Everton takeover under more scrutiny as Premier League raises questions over 777 deal

777 Partners co-founder Josh Wander shakes hands with Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri at the end of the Carabao Cup fourth round match at Goodison Park, Liverpool

Everton’s takeover is under more scrutiny after the Premier League hinted 777 Partners have yet to sufficiently answer questions over the proposed deal.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters suggested the owners’ and directors’ test is not ready to approve Miami-based 777’s club purchase from Farhad Moshiri.

Appearing before a select committee the day after Everton and Nottingham Forest faced new charges, Masters explained approval for the deal first tabled in September was still “weeks away”.

When asked by Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, when it would be confirmed, Masters said: “As soon as we have completed the process and, unfortunately, some processes take a matter of weeks, and some, if we hadn’t had satisfactory answers to the questions that we have asked, take a lot longer.”

When pressed further for a date, he added: “This has already been running for a number of weeks – it’s going to take longer.”

A deal understood to be worth £500 million was agreed for American investors 777 Partners to purchase Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent stake. However, Telegraph Sport revealed after 777 agreed terms with Moshiri in September that the final price has a performance-related clause which raises the stakes in Sean Dyche’s relegation fight. The US company has been involved in a number of lawsuits but has strenuously denied allegations of fraud, offering illegal loans and failing to pay bills totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars in the US.

Everton have been charged for a second time this season over spending breaches, while Manchester City and Nottingham Forest also face the prospect of sanctions.

Masters, however, rejected suggestions from Dame Caroline, that the league was showing its teeth to see off the threat of a looming regulator. Process, he claimed, had been “followed to the letter” in regard to Everton, hit with a second spending breach charge on Monday.

Everton hit out at a “clear deficiency” in Premier League rules, having applied its normal three-year cycle to the club’s overspend calculations. Everton claim that including two of three years for which the club has already been sanctioned creates a legal minefield given the club is already appealing the prior punishment.

Story continues

Appearing before MPs, Masters rejected any suggestions that the new charge is undermined by the club’s pending appeal against a 10-point deduction issued in November.

Dame Caroline asked him whether tough action taken against Everton, in particular, was “an attempt to try and prove that it [the Premier League] can regulate itself and take decisions on breaches seriously”.

“No,” said Masters. “We take our rulebook very seriously. It’s a handshake between all 20 clubs: all clubs look each other in the eye and so will comply with these rules. And they expect the board, if clubs don’t comply with those rules, to take action. Obviously we have to balance – Everton are a very important member of the Premier League and ever-present. We also have to think about the other 19 clubs and their fan bases and the decisions that we make.”

Masters went on to explain that the previous charge against Everton was heard in October at the club’s behest. Decisions “are heard by an independent panel selected from legal and financial experts... The Premier League has nothing to do with it,” he said.

Process, he claimed, “was followed to the letter”. “Everton have the absolute right to appeal that decision on that sanction and they’re doing so,” Masters added. “That appeal will be heard shortly, and we hope it will be efficiently held and we’ll find out the decision about that as soon as possible. I don’t believe that will affect the charge that was made yesterday [Monday] for a breach for the following year, for year [20]23, where we charged both Everton and Nottingham Forest with breach of the same PSR rules.”

Masters confirmed plans to discuss a new profit and sustainability system with the clubs in February. Proposals will effectively align the Premier League loosely with a new Uefa model to cap wages and transfers against revenue, rather than limit losses.

Among those in Portcullis House watching the hearing was Julie Clark, an Everton fan group leader, who sat behind Masters in an Everton shirt. She smiled regularly as Masters defended the Premier League and denied claims from MPs that the situation for Everton was “so messy” and “fundamentally underlined” the need for an independent regulator.

“I don’t think it’s messy,” said Masters. “It’s a very solemn duty... Nobody likes enforcing the financial rules. It’s the first time the Premier League has done it.”

The Premier League said in a statement that Everton and Forest had “each confirmed” breaches in the league’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules. But as the pair were referred to independent commissions, Everton attacked a fast-track process already facing scrutiny while the complex Manchester City case remains unresolved.

“The club must now defend another Premier League complaint which includes the very same financial periods for which it has already been sanctioned, before that appeal has even been heard,” Everton said, while Forest added they would “continue to cooperate fully with the Premier League on this matter and are confident of a speedy and fair resolution”.

Manchester City vehemently deny any wrongdoing.