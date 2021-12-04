Everton v Arsenal: match preview
Rafael Benítez has cited Arsenal’s recovery under Mikel Arteta as evidence of how patience can reward a new manager under pressure. But Arsenal enjoyed a 10-game unbeaten run before conceding four times against Liverpool whereas Everton, while enduring similar torment in the derby, are eight games without a win heading into what feels a critical game. Farhad Moshiri missed the derby and the abuse directed at the board afterwards but is expected to be present against the club he sold his stake in to purchase Everton. He, Benítez and the Everton team could be in for another uncomfortable night. Andy Hunter
Monday 8pm Sky Sports Premier League
Venue Goodison Park
Last season Everton 2 Arsenal 1
Referee Mike Dean
This season G9 Y27 R0 3 cards/game
Odds H 5-2 A 15-13 D 19-7
EVERTON
Subs from Begovic, Tyrer, Lonergan, Godfrey, Holgate, Kenny, Branthwaite, Gomes, Gbamin, Iwobi, Gordon, Simms, Dobbin, Tosun, Whitaker, Onyango, Welch
Doubtful Mina (hamstring)
Injured Calvert-Lewin (thigh, 19 Dec), Davies (knee, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y28 R1
Form LLDLLL
Leading scorer Gray 4
ARSENAL
Subs from Leno, Hein, Okonkwo, Chambers, Marí, Holding, Soares, Tavares, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Pépé, Balogun, Martinelli, Nketiah, Lacazette
Doubtful Leno (groin)
Injured Xhaka (knee, 26 Dec), Kolasinac (ankle, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y18 1
Form WWWLWL
Leading scorer Smith Rowe 5