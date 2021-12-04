Everton vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Crisis club Everton host an Arsenal side coming off the back of a thrilling 3-2 loss away at Manchester United on the first Monday Night Football in weeks.

Rafa Benitez is under huge pressure at Goodison Park after being battered against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby and his task gets no easier on Monday.

Indeed, while Mikel Arteta has seen his side come up short against the biggest teams in the league, these are the kind of games Arsenal have generally won with relative ease since their dodgy start to the season.

By Monday night, Arsenal will know what they need to do in order to keep up with the top four race and will surely hope to take advantage of what looks like toxic Goodison at the moment.

Should they control the game correctly, the home support could well aid their cause.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 20.00pm GMT kick-off time on Monday December 6, 2021.

Goodison Park in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Everton vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go app.

LIVE blog: Keep up to date with every kick with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog. Simon Collings will be in attendance.

Everton vs Arsenal team news

Everton could welcome back Yerry Mina after his long-term absence in what would be a huge boost.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have no new injury concerns at the time of writing.

Everton vs Arsenal prediction

Given how badly Everton have been playing, as well as the continued absence of star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, it’s hard to see them causing Arsenal too many problems.

Arsenal to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Everton wins: 63

Draws: 46

Arsenal wins: 108

