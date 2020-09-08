Everton sign Abdoulaye Doucouré and take midfield spend to about £60m

Abdoulaye Doucouré has become Everton’s third major midfield signing in four days after completing his move from Watford for about £20m. The 27-year-old has signed a three-year contract, with Everton having the option on a fourth season.

The Frenchman has been a target for Everton since last summer, when Marco Silva was manager, but Watford were prepared to sell only after their relegation. Doucouré made 129 Premier League appearances in four years at Vicarage Road and joins Allan and James Rodríguez in Carlo Ancelotti’s new-look midfield.

“I have been waiting a long time to come here and now it has happened so I am very happy,” Doucouré said. “I had some interest from other clubs but from the beginning when Everton showed an interest in me I told my agent to focus on Everton. It was the only club I wanted to join. Everton has a big history in English football and it is a good club for me to have a step up in my career.”

Everton have spent in the region of £60m revamping their midfield this summer.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have continued their expansive spend in this window with the acquisition of Norwich’s Jamal Lewis for around £15m. The left-back, who was linked with a move to Liverpool earlier in the summer, has signed a a five-year contract at St James’ Park.