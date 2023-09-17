Superb Leandro Trossard strike helps Arsenal to victory over Everton – latest reaction

Trossard's first-time strike broke the Everton rearguard - PA Wire/Bradley Collyer

By Jason Burt, at Goodison Park

Prior to kick-off Mikel Arteta talked about “rotations” as he justified his decision to drop goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and give a first start to David Raya.

The Arsenal manager may well have played himself in goal – so unambitious and frankly awful were Everton – but it is the strength in depth he has developed in his squad that ultimately proved to the difference and may be of greater significant this season.

It was a blow to lose Gabriel Martinelli in the first-half to an apparent hamstring injury but it was his replacement, Leandro Trossard, who scored the only goal that secured the points and a rare victory at Goodison Park.

06:28 PM BST

FT: Everton 0 Arsenal 1

Mikel Arteta wins his first game at Goodison Park as a manager at the fourth attempt. That was one of the most one-sided and controlled away performances you will see all season, if not the most swashbuckling. Leandro Trossard’s lovely finish was enough to keep Arsenal within two points of Man City with a Champions League tie and a north London derby to follow this week. Boos from the home fans on full time. Everton kept the scoreboard respectable but offered the sweet sum of nothing.

06:25 PM BST

94 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal managing the clock now with some short corners. The travelling fans are in good voice.

06:24 PM BST

93 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 1

Calvert-Lewin had the chance to get Gabriel running back on halfway, but his control let him down. Arsenal get the chance to keep the ball and steer this home.

06:23 PM BST

92 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal defender Gabriel with a missed header in a dangerous area, and he goes down on his haunches to suggest it was a mistake caused by tiredness. In any case, his team got away with the error. Then Jesus did well to win a free-kick high up the pitch.

06:21 PM BST

90 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal sweep up a long ball forward well and Raya claims. That said, they have rather stopped offering a threat going forward.

Then Rice and Trossard got their wires crossed, and for once in the game Everton found a striker with quality. Calvert-Lewin took it on the turn but scooped a pass wide.

06:19 PM BST

88 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 1

Dyche throwing the dice: Chermiti on in a double change. Everton send a free-kick into the box which Raya spilled, but Tarkowski barged him in the air.

06:17 PM BST

86 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 1

Havertz with a nippy run down the side of the Everton defence but his curling cross just looped out. Arsenal need to keep pushing for the second goal that will kill the game, without being silly.

06:15 PM BST

84 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal are still looking like a team in full control, but it only takes one ball into the box for Everton to level this. Tomiyasu concedes a foul on halfway. A chance for Pickford to launch one.

Arsenal deal with it well, and then Everton fans want the foul for a Jesus tackle on Young near halfway. Hooper played on and it ran through for Raya. Everton would have preferred the set-piece.

06:13 PM BST

81 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal with a double substitution: Tomiyasu on, Zinchenko off. Havertz on, Vieira off. Garner has come on for Everton, taking up a spot on the right flank. Danjuma is going to buzz around DCL. Arteta adding extra height for the closing stages.

06:09 PM BST

78 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal really should have doubled their lead on the break! It was a three on one momentarily, but Odegaard took it on himself with his weaker right foot, clean connection but Pickford saved. Vieira was there to line up the rebound, but Mykolenko produced a wonderful block to keep Everton in the game.

06:07 PM BST

76 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 1

That was better approach play from Everton with Danjuma cutting inside from the right, but Gueye got his shot all wrong and slashed over.

06:06 PM BST

74 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 1

White raids forward into a good crossing position for Arsenal, but Vieira might have taken it off Zinchenko’s foot.

06:03 PM BST

72 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal have just kicked it long a few times since taking the lead, which is a trap they need to avoid. They have controlled this game from start to finish.

Everton find Mykolenko with a route-one ball, and he wins a corner off Saliba. Well claimed by Raya, and play is stopped for a facial injury to Odegaard.

06:01 PM BST

GOOOAAALLL! Trossard with a delightful finish

The Belgian has not always been in the game since replacing Martinelli, but that is a sensational first time finish. Another short corner from Arsenal, they fed the ball into Saka in the box and he reversed it for Trossard who opened up his body and found the far corner with the help of the post.

05:59 PM BST

67 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Everton with their first shot in quite some time as Danjuma fires over from the seconds of a long-throw. Saka chases down a 60:40 against to win Arsenal a corner. Taken short again, but the bounce in the box goes Pickford’s way.

05:56 PM BST

65 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Everton get the chance to send a free-kick into the mixer, but Saliba wins his header and then play is stopped for a head injury to his centre-back partner Gabriel.

Both teams making changes: Calvert-Lewin on for Beto, Gabriel Jesus on for Nketiah.

05:54 PM BST

62 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Everton do get a semblance of possession and their crowd are urging them to press, but White shows good composure to shield the ball and win a foul. Good defending from Tarkowski to see out Vieira as Arsenal tried another scooped ball.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is getting ready to come on. I know what the more pessimistic Arsenal fans will be thinking. The Everton man has a decent record against them.

05:51 PM BST

59 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal win consecutive corners to keep knocking at the door, Zinchenko’s shot deflected. The away side work another short one, and Zinchenko lets fly from range from which Tarkowski makes a flying block. Big appeals for handball, but the Everton man was outside the box in any case.

05:48 PM BST

57 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Zinchenko gets the flicked pass over the top right this time, and Trossard flashes a ball across the box that Everton manage to get a foot to. I’m not sure you can say Everton have played well, but you have to commend their penalty box defending.

05:45 PM BST

55 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal are starting to turn the screw, Tarkowski with good defending in the box to stop Nketiah from pouncing. This game will continue to have an edgy feel for Arsenal until they find that goal.

05:44 PM BST

52 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal piling on the pressure once again but to no avail, before Zinchenko tries to force a pass over the top that runs our of room. Branthwaite tries to get Everton moving down the left, but Mykolenko let it run.

05:41 PM BST

49 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

The Gwladys St howls after Onana catches White with an arm and lets Arsenal off the hook. They feel the Arsenal man went down too easily. Arsenal get themselves back on the front foot and Zinchenko sees a shot blocked from 25 yards.

05:38 PM BST

47 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Bright start to the second period from Arsenal and Everton have Pickford to thank for still being level. First Zinchenko teased a cross in from the left, then Vieira fed a ball across the six-yard box before Odegaard forced Pickford into a smart save after cutting in on his left foot. That was more threatening.

But then Gabriel is booked for blocking Beto’s run and Everton can load the box.

05:36 PM BST

The players are back out

The game remains in the balance despite all of Arsenal’s passes and pressure.

05:34 PM BST

PGMOL on the offside call

PGMOL saying this about the Beto deflection: “This is not classed as a deliberate act so play has not reset.”

So offside. Nketiah was in an offside position.

05:29 PM BST

Chris Bascombe's HT verdict

For all their dominance on the ball, there is an eerie familiarity with previous Goodison trips so far for Arsenal. Jordan Pickford has not had to make a meaningful save yet, and the longer Everton are resisting the more a sense of belief is growing. Phase two of the Dyche master plan is to win a corner. That remains a lofty ambition at this juncture. Beto is lively but utterly isolated.

Arsenal need Nketiah to play more as a number 9 and stop dropping deep. Can’t imagine Jesus will stay on the bench long into the second half.

05:20 PM BST

HT: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

That is conclusively Arsenal’s half on points but they have not made it count on the scoreboard. They did not get the rub of the green with a contentious Var call, which seems to come down to whether Beto’s attempt to play the ball was deliberate or not. Arsenal have also lost Martinelli to a hamstring injury.

05:18 PM BST

47 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Now Everton can count themselves unfortunate with a decision as Young picks up a booking for a tackle on Trossard. He did catch the Arsenal man but it was an honest attempt. Then Saliba goes down against Beto when there was no hint of an elbow.

05:15 PM BST

45 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal look again for a deep run for Vieira but White’s pass was too strong. There will be four minutes of added on time.

05:14 PM BST

43 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal with another monumental spell of possession in the Everton half, but they are playing with their dinner at touch. If you score first it is patience, if you do not it is sterile. Vieira is then found with a ball over over the top but his pull-back does not drop for a red shirt.

05:11 PM BST

40 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Another nice Arsenal move around the edge of Everton’s box, with White and Odegaard exchanging passes, and the Arsenal defender stung the palms of Pickford with a shot. Can’t say Arsenal have played badly, but they have not found the opening goal.

05:08 PM BST

37 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Lovely combination between White and Saka on halfway, and Mykolenko hacks down the Arsenal winger, but the referee neither awards the free-kick nor brings it back for a yellow card. Strange officiating from Simon Hooper but the Everton crowd are more engaged.

Arsenal's English midfielder #07 Bukayo Saka (L) vies with Everton's Ukrainian defender #19 Vitaliy Mykolenko

05:05 PM BST

35 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal once again into another spell of possession, but the move breaks down at the edge of the Everton box with Zinchenko and Trossard on the wrong wavelength.

05:03 PM BST

Chris Bascombe on a see-saw game (if one person was sat on it)

Possession stats for this game will make interesting reading. At the moment, if an Everton player finds a teammate it amounts to a ‘passing sequence’.

05:02 PM BST

31 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Much better from Everton in the last few moments with Arsenal sloppy in midfield. Doucoure runs at the Arsenal back four and squares up Saliba, who hung a leg for a split second but drew it away. Appeals for a penalty but nothing doing. Then Raya saves a tame shot from distance.

04:59 PM BST

29 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Beto gets his first meaningful touch of the ball in the Arsenal half, running at Saliba, who just shows him the outside and ushers him out. Only one team in this match at the moment, but will Arsenal rue not scoring? Young whips a cross in which Raya claims well.

04:57 PM BST

26 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal rediscover their dominance almost immediately, with White on the overlap around Saka. Good feet from Rice in the area, but his shot was blocked. Then Pickford plays Tarkowski into trouble with a short pass, and the defender has to hammer it out for a throw.

04:54 PM BST

24 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Not a good few minutes for Martinelli and Arsenal, because the winger has gone down with an injury. Replaced by Trossard. That’s a double blow, especially with the north London derby and Champions League games coming up.

04:53 PM BST

VAR CHECK: NO GOAL!

Well, well. The first replay suggested Nketiah was onside but the technology has ruled him off. I suppose you cannot argue with it, but that looked very close. Also some suggestion that the ball deflected off an Everton player. No goal.

04:51 PM BST

GOOOAAALLLL! Martinelli punishes Everton

The home team were caught out pushing out from their box. It looked like Nketiah might be offside when he received the ball, but Mykolenko was playing him on. The ball was set back for Vieira who had oceans of space to find Martinelli who took his time and slotted it into the far corner.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal scores the team's first goal which is later disallowed

04:49 PM BST

18 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Everton just cannot keep the ball whenever they win it back. No more than one or two passes and Arsenal are back around it and winning the ball back. Mykolenko has held his own against Saka, which is keeping Everton in it.

04:46 PM BST

16 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

The defensive powers of Declan Rice have been there for all to see so far - every time Arsenal lose the ball he seems to swarm the Everton man in possession and mops up. Lots of control for Arsenal, but you’d have to say Pickford is yet to make a save.

Arsenal's Declan Rice, centre, is challenged by Everton's Dwight McNeil, left

04:45 PM BST

Bascombe on Branthwaite

Everton centre back Jarrad Branthwaite has endured what may charitably be described as a ‘nervous’ start, surrendering possession. It is what is known in these parts as ‘having a bit of a Michael Keane’. Needs to settle himself down ASAP.



04:44 PM BST

13 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Everton played Pickford a hospital pass in his own box there with Nketiah lurking. The Arsenal striker had to go for the loose ball, but he caught Pickford late and conceded the foul. No worse than that.

Then Pickford plays a couple of good short passes to get Everton some touches. Zinchenko super composed to deal with a long diagonal and keep the ball for Arsenal.

04:41 PM BST

Chris Bascombe at Goodison on Everton fans' reaction to the potential takeover

No protest banners inside Goodison as teams emerge. Reflective of the watching brief of Everton’s fanbase following news of 777 Partners’ potential takeover. More apprehension than excitement about what follows. Same might be said of this afternoon’s game where home fans are concerned.

04:40 PM BST

9 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal’s counter-pressing after they lose the ball in Everton’s half was excellent there, and they win a corner after Odegaard’s through ball towards Saka was cut out.

The visitors are loading up the back post...Martinelli mis-kicked when free, but Young then hammered the ball against Branthwaite for another corner.

Arsenal work a short one well to Vieira in the box, but he cut inside on to his weaker right foot to shoot...and that showed. Skewed horribly over. Goodison pretty quiet.

04:37 PM BST

6 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Martinelli suddenly found himself on the right side of central midfield, and played a stray pass out for an Everton throw. The home team get the chance to string their first few passes together, but they do not go anywhere. Arsenal quickly gobble the ball back up.

04:35 PM BST

4 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Everton headed the corner clear, but Arsenal begin to build play once again. Dyche’s midfielders are on the prowl looking for a slow or square pass from Arsenal, but the visitors are keeping it well. They find Vieira in a pocket of space but his pass for Martinelli had the wrong weight and Everton win a goal kick.

04:32 PM BST

2 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal quickly into a spell of possession among their back players, with Everton back behind the ball. Lovely combination down the right between Nketiah, Saka and Odegaard, but Zinchenko’s pass towards Martinelli was short.

Everton tried to break down the left, but Rice did very well to cut it out. Arsenal come forward again, and Zinchenko’s cross is headed behind for a corner.

04:30 PM BST

KICK OFF!

After a minute’s silence to remember the victims of natural disasters in Morocco and Libya, Arsenal get the game under way, kicking from left to right.

04:28 PM BST

The players are out to the sound of Z Cars

Four defeats and a draw in Arsenal’s last five visits (in case you hadn’t heard). But if they want to finish above Manchester City they need to be putting that aside a beating inferior opposition.

04:22 PM BST

Dele Alli in attendance but not in the Everton matchday squad just yet

Dele Alli of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC

04:17 PM BST

Dyche on the takeover and his last home win over Arsenal

I think there’s that much coverage we don’t need to address it with the players. They’ve had a lot of distractions over the years. Performance-wise happy, points wise not. But the table does not lie and games are decided in both boxes, and eventually we have to get that right. We’ve got to keep trying to get the details right. We played well, we stopped them from played. We played when we could ourselves and we kept a good shape and were disciplined. And sometimes, you have to hope that they have a quiet one.

04:13 PM BST

Everton's new striker Beto starts

Everton striker Beto before the facing Arsenal

04:12 PM BST

Arteta speaking pre-match on the goalkeeping decision

I think I mentioned it that we wanted to build a squad with two quality players in each position, with different characteristics, and we have got that now. And to maximise that they have to play games, and we have a lot of things coming up now.

04:02 PM BST

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is believed to be close to a new contract

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard during the warm up before the match

03:59 PM BST

Arsenal’s bring biggest side since the ‘Invincibles’ to Goodison

Arsenal have won just two of their last 10 league visits to Everton, with their lack of physicality in key moments coming under the microscope. As Sam Dean writes, Arteta’s team are the tallest Arsenal side to turn up to Goodison since the 2003-04 season. Did anything good happen to Arsenal then?

Maybe their increased height it down to this marginal gain...

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel and Declan Rice of Arsenal during a training session

03:51 PM BST

Life under 777 Partners

Are you an Everton fan worrying/wondering what life could be like under your potential news owners? Tom Morgan took a detailed look at the other clubs they own in Europe. It might be worth having a stiff drink beforehand.

03:45 PM BST

Very interesting team news

There were some reports that Dyche was considering picking Beto and Calvert-Lewin up top in a 4-4-2, but the Everton manager has kept the latter in reserve and gone with his usual midfield three. Have to say, I think that is the more sensible strategy.

Arteta has sprung another surprise with David Raya replacing Ramsdale in goal. There have been whispers since the Spaniard was signed that Arteta is keen to find a place for him in the team (and there is only one place), and he gets his chance today. He will be tested under the high ball, but he moved to Blackburn at 16 and has a couple of Premier League seasons with Brentford to his name. So Goodison Park is not uncharted territory.

03:34 PM BST

Arsenal team and subs: Raya replaces Ramsdale, Vieira in for Havertz

Starting XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Vieira; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Jorginho, Havertz, Trossard, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Jesus

03:32 PM BST

Everton team and subs: DCL on the bench as Dyche packs midfield

Starting XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykoloneko; Onana, Gueye, Doucoure; Danjuma, McNeil, Beto

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Godfrey, Garner, Onyango, Dobbin, Chermiti, Calvert-Lewin

03:23 PM BST

Mikel Arteta has fond memories of Goodison...apart from as a manager

Mikel Arteta made 162 appearances for Everton as a player but is yet to taste victory at Goodison Park since taking over as Arsenal manager in December 2019.



Had the chips fallen differently in those weeks following the sackings of Marco Silva and Unai Emery, Everton could have appointed Arteta and Arsenal Carlo Ancelotti. One wonders whether the Merseyside club regret going for the bigger CV given Arteta’s subsequent work, though he will be thankful to have avoided Everton’s financial quagmire.



In fact, Arsenal have not won at Everton since 2017 when goals from Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette helped them on their way to a stylish 5-2 victory. They have found it difficult to find any passing rhythm on their last two visits, playing in front of Everton and allowing the home side to pounce on mistakes and set-piece opportunities. The 1-0 win in February, Sean Dyche’s first game in charge, was an organisational triumph as Everton stifled Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka while the home team’s midfield trio of Gueye, Onana and Doucoure dominated.



The much-improved Eddie Nketiah had one of his poorer games that day, something which might be on Arteta’s mind as he considers whether to give Gabriel Jesus a first start to the season. Arteta’s team selections are more unpredictable these days as he searches for tactical variety, and there is a need to make full use of the squad in a week which also features a first Champions League game in six years plus a north London derby. There has been plenty of control and well constructed play in Arsenal’s first four league games of the season, but they are not cutting teams apart despite putting 10 points on the board. The scheduling this weekend adds a little extra pressure, with Manchester City’s win at West Ham putting them five points clear.



Everton are still looking for their first win this season, but were unfortunate not to get more from games against Fulham and Sheffield United. Their attacking metrics are more than respectable, and they have not one but two strikers to choose from with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and new signing Beto both available. However, the concern for Everton is that they are yet to play the ‘big six’, Newcastle United or Brighton and have just one point. A proposed takeover would normally give a home crowd a lift, but given the questions surrounding American investment group 777, Goodison could be tense.



If Arsenal are serious about challenging City, it is a game they need to win. Full team news on the way.

