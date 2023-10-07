Everton vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League updates

Garner scores early for Everton (1-0)

Harrison controls brilliant long-range shot in off the bar (2-0)

Everton FC 2 - 0 AFC Bournemouth

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:52

HALF-TIME: EVERTON 2-0 BOURNEMOUTH

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:51

OFF THE BAR! After Doucoure crosses for Calvert-Lewin, the striker climbs highest in the box and plants a close-range header against the top of the crossbar! Then, on the follow-up, Mykolenko's deflected cross is flashed just wide by Onana, who spins to strike at goal!

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:48

Summing up Bournemouth's first half, a lively attacking move falters on the right flank, as Outtara fails to connect properly with a cross and rather comically shins the ball straight out of play.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:47

Crossed wires between Garner and Doucoure mean the latter fails to connect with a dangerous low cross along the box, having decided to stand and wait for a cutback instead. Then, at the second attempt, Young gets a shot away from the edge of the area - however, it zips wide of the right-hand post.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:45

In behind Bournemouth's defence, McNeil can't quite catch up with a long ball from the back, but he applauds the intention as his chase ends unsuccessfully on the right byline.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:44

Bournemouth have now conceded nine first-half goals in eight Premier League games this season, more than any other team. Can there be any way back from this for the south coast side?

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:39

Goal Jack David Harrison

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:39

Calvert-Lewin bursts down the right, reaches the byline and then presses Neto into action - the Bournemouth captain prods the ball away with his leg for a corner.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:38

After another Tavernier free-kick from the left, Billing again nods the ball down into the danger area, but Ouattara then sends his volleyed effort several yards over the crossbar.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:37

Garner apologises to his team-mates, after an optimistic low strike from outside the box deflects off Zabarnyi and trickles tamely towards Neto in the Bournemouth goal.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:35

Everton survive successive corners, and for all their bright attacking play they still seem very nervous within the confines of their own area. A second goal would certainly settle things down in that regard, but the Toffees have scored just 11 times in their previous 17 Premier League home games, never netting more than once.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:33

On the counter, Bournemouth break quickly, as Christie and Cook combine in midfield and the latter picks out Kerkez around 25 yards from goal. The full-back lashes his shot well over, though, via a deflection.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:30

Having played a corner short on the right, Christie ultimately delivers the ball towards the back post from a more favourable angle. Everton are forced to concede another corner-kick, but nothing comes of it.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:30

After Garner fails to fully clear a cross from Tavernier on the right, Bournemouth toss another ball into the box, which Tavernier has to hurriedly clear. The away side are finally building some attacking rhythm.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:27

A foul on Senesi by Calvert-Lewin results in Everton's latest attack being brought to a premature conclusion by the referee. The hosts sense more goals are theirs for the taking during this first half, but are denied another chance by a rather harsh decision.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:25

From Everton's third corner-kick in succession, an almighty scramble of bodies in the box results in the ball bouncing out to Harrison around 20 yards from goal. However, he sees another well-struck shot blocked - this time by one of several fast-closing Bournemouth defenders.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:23

Smith blocks McNeil's cross out for a corner-kick, which Garner comes across to take. The latter's inswinger brushes Solanke's head at the near post and flies behind for another corner on the other side.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:22

DOUBLE CHANCE! First, Harrison's powerful shot is inadvertently blocked by Calvert-Lewin inside the six-yard box, then the ball breaks to Doucoure, who sees a low strike saved by Neto, diving down to his right! Everton are totally on top now!

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:19

Following an exchange of passes by Onana and Doucoure, the ball arrives at McNeil's feet just outside the area, but he drags his low shot well wide of the right-hand post before holding his hand up by way of apology.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:17

Tavernier delivers a free-kick from the left towards Billing at the back post, but after a somewhat panicky initial reaction, Everton ultimately scramble his nod-down away.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:15

From a tight angle on the right, Solanke attempts to beat Pickford with a rasping drive, but his effort only ripples the side-netting. It was asking a lot to score from there, but he had few other credible options.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:12

Yellow Card Ashley Simon Young

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:10

Goal James David Garner

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:10

McNeil wriggles through two challenges just outside the box, but Smith eventually steals the ball off him and Zabarnyi is again alert to mop up the remaining danger.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:08

Ending Everton's first attack, Zabarnyi blocks out McNeil's attempted throughball from the left side of the box, and then the Bournemouth defender completes a clearance from the same player's subsequent cross.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:06

A bright start for Bournemouth sees the away side zipping the ball around in midfield with confidence - they've come to play a possession-based game, and it could be quite a clash of styles today.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:02

Bournemouth kick off, and we are under way at Goodison!

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:01

The players emerge from the tunnel and out onto the pitch at a sun-soaked Goodison Park, and kick-off is now just moments away!

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

14:54

Meanwhile, Iraola opts for two changes to a Bournmeouth side thumped by Arsenal last time out, as Aarons and Kluivert make way for Smith and Ouattara. Tyler Adams is set for a further spell on the sidelines due a thigh problem, joining Alex Scott, Lloyd Kelly, Ryan Fredericks and Chris Mepham in missing out today.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

14:50

Making just one change to the team that started last week's loss to Luton, Everton promote Harrison to the lineup at Onana's expense. Captain Seamus Coleman and midfielder Andre Gomes are the Toffees' most notable injury absentees.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

14:46

SUBS: Ionut Radu, Joe Rothwell, Hamed Traore, Luis Sinisterra, Justin Kluivert, David Brooks, Kieffer Moore, Max Aarons, Antoine Semenyo.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

14:42

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Marcus Tavernier, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Milos Kerkez; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie; Adam Smith, Philip Billing, Dango Ouattara; Dominic Solanke.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

14:42

SUBS: Joao Virginia, Lewis Dobbin, Beto, Michael Keane, Youssef Chermiti, Ben Godfrey, Arnaut Danjuma, Nathan Patterson, Amadou Onana.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

14:38

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko; Jack Harrison, James Garner, Idrissa Gueye, Dwight McNeil; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

14:38

After a 4-0 reverse at Arsenal last week, Bournemouth's only wins this term remain a pair of EFL Cup victories over Championship sides Swansea City and Stoke City. The Cherries arrive on Merseyside following an 11-game streak without victory in the Premier League, and they sit second-bottom of the standings. Of particular concern for coach Andoni Iraola will be his team's record of conceding at least twice in all three of their away fixtures this season.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

14:34

Still with just one Premier League victory to their name this season, Everton were beaten 2-1 by Luton Town last time out, swiftly ending a welcome upturn in fortunes. Sean Dyche's side had previously posted their first league win with a 3-1 success at Brentford, before eliminating Aston Villa from the EFL Cup. Not since the final day of their troubled 2022-23 campaign have they kept a clean sheet in any competition, though that game saw Bournemouth beaten by an Abdoulaye Doucoure goal that preserved the Toffees' top-flight status for another year.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

14:34

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Everton and Bournemouth at Goodison Park!

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…