-ups

14:01 , Michael Jones

Kicking off at 3pm, Manchester United take on West Ham United at Old Trafford. Here’s a look at the starting line-ups.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Elange, Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio

Three changes to our starting XI today at Old Trafford...



Welcome back, @KurtZouma! 👋



COME ON YOU IRONS!!! ⚒

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

14:00 , Michael Jones

70 mins: How many chances to Everton need?! Yerry Mina has a good opportunity from a corner. He rises above everyone in the box and directs a headed chance over to the top left corner but the ball sneaks wide of the post!

Emi Martinez is then booked for taking too long to restart the game with his goal kick.

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

13:58 , Michael Jones

68 mins: Chance! It’s been all Everton. Anthony Gordon flies down the right side and plays a one-two with Richarlison to get the ball over to the side of the box. He swings a great ball into the middle and Ezri Konsa misses it as he throws himself at the pass. The ball comes to Dominic Calvert-Lewin but he has to lunge to reach it and he can’t control his shot. It hits his leg and bounces over the goal!

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

13:56 , Michael Jones

66 mins: From zero shots in the first half, Everton have had seven already since the restart. They’ve pushed Villa back over the last 20 minutes or so and are unlucky to still be behind.

Abdoulaye Doucoure seems to have picked up a knock as has gone off with teenager Tyler Onyango the man to replace him.

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

13:53 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Chance! Everton are getting closer! They win a corner and whip the ball into the box. Anthony Gordon flicks the ball across to Dominic Calvert-Lewin who keeps it in play on the byline with a header back into the middle. Ben Godfrey is there to fire a header at goal but Martinez gets a hand to it and Tyrone Mings heads it off the line!

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

13:50 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Villa relieve the pressure with a strong run from Ramsey. He drives up through midfield and brings the ball to the edge of the box before getting squeezed by Yerry Mina and Allan. Mina is booked for the tackle and Villa have a free kick.

Philippe Coutinho is the one to take it but he’s too close to goal to get the ball over the wall and down in time to score. His effort goes over the goal.

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

13:48 , Michael Jones

58 mins: Chance! Everton’s pressure almost pays off was Demarai Gray drives at the Aston Villa defence. He pulls a couple of defenders out of position and has his effort blocked by Tyrone Mings. The ball comes out to Gordon who flicks it quickly back into the box. Richarlison wins the header and loops it over towards the far corner but it narrowly goes over the crossbar!

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

13:46 , Michael Jones

56 mins: Anthony Gordon is the next Everton substitute to make an appearance as Duncan Ferguson tries to spark some momentum in the final third for the Toffees. Andros Townsend is the man replaced.

Doucoure receives the ball on the edge of the box and has a snapshot blocked by Buendia.

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

13:43 , Michael Jones

53 mins: Aston Villa players Matty Cash and Lucas Digne appeared to be hit as Everton fans threw plastic drinks bottles in their direction as they celebrated a goal at Goodison Park on Saturday.

After Emi Buendia glanced in Digne’s cross to give Aston Villa the lead shortly before half-time, the visiting players celebrated in the corner in front of the Everton fans.

Several plastic drinks bottles were thrown at the Aston Villa players from the stands as they celebrated the goal. The majority of those bottles missed the Villa players, but Cash and Digne went down after being struck by a plastic drinks bottle which appeared to be full.

Villa’s Matty Cash and Lucas Digne hit by bottle from Everton crowd while celebrating

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

13:42 , Michael Jones

52 mins: Duncan Ferguson is the first manager to look to the bench as he brings on Allan for Andre Gomes.

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

13:40 , Michael Jones

50 mins: It’s been a decent start to the second half for Everton. They win a free kick just on the tip of the Aston Villa ‘D’ and Demarai Gray has the chance to shoot. He takes the set piece and whacks it straight at Emi Buendia who heads the ball behind for a corner.

The corner ball is whipped across to Dominic Calvert-Lewin but his headed effort goes wide.

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

13:38 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Chance! Ollie Watkins makes a fine run down the right wing and drives the ball into the box. He dribbles past Abdoulaye Doucoure and works his way into the penalty area. Philippe Coutinho makes a run into the middle of the box but Watkins’ cutback is behind him and Everton work the ball away.

Second half: Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

13:36 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Everton get the match restarted with a long ball down the left wing. Richarlison heads it into the box but Ezri Konsa is covering and clears the Aston Villa lines.

Coming up...

13:34 , Michael Jones

There are three Premier League games kicking off at 3pm. We’ll be focussing on Manchester United versus West Ham but will have all the goal action from the other two games; Brentford vs Wolves and Leeds vs Newcastle.

Then at 5.30pm Southampton host Manchester City and will try to halt City’s march towards the Premier League title.

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

13:30 , Michael Jones

Everton didn’t have a shot in the first half although they worked the ball into some decent areas. It’s been a fairly even contest in the middle of the pitch but when Aston Villa have gotten the ball in and around Everton’s penalty area they’ve been a class above the home side.

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

13:27 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa picked up momentum towards the end of the half and earned their rewards. Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho both had decent attempts but Emiliano Buendia is the one to open the scoring.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

13:23 , Michael Jones

45+3 mins: Aston Villa deal a blow to Everton right on the stroke of half-time to take a lead into the break. It’s been a close encounter between the teams but the visitors have squeezed in front.

Everton have been more disciplined and focussed over that 45 minutes but they need to find another gear in front of goal if they’re to get back into this game.

GOAL! Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa (Buendia, 45+2’)⚽️

13:19 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: On the stroke of half-time! Pickford tips a shot from Philippe Coutinho over the bar and Villa win a corner in the last minute of added time. Lucas Digne swings the ball into the box and picks out Emiliano Buendia. He loops a header over towards the far side of the goal, Pickford gets a hand to it but can’t force the ball wide and it drops into the back of the net!

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

13:18 , Michael Jones

45 mins: What a save! World class stuff from Jordan Pickford to deny Ollie Watkins. A simple forward pass into the box plays Emiliano Buendia into the Everton box and he chips the ball over to Watkins. He’s found some space in the six-yard box and heads the ball down towards goal. Pickford reacts sharply and sticks out a right leg to stop the ball from crossing the line!

The crowd erupts in applause for the Everton goalkeeper but their excitement is tempered when the offside flag goes up against Watkins. It wouldn’t have counted even if he’d scored.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

13:14 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Holgate attempts to switch the play but sends the ball out for an Aston Villa throw in. They don’t keep it for long as Everton win back the ball. It’s sent up the pitch and Tyrone Mings chases it down. Townsend sprints up to press up and Mings’ pass back to Martinez is sent out for a corner.

He breathes a sigh of relief though as Villa manage to defend the set piece without too much trouble.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

13:10 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Chance! This is a big chance for Ollie Watkins! Tyrone Mings flicks a long ball into the box and Watkins makes another fine run in behind Yerry Mina. His first touch is perfect and it allows him to guide the ball around Pickford as the Everton goalkeeper charges at him. Watkins’ effort beats the goalkeeper but goes wide of the far post!

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

13:08 , Michael Jones

36 mins: After the quick tempo start to the match the game has developed into a rhythmic midfield battle with the occasional half-chance at either end. Villa manage to get a cross into the box from the left and Buendia gets a head to the bouncing ball but Holgate manages to get a block in.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

13:04 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Ollie Watkins gets back to perform some defensive duties and blocks a cross into the box from Andros Townsend. Everton’s throw in comes to Lucas Digne and he boots the ball away but only as far as Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

13:02 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Everton defend the set piece but the ball comes out to Digne. He’s pressed by Richarlison who wins the ball and pokes it up to Doucoure. Everton fly up the pitch and have a two-on-one advantage as Doucoure and Richarlison only have a back-tracking Ramsey to deal with. Ramsey parks himself right in between the two players and stops Doucoure from playing the ball into the Everton striker. When the pass does come Martinez is out quickly to intercept.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:59 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Godfrey comes to the rescue for Everton after a brilliant run from Villa right-back Matty Cash. He carries the ball down the right wing before cutting inside and laying the ball off to Buendia who’s sprinting into the box. Buendia’s first touch is a poor one and the ball gets too far away from him allowing Godfrey to nip in front and drag the ball behind for a corner.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:55 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Andre Gomes takes the set piece and delivers the cross onto the head of Yerry Mina. The big centre-back flicks the ball further into the box but the ball drops to a Villa player who clears the danger.

Chance! McGinn takes the ball up the pitch and slots a fine pass over to Watkins on the inside right. He weaves inside of Mason Holgate and slips a pass into the left side of the box. Coutinho takes control of the ball and tries to dribble past Mina to open up a shot but the centre-back wins the ball with a good tackle.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:53 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Lucas Digne has space to run into on the left wing but Jacob Ramsey’s pass over to him is off target and rolls straight out of play. The game is being played at a quick pace but neither side has been able to pile on the pressure in the final third.

Ben Godfrey drives down the Everton left wing but Matty Cash is onto him quickly. He slides into a tackle and sends the ball out for a corner.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:48 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Close! Demarai Gray’s crossfield pass comes out to Jonjoe Kenny who threads a lovely pass into Abdoulaye Doucoure. He backheels the ball into the feet of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the striker tries to drag the ball into the Aston Villa box but runs into Tyrone Mings who comes away with the ball. Calvert-Lewin was almost in on goal there.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:45 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Save! Villa work the ball down the left side and play it up to Emi Buendia. He spins inside and drives towards the box. Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate just drop off a touch which allows Buendia to shoot from outside the box and his low effort is blocked by a leaping Jordan Pickford. The Everton goalkeeper does well to keep the ball out and palm it away from Philippe Coutinho who was hovering for a rebound.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:43 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Jacob Ramsey’s shirt gets torn in a midfield tussle and he has to jog off the pitch to change it. Richarlison tries to bring an aerial ball down in the Villa box but he’s hounded by the Villa defenders who do well to avoid giving away a penalty.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:39 , Michael Jones

9 mins: There’s a great atmosphere around Goodison Park right now. John McGinn is throwing himself into tackles and Everton’s players are responding in kind. Richarlison sprints back to shrug Emiliano Buendia off the ball but Villa are awarded a free kick in a dangerous area.

The set piece is about 25-yards out maybe a touch further but Douglas Luiz fancies it. He strikes one at goal and gets the ball to dip on its approach. Jordan Pickford is worried for a moment and leaps up the palm it away but he withdraws his hand at the last minute and the ball lands on top of the goal.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:36 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Lucas Digne’s first foray into the Everton half comes with a run down the left wing. He plays a one-two with Philippe Coutinho to squeeze into the final third but Yerry Mina is quickly across to stop his run. He wins the ball and Digne fouls the Everton captain trying to win it back.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Richarlison presses into the Villa box but the ball is given to Tyrone Mings who boots it long up the pitch. The Everton centre-backs are caught on their heels as the ball bounces over the top of them and Ollie Watkins breaks through the lines. Luckily Jordan Pickford is aware of the danger and comes sprinting out to grab the ball before Watkins can reach it.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:32 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Aston Villa get the game started with a long ball over to the right side. It’s won in the air and headed up to Richarlison for Everton. He drives the ball down the left wing and is fouled by John McGinn.

Everton’s free kick is swung up to the penalty area by Andre Gomes but Emi Martinez comes off his line to claim the ball in the air.

Everton vs Aston Villa

12:28 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. Lucas Digne walks out onto the pitch with his new club to face his old one. Yerry Mina leads out Everton to a big cheer. There’s a feeling of rejuvenation around Goodison Park today, can that transfer onto the pitch for the Toffees?

Kick off is next...

Everton vs Aston Villa

12:25 , Michael Jones

Despite Everton’s poor form this should be a close game. The Toffees have the advantage of playing at Goodison Park and will probably see a new manager boost. Duncan Ferguson has named an experienced line-up and with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin once again partnering up top they’ve got firepower to challenge the Aston Villa defence.

For their part Villa have been playing some entertaining football under Steven Gerrard. John McGinn is back to control their midfield and with Philippe Coutinho in the forward line there’s star quality for them in the final third.

This should be a good one.

Everton vs Aston Villa: Duncan Ferguson ‘buys Everton fans a pint’ before taking charge of Aston Villa match

12:21 , Michael Jones

Duncan Ferguson made sure the first round was on him as he treated Everton fans to a free pint before taking charge of the team’s Premier League match against Aston Villa on Saturday, according to reports.

The former Everton striker has replaced Rafael Benitez in the Everton dugout after the former Liverpool boss was sacked after just six months, with the club on a miserable run of form and 16th in the Premier League table.

Ferguson has been appointed caretaker manager “for the club’s upcoming games” and has urged his players to fight for the Goodison Park crowd.

Duncan Ferguson ‘buys Everton fans a pint’ before taking charge of Aston Villa match

Everton vs Aston Villa

12:18 , Michael Jones

Danny Ings has scored five Premier League goals versus Everton, his joint-best record against any club but he starts on the Aston Villa bench today.

(Getty Images)

Everton vs Aston Villa

12:15 , Michael Jones

Everton have the worst first-half record in the Premier League for 2021-22 and the Toffees have let in 13 goals in their last five Premier League games at Goodison Park.

Can Duncan Ferguson turn around Everton’s fortunes today?

(Getty Images)

Everton vs Aston Villa: Everton owner Farhad Moshiri addresses ‘difficult season’ and new manager search in letter to fans

12:12 , Michael Jones

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has written to supporters, asking for patience in a “difficult season” and reaffirming his commitment to the club cause.

The Toffees sit 16th in the Premier League table with three defeats in their last four games and just one league win since September, which culminated in the sacking of Rafa Benitez as manager at the start of the week.

Add in a questionable recruitment strategy, the departure of director of football Marcel Brands, the sale of fan favourite Lucas Digne and defeat to then-bottom club Norwich City and it has been a thoroughly testing period for the Goodison Park faithful, leading to Moshiri explaining the ongoing process to find a new head coach and reassuring fans that he wouldn’t be withdrawing any financial support.

Everton owner addresses ‘difficult season’ and new manager search in letter to fans

Everton vs Aston Villa

12:09 , Michael Jones

Everton have scored a league-low five first-half goals, while they have failed to score before half-time in their last five games in the Premier League.

The Toffees have conceded the first goal in 16 of their 22 fixtures this season, including the last eight league games, which is a club record in the competition.

Everton vs Aston Villa

12:06 , Michael Jones

Only twice previously have Everton had fewer than their current 19 points after 19 games of a Premier League campaign - 17 in both 1997-98 and 2005-06.

Everton’s return of 12 clean sheets last season ranked them joint-fifth in the Premier League. They have kept just three this season, ranking them 18th.

Everton vs Aston Villa: Steven Gerrard expects Everton reaction after Rafa Benitez sacking

12:03 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes Rafa Benitez’s failed appointment at Everton was unique and warned his men to expect a backlash.

Everton sacked Benitez last weekend after less than seven months in charge and will have Duncan Ferguson in caretaker charge when they host Villa on Saturday.

Gerrard played under Benitez for six years at Liverpool winning the Champions League in 2005, and was surprised his former boss wanted to manage Everton in the first place.

Steven Gerrard expects Everton reaction after Rafa Benitez sacking

Everton vs Aston Villa

12:00 , Michael Jones

As a player, Steven Gerrard won a career-best 16 Premier League fixtures versus Everton, losing just four of his 30 meetings.

Gerrard made 15 Premier League appearances at Goodison Park with Liverpool and earned eight wins, four draws and just three defeats here.

(Getty Images)

Everton vs Aston Villa

11:57 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa’s draw against Manchester United last weekend ended a run of three defeats in all competitions.

Villa have lost seven of their 10 Premier League away fixtures, already equalling their total number of defeats on the road last season.

Everton vs Aston Villa: Duncan Ferguson is adored by the fans but Everton need more than a unifying figure

11:54 , Michael Jones

You can tell a lot about a club by its heroes, the men that symbolise its identity. Duncan Ferguson ranks highly among Everton’s pantheon of greats. That perhaps points to one of the underlying problems at Goodison Park.

The 50-year-old takes charge of the first game of his second spell as caretaker manager when the Blues face Aston Villa on Saturday. Ferguson fills the void in the dugout left by the sacking of Rafa Benitez. He will rally the crowd and the visiting side and their manager Steven Gerrard – a Liverpool icon – can expect a hostile reception.

Duncan Ferguson is adored by the fans but Everton need more than a unifying figure

Everton vs Aston Villa

11:51 , Michael Jones

Everton have won just once in 13 Premier League fixtures, losing nine of the past 12.

Just five points from their past 12 league matches represents Everton’s lowest tally across such a span of games since earning four points between August and October 1994.

Everton vs Aston Villa: Head-to-head

11:47 , Michael Jones

Everton could lose back-to-back home league games against Aston Villa for the first time since March 1998 and Aston Villa can secure their first league double over Everton since 2001.

Villa are unbeaten in all five Premier League meetings between the teams since returning to the top flight in 2019.

Everton vs Aston Villa: Aston Villa goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, signs contract extension to 2027

11:44 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa’s No. 1 goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has signed a contract extension to remain at the Premier League club until 2027.

The Argentina international joined the side ahead of the 2020/21 season from Arsenal and has been impressive for Steven Gerrard’s team. In his first season he equalled the record for most clean sheets in a campaign with 15 to his name.

He only made his international debut in June but was named as the favoured keeper for the Copa America final where he lifted the trophy. Martinez has gained respect across the footballing world and has received high praise from Lionel Messi.

Emiliano Martinez signs new long-term Aston Villa contract

Everton vs Aston Villa: Recent results

11:41 , Michael Jones

Everton have gone four Premier League matches without a win and have lost nine of their last 12 games. They have fallen to 16th in the table and last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to 17th placed Norwich has drawn them into a relegation battle.

That loss resulted in the sacking of Rafa Benitez and Duncan Ferguson will lead the team whilst the club looks for a new permanent manager. It will be difficult against a confident Aston Villa team, but three points today would be a massive boost for the Toffees.

Aston Villa ended a run of Premier League defeats with a great comeback against Manchester United last time out which saw them draw the match 2-2.

At 2-0 down new signing Philippe Coutinho came off the bench to spark the comeback first assisting Jacob Ramsey to score before netting himself to earn Villa a point. If Steven Gerrard’s men win today, they’ll jump back into the top 10 ahead of the rest of this weekend’s games.

Everton vs Aston Villa: Team changes

11:37 , Michael Jones

Duncan Ferguson makes five changes to the Everton side from the team that lost to Norwich last time out. Jonjoe Kenny, Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina all slot into the defence with Andros Townsend and Richarlison also included. Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Anthony Gordon and Salomon Rondon all drop out.

Steven Gerrard gives Philippe Coutinho his full Aston Villa debut by starting him today. He makes two changes to the Villa team that drew with Manchester United. Danny Ings and Morgan Sanson drop to the bench with Coutinho and John McGinn coming into the starting line-up.

Everton vs Aston Villa: Line-ups

11:30 , Michael Jones

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Holgate, Mina, Godfrey, Doucoure, Gomes, Gray, Townsend, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Duncan Ferguson has named his Everton team to face Aston Villa…

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, J. Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho

This is your Aston Villa team to face Everton this afternoon. 👊

Everton vs Aston Villa: Steven Gerrard expects Everton reaction

11:27 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is expecting a reaction from the Everton players following the sacking of Rafa Benitez and believes his team will be up against it at Goodison Park today. Gerrard said:

You can quite clearly see, listen to and read the noises that are coming from Everton at the moment, which is the caretaker manager demanding a reaction. “I don’t think it’s difficult to predict what’s going to be coming our way. I think you’re going to see a real cauldron of an atmosphere at Goodison, I think they’ll be behind the team. “From our point of view, we need to be ready for that, we need to handle that and make sure we’re the best version of ourselves.”

Everton vs Aston Villa: Ferguson ready to fight for Everton

11:24 , Michael Jones

Everton legend Duncan Ferguson is once again in charge of the club following the sacking of Rafa Benitez. He’s in charge on a temporary basis whilst the Club searches for a new permanent manager but he’s ready to fight to turn around the Toffees poor performances.

Speaking to Evertontv he said that everyone needs to pull together to regain the fight and spirit Everton are known for and he’ll do his best to get a positive result from today’s game. Ferguson said:

We need everybody in our corner and to make sure we are all together; everybody at Finch Farm, everybody at the stadium and everybody in the city. I feel very honoured the Club turned to me again. “I have spoken to the owner and Chairman and they have been very supportive. And we are all willing for us to get a result on Saturday. The Chairman talked about unity and the Everton way and getting our fight and spirit back. “He is very passionate, a great Everton man. We should always be doing our best for Everton, shouldn’t we? “We are Evertonians, we love our club and fight as hard as we can for it. It is a difficult time, results have been really poor, to be honest. “It was an electric atmosphere [against Chelsea], one of the best I’ve experienced at Goodison, and I am sure they [supporters] will be well, well up for it this weekend. We really need them to push us across the line for the whole game.”

Everton vs Aston Villa: Injuries and absentees

11:19 , Michael Jones

Tom Davies and Alex Iwobi are absent for Everton and Allan may also miss the game through illness.

However, Richarlison could return to the starting XI for the first time since December. After a spell on the sidelines with a calf injury he came off the bench to score against Norwich last time out.

Aston Villa are boosted by the return of John McGinn from suspension, but Ezri Konsa will be assessed before the game after picking up a hip injury against Manchester United.

Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet are still at the Africa Cup of Nations so are unavailable to play.

Everton vs Aston Villa

11:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Everton are taking Aston Villa at Goodison Park this afternoon as the Toffees begin life after Rafa Benitez. The Spanish manager was sacked following a dismal run of results which have left them 16th in the Premier League with only five wins all season, and it is down to caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson to arrest the slide while the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Villa meanwhile are enjoying life under Steven Gerrard, and victory today would lift them into the top half of the table at least temporarily before this afternoon’s other matches. The obvious sub-plot is Gerrard vs Ferguson, two legends of Liverpool and Everton respectively going head to head on Merseyside.