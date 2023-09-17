Everton v Arsenal LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Martinelli goal ruled out

(REUTERS)

Arsenal hope to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as they travel to struggling Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s are riding high after clinching a late victory over Manchester United in their last match before the international break to make it 10 points from their opening four matches and they’ll look to take that momentum into today’s encounter. Manchester, Liverpool and Tottenham are setting the early pace at the top of the table so it would be a big error if Arsenal were to drop points at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s side, meanwhile, picked up their opening points of the season with a 2-2 away draw against Sheffield United. The Toffees won this fixture 1-0 last season in Dyche’s first game in charge and will be hoping for a repeat performance to kickstart their league campaign.

Everton vs Arsenal

Everton host Arsenal at Goodison Park

DISALLOWED! Martinelli’s early goal ruled out for offside (EVE 0-0 ARS)

Aaron Ramsdale dropped by Mikel Arteta as David Raya starts in goal for Arsenal

Everton FC 0 - 0 Arsenal FC

Everton 0-0 Arsenal

17:03 , Ben Fleming

31 mins: Doucoure makes a surging run up the pitch as Everton begin to get going in this game. The midfielder jinks inside the box but goes down far too easily under no real challenge from the Arsenal defence.

In the end, Gueye tries his luck from range but it’s a comfortable save for Raya down to his right.

Everton 0-0 Arsenal

17:01 , Ben Fleming

30 mins: Ashley Young gets forward from right-back as he floats a ball into the box. Raya does well, though, as he comes off the line to claim the ball in the air.

He’s not had much to do so far on his Arsenal league debut.

Everton 0-0 Arsenal

16:59 , Ben Fleming

28 mins: Just 24 per cent possession for the hosts who have really struggled to make any inroads up the pitch. Not a single shot on goal either...

Everton 0-0 Arsenal

16:56 , Ben Fleming

24 mins: From bad to worse for Martinelli. Having had a goal chalked off, the Brazilian is now substituted having picked up an injury just moments later.

Trossard comes on in his place.

DISALLOWED! Everton 0-0 Arsenal

16:50 , Ben Fleming

21 mins: Martinelli has the ball in the back of the net and it won’t stand!

The Brazillian thought he had put Arsenal ahead with a lovely, curling finish into the far corner, but the Nketiah is deemed to be offside in the build-up and the goal is chalked off after a VAR check.

Everton 0-0 Arsenal

16:49 , Ben Fleming

18 mins: White hangs a ball up to the far post but the onrushing Vieira is unable to control the bal l with an outstretched boot and Everton can clear.

Everton 0-0 Arsenal

16:46 , Ben Fleming

14 mins: Not a lot to report as the clock ticks towards the 15-minute mark in this encounter. Raya has his first touches in an Arsenal shirt and it’s a nice long ball from the Spaniard - looking for Saka - but the forward can’t get past Mykolenko and the play breaks down.

Everton 0-0 Arsenal

16:41 , Ben Fleming

10 mins: The corner is eventually taken and the loose ball is eventually recycled to Vieira inside the box. The Portuguese midfielder is starting his first league game of the season but snatches at the effort on this occasion and it sails over the bar.

Everton 0-0 Arsenal

16:39 , Ben Fleming

8 mins: Everton doing a good job of quelling the early Arsenal pressure. Saka, though, is fed a nice ball down the right channel but Branthwaite is alert to the danger as he diverts the ball out for a corner.

Everton 0-0 Arsenal

16:34 , Ben Fleming

3 mins: Arsenal win an early corner as they make a positive start to this encounter. Saka floats it in but it’s headed away powerfully by Tarkowski.

Kick-off! Everton 0-0 Arsenal

16:31 , Ben Fleming

1 min: Arsenal get us underway in Merseyside.

Kick-off moments away

16:28 , Ben Fleming

The players are out of the tunnel and onto the pitch, with kick-off right around the corner!

16:22 , Ben Fleming

Some pre-match stats with kick-off fast approaching:

Everton have won four of their last five home league games against Arsenal (D1), including each of the last three in a row. They last won four consecutively against the Gunners between March 1910 and March 1913.

Both of Everton’s Premier League home games this season have been 1-0 defeats. Only three times in their league history have they lost each of their first three at Goodison Park (1958-59, 2005-06 and 2008-09), while among those only in 2005-06 did they fail to score a single goal.

Since the start of last season, Arsenal have kept more away clean sheets than any other side in the Premier League (11). They’ve also won a joint league-high 13 games on the road, while only Manchester City (17) have conceded fewer goals than the Gunners (18, excluding promoted sides).

Sean Dyche has won just two of his 16 Premier League games against Arsenal (D3 L11), with his sides scoring just seven goals in these matches and never more than once. However, one of those wins was in his first match in charge of Everton in February last season.

Mikel Arteta speaking to Sky Sports before the game

16:15 , Ben Fleming

On Raya replacing Ramsdale: “We wanted to be a squad which had two quality players in each position with different characteristics.

“To maximise that they have to play games and we have a lot of games coming up. Everyone will get a lot of game times in the next few weeks.”

The Arsenal boss not giving a lot away on the decision to drop the Englishman to the bench.

Gabriel Jesus ‘changed Arsenal’s world last season’, says Mikel Arteta

16:09 , Ben Fleming

Mikel Arteta lauded “tremendous” Gabriel Jesus who he claims “changed Arsenal’s world last season”.

Gunners boss Arteta could start the Brazil striker for the first time this term at Everton on Sunday after he recovered from a spate of injuries.

Jesus has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring last time out in the 3-1 victory over Manchester United on September 3.

But Arteta insists the former Manchester City forward’s game is about more than goals.

“He is a tremendous player,” said Arteta, whose side finished runners-up in the Premier League in 2022-23.

“A really important player for us. He changed our world last season. You could all see that. He is going to be a really important player for us.

“I think he brought a different energy, a different belief, a different threat, a different fear to opponents.”

Read more of Arteta’s thoughts below:

Gabriel Jesus ‘changed Arsenal’s world last season’, says Mikel Arteta

Two changes for Everton as McNeil starts

15:45 , Ben Fleming

Sean Dyche also makes two changes to his side after their 2-2 draw against Sheffield United before the international break. Vitalii Mykolenko replaces Nathan Patterson at right-back, while Dwight McNeil comes in for his first league start of the season on the right of midfield with James Garner dropping to the bench.

Everton’s bench is as follows: Calvert-Lewin, Godfrey, Virginia, Garner, Patterson, Dobbin, Onyango, Chermiti.

Ramsdale and Havertz dropped by Arsenal

15:40 , Ben Fleming

So the big team news comes from Arsenal as both Aaron Ramsdale and Kai Havertz drop to the bench. Ramsdale was in action for England during the international break but finds himself on the bench for today’s match as summer signing David Raya makes his first Premier League start for the club.

Havertz, meanwhile, has endured a tough start to life at Arsenal since his summer move and is replaced by Fabio Vieira in central midfield who makes his first league start of the season.

Arsenal’s substitutes are: Nelson, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Havertz, Tomiyasu, Ramsdale, Jorginho, Kiwior, Trossard.

Starting lineups confirmed!

15:32 , Ben Fleming

And the confirmed starting XI’s are in:

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; McNeil, Gueye, Onana, Danjuma; Doucoure; Beto.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Vieira; Martinelli, Nketiah, Saka.

Mikel Arteta keen to end Arsenal’s Everton hoodoo despite ’emotional connection’

15:22 , Ben Fleming

Mikel Arteta admitted he has an emotional connection with Everton and expects his former side to put up a battle when Arsenal travel to Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

“I’m really excited about it, the last six years we have not won there so we are going to have to earn it,” Arteta said. We know we are going to have to be at our best to beat them there and that’s something we haven’t managed to do so that’s where we are going to start.

“It is a big emotional connection I have to that football club with many years I spent there, the incredible memories that I have so I’m always grateful. It’s a big part of my playing career and as a coach I have to play against them and we have to beat them.

“We’ve been here and we’ve been to grounds before where we haven’t won before and we’ve done it so it’s about understanding the importance and knowing what we lacked in those games and putting it right. Sometimes you cannot avoid a battle (with Everton), the style of play they have is very clear and they’re very good at that.

“We have a different one and it’s about trying to impose your way of playing and the tactic is just to make sure your opponent’s strengths are hiding and that ours are coming out every single time to fulfill the potential of your players, and that’s what I think both managers and players will try to do.”

(PA Wire)

Early team news

15:15 , Ben Fleming

Arsenal, by contrast, have few injury concerns. Summer-signing Jurien Timber is set for a long spell on the sidelines, while Sunday’s game may well come too soon for Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny who are recovering from groin and knee injuries respectively.

Early team news

15:12 , Ben Fleming

Everton continue to grapple with a host of injuries to key players with Dele Ali and Seamus Coleman long-term absentees. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jack Harrison and Andre Gomes could all make a return to the starting XI following their various injuries, while James Tarkowski is expected to recover from a facial injury sustained against Sheffield United.

Where can I watch it?

15:07 , Ben Fleming

Everton vs Arsenal will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It will be streamed live on the Sky Go app and desktop website for subscribers. The match starts at 4:30pm.

Everton vs Arsenal

14:54 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Everton vs Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Gunners will be desperate to continue their unbeaten start to the season, while the Toffees already appear to be in crisis and need to start picking up points.

Stick with us for all the action