Everton tie up loan deal for Flamengo midfielder Carlos Alcaraz

Everton have confirmed the loan arrival of Flamengo midfielder Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz moves to Goodison Park on a season-long loan that will include a reported £15m plus add-ons obligation to buy to be activated based on appearances.

The Argentine joined the Brasileirão outfit a little more than five months ago and spent the previous campaign with current Premier League strugglers Southampton, but was farmed out for a spell at Juventus midway through.

He becomes the first signing of David Moyes' second spell in charge of the Toffees as a replacement for fellow loanee Orel Mangala, who is ruled out for the season.

