Everton vs Arsenal live: Latest score and updates from the Premier League

Mikel Arteta has fond memories of Goodison...apart from as a manager

Mikel Arteta made 162 appearances for Everton as a player but is yet to taste victory at Goodison Park since taking over as Arsenal manager in December 2019.



Had the chips fallen differently in those weeks following the sackings of Marco Silva and Unai Emery, Everton could have appointed Arteta and Arsenal Carlo Ancelotti. One wonders whether the Merseyside club regret going for the bigger CV given Arteta’s subsequent work, though he will be thankful to have avoided Everton’s financial quagmire.



In fact, Arsenal have not won at Everton since 2017 when goals from Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette helped them on their way to a stylish 5-2 victory. They have found it difficult to find any passing rhythm on their last two visits, playing in front of Everton and allowing the home side to pounce on mistakes and set-piece opportunities. The 1-0 win in February, Sean Dyche’s first game in charge, was an organisational triumph as Everton stifled Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka while the home team’s midfield trio of Gueye, Onana and Doucoure dominated.



The much-improved Eddie Nketiah had one of his poorer games that day, something which might be on Arteta’s mind as he considers whether to give Gabriel Jesus a first start to the season. Arteta’s team selections are more unpredictable these days as he searches for tactical variety, and there is a need to make full use of the squad in a week which also features a first Champions League game in six years plus a north London derby. There has been plenty of control and well constructed play in Arsenal’s first four league games of the season, but they are not cutting teams apart despite putting 10 points on the board. The scheduling this weekend adds a little extra pressure, with Manchester City’s win at West Ham putting them five points clear.



Everton are still looking for their first win this season, but were unfortunate not to get more from games against Fulham and Sheffield United. Their attacking metrics are more than respectable, and they have not one but two strikers to choose from with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and new signing Beto both available. However, the concern for Everton is that they are yet to play the ‘big six’, Newcastle United or Brighton and have just one point. A proposed takeover would normally give a home crowd a lift, but given the questions surrounding American investment group 777, Goodison could be tense.



If Arsenal are serious about challenging City, it is a game they need to win. Full team news on the way.