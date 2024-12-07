Everton v Liverpool Merseyside derby postponed due to Storm Darragh

The scene outside Goodison Park on Saturday morning. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

The Merseyside derby, scheduled to kick off at Goodison Park at 12.30pm on Saturday, has been postponed due to the impact of Storm Darragh.

Winds of up to 70mph and severe weather conditions have resulted in travel disruption in and around Merseyside and presented a risk a safety. A decision to postpone the game between Everton and Liverpool was taken at 8.30am on Saturday.

A statement released by the two clubs confirmed: “Following a Safety Advisory Group meeting at Goodison Park, attended by officials from both clubs, as well as representatives from Merseyside police and Liverpool city council this morning, it was decided that, due to the risk to safety in the local area due to strong wind gusts, and an amber severe wind warning that remains in place until 6am on Sunday, today’s fixture should be postponed on safety grounds.”

Everton’s statement added: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank supporters for their understanding. Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance. Information relating to a rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course. All tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.”

Liverpool also stated there was no alternative but to postpone the 245th edition of the derby, and what was due to be the final league derby played at Goodison Park. “We appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, but the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance,” stated the club.

The League One clashes between Bristol Rovers and Bolton, plus Crawley v Stevenage have also been called off, with plenty more postponements possible. The Championship games featuring Cardiff v Watford and Plymouth v Oxford were called off on Friday, with League Two’s match between Newport and Carlisle following suit after the Welsh FA earlier called off all games in the country amid a red weather warning.

Saturday afternoon’s race meetings at both Aintree and Chepstow have been called off due to the strong winds but Sandown has been cleared after a morning inspection. Bristol Bears Women’s game against Exeter Chiefs at Ashton Gate has also fallen foul of the inclement conditions after a pitch inspection.