Everton vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Everton vs Arsenal - LIVE!

Arsenal must improve on their poor recent Goodison Park form as they travel to face Everton this afternoon. The Gunners have not won on any of their last five visits to the ground, including defeats in each of the last three campaigns.

Mikel Arteta’s side arrive unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season, a draw with Fulham their only dropped points to date. A thrilling win over Manchester United a fortnight ago saw Arsenal go into the international break on a high, and they will be looking for more of the same here. Bukayo Saka is fit to start, while David Raya makes his debut with Aaron Ramsdale dropped to the bench.

Everton sit in the relegation zone, with only one point from their opening four games. They have managed just two goals in the League this season, both in a draw away to Sheffield United, but a win over the Gunners would help immediately lift the mood. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analyis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Everton FC 0 - 0 Arsenal FC

Simon Collings at Goodison Park

17:03 , Matt Verri

Important 15 minutes here for Arsenal.

They’ve had so much possession but not made it count so far. It will feel huge for Everton if they go in 0-0 at the break.

17:03 , Matt Verri

31 mins: Everton starting to enjoy a bit of success, after a terrible start to this match.

Doucoure drives into the box as the space opens up, launches himself to the ground in a very hopeful appeal for a penalty. Never getting that.

Danjuma and Gueye then try their luck from distance, more like it from the hosts.

17:00 , Matt Verri

29 mins: Brief chance for Everton to counter, until Doucoure passes it straight to White.

They have another opportunity, this time Gueye sets Beto away. He tries to take on Saliba, but the Frenchman sees it coming a mile off and watches the ball out of play.

16:57 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Goodison crowd briefly lifted by that VAR decision, but it’s as you were now. Sitting there in a bored silence as their side drop back and let Arsenal have the ball.

Saka and White combine nicely on the right, ball falls for Rice in the box and his shot is blocked. Toffees are hanging on.

16:55 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Arsenal are indeed forced into that change. Trossard replaces Martinelli.

This was Martinelli’s final involvement...

16:54 , Matt Verri

It’s a miserable couple of minutes for Martinelli, who has gone down off the ball.

Physio stretching his leg out, but looks like the Brazilian might have to come off. Trossard getting ready.

Simon Collings at Goodison Park

16:53 , Matt Verri

Unfortunate for Arsenal, but the right call. Positives there, though, with Vieira and Martinelli combining well.

The two are close friends off the pitch.

NO GOAL!

16:52 , Matt Verri

Well then.

It is offside, Nketiah beyond the last defender. Looked on with the initial replay.

VAR has ruled it out though, Everton survive.

GOAL! Everton 0-1 Arsenal | Gabriel Martinelli 19'

16:51 , Matt Verri

THERE IT IS!

Arsenal have the lead they deserve. Ball bobbled around, appeals for offside but Nketiah was just about on.

Vieira slides a pass through to Martinelli, in on goal and passed into the far corner.

16:50 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Everton have been so poor on the ball. Cannot get out.

Arsenal with all of the possession, midfield is working well in the early stages. Yet to create the clear-cut chances to go with it though.

16:47 , Matt Verri

16 mins: Again Rice gets back to poke the ball away from an Everton player, winning a foul in the process as Doucoure lunges in. Really positive start from the Arsenal midfielder.

Nketiah has probably been the quietest of those in red, beyond a couple of nice flicks. He’s caught offside as the ball is played in behind.

Simon Collings at Goodison Park

16:45 , Matt Verri

Steady start from Arsenal - and Raya.

The goalkeeper hasn’t stood still once, constantly moving as the back-four do and trying to be the spare man.

16:44 , Matt Verri

12 mins: This start from Everton has killed the atmosphere. Nothing at all for the home fans to get involved with.

That is until Nketiah charges after Branthwaite’s backpass, the Arsenal striker catching Pickford as the goalkeeper boots the ball up the pitch.

Pickford unimpressed with the challenge, not particularly thrilled with the pass either you’d imagine.

16:41 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Vieira over to take this one.

Taken short, comes to the edge of the box. Zinchenko plays a lovely pass through to Viera, inside onto his right foot and he lashes the strike over the bar. That was a decent chance.

16:40 , Matt Verri

9 mins: McNeil briefly has the ball, but he’s immediately surrounded by red shirts and Odegaard robs him.

Ball slid through towards Saka, Branthwaite slides in to concede the corner. One-way traffic at Goodison.

Again Saka is the man to take the set-piece, goes to the back post this time. Branthwaite boots it straight into Young and behind for another corner.

16:37 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Everton have barely had a kick, Arsenal knocking the ball around nicely.

Saying that, Martinelli drops deep into the midfield and duly fires the ball straight out of play as he tries to find Zinchenko. Not his best.

16:34 , Matt Verri

3 mins: McNeil nods the ball behind, Arsenal have their first corner of the match.

Saka swings in a decent ball, not a huge amount of pace on it though and Tarkowski can head it away. Would imagine set-pieces are probably not Arsenal’s best bet this afternoon...

16:33 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Will not surprise anyone to hear Arsenal have seen plenty of the ball in the early stages. Nketiah, Odegaard and Saka all looking sharp.

Everton win it back, threaten to break but Rice is swiftly back to get a foot in and halt the counter. That’s why he’s there.

KICK-OFF!

16:31 , Matt Verri

Underway at Goodison Park!

16:29 , Matt Verri

Everton still waiting for their first home goal of the season.

Beto leading the line this afternoon - can he be the man to end the wait? He’s pretty much guaranteed to cause chaos, whatever happens.

Here we go...

16:26 , Matt Verri

Players are in the tunnel at Goodison, the two teams about three inches apart from each other.

Arsenal looking to close the gap to Manchester City at the top, while Everton need a point to get themselves out of the relegation zone.

Ton up!

16:20 , Matt Verri

Arteta: Jesus changed our world

16:13 , Matt Verri

Gabriel Jesus is on the bench this afternoon, despite Mikel Arteta bigging him up in his pre-match press conference.

“I think he brought a different energy, a different belief, a different threat, a different fear to opponents,” said Arteta, describing Jesus’ impact since signing.

“And he did it in a really natural way. He contributed hugely to the step that we had last season.

“If you look at the last six or seven months for Gabi, with the long-term injury he had and the amount of football that he missed, then he came back in pre-season and he started to get his rhythm again — and then he had another injury, another surgery. So we have to build him up.

“He is a tremendous player, a really important player for us. He changed our world last season. You could all see that. He is going to be a really important player for us.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arteta explains decision to start Raya

16:08 , Matt Verri

“I think I mentioned it that we wanted to build a squad with two quality players in each position, with different characteristics, and we have got that now,” the Arsenal boss says.

“And to maximise that they have to play games, and we have a lot of things coming up now.

“And we have the same with other players we have rotated and there will be a lot of game-time in the next few weeks.”

(REUTERS)

Elsewhere in the Premier League...

16:02 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have drawn 0-0 with Bournemouth in the early kick-off. Another thrilling match involving the Blues...

That leaves them 14th in the Premier League, a place below Manchester United.

All eyes now turn to Goodison Park, where Arsenal look for a somewhat more successful day away from home!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Simon Collings at Goodison Park

15:58 , Matt Verri

Sean Dyche’s programme notes

15:52 , Matt Verri

“The Club - and many of these players - have gone through a very testing period in the past two seasons,” the Everton boss has written in his message to the fans.

“But I’ve spoken to the squad about the growth and mental resilience that comes from getting through those times.

“Of course, we’re working to ensure this club will compete on a higher level once again but I’ve told the players to lock in the experiences of playing through adversity, as individuals and as a team, because those tough moments add layers to your professional understanding of what it is to play in the Premier League.

“I think there are signs of us starting to use those experiences to our benefit in terms of being resilient as we need to be. I want us to fight, always, and I mean that in different ways - in the traditional sense of putting sweat on the shirt, running hard and battling, but also in the modern sense of ‘fighting’ by playing with purpose and imposing ourselves in games with the correct body language and the quality needed to play and be effective as a team.”

(Getty Images)

Tactical decision?

15:45 , Matt Verri

Raya makes debut!

15:40 , Matt Verri

Big, big call from Mikel Arteta.

Aaron Ramsdale is dropped to the bench, as David Raya starts in goal and makes his Arsenal debut. Fabio Vieira gets the nod in midfield, with Kai Havertz dropping to the bench, and it’s Eddie Nketiah preferred to Gabriel Jesus up front.

For Everton, Dwight McNeil is fit to start in a big boost. Beto leads the line, looking to cause some chaos.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Everton team news

15:34 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Pickford, Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young, McNeil, Gueye, Onana, Danjuma, Doucoure, Beto.

Subs: Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Virginia, Godfrey, Chermiti, Garner, Dobbin, Onyango.

Arsenal team news

15:31 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Vieira, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Jorginho, Havertz, Trossard, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Jesus

Stand by...

15:27 , Matt Verri

Right, team news coming up from Goodison in the next few minutes.

Lots of talk about Bukayo Saka’s fitness, and whether David Raya will be handed an opportunity in goal.

We’re about to find out...

Arsenal must end Goodison struggles

15:20 , Matt Verri

Given how much Everton have struggled in recent seasons, Arsenal’s record at Goodison Park is surprising.

The Gunners have not won on any of their past five visits to the blue half of Merseyside, with their last victory in 2017.

Arsene Wenger was in charge then and even three points that day was a rarity, as prior to that Arsenal had won only one of their previous five clashes at Goodison.

Mikel Arteta will have fond memories of Everton’s home from his playing days, but as a manager it has been an unhappy hunting ground for him. The Spaniard has lost all three of his games there as Arsenal boss — and at a time when the Toffees were fighting for Premier League survival.

Read our full preview here!

(PA)

Beto in the building!

15:13 , Matt Verri

Gunners look to close gap

15:05 , Matt Verri

Arsenal fifth in the table as it stands, but they can join Tottenham and Liverpool on 13 points victory this afternoon.

It’s Man City leading the way, for a change. Five wins from five for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Gunners can’t draw level with them here, but they can stay within touching distance.

(PA)

Arsenal consider options

14:59 , Matt Verri

Arsenal will not rush to appoint a new CEO after Vinai Venkatesham announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Venkatesham, who will have been with the Gunners for 14 years by the time he departs next summer, has given Arsenal plenty of time to find his successor.

They plan to utilise that and will consider both external and internal candidates for the role.

“Change and succession is something the club is well prepared for,” said Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke.

“The Board remains committed to our strategy and will address leadership change as we continue to drive the club forward.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

It’s been a while...

14:51 , Matt Verri

Arteta on Pepe exit

14:44 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal had to cut ties with Nicolas Pepe because “when things aren’t working you have to move on”.

Pepe left Arsenal last week to join Turkish side Trabzonspor after having his contract terminated by the Gunners.

The winger became the ninth Arsenal player to suffer that fate in recent seasons, just four years after he moved to the Emirates Stadium for a then club-record fee of £72million.

Arteta has defended the decision to terminate Pepe’s contract, while adding that it was not the Ivorian’s fault that he had to cope with the pressure of a huge price tag.

“I wasn’t involved in the process of that deal,” said Arteta. “But what I can say is that he was a phenomenal boy who tried really hard and tried his best so it’s not his fault the amount of money we paid at the time.

“When things aren’t working you have to move on. There is no point trying something when it’s not working for either so I think it’s best for both parties.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Grey day at Goodison!

14:34 , Matt Verri

Standard Sport prediction

14:25 , Matt Verri

Goodison Park appears to have a strong hold over Arsenal but that surely cannot go on forever.

Given how Everton are playing at the moment, it would be a major shock if the Gunners do not end their hoodoo.

Arsenal to win 3-0.

Arsenal team news

14:18 , Matt Verri

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is “a few weeks away” from returning, but Bukayo Saka is fit to face Everton.

Saka was on the bench for England’s win over Scotland, coming off it to play the final 19 minutes amid reports that was nursing an Achilles problem.

Mikel Arteta, however, insists the winger is fine and he trained normally on Friday ahead of Sunday’s trip to Goodison Park.

“He is fine, he trained normally today so there is nothing to report there,” said Arteta. “Every player has always pains or issues, but nothing to worry about.”

Arsenal will be without Partey this weekend, though, as the midfielder is still recovering from a groin injury picked up just before the international break.

“He has got a muscle injury and he is progressing well, but he is still a few weeks away,” Arteta said.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Everton team news

14:12 , Matt Verri

Dwight McNeil is likely to be fit for the home side after recovering from an ankle injury, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin could feature after his recent facial injury.

Jack Harrison is not yet ready to make his debut.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal

14:06 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning after the 2pm kick-off between Bournemouth and Chelsea.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app or website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action with here with us, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at Goodison Park.

Good afternoon!

13:59 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Everton vs Arsenal!

The Gunners are unbeaten so far this season but victories at Goodison Park have been very hard to come by in recent years - they have to find a way to snap that run this afternoon.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4:30pm BST. Stay with us!