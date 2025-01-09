Everton show why change was needed in FA Cup win as life after Sean Dyche begins

Beto (Getty Images)

They are not used to cheering the men in the technical area. Not when they were Everton’s unholy trinity of Sean Dyche, Ian Woan and Steve Stone. But the Goodison roar erupted at the announcement of the duo occupying the dugout. It was probably only for one game, but Everton were managed by Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman. They drew the loudest applause of the night: modern-day Goodison greats, instant reminders of better days.

And if another may soon join them, with the probable return of David Moyes, this was a seismic day for Everton. Not because of the narrow win over Peterborough that was overseen by the old-timers who, when Moyes left in 2013, were arguably the finest pair of flying full-backs in the Premier League. But because of the departure of Sean Dyche. The real drama occurred in the hours before kick-off away from the pitch. Dyche had arrived in the morning, departed his post. If it was too late for any banners, there were never likely to be any. There were no songs in his honour. He was respected at times, but never loved. His football was increasingly disliked. And so the figure on the touchline was Baines; typically for a laidback individual, he was less demonstrative than Dyche.

But it was a memorable occasion for two old Everton full-backs, if not a third. At 39, Ashley Young hoped to face his son, Tyler. But the Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson left a teenage substitute on the bench. A lack of sentimentality can run in one particular family. He was watched by his father, Sir Alex. The former Manchester United manager was on the losing side when Everton won their last trophy and the 30th anniversary of the 1995 FA Cup win falls this May. Now aims have been downgraded. This could have been Goodison’s last FA Cup tie; indeed, it may yet prove to be that. But, under Baines and Coleman, Everton recorded just their fifth victory of the season.

It came at a potentially serious cost. The substitute Armando Broja was taken off on a stretcher, seemingly taken to hospital with what looked a knee injury. Given Everton’s lack of goals, it may make life harder for Moyes. It leaves Beto as the lone fit striker. Dyche’s biggest buy at least delivered the first post-Dyche goal before the last Everton player to find the net in his reign, Iliman Ndiaye, clinched victory with a 98th-minute penalty. For only the second time since October, Everton struck twice in a match.

Leighton Baines (left) and Seamus Coleman were placed in interim charge after Sean Dyche’s departure (Getty Images)

After a lone goal in open play in Dyche’s last 10 games, Everton had one by half time. After no shots on target in his valedictory match, Everton had one inside three minutes. And if both statistics are explained in part by facing a team from the lower reaches of League One, they were welcome nonetheless.

Beto can at least be potent on such occasions. He has eight Everton goals: two against Doncaster, now one at Peterborough’s expense. He cost £25m but has proved a perennial substitute. The Portuguese took his goal with uncharacteristic coolness, strolling around goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic to sidefoot in.

Beto took his goal with aplomb (Getty Images)

Yet the other crucial contribution came from Harrison Armstrong, the 17-year-old marking his second start with the kind of defence-splitting pass Dyche’s Everton have rarely had.

Often conservative in his choices, Dyche had picked the rookie. He selected a largely second-string side, though Baines tinkered with the tactics. Dyche has a famous fondness for a back four but Everton played an Amorim-esque 3-4-3 with Nathan Patterson, rarely trusted by the former manager, a raiding wing-back who even nutmegged Cian Hayes.

The shape was at least different while there was almost a terrific goal when Orel Mangala volleyed against the bar. Instead, Everton’s other goal came from the penalty spot, Ndiaye rolling the ball in after Jadel Katongo wrestled Jarrad Branthwaite to the ground. It was not, though, an FA Cup classic. While Dyche was dismissed three hours before kick-off, though he had instigated the talks that led to his departure. Perhaps even he had tired of watching Dycheball.

Iliman Ndiaye (left) sealed progression from the penalty spot (PA Wire)

Now their next FA Cup tie could be overseen by the last manager to steer them to an FA Cup final. If Baines and Coleman offered one nostalgia trip, Moyes could bring another. For now, though, life after Dyche has begun.