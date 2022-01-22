Everton vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Buendia heads home Digne’s corner

Tyrone Mings celebrates Villa taking the lead (Getty Images)

Everton are taking Aston Villa at Goodison Park this afternoon as the Toffees begin life after Rafa Benitez. The Spanish manager was sacked following a dismal run of results which have left them 16th in the Premier League with only five wins all season, and it is down to caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson to arrest the slide while the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Villa meanwhile are enjoying life under Steven Gerrard, and victory today would lift them into the top half of the table at least temporarily before this afternoon’s matches. The obvious sub-plot is Gerrard vs Ferguson, two legends of Liverpool and Everton respectively going head to head on Merseyside. “I was surprised and shocked Rafa wanted to go and have a go at that job, with his legacy and his relationship with Liverpool,” Gerrard said this week. “Big Dunc will take the reins for this game and it’s quite obvious what type of reaction he’ll get. We need to be ready for that.”

Follow the score and all the action from the Premier League game at Goodison Park below.

Everton vs Aston Villa

Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Mina (c), Holgate, Godfrey; Townsend, Doucoure, Gomes, Gray; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings (c), Digne; McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho.

GOAL (45+2): Buendia heads home Digne’s corner, Everton 0-1 Villa

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

13:30 , Michael Jones

Everton didn’t have a shot in the first half although they worked the ball into some decent areas. It’s been a fairly even contest in the middle of the pitch but when Aston Villa have gotten the ball in and around Everton’s penalty area they’ve been a class above the home side.

Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

13:27 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa picked up momentum towards the end of the half and earned their rewards. Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho both had decent attempts but Emiliano Buendia is the one to open the scoring.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa

13:23 , Michael Jones

45+3 mins: Aston Villa deal a blow to Everton right on the stroke of half-time to take a lead into the break. It’s been a close encounter between the teams but the visitors have squeezed in front.

Everton have been more disciplined and focussed over that 45 minutes but they need to find another gear in front of goal if they’re to get back into this game.

GOAL! Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa (Buendia, 45+2’)⚽️

13:19 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: On the stroke of half-time! Pickford tips a shot from Philippe Coutinho over the bar and Villa win a corner in the last minute of added time. Lucas Digne swings the ball into the box and picks out Emiliano Buendia. He loops a header over towards the far side of the goal, Pickford gets a hand to it but can’t force the ball wide and it drops into the back of the net!

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

13:18 , Michael Jones

45 mins: What a save! World class stuff from Jordan Pickford to deny Ollie Watkins. A simple forward pass into the box plays Emiliano Buendia into the Everton box and he chips the ball over to Watkins. He’s found some space in the six-yard box and heads the ball down towards goal. Pickford reacts sharply and sticks out a right leg to stop the ball from crossing the line!

The crowd erupts in applause for the Everton goalkeeper but their excitement is tempered when the offside flag goes up against Watkins. It wouldn’t have counted even if he’d scored.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

13:14 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Holgate attempts to switch the play but sends the ball out for an Aston Villa throw in. They don’t keep it for long as Everton win back the ball. It’s sent up the pitch and Tyrone Mings chases it down. Townsend sprints up to press up and Mings’ pass back to Martinez is sent out for a corner.

He breathes a sigh of relief though as Villa manage to defend the set piece without too much trouble.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

13:10 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Chance! This is a big chance for Ollie Watkins! Tyrone Mings flicks a long ball into the box and Watkins makes another fine run in behind Yerry Mina. His first touch is perfect and it allows him to guide the ball around Pickford as the Everton goalkeeper charges at him. Watkins’ effort beats the goalkeeper but goes wide of the far post!

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

13:08 , Michael Jones

36 mins: After the quick tempo start to the match the game has developed into a rhythmic midfield battle with the occasional half-chance at either end. Villa manage to get a cross into the box from the left and Buendia gets a head to the bouncing ball but Holgate manages to get a block in.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

13:04 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Ollie Watkins gets back to perform some defensive duties and blocks a cross into the box from Andros Townsend. Everton’s throw in comes to Lucas Digne and he boots the ball away but only as far as Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

13:02 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Everton defend the set piece but the ball comes out to Digne. He’s pressed by Richarlison who wins the ball and pokes it up to Doucoure. Everton fly up the pitch and have a two-on-one advantage as Doucoure and Richarlison only have a back-tracking Ramsey to deal with. Ramsey parks himself right in between the two players and stops Doucoure from playing the ball into the Everton striker. When the pass does come Martinez is out quickly to intercept.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:59 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Godfrey comes to the rescue for Everton after a brilliant run from Villa right-back Matty Cash. He carries the ball down the right wing before cutting inside and laying the ball off to Buendia who’s sprinting into the box. Buendia’s first touch is a poor one and the ball gets too far away from him allowing Godfrey to nip in front and drag the ball behind for a corner.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:55 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Andre Gomes takes the set piece and delivers the cross onto the head of Yerry Mina. The big centre-back flicks the ball further into the box but the ball drops to a Villa player who clears the danger.

Chance! McGinn takes the ball up the pitch and slots a fine pass over to Watkins on the inside right. He weaves inside of Mason Holgate and slips a pass into the left side of the box. Coutinho takes control of the ball and tries to dribble past Mina to open up a shot but the centre-back wins the ball with a good tackle.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:53 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Lucas Digne has space to run into on the left wing but Jacob Ramsey’s pass over to him is off target and rolls straight out of play. The game is being played at a quick pace but neither side has been able to pile on the pressure in the final third.

Ben Godfrey drives down the Everton left wing but Matty Cash is onto him quickly. He slides into a tackle and sends the ball out for a corner.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:48 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Close! Demarai Gray’s crossfield pass comes out to Jonjoe Kenny who threads a lovely pass into Abdoulaye Doucoure. He backheels the ball into the feet of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the striker tries to drag the ball into the Aston Villa box but runs into Tyrone Mings who comes away with the ball. Calvert-Lewin was almost in on goal there.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:45 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Save! Villa work the ball down the left side and play it up to Emi Buendia. He spins inside and drives towards the box. Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate just drop off a touch which allows Buendia to shoot from outside the box and his low effort is blocked by a leaping Jordan Pickford. The Everton goalkeeper does well to keep the ball out and palm it away from Philippe Coutinho who was hovering for a rebound.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:43 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Jacob Ramsey’s shirt gets torn in a midfield tussle and he has to jog off the pitch to change it. Richarlison tries to bring an aerial ball down in the Villa box but he’s hounded by the Villa defenders who do well to avoid giving away a penalty.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:39 , Michael Jones

9 mins: There’s a great atmosphere around Goodison Park right now. John McGinn is throwing himself into tackles and Everton’s players are responding in kind. Richarlison sprints back to shrug Emiliano Buendia off the ball but Villa are awarded a free kick in a dangerous area.

The set piece is about 25-yards out maybe a touch further but Douglas Luiz fancies it. He strikes one at goal and gets the ball to dip on its approach. Jordan Pickford is worried for a moment and leaps up the palm it away but he withdraws his hand at the last minute and the ball lands on top of the goal.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:36 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Lucas Digne’s first foray into the Everton half comes with a run down the left wing. He plays a one-two with Philippe Coutinho to squeeze into the final third but Yerry Mina is quickly across to stop his run. He wins the ball and Digne fouls the Everton captain trying to win it back.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Richarlison presses into the Villa box but the ball is given to Tyrone Mings who boots it long up the pitch. The Everton centre-backs are caught on their heels as the ball bounces over the top of them and Ollie Watkins breaks through the lines. Luckily Jordan Pickford is aware of the danger and comes sprinting out to grab the ball before Watkins can reach it.

Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:32 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Aston Villa get the game started with a long ball over to the right side. It’s won in the air and headed up to Richarlison for Everton. He drives the ball down the left wing and is fouled by John McGinn.

Everton’s free kick is swung up to the penalty area by Andre Gomes but Emi Martinez comes off his line to claim the ball in the air.

Everton vs Aston Villa

12:28 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. Lucas Digne walks out onto the pitch with his new club to face his old one. Yerry Mina leads out Everton to a big cheer. There’s a feeling of rejuvenation around Goodison Park today, can that transfer onto the pitch for the Toffees?

Kick off is next...

Everton vs Aston Villa

12:25 , Michael Jones

Despite Everton’s poor form this should be a close game. The Toffees have the advantage of playing at Goodison Park and will probably see a new manager boost. Duncan Ferguson has named an experienced line-up and with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin once again partnering up top they’ve got firepower to challenge the Aston Villa defence.

For their part Villa have been playing some entertaining football under Steven Gerrard. John McGinn is back to control their midfield and with Philippe Coutinho in the forward line there’s star quality for them in the final third.

This should be a good one.

Everton vs Aston Villa: Duncan Ferguson ‘buys Everton fans a pint’ before taking charge of Aston Villa match

12:21 , Michael Jones

Duncan Ferguson made sure the first round was on him as he treated Everton fans to a free pint before taking charge of the team’s Premier League match against Aston Villa on Saturday, according to reports.

The former Everton striker has replaced Rafael Benitez in the Everton dugout after the former Liverpool boss was sacked after just six months, with the club on a miserable run of form and 16th in the Premier League table.

Ferguson has been appointed caretaker manager “for the club’s upcoming games” and has urged his players to fight for the Goodison Park crowd.

Duncan Ferguson ‘buys Everton fans a pint’ before taking charge of Aston Villa match

Everton vs Aston Villa

12:18 , Michael Jones

Danny Ings has scored five Premier League goals versus Everton, his joint-best record against any club but he starts on the Aston Villa bench today.

(Getty Images)

Everton vs Aston Villa

12:15 , Michael Jones

Everton have the worst first-half record in the Premier League for 2021-22 and the Toffees have let in 13 goals in their last five Premier League games at Goodison Park.

Can Duncan Ferguson turn around Everton’s fortunes today?

(Getty Images)

Everton vs Aston Villa: Everton owner Farhad Moshiri addresses ‘difficult season’ and new manager search in letter to fans

12:12 , Michael Jones

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has written to supporters, asking for patience in a “difficult season” and reaffirming his commitment to the club cause.

The Toffees sit 16th in the Premier League table with three defeats in their last four games and just one league win since September, which culminated in the sacking of Rafa Benitez as manager at the start of the week.

Add in a questionable recruitment strategy, the departure of director of football Marcel Brands, the sale of fan favourite Lucas Digne and defeat to then-bottom club Norwich City and it has been a thoroughly testing period for the Goodison Park faithful, leading to Moshiri explaining the ongoing process to find a new head coach and reassuring fans that he wouldn’t be withdrawing any financial support.

Everton owner addresses ‘difficult season’ and new manager search in letter to fans

Everton vs Aston Villa

12:09 , Michael Jones

Everton have scored a league-low five first-half goals, while they have failed to score before half-time in their last five games in the Premier League.

The Toffees have conceded the first goal in 16 of their 22 fixtures this season, including the last eight league games, which is a club record in the competition.

Everton vs Aston Villa

12:06 , Michael Jones

Only twice previously have Everton had fewer than their current 19 points after 19 games of a Premier League campaign - 17 in both 1997-98 and 2005-06.

Everton’s return of 12 clean sheets last season ranked them joint-fifth in the Premier League. They have kept just three this season, ranking them 18th.

Everton vs Aston Villa: Steven Gerrard expects Everton reaction after Rafa Benitez sacking

12:03 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes Rafa Benitez’s failed appointment at Everton was unique and warned his men to expect a backlash.

Everton sacked Benitez last weekend after less than seven months in charge and will have Duncan Ferguson in caretaker charge when they host Villa on Saturday.

Gerrard played under Benitez for six years at Liverpool winning the Champions League in 2005, and was surprised his former boss wanted to manage Everton in the first place.

Steven Gerrard expects Everton reaction after Rafa Benitez sacking

Everton vs Aston Villa

12:00 , Michael Jones

As a player, Steven Gerrard won a career-best 16 Premier League fixtures versus Everton, losing just four of his 30 meetings.

Gerrard made 15 Premier League appearances at Goodison Park with Liverpool and earned eight wins, four draws and just three defeats here.

(Getty Images)

Everton vs Aston Villa

11:57 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa’s draw against Manchester United last weekend ended a run of three defeats in all competitions.

Villa have lost seven of their 10 Premier League away fixtures, already equalling their total number of defeats on the road last season.

Everton vs Aston Villa: Duncan Ferguson is adored by the fans but Everton need more than a unifying figure

11:54 , Michael Jones

You can tell a lot about a club by its heroes, the men that symbolise its identity. Duncan Ferguson ranks highly among Everton’s pantheon of greats. That perhaps points to one of the underlying problems at Goodison Park.

The 50-year-old takes charge of the first game of his second spell as caretaker manager when the Blues face Aston Villa on Saturday. Ferguson fills the void in the dugout left by the sacking of Rafa Benitez. He will rally the crowd and the visiting side and their manager Steven Gerrard – a Liverpool icon – can expect a hostile reception.

Duncan Ferguson is adored by the fans but Everton need more than a unifying figure

Everton vs Aston Villa

11:51 , Michael Jones

Everton have won just once in 13 Premier League fixtures, losing nine of the past 12.

Just five points from their past 12 league matches represents Everton’s lowest tally across such a span of games since earning four points between August and October 1994.

Everton vs Aston Villa: Head-to-head

11:47 , Michael Jones

Everton could lose back-to-back home league games against Aston Villa for the first time since March 1998 and Aston Villa can secure their first league double over Everton since 2001.

Villa are unbeaten in all five Premier League meetings between the teams since returning to the top flight in 2019.

Everton vs Aston Villa: Aston Villa goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, signs contract extension to 2027

11:44 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa’s No. 1 goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has signed a contract extension to remain at the Premier League club until 2027.

The Argentina international joined the side ahead of the 2020/21 season from Arsenal and has been impressive for Steven Gerrard’s team. In his first season he equalled the record for most clean sheets in a campaign with 15 to his name.

He only made his international debut in June but was named as the favoured keeper for the Copa America final where he lifted the trophy. Martinez has gained respect across the footballing world and has received high praise from Lionel Messi.

Emiliano Martinez signs new long-term Aston Villa contract

Everton vs Aston Villa: Recent results

11:41 , Michael Jones

Everton have gone four Premier League matches without a win and have lost nine of their last 12 games. They have fallen to 16th in the table and last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to 17th placed Norwich has drawn them into a relegation battle.

That loss resulted in the sacking of Rafa Benitez and Duncan Ferguson will lead the team whilst the club looks for a new permanent manager. It will be difficult against a confident Aston Villa team, but three points today would be a massive boost for the Toffees.

Aston Villa ended a run of Premier League defeats with a great comeback against Manchester United last time out which saw them draw the match 2-2.

At 2-0 down new signing Philippe Coutinho came off the bench to spark the comeback first assisting Jacob Ramsey to score before netting himself to earn Villa a point. If Steven Gerrard’s men win today, they’ll jump back into the top 10 ahead of the rest of this weekend’s games.

Everton vs Aston Villa: Team changes

11:37 , Michael Jones

Duncan Ferguson makes five changes to the Everton side from the team that lost to Norwich last time out. Jonjoe Kenny, Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina all slot into the defence with Andros Townsend and Richarlison also included. Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Anthony Gordon and Salomon Rondon all drop out.

Steven Gerrard gives Philippe Coutinho his full Aston Villa debut by starting him today. He makes two changes to the Villa team that drew with Manchester United. Danny Ings and Morgan Sanson drop to the bench with Coutinho and John McGinn coming into the starting line-up.

Everton vs Aston Villa: Line-ups

11:30 , Michael Jones

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Holgate, Mina, Godfrey, Doucoure, Gomes, Gray, Townsend, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Duncan Ferguson has named his Everton team to face Aston Villa…

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, J. Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho

This is your Aston Villa team to face Everton this afternoon. 👊

Everton vs Aston Villa: Steven Gerrard expects Everton reaction

11:27 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is expecting a reaction from the Everton players following the sacking of Rafa Benitez and believes his team will be up against it at Goodison Park today. Gerrard said:

You can quite clearly see, listen to and read the noises that are coming from Everton at the moment, which is the caretaker manager demanding a reaction. “I don’t think it’s difficult to predict what’s going to be coming our way. I think you’re going to see a real cauldron of an atmosphere at Goodison, I think they’ll be behind the team. “From our point of view, we need to be ready for that, we need to handle that and make sure we’re the best version of ourselves.”

Everton vs Aston Villa: Ferguson ready to fight for Everton

11:24 , Michael Jones

Everton legend Duncan Ferguson is once again in charge of the club following the sacking of Rafa Benitez. He’s in charge on a temporary basis whilst the Club searches for a new permanent manager but he’s ready to fight to turn around the Toffees poor performances.

Speaking to Evertontv he said that everyone needs to pull together to regain the fight and spirit Everton are known for and he’ll do his best to get a positive result from today’s game. Ferguson said:

We need everybody in our corner and to make sure we are all together; everybody at Finch Farm, everybody at the stadium and everybody in the city. I feel very honoured the Club turned to me again. “I have spoken to the owner and Chairman and they have been very supportive. And we are all willing for us to get a result on Saturday. The Chairman talked about unity and the Everton way and getting our fight and spirit back. “He is very passionate, a great Everton man. We should always be doing our best for Everton, shouldn’t we? “We are Evertonians, we love our club and fight as hard as we can for it. It is a difficult time, results have been really poor, to be honest. “It was an electric atmosphere [against Chelsea], one of the best I’ve experienced at Goodison, and I am sure they [supporters] will be well, well up for it this weekend. We really need them to push us across the line for the whole game.”

Everton vs Aston Villa: Injuries and absentees

11:19 , Michael Jones

Tom Davies and Alex Iwobi are absent for Everton and Allan may also miss the game through illness.

However, Richarlison could return to the starting XI for the first time since December. After a spell on the sidelines with a calf injury he came off the bench to score against Norwich last time out.

Aston Villa are boosted by the return of John McGinn from suspension, but Ezri Konsa will be assessed before the game after picking up a hip injury against Manchester United.

Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet are still at the Africa Cup of Nations so are unavailable to play.

Everton vs Aston Villa

11:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

