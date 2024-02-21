Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Without Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise in the Crystal Palace line-up for Monday's ultra-pressure set-to, Everton manager Sean Dyche knew this was a great chance and among the most important 90 minutes of his tenure so far.

In the end, a point was unsatisfying for both Dyche and incoming Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who has now officially replaced Roy Hodgson.

Worryingly for Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has now gone 19 games without a goal, even though he had opportunities once again.

Erling Haaland missed a few for Manchester City this weekend but his goalscoring opportunities will keep coming; DCL will not get the same number of chances each week for the struggling Toffees.

Everton can’t wait much longer for their scorer to start scoring again - but that still isn’t their most upsetting delay.

The hold-up in the Premier League’s decision on Everton’s appeal against the 10-point penalty deduction is beyond stupid now.

Get on with it, you lot. You are ruining the season not just for Everton but for everyone.

