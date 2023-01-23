Everton sack manager Frank Lampard after worst run of form in club’s history

(Action Images via Reuters)

Everton have confirmed the sacking of manager Frank Lampard, less than a year since his appointment.

Saturday's defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham, Lampard's 24th loss in the 44th game of his tenure, leaves the Toffees in 19th place, off the bottom by virtue of goal difference alone.

Home defeats to both Wolves and Southampton meant the trip to the London Stadium was a "must not lose", and the Everton board and owner Farhad Moshiri made the trip to London to attend in person. Jarrod Bowen scored twice to a 2-0 defeat and now Lampard has paid with his job.

Everton's return of 15 points from their first 20 games of the season is the worst return in the club's history, and they face league leaders Arsenal next followed by the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

The Everton board have come in for heavy criticism from fans in recent weeks as their season stumbles from one defeat to the next, and now have two weeks until their next game to appoint Lampard's successor.

More follows.