Everton set to make Ashley Young the first signing of Sean Dyche era

Ashley Young left Aston Villa this summer at the end of his contract (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

Ashley Young is set to become Sean Dyche’s first signing for Everton as the veteran will undergo a medical at Goodison Park.

The 38-year-old, who was released by Aston Villa at the end of last season, is available on a free transfer and has also attracted attention from newly promoted Luton.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Young is a former Watford teammate of Everton manager Dyche, who tried to sign him for Burnley two years ago.

The former England international, who played in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, will give Everton options in positions where Dyche lacks alternatives in a slender squad.

He can play left-back, where Vitalii Mykolenko is the only specialist in the squad after the summer departure of Ruben Vinagre, and right-back, where Everton finished last season with midfielder James Garner deputising, as well as on both wings, where Andros Townsend’s summer departure has given Dyche fewer choices.

Since the end of last season, Everton have lost loanees Conor Coady and Vinagre, released Townsend and Yerry Mina, seen Asmir Begovic and Tom Davies choose to depart on free transfers and sold Ellis Simms and full-back Ishe Samuels-Smith.

Former Manchester United captain Young made 32 appearances for Villa last season and is set to embark on his 21st season of first-team football.