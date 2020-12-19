Everton vs Arsenal: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, h2h, team news, latest odds and kick-off time today
Arsenal will hope to end their dire run of six Premier League outings without a win when they battle Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon.
The pressure has been mounting on Mikel Arteta, who has not seen his side win in the league since the 1-0 triumph against Manchester United at Old Trafford at the start of November.
Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Southampton at least ended a run of four straight home league defeats, but did little to appease the feeling of crisis in north London.
Everton had slumped after a fast start to the season, but marquee wins over Chelsea and Leicester in their last two games have marked a return to form.
Everton vs Arsenal prediction: 2-1 home win
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal in the draw against Southampton ended his drought and Arteta will be hoping that it will open the floodgates, with his side having struggled badly in a creative sense.
However, the absence of the Gunners’ best defender, Gabriel, at the other end could see the likes of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin getting plenty of joy.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Everton vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 5:30pm kick-off today (Saturday, December 19, 2020).
The game will be played at Goodison Park, with 2,000 fans allowed in attendance because Liverpool is under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions.
How to watch Everton vs Arsenal
TV channel: Today’s match will be televised live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go app.
Arsenal team news
Arsenal will be without Gabriel today because of suspension after he was sent off in the draw with Southampton, but Hector Bellerin is available again after a ban of his own.
Thomas Partey remains absent while Gabriel Martinelli is back in full training after a long-term knee injury but is unlikely to return.
Predicted Arsenal XI (3-4-3): Leno; Holding, Luiz, Tierney; Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Ceballos, Saka; Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang.
Premier League head to head (h2h) history and results
Everton wins: 8
Draws: 14
Arsenal wins: 34
Last meeting: Arsenal 3-2 Everton (February 23, 2020)
Bettings odds and tips (subject to change)
Everton to win: 7/4
Draw: 5/2
Arsenal to win: 9/5
